Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
5hEdited

The Great Reset was announced by the tyrant King Charles III and is now advanced to the detriment of us all by the new aristocrats, the banksters and their EU minions. If I were in Oberbank, all my savings would be removed, immediately even transferred to cash elsewhere. I would not so be enslaved to their digital realm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture