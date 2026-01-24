It’s winter, homies, hence we must pretend that chilly temps are sooper-dooper unusual. Plus it’s totally unexpected that, all things—esp. liquid electrolytes in EV batteries, for starters—considered, EV range drops precipitously while charging times soar.

As you read on and, provided you’re not out of crocodile tears for EV owners, shed one for me, would you?

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine, as are the bottom lines

Five Things You Need to Know About Charging Your EV in the Cold

EVs charge more slowly in cold environments unless you use a special trick. Here are five tips for a happier charging life.

By John Inge Johansen, NRK, 22 Jan. 2026 [source; archived]

There are at least two things that affect electric cars now that the temperature is low. One is shorter range, and the other is longer charging time [can you imagine that it gets cold in winter in Scandinavia? /irony]

Whether you use a lightning or fast charger [EV batteries use direct current, of DC, and if you charge your EV at home, the current is AC, or alternating current; fast chargers use DC, hence there’s no need to transform AC to DC (all EVs have so-called on-board converters, or ‘OBC’)], it takes longer if the battery is cold.

‘Our figures show that charging time is almost 30 per cent longer now in January than it is on a summer day’, says Odd Olaf Askeland.

He is the ‘head of public charging’ at Eviny [that’s the second-largest grid operator in Norway, HQ-ed in Bergen, Norway], and has literally been out on a winter night before [and I’m certain you’d like to see that smug feller with the appearance of your stereotypical used cars salesmen].

[caption] The numbers that Odd Olaf Askeland has found in Eviny’s system show that people charge just as much, but that each individual has to stand a little longer than in the summer [I’m pretty sure this is a supreme deal].

Here Are Odd Olaf Askeland’s Best Advice for Charging in Winter

[do play some fancy drum roll at this point]

1. Set a Charging Stop in the GPS

‘The optimal charging temperature for the battery itself is 20 degrees [Celsius, or 68 degrees F]. That’s why many cars preheat the battery to this temperature. But it doesn’t necessarily happen by itself’, says Askeland.

The car must have registered that you are going to a charging stop in the navigation system, or you can set it in the system menu in the car.

If you don’t, you should have driven relatively far before the battery has this temperature [huhum, here’s a thought: what happens with all the data?].

2. Turn on the Preheating a Good While Before Charging

It takes time for the battery to reach its optimal charging temperature. Depending on the car model, there is a different degree of insulation around the battery, so you need to check the car’s user manual [I’m old enough to remember when, a few days ago, it became known that Germany ordered Toyota to ‘remotely deactivate the vehicle heating start-up function due to ecological consequences’, it was reported widely].

‘The battery in the car should preferably be at 20 degrees, not -20, which is often the case if you get into a cold car and drive straight to a charging station’, says Askeland [good advice, ol’ chap, what’s next, I wonder? Get pre-approval before going anyplace?].

3. Charge Immediately After Driving

If you have been on a long journey, the battery is probably warm enough.

If you drive to a charging station after the journey, the battery is likely more receptive to charging at a ‘normal pace’ [it’s not that these things were unknown, but here’s a question: what does this do to EV batteries? I mean—if I permanently charge, say, my phone, battery life degrades markedly (and that’s before we would have to discuss the lingering question of what happens to old EV batteries once the car is no longer used)].

4. Look forward to the future

The reason why the battery charges more slowly in the cold is related to electrolytes. It is the liquid liquid in the battery that ensures that ions can flow between the cathode and anode.

If it sounds like a chemistry lesson, you are absolutely right. The future is about SSB—solid state batteries, i.e., a battery pack that does not have a liquid electrolyte.

Right now there is a lot of excitement related to this technology, and the Finnish company Donut Labs believes they have cracked the code [I cannot tell you of this is true or false, but here’s the announcement by Donut Lab, and here is a trade outlet’s write-up, which ‘splained that ‘first customer deliveries targeted for the current quarter. That makes Q1 2026 (January 1–March 31) the critical window for assessing whether “production‑ready now” translates into real‑world deployments on public roads’. As always, we’ll see if the main claim—‘At –30°C, the battery retains over 99% of its capacity, and when heated to temperatures exceeding 100°C, it continues to retain over 99% capacity with no signs of ignition or degradation.’— is true before too long (that quote is from the announcement)].

This news was published on tek.no earlier in January, and it could also mean a reduced risk of fire in electric car batteries [ah, there’s another issue we hardly ever talk about; I know this because one of my friends works both in EV development and with a volunteer fire brigade (in case you don’t know, if an EV catches on fire, the fire brigade will—at best—place the burning EV onto a kind of ‘bath-tub’ to prevent most of the toxic materials from seeping into the ground and led the EV burn out as fire trucks/brigades aren’t equipped to extinguish burning EVs; you’re welcome)].

5. Get to Know Someone in the Charging Queue

Common fate, common comfort [orig. felles skjebne, felles trøyst, or misery loves company]. Bring a thermos and some Christmas cookies. Strike up a conversation with one of the others who are out on the same errand as you. It may mean you get some good advice, or can give some, if your charging friend hasn’t read this story.

A fun fact you can bring up is that Tesla in Trondheim is geographically located in the ‘Lade’ [it’s Norwegian for ‘charge’] district—how funny is that? [it’s exactly as funny as you’d imagine it to be in -15 degrees Celsius outside temps being stuck in a charging queue…]

Nothing warms up as well as a good conversation—except that it doesn’t help the battery much.

Bottom Lines

Now you know.

Also: FAFO.

And as a bonus, here’s a bunch of interesting links to Norway’s (mis)adventures in EV adoption, courtesy of what passes for conventional wisdom once again:

There you have it, all spelled out.

Also: who could’ve known that temperatures may drop in January in sub-polar latitudes?

Morons.

Speaking of morons, it’s but a question of time before something way more tragic occurs—like the one time a couple of weeks ago when a discharged hospital patient was on his way home with an electric cab in northern Norway. And then the EV battery ran out because (drum roll) ‘it was -15 degrees outside’, ‘windy’, and the car had to ‘cross a mountain ridge’.

True story (as reported by, among others, Norwegian state broadcaster NRK on 9 Jan. 2026).

Please remind me of the proverbial textbook definition of insanity while you’re at it.

Morons.