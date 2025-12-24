I’ll spare us all any kind of introduction or preface to the below absurdity, which comes to us courtesy of the good people over at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (IPH) and, of course, their propaganda outlet, Norway’s state-owned broadcaster NRK.

Translation, emphases, and [a tad more snark than usual] mine.

Oh, lest I forget: in case you’re not making it to the bottom lines, Merry Christmas, dear readers.

Five Tips for an Infection-Free Christmas

Are you afraid of the feeling of a sore throat while setting the table on Christmas Eve? Here are five tips for an infection-free Christmas.

By Halldor Asvall and Aurora Ytreberg Meløe, NRK, 21 Dec. 2025 [source; archived]

They are small, completely invisible to us.

In fact, scientists have to use units of measurement down to a billionth of a meter to describe them.

The influenza virus also does not take our Christmas and New Year’s plans into account.

Because right now, the virus is being transmitted more and more often from person to person [be afraid, be very afraid].

Thus, we are approaching what is called the infection peak [orig. smittetoppen] in professional terms, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (IPH) stated in a new report on Thursday [18 Dec. 2025]:

It is expected that the peak of infection at the national level will be reached before Christmas or during the Christmas/New Year’s weekend.

They also add that there will be a ‘significant amount of influenza in circulation’ also after Christmas.

This can also lead to pressure on the health system, warns the IPH in the report [and let this be a lesson in how to spin a nothingburger, for I shall quote a bit more from that very same ‘forecast’:

Although influenza infection is widespread, there are no indications that the seasonal influenza virus causes more severe illness than usual. There is a high spread of infection among children, and so far the proportion of samples with detected influenza virus is at the same or higher level than in the peak week of last year’s epidemic. This is reflected in hospital admissions, which are currently slightly below or at the same level as the peak week of last season. Among seniors, the number of hospital admissions is currently below last year’s peak level… The total burden of respiratory infections in primary and secondary health services is at normal levels and increasing, as is normal for the season. This year’s influenza outbreak is currently at a moderate level and still increasing… There may be a normal large burden on public health and the health services from respiratory infections this winter, with the greatest burden likely in December and January..

So, if you’re like me, you’d yawn, roll over, and murmur, well, wake me up when December ends.

Yet, this is just the introduction for the entire roster of vaxxniks and cultists must have their say—incidentally, on the day of the winter solstice, which I deem perfectly fitting for these people; so, take a deep breath and read on].

Expert: Most Influenza Virus Circulates Now

There are more types of viruses in circulation now, than just influenza.

Doctor and head of the department for infection control and vaccines at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Siri Hauge, says there are mainly three types of virus that are now seen. These are:

Influenza virus

Coronavirus. The variant of the virus that is spreading now among Norwegians is different from when the pandemic broke out in 2020 . At the same time, people tolerate the virus better, because most have become more immune to the virus [I’m unsure how one can become ‘more immune’ to a pathogen, and I’ll leave this to the virologists™ to answer, or immunologists].

RS virus. This is a virus that is one of the most important causes of lower respiratory tract infections in infants and young children, writes Store medisinske lexikon [that would be the go-to encyclopaedia of medical terms]

Especially among young people who test themselves, we see that half have influenza. There is a lot of it. Then there is a little Covid, but not very much

Thus explains Hauge [that would be Doctor Hauge, who apparently failed her statistics 101 course as she clearly holds to observe whatever phenomenon ‘among young people who test themselves’ while leaving out sample composition and size, hence the comment means—nothing].

Right now there is not much RS virus in circulation, according to the IPH [please venture to the footnoted information to note, once more, how far off the media spin is, for there would be an official report from the very same IPH dated that very same of the above-referenced ‘forecast’ (18 Dec. 2025) that clearly, and unambiguously so, held that the 50% share concerns ‘children aged 5-14’, which is, in fact, a false claim: as per the IPH’s report for week 48 (source), p. 16, the total number of tests carried out was 9,003, of which 1,389 were positive, of which 597 (per 100,000 children) were done in this age bracket, of which (drum roll) 212 were positive, a test-positivity rate of 35.5%, as ‘splained on p. 17].

‘But we expect that to come more after Christmas’, explains Hauge [I’m sure the good doctor™ expects this].

Infection-free Christmas?

But how to keep the celebration of Christmas and New Year as infection-free as possible?

After several years of pandemics, many people have been driven to take precautions against infection with the Covid Christmas [this is a piece from mid-December 2020, and I’ll provide some choice quotes in the footnote below].

Even though the pandemic is over, there are still good reasons to keep viruses away from Christmas parties [good call, Watson].

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (IPH) provides general advice to the population, which you can read more about them here.

Here are five tips from FHI.

If you want to get vaccinated, do it now [but why should I take them poison/death juices in the first place?]

1.4 million Norwegians have already taken this year’s flu vaccine [lol, morons; uptake data here, p. 44: those 1.4m are about 25% of the total population, with about 700K being 65 and older; about 465K or about 8% or Norwegians took this season’s Covid poison/death juice, with seniors (65+) making up 80% of those].

Nevertheless: it is not too late to get vaccinated, to benefit from the immunity the vaccine provides at this year’s Christmas and New Year’s parties [now, are you f****** kidding yourself? Remember, that kind of advice™ comes from the public health authorities (a bunch of morons)].

However, it is starting to become urgent if you are to reach the peak of infection, adds Hauge:

It takes about one to two weeks before the vaccine has its full effect. So for some, getting vaccinated now is too late. Especially for those who are already infected and who are sick now, or are about to get sick [but if I’m already infected—which I would know™ only if I take a test™, right?—why the hell would I get a vaccine? This is so laughably stupid, it boggles the mind].

She emphasises that there will still be many who get sick after the peak of infection, adding:

So it is not too late to get vaccinated.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health recommends that people who are in the risk groups get the [sic] vaccine [which one? Doesn’t matter, apparently, just take whatever you can get; morons]:

‘It is important that those in the risk groups get the vaccine. We have seen that they do that too’, says Hauge.

Cough in the Right Direction

Here are some tips you have probably heard before [no shit, eh?].

Regardless: they are still very useful for avoiding virus transmission this Christmas, emphasises the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

One of them is to cough in a different direction than where there are other people. In other words: do not cough onto others, so that they can become infected, if you yourself are an infectious carrier [would you require some snark: WTF are you talking about? This year’s Christmas special gift is, apparently, some kind of Covinfluenza’RS Test Kit™, only 49.99, and it’ll figure out if you’re sick for you, I swear; morons].

It is also a good trick to cough into your elbow.

‘Most cases of influenza are transmitted through close contact with sick people. In that case, you should take care if there are anyone sick nearby, that they cough away from people. This will reduce the risk of infection’, explains Hauge [remember: you need years of training, residency, and active work in public health™ to know™].

If You are Sick: Keep Your Distance

Even if we do not celebrate Christmas in a locked-down Norway, distancing is still a simple trick to avoid infecting others.

In other words: keep your distance if you are sick [remember: Tony Fauci admitted that the distancing-to-prevent-infection nonsense was totally made up, but hey, facts don’t matter if you want to bamboozle your neighbours; also: morons]

Wash your Hands

Here comes some advice you have surely heard before. Namely, wash your hands [if that’s meant in an ironic way, it might be funny; I doubt this is mean ironically, though, hence: morons]:

‘It is always good advice to wash your hands when you have been outside and been out among people before you are going to eat’, says Hauge [this is top-level advice™ from trusted experts™, in particular as no-one never-ever had thought about formulating it as such, that is, except for Ignaz Semmelweis].

She emphasises that it protects against many more diseases than just the flu [true, and it’s also true that the medical establishment had Dr. Semmelweis institutionalised because they at-first objected to his suggestion that, after one had been to the morgue, one should wash hands before treating other patients would save lives].

Consider Whether to Stay Home [I’m so glad we don’t have to formally declare a curfew as long as people are shit-talked into volunteering to remain at home]

Another piece of advice is to stay home, if necessary.

[NRK] When should people stay home?

[Hauge] If you are sick, you can feel for yourself what shape you are in, I think. Feel it and take it from there.

[You’re probably longing for a picture of Dr. Hauge, and while there are several in the NRK piece, I didn’t want to ridicule her for how she looks, but after that advice™, I’m like, well, I won’t hold back any longer—hence, meet the Grinch]

[caption] Siri Hauge of the Institute of Public Health has also written her Ph.D. dissertation about influenza [trust her, she’s an expert™ and her expertise™ derives from nuthin’ but her credentials, or what TF ever]

What about tests?

There are self-tests for influenza and other viruses.

[NRK] Would you encourage people to take a test if they are unsure whether they can infect others this Christmas?

[Hauge] It is possible to test yourself for influenza, or Covid for that matter. It can be. But for the vast majority of people this is not something that is necessary to do [so, the feeling Dr. Hauge alluded to a moment ago isn’t all that’s necessary to do?].

Hauge says that regardless of what the test shows, you should keep your distance if you feel sick and cough [see what I mean?]

Professor of immunology at the University of Oslo, Gunnveig Grødeland, also does not believe that there is any independent point in taking self-tests.

