An update to the powers-that-be and their war on cash; background here:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Upper Austria Now Abolishes Cash

There is great excitement, and the move is being justified by changing customer behaviour and strategic direction. An Upper Austrian bank has stopped dispensing cash in its branches for the first time in Bavaria. More are expected to follow soon. However, it is emphasised that this practice will not be applied in Upper Austria.

Via Krone Oberösterreich, 2 Sept. 2025 [source; archived]

In Munich, Unterschleißheim, and three other Oberbank branches, ATMs have been removed and cash registers closed, and opening hours have also been reduced in some cases. Information leaflets are being issued informing customers that cash withdrawals are no longer possible. Those who need banknotes should obtain them from supermarkets or other ATMs. However, withdrawals in stores are usually subject to a purchase obligation, and fees may be charged at third-party ATMs in Germany [note that, due to Austrian legislation, no withdrawal fees may be charged across the EU/EEC when getting cash from banks one isn’t a customer of (a long-held, little-known advantage); this is different in Germany where you may only withdraw cash without being charged such fees from the bank you’re a customer] .

‘Changed Customer behavior’

Customers are reacting angrily, but all 16 Bavarian Oberbank branches, which employ 130 people, are to be converted to this system in the future. The move is justified by changing customer behaviour. Most customers now conduct their banking online or pay by card. ‘The affected private customers have been informed personally’, a statement from Linz holds [can’t have it both ways: don’t use cash and be surprised™ or even angry™ that banks abolish that part of their service™: I submit that this is a classic case of play stupid games, win stupid prizes].

Corporate or Private Customers

According to the bank, this change will only affect branches in Bavaria [I call BS: this is a policy shift that will very soon™ come to every other branch], where the bank specialises in corporate and private banking. Oberbank operates a total of 46 branches in Germany, and ‘new branches have never had ATMs’, according to headquarters in Linz. The bank will focus on commercial customers in Germany. This is a ‘strategic decision’. In (Upper) Austria, however, the bank will continue to operate as a universal bank, thus maintaining the supply of cash to private customers [I would check in with them in, say, a couple of years: this is a huge thing, and if that flies—ratcheting up the water temperature while the frog is enjoying the balmy waters—it will be rolled out elsewhere]

Bottom Lines

That news item is already three days old, hence I’ll buttress it with a kind of reaction™ from inFranken.de, which contains a few reactions. In that piece, dated 3 Sept. 2025 (source; archived), we learn the following:

The abolition of cash is always a heated debate. Bundesbank Executive Board member Burkhard Balz emphasised in the recent debate: ‘Cash is lived freedom.’ Especially in times of crisis, such as power outages or cyberattacks, cash has the advantage of being independent and secure… Cash payments and the number of ATMs in Germany are currently declining due to the trend toward digital payments… [Oberbank] operates a total of 46 branches in Germany—however, many of them have never had ATMs. They were designed for cashless transactions from the outset. The conversion has been underway in the 16 branches in southern Germany where this was not the case since July 31st. It is expected to be completed by the end of September… ‘We don’t want to abolish cash’: Spokesperson Comments In Bamberg, the ATM in the branch near the central bus station has already been removed. A notice informs customers about the move. ‘This decision is part of our strategic realignment’, it reads. The bank also lists alternatives: for example, customers will be able to withdraw cash in supermarkets and nearby stores, use card payments, and access online banking functions. According to the spokesperson, there will be no costs involved. ‘Because we don’t have that many branches in Germany, we have always included free transactions’, she explains. It’s also important to her to emphasise: ‘We don’t want to abolish cash.’ This is simply a suspension of cash transactions in branches.

And this is how the frog doesn’t realise what’s happening: no-one is abolishing cash, it’s merely a ‘suspension of cash transactions’.

I had to think about what GDR chief and Soviet minion Walter Ulbricht claimed (via Wikipedia):

On 15 June 1961, First Secretary of the Socialist Unity Party and GDR State Council chairman Walter Ulbricht stated in an international press conference, ‘Niemand hat die Absicht, eine Mauer zu errichten!’ (No one has the intention of erecting a wall!). It was the first time the colloquial term Mauer (wall) had been used in this context.[53]

You see, the GDR didn’t abolish the possibility of international travel, they simply suspended the free and easy ways of doing so for their citizens™.

You may call my cynical and this comment out of line, but this is the essence of the phase shift towards CBDCs requires: accommodate the citizenry-turned-subjects to the convenience™ of online or otherwise digital payments.

Endure the additional costs of running two (or more) systems for a few years: this is where we are at right now (as per the European (sic) Central Bank):

Why do we need a digital euro? A digital euro would be an additional payment option to choose from, alongside cash. This is why, in order to safeguard the role of public money and maintain trust in our currency, we’re exploring the benefits of a safe and universally accepted digital euro.

And then there’s the shape of things to come (the ECB’s timeline)

The preparation phase of the project began in November 2023 and is laying the foundations for the potential issuance of a digital euro. This includes finalising the digital euro scheme rulebook and selecting providers that could potentially develop a digital euro platform and infrastructure. The preparation phase involves extensive testing and experimentation, as well as regular exchanges with the public and other stakeholders, to ensure that a digital euro would meet user needs and the Eurosystem’s requirements.

