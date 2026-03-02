We’ll be following up the fertility issues discussed in these pages:

A few days ago, I came across a relatively recent paper by Katrine M. Jakobsen, Thomas H. Jørgensen, and Hamish Low, which was written at the request, it would seem, of the Chicago Federal Reserve branch.

Entitled, ‘Fertility and Family Labor Supply’, it is one of Chicago Fed’s Working Papers, No. 2025-26, December 2025, and you can access it in full by clicking here. Here’s the abstract of their paper (here and in the following, emphases and [snark] mine):

We study how fertility decisions interact with labor supply and human capital accumulation of men and women. First, we use longitudinal Danish register data [there goes your ‘Nordic welfare states are the best’ trope] and tax reforms to show that increases in wages of women decrease fertility while increases in wages of men increase fertility [what a shocker: you didn’t expect this, eh? I’m totally not shocked as welfare statist policies are well-known to cause these effects (see below)]. Second, we estimate a life-cycle model to quantify the importance of fertility adjustments for labor supply and long-run gender inequality. Wage elasticities of women are more than 10% lower if fertility cannot be adjusted. Finally, we show that the long-term consequences of human capital depreciation around childbirth are an important driver of the long-run gender wage gap in the model.

As intimated in the second [snarky] comment, here is a telling and relevant exemplary admission from neighbouring Norway:

Norwegian family policies provide incentives to postpone family formation: 40 percent of young men and over 60 percent of young women pursue higher education, and they will receive significantly better compensated leave if they postpone childbearing.

Good luck reversing 50-odd years of basically all-partisan family (sic) policies.

Funny that, exactly the same, if not a tad more pronounced, things are transpiring in Denmark, of all places:

studies show that the decline in the ‘natural conception rate’ (births plus induced abortions, minus births after medically assisted reproduction (MAR)) among women in Denmark is even more pronounced than the decline in fertility rate… One of the major factors determining fertility rates across the industrialized world during the past 50 years has undoubtedly been the ability of women to have more control over their reproductive choices.

And now for the main course—a few more particulars from the Chicago Fed paper on Danish policies and birthrates.

‘Fertility and Family Labor Supply’

First up, a disclaimer from the Chicago Fed:

Working papers are not edited, and all opinions and errors are the responsibility of the author(s). The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago or the Federal Reserve System.

And now more prose from the paper ‘Fertility and Family Labor Supply’:

Labor supply choices and work opportunities are impacted by decisions about the timing and number of children. Similarly, work decisions impact fertility1 and these decisions about fertility and labor supply have lasting implications over the life-cycle and for gender pay gaps, through changing human capital. The aim of this paper is to quantify this feedback loop between fertility and labor supply choices… Fertility responds to wage changes empirically in different ways for men and women [gotta love some hard, evidence-driven conclusions, eh?!]. We use longitudinal register data on Danish couples and labor income tax reforms, especially in 2009/2010, to pin down how fertility decisions are affected by changes in the marginal net wage rates of men and women, analogous to the elasticity of taxable income literature (see e.g. Gruber and Saez, 2002). We find strong asymmetric effects: Increased marginal net wages of women reduce fertility of couples, while increased marginal net wages of men increase fertility. Our results imply that the substitution effect between children and labor supply is dominating for women while the income effect is dominating for men.

I’ll skip some of the middle contribution (as it’s a very utilitarian and based on a model of ‘human capital depreciation), and instead we’ll read up on some more of the meaty parts in regards to ‘labor market reforms’:

We focus on subsidies to the cost of children, the earned income tax credit (EITC) and maternity leave. Removing the employment subsidy of the EITC reduces work, but increases fertility. In the long run, this leads to a worsening of the gender gap [so, it’s a classic trade-off]. Letting the EITC depend on the number of children increases completed fertility substantially and reduces hours worked, in line with Keane and Wolpin (2010). We find that an unconditional child allowance has a direct effect increasing fertility but it lowers labor market work, especially by young women. By age 50, however, the difference in labor supply has reduced and there is little impact on the long run gender wage gap [couples tend to have more kids if they are subsidised, but it also impacts labour force participation of mothers with little children (doh)]. Removing paid maternity leave increases the labor supply of mothers after first childbirth relative to the baseline, but the difference in labor supply is much lower by age 50. Nonetheless, the increase in early labor supply reduces the gender pay gap later in the life [would you look at that—less subsidies (welfare state policies) reduce the ‘gender pay gap’ (doh).

Good luck, dear politicos™, of running on any of the above policies that would be borne out by the data.

I do think that sections 2 (description of the Danish data) and 3 (presentation of the paper’s empirical findings) are the most relevant ones here, hence I’ll focus on these two aspects.