Grødeland heads the Center for Pandemic and One Health Research at the University of Oslo [full disclosure here: we met Dr. Grødeland many times before, for she’s a diehard vaxxnik and—I suppose this should be mentioned here, too, but for whatever™ reason it isn’t—when she’s not spreading pro-poison/death juice agit-prop, Professor Grødeland develops™ (drum roll) new vaccines:

[And with that said, let’s return to the Covid Christmas piece]

[Grødeland] There is nothing more you can do or not, unless you are actually in hospital, and then they take the test. But not before [thus contradicting both the feelies™ and the relativisation parts mentioned by Dr. Hauge].

She also refers to the general rules about cough and hand hygiene, and staying home if you are sick.

It is also the case that you can infect others before you have developed symptoms of the disease yourself, the expert emphasises [asymptomatic influenza, anyone? Also, if I’m asymptomatic, shouldn’t test myself, or go to the ER to get tested (who would send me home because I lack symptoms), how do I know that I’m, i fact, carrying this disease? Feelies, anyone? This is so painful to read, it boggles the mind].

[caption] Gunnveig Grødeland is professor of immunology at the University of Oslo [hello, darkness, my old friend]

Bonus Tip: Live Healthy, And You Can Become Infection-Free Faster

There is another piece of advice [do tell].

That is to ensure that your immune system is in the best possible shape if you become infected, explains immunology professor Grødeland:

There is a clear value in being well-rested, in fact [I never-ever in a million years would have come up with this stunning piece of advice™].

The expert points to advice that you often hear, but which can be particularly useful when viruses are rampant.

get enough sleep

get enough rest

drink enough water

eat healthily

This gives you more energy, and your body has a little more energy to handle an extra challenge, says Grødeland.

[NRK] Can it be said that you can be sick with the flu for a shorter time, if you are better prepared in advance?

[Grødeland] The probability indicates that you will have a shorter and easier course of the disease. But there is great individual variation. So here there are deviations in all directions.

She emphasises that there are big differences, adding:

But with such a good starting point, sleep, diet, plenty of water, staying hydrated, you will cope with most things best.

IPH: Avoid Getting Seriously Ill

It is unlikely that you can fully protect yourself against infection, explains Siri Hauge of the IPH:

You will probably not get any advice that guarantees an infection-free Christmas. We say that the most important thing for us is to avoid people getting seriously ill.

Then getting the vaccine applies to risk groups, says Hauge:

It is actually the same advice that applies all the time. If you are sick, you have to consider whether to stay in bed and see who comes to visit you for dinner [broken clocks are also correct twice a day, you know]

She emphasises that if people in risk groups come to the Christmas party, such as elderly grandparents, it is important to do so as much as possible to avoid infecting them [does bubble-wrapping them work?].

Otherwise, it is life as normal, says the IPH top official, adding:

You don’t need to cancel Christmas, even though there are flu outbreaks around the country [at this point, all I can say is: fuck off, moron].

[caption] Will this year’s Christmas dinner be without viral infection? Here is some advice, but there is no guarantee for an infection-free Christmas, says the Institute of Public Health [but perhaps if you showed the Grinch in the picture to all your guests, viruses may stay clear of your kitchen].

Bottom Lines

As painful as this stupid piece was, it’s a testament to how quickly people tend to forget just how awful things were four years ago:

Join the Debate: Yes or No to Unvaccinated Christmas Guests? Christmas is a time for spending time with our near and dear ones, but what do we do with those who haven’t been vaccinated? Are unvaccinated relatives welcome at your Christmas party?

This is a piece from my personal archives, and I think it’s important to bring it up for two particular reasons:

First, the same fucking assholes who brought us the above-related shit are now counselling everybody, via their allies™ (I almost puked at that point) in legacy media, to take more poison/death juices, perhaps exclude unvaccinated™ people, and/or hand out test™ kits instead of champagne upon entering anyone’s house or apartment. I mean, who TF takes these people seriously?

Second, remember, it’s Christmas Eve, and for Christians worldwide, we’re celebrating the birth of Jesus who, a tad later in his life, explicitly sought out those whom society-at-large marginalised, the sick, and outsiders.

And as hard as this is for me to note, I wouldn’t cast out anyone, not even (sigh) morons and liars such as the public health experts™ and legacy media journos™ referenced in these pages. I would give them an earful, though, but I wouldn’t kick them out.

So, if there’s anything else to note here, perhaps, it would be: as angry as I am at these assholes, let’s all try to listen to the better angels of our nature, today, tomorrow on Christmas Day, and perhaps we’ll manage until next Christmas, too.

In this sense, Merry Christmas, my dear readers, and may His peace be with you tonight.