And here’s the ‘Progress Report’:

Over the coming months, technical work will continue according to the timeline set for the preparation phase… The ECB is finalising five tender procedures – scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025 – to select providers for the digital euro platform and infrastructure. Framework agreements will be signed with the selected providers to set out the terms for potential future work. These framework agreements do not involve any financial commitments from the Eurosystem at this stage…

Speaking of stages, here’s some data visualisation about payment behaviour in the Eurozone/EU/EEC (which I found here):

So, cash basically lost ground not due to card payments (they remained virtually stable at 43-44% since 2019)—but du to the rise of mobile apps and ‘other’ things, such as bank cheques (I doubt it: Norwegian banks, for instance, discontinued cashing foreign cheques in 2018) but mainly due to ‘crypto-assets, buy-now-pay-later services and other payment instruments’. Since this category includes ‘direct debit’.

Once more, I note the Norwegian example of the bank I’m a customer from: upon moving here in 2020, I never was issued a ‘regular’ bank card—all I received was a ‘direct debit’ card, and I seriously doubt that this is but a Norwegian thing.

The ‘trend towards electronic payments’ may very well be a result of banks issuing ‘direct debit’ cards for a few years, which the ECB categorises as ‘other’. I’d add the rapid rise of ‘buy-now-pay-later services’ I’ve observed since c. 2020, which includes insane rates (8+ per cent for ‘purchases’ at IKEA c. 2021) and is now on every single advertisement leaflet that arrives at my mailbox—and that applies not merely to more expensive items (such as US$ 1,500+ new S.M.A.R.T. phones but apparently to US$ 200 electronics and other stuff)—indicators of large, and growing, troubles of household to make ends meet in the face of rising costs.

And then there’s the big-ticket issue at stake: the EU is rapidly extending, deepening, and centralising its reach in their quest to become a fully-fledged central-banking warfare state.

Don’t take my word for it, here’s what Piero Cipollone, a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, said in writing on 28 Feb. 2025:

One of the key objectives of central bank money—to offer the public a means of payment backed by the sovereign authority that can be used for retail transactions across the entire currency area—is not being fulfilled in the digital space.

The ECB—led ostensibly by the convicted felon Christine Lagarde—is openly striving to become a true central bank of a very different ‘sovereign authority’, the EU Commission.

To be fair, there are massive problems of a rather economic-technical nature in the EU’s Single Market:

The fragmentation of the market [sic] along national lines, the lack of European payment solutions available on a European scale and the difficulty faced by European payment service providers in keeping pace with technological advances mean that Europe is not competitive within its own market.

Kinda goes a long way towards showing that the issue at-hand isn’t so much the question of whether or not individual commercial/retail banks are able to keep up (they can)—but it’s virtually impossible for the ECB to control.

This isn’t cited as reason™, though, which Mr. Cipollone claims is the following:

Merchants—and consumers, who bear the costs—are left to deal with the consequences of the international card schemes’ market dominance. To give just one example, the average net merchant service charges in the EU almost doubled between 2018 and 2022.[12] This increase occurred despite regulatory efforts to contain it. And the cost falls disproportionately on smaller retailers, who face charges that are three to four times higher than those paid by their larger counterparts.[13]

My (sic) bank-issued debit card is actually from VISA, with MasterCard being the second large issued. Their stranglehold over card schemes is the problem here, and a solution could be, say, the issuance of cards by gov’t authorities.

Russia has done this due to sanctions imposed from 2014 onwards, and it has its own payment system called ‘MIR’.

I submit that the EU/ECB cabal could do the same—but they don’t want the hoi polloi to break free from the chains of int’l high finance.

Absurdly, albeit understandable, this is the one non-solution that’s never talked about in public, and if it is talked about, as in this interview with Mr. Cipollone dated 9 Jan. 2025 (source), it’s but an after-thought and never followed-up on:

With digitalisation marginalising cash (today it is used in just over 40% of transactions), European citizens no longer have a means of payment that is universally accepted across the euro area [that should not be the case, and this could be addressed by mandating everyone to accept cash—and enforce this by, say, levying massive fines for transgressors: the fact that this isn’t happening is the flip side of the afore-mentioned depravity]. We are at the forefront in defending the freedom of anyone to use cash whenever they want to, within the limits of the laws of each country. But faced with the expansion of online commerce, which today accounts for around 36% of transactions in value terms, European citizens need to be given the additional option of using a digital form of cash [that is a false hypothesis, for the rise of online commerce happened without said digital cash] that is simple to use and that allows payments to be made throughout the euro area. Otherwise, we will continue to be dependent on foreign payment service providers for any purchases made with cards and mobile phones. Today when we use a card, two times out of three we use the services of a non-European operator. This dependency is often reflected in higher fees borne by the merchant and ultimately by European consumers.

Oh, look: here the issue I mentioned before is talked about (dependence on ‘foreign’ = VISA and MasterCard providers)—but the solution offered isn’t a European payment system akin to Russia’s MIR; rather, it’s CBDC, which is short for ‘digital gulag’.

Beware of the Eurocrats bearing gifts.