It’s the weekend before Norway goes to the polls come Monday, 8 Sept. 2025, and Norwegians are electing™ a new parliament.

I rarely write about domestic politicking beyond what I consider larger, or big-ticket, issues, if only because doing so would be very annoying (to me) and of little added value to you, dear readers.

Since I’m scheduled to appear on the (German-language) Kontrafunk alt-media program about the topic next week, however, I’d like to summarise the campaign™ in a few lines and propose a select number of conclusions that can be drawn.

The point of departure here is last year’s shock™ revealed by early polling last year—that is, a seemingly massive shift of young voter preferences to the Right™:

From last November’s polling, the main changes have been—a gradual improvement of the Labour Party’s standing: voters are going to return the incumbent governing party to the first place, and it looks now that despite the impressive intra-right-of-centre shift of preferences away from the traditional Conservatives (Høyre) to the right-wing populist™ Progress Party (Fremskrittspartiet), the most recent—last—polling available shows the following likely outcome (see here for state broadcaster NRK’s reporting™):

Note that the main changes in the polling are the intra-right-of-centre move away from Høyre towards the Progress Party.

From these results, the non-neutral state broadcaster’s journos™ can hardly hide their excitement—for if these prospective results are translated into parliamentary seats, one would get…(drum roll) these kinds of results™:

Shows seat allocation in the Storting [Norway’s parliament] based on the September polling [see above], compared to today’s [outgoing] parliament. Støre’s government has had the support of 100 politicians from Ap [Labour], Sp [Centre Party, which is really left-of-centre], SV [Socialist Left], R [Communists], and MDG [Greens] since the 2021 election. A government must have a majority (85) of seats. The poll gives the parties a majority with MDG [Greens] providing the majority. MDG [Green] says they support Støre as prime minister in [after] this election as well.

This looks supremely bad, and while I’d add that—as a German-speaker, I am very well acquainted with the inanities of electioneering™—but I’m adding that the Norwegian campaign™ was particularly absurd for two main reasons:

While elevated levels of stupid stuff is expected in these charades, the main issues—as I see it: domestic security spiralling out of control and, speaking of foreign affairs, Norway’s subservience to the EU—were never addressed.

On the other hand, all anyone got was stupid stuff galore, such as sitting PM Støre being asked by a farmer about all the toxic shit they were required to use, with Mr. Støre answering that he’s only buying organic (which, given rapidly increasing inflation well in excess of wage growth, is rendering this increasingly difficult for everybody else)

Needless to say, setting these two big-ticket categories aside, there would be plenty of other things to talk about, which include some of the following issues:

Needless to say, this sampling is but the tip of the iceberg, and we could talk about many more things, but this is something Norwegian voters aren’t served. And, to be honest, they don’t seem to be interested in any of these issues listed.

So, as that particular clown car limps to the finishing line (finally), here’s what I consider the main issue to note: that intra-right-of-centre shift from Norway’s run-of-the-mill Conservatives™ (Høyre) to the right-wing populist™ Progress Party (Fremskrittspartiet), can be explained, and here’s how biased state broadcaster NRK did it.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

The Gap Between Girls and Boys is Widening: ‘Stances on Gender Equality is the Most Important Factor’

In ten years, the gap between what [sic] girls and boys vote for in school elections has doubled. Researchers [ah, the Science™] point to skepticism about gender equality as an explanation.

By Ingvild Vik, Rebekka Ellingsen, Ida Louise Rostad, and Trygve Grønning, NRK, 2 Sept. 2025 [source; archived; note that three out of these four journos™ are women, by the way, which tells you really all you need to know]

‘I got the Pensioners’ Party first and the Progress Party second in the ballot box’, says Sander Krause Amundsen (17).

He and his friend Sigve Normann Eriksen (17) will vote in the school elections at Ishavsbyen Upper Secondary School in Tromsø in a few minutes.

Both are in their second year of studying technology and industry, and both lean mostly towards the right when it comes to voting [move on folks, there’s nothing to see here, that is, if one wears ideological blinders (named female privilege) and doesn’t wish to learn as to why young men do so].

While Amundsen is between the two parties that the Valgomat [a website/app helping™ to identify one’s political preferences] told him he agrees with the most, Eriksen is more uncertain:

Several of my friends will vote on the right, and I am a bit influenced by them. So I think it will be on that side, but I don't know which party.

What, then, are the overt and covert forces that shape and influence our political opinions?

The Right-Wing Wave

In 2023, the Conservatives and the Progress Party won the national school elections, with 21.7 and 19.4 per cent of the vote.