We use longitudinal Danish administrative register data on the universe of Danish individuals from 2004 through 2018. Our use of this high quality data is twofold. First, in Section 3, we utilize Danish tax reforms from 2009 to 2018 to document how fertility responds to changes in the marginal net-of-tax wage rate. Second, we use detailed labor market information from 2010–2018 to estimate our life-cycle model in Section 5.2. We refer to the two samples as the “tax sample” and “estimation sample”, respectively… In the estimation sample, we utilize detailed monthly pay-slip information through the Danish eIndkomst register (BFL). This data is only available in the last part of our sample period and the estimation sample thus includes the years 2010–2018. This data is well suited for our purpose because we can define the degree of labor market participation based on hours worked as reported on the pay-slip and we can use the monthly frequency to accurately account for changes around childbirths. Unless otherwise noted, we aggregate monthly pre-tax labor income and working hours to the annual level using the calendar year. When we calculate estimation moments around child arrival, however, we center the year around the childbirth such that income and hours worked in the birth year is the sum of 12 months from the month of birth.

What about the findings?

Our results suggests that…if women are the primary caregiver for children, the income effect w.r.t. wages of men will likely dominate and increased male wages would lead to increased fertility, as we find empirically… The results are also in line with existing research showing that increased wages of women decrease fertility (see e.g. Haan and Wrohlich, 2011) and increased wages of men increase fertility (Black, Kolesnikova, Sanders and Taylor, 2013 and Kearney and Wilson, 2018). Schaller (2016) and Autor, Dorn and Hanson (2019) find that fertility increases if the local labor market demand for men improves but decreases if the local labor market demand for women improves.

Oh, look: this isn’t (by far) the only study coming up with these findings. Odd, eh? Here’s a bit from the paper’s conclusions:

We show that fertility adjustments are an important driver of labor supply elasticities, particularly for women. Further, this implies that policies that change fertility can have additional consequences through labor supply. We stress throughout the importance of accounting for both margins of adjustment and their long term implications when considering policy reforms… We show that increases in women’s marginal net-of-tax wages tend to decrease fertility while increases in men’s marginal net-of-tax wages tend to increase fertility. Our results suggest that this asymmetric response stems from the fertility substitution effect dominating for women while the fertility income effect dominates for wages of men.

I’ll briefly interrupt the flow here because these findings are a) totally expectable and b) the main surprise here, that is, to yours truly, is that a member of the Fed system actually permitted publication of this study, which flies into the face of the social engineers of the leftoid, tabula rasa persuasion.

Our analysis is not without caveats, however. In particular, we abstract from intra-household bargaining and time-allocation decisions over leisure and home production (child care) [good luck getting data on that from parents with little kids].

Bottom Lines

Cap’n Obvious to the rescue, that’s my first reaction.

The secret sauce, if you will, to understand these findings appears to be—fathers tend to ‘man up’ in terms of efforts and responsibility, which isn’t a new or particularly spectacular finding.

Is this something to get too giddy about?

I suspect that the best way of relating these findings is ‘mixed bag’ as there are trade-offs, esp. in regards to women’s labour force participation after birth (which decreases the gender pay gap later in life) while wage increases for male breadwinners are largely the effect of, seemingly, the combination of full-time employment and sustained wage increases therein (which compound over time); in the words of Gabriele Mari, author of the article ‘Is There a Fatherhood Wage Premium? A Reassessment in Societies With Strong Male-Breadwinner Legacies’, Journal of Marriage and Family, vol. 81, no. 5 (2019):

Overall, fatherhood wage bonuses could not be detected on average as well as across birth cohorts. At best, estimates were compatible with modest premiums among older cohorts of men. Positive selection on both prior wage levels and wage growth was found to be largely responsible for the apparent wage boost. The contribution of selection on prior wage levels though has been fading across cohorts, meaning that men select into fatherhood less and less on the basis of time-invariant characteristics positively related to both wages and the chance of becoming a father. Conclusion The link between fatherhood and wages appears to be more of a selection story than a causal one, even in contexts with strong male-breadwinner legacies.

So, whatever one feels to note about the Chicago Fed working paper, higher lifetime wages for men may not even be due to policy changes at-all but rather an artefact of Mari’s findings.

For what it’s worth, I’ll add my personal 2 cents here: fatherhood comes with a tremendous increase in individual responsibilities, ranging from domestic adjustments (‘unpaid labour’) to work-related pressures resulting from these added responsibilities.

Best I can tell, aim up (always) and keep doubling down on your efforts. Everything else will appear rather easy by comparison.