Since then, the public conversation has increasingly been about the right-wing wave that is sweeping young men [it has been mostly about journos™ and experts™ alike deploring these wayward teens about expressing different sentiments, fuelled by the dread that these high schoolers will soon cast real votes in, say, the 2025 Storting election].

For 17-year-olds in Tromsø, issues such as increased food prices, high tax levels, bad integration policies, and elder care are most important [if that’s a rank-ordering (it doesn’t say so, but the listing isn’t alphabetical, hence I consider it is quite realistic a picture of worries), that’s a quite grown-up set of concerns—and if teens are pointing to these issues, I submit it’s something they are confronted with on a daily basis vs. their perception of politicos™, experts™, and journos™ addressing them].

‘And education policy. Today, school is adapted to the girl who can sit still all day. I think school should be for everyone’, says Eriksen [oh my, what an amazing way of weaponising the Left™’s talking points against them].

In NRK’s ​​super poll from August, over 40 per cent of men between the ages of 17 and 25 said they would vote for the Progress Party. Only 15.8 per cent of women in the same age group said the same.

This is how young people—men and women aged 17-25—will vote: blue = men, orange-red-ish = women (source: Norstat/NRK, Aug. 2025) [Frp = Progress Party; note that the gender imbalance of both Ap = Labour Party and H = Conservatives is virtually identical, albeit inverse]

Doubled Gender Gap

The same tendency towards polarisation between the sexes has also been observed in school elections over the past ten years, explains Ruben Mathisen.

He is a postdoctoral fellow in comparative politics at the University of Bergen [faculty profile], and has analysed school election data from the late 1980s to the present:

Girls and boys in upper secondary school vote more and more differently. Girls vote more to the left, while boys lean to the right [he spend his nascent academic career on this—I’m not being fastidious here, but his most recent, most seemingly relevant contribution omits the crucial insights provided by David Card & Abigail Payne from 2017 (also discussed in the below), hence it’s kinda…less-than-useful].

The gender gap has always existed [doh], but from 2013 to 2023, the gap has roughly doubled [that is, while the sex/gender equality agit-prop reached fever pitch (and then some), but this cannot be mentioned].

Mathisen has investigated which political attitudes can explain the development:

The most important factor is the view on gender equality [while he still comes to this conclusion™—I mean, the teens are telling him—he can’t bring himself to consider the above-related, robust data].

The researcher has analysed responses to surveys conducted in connection with school elections over the past 35 years [so, a deductive-descriptive approach; fine, of course, but hardly requiring elevated grit relative to, say, reading cards or tea leaves].

In them, teenagers are asked about political priorities and attitudes—including on gender equality.

Previously [that would be a generation ago], around twelve per cent of boys believed that gender equality had gone too far. Now the figure is closer to 25 per cent:

It is a change in attitude that is closely linked to the increased support for the right-wing, and especially the Progress Party [whatever happened to the correlation ≠ causation, which is like the sine qua non of quantitative research? This is merely posturing, huffing, and puffing about whatever Mr. Mathisen found™, as opposed to enquiring about what’s there to talk about]

Among girls, the proportion who respond that gender equality has gone too far has been stably low, around three per cent [oh my, given the extreme superficiality of both Mathisen’s research™ and the NRK piece here, here’s another angle to consider: if some 25-40% of young men vote far-right, mainly for Gender Equality™ reasons, as opposed to 3% of young women, what is this going to do to the prospects of both men and women for form lasting, stable relationships? In this notion, by the way, we can observe the perverted mirror image of Gender Equality™: these 3% conservative women can pick and chose from among the 25-40% of conservative men—and my gut sentiment is that most of the latter will settle for non-Norwegian women whose values and sentiments align with them, which will make the über-feminists and their fellow-travellers complain harder about ‘where have all the good men gone?’ (see here for an exemplary case study)]

‘This Scares Me’

Frida Kristine Johansen (16), who is in her second year of the children and youth program at Ishavsbyen VGS [senior high school], reacts strongly to the figures from Mathisen’s research:

It really scares me. Increased skepticism about gender equality affects everyone [cue to her collectivist mindset]. I hope this trend reverses.

[while this entry could lead to the point I raised above, here’s how the three women journos™ spin this] Johansen herself does not experience the political difference between boys and girls as that big, but says that she hears girls talking about how they are tired of boys being so focused on right-wing parties [so, Ms. Johansen has no personal experience with this—and the next segment of this piece is: hearsay].

‘There may be peer pressure among boys when it comes to what to vote for’, says the 16-year-old [that may very well be; we also know that men are, speaking über-generally, less agreeable than women, and if left™ politics emphasises the collective (also, politics, media, and academia are increasingly influenced, if not dominated, by female faces and voices), it’s obvious that boys in their storm-and-stress phase opt for the latter, and, yes, there’s also a strong biological emphasis to consider here, which has to do with masculinity and the odds of successful mating].

Frida Kristine Johansen (16) finds it disgusting [orig. ekkelt] that so many boys think that gender equality [orig. likestillingen] has gone too far [and apparently, none of the three women journos™ considers this absurd comment worthy of saying something like, ‘so, you’re against boys having different thoughts than you?’ or ‘did you ever wonder if that’s female-supremacist?’]

Amundsen and Eriksen do not recognise themselves in thinking that gender equality has gone too far [while I don’t want to denigrate teens (it’s unfair), this is where the backtracking begins]:

‘I think gender equality is important, so I cannot agree that it has gone too far’, says Eriksen.

However, the boys clearly see the tendency towards political polarisation between the sexes:

When I talk to the boys about politics, there is a lot of support for the right-wing.

Pointing to Social Media

Statistical analyses show that the change in attitudes towards gender equality explains around 40–50 per cent of the increased polarisation between the sexes in school elections [it may very well be, then, that Feminism as a social engineering program since the mid-1960s, is the most devastating political-ideological force of all time; given the number of babies who are never conceived (due to hormonal birth control) and the staggering millions of humans who are aborted each year, it’s probably fair to denote Feminism as the most deadly para-ideology ever known (and, yes, I’m saying this probably exceeds Communism/Socialism’s death toll by quite a margin)].

Mathisen emphasises that other issues, such as economics, also play a role, but to a lesser extent:

It seems that boys and girls increasingly see the very basis for gender equality differently. Some young boys are more skeptical than before about very basic principles, such as that women and men should have equal rights, equal opportunities to govern society, and equal pay for equal work [maybe, maybe not—and I’m all for equality, but that’s it; just look at the male/female distribution in certain, shall we say, more demanding professions to learn that there’s a long way to go, and not all full equality humbug makes sense].

He refers to the ICCS [International Civic and Citizenship Education] survey, which looks at ninth-graders’ knowledge, understanding, attitudes, and engagement related to democracy and citizenship:

The research shows that increased use of social media is associated with more skepticism about gender equality among boys. A possible explanation is that boys are more exposed to influencers like Andrew Tate, who is explicitly sexist [gotta have a boogyman, for otherwise one would have to talk about structural issues; also, for the record, I’m not a fan of Tate’s]. The big question is whether this polarisation will level out over time, or whether it is the start of a lasting change.

Provides Insight

The time has come to vote for 17-year-olds Amundsen and Eriksen. NRK is allowed to accompany Eriksen into the ‘polling place’ at school.

He searches for a while before he finds the right ballot. Then he folds it in half, leaves the room and drops it into the ballot box.

‘I followed the ballot suggestions, so it was the Pensioners’ Party’, says Eriksen [I have nothing intelligent to say about that: I mean, these ‘find your party’ platforms absolve people from reading the platforms—and the entire piece reads like an advertorial for Valgomat].

‘But I will study it thoroughly before the real election’, says the 17-year-old, who will turn 18 later this year, and therefore also has the right to vote in the general election.

Amundsen spent a longer time inside the booth.

‘I stood there for a while and looked at all the parties’ ballot papers, but it was the Progress Party’, he says.

[NRK] Would you vote the same if you could vote in the real election?

[Amundsen] If there had been a real election, I would have studied it a little more. The Progress Party has a lot of policies that I disagree with, but there is also a lot that I recognise and agree with.

Amundsen believes that the school election is important for gaining insight into what young people think about politics:

We are 17 now, and will soon be able to vote in the real election. So this says something about the direction politics will take in the coming years.

Bottom Lines

A couple of things to note—first and foremost, if that polling data translates into actual voting patters, the Norwegian left is practically cooked.

I mean, on the issues—increased food prices, high tax levels, bad integration policies, and elder care—there’s little the Left™ has to offer beyond higher taxes. While I acknowledge the problems associated/deriving from these issues, I also note that the Right™ at least has some policies on offer that are different.

I suppose, this will all come down to the first rule of holes, eventually.

As regards a few associated issues, let’s briefly consider the idiosyncrasies mentioned in the piece: there’s little interest among politicos™, experts™, and journos™ to read dense papers, such as David Card and Abigail Payne’s seminal 2017 Nat’l Bureau of Economic Research paper ‘High School Choices and the Gender Gap in STEM’:

Women who graduate from university are less likely than men to specialize in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM). We use detailed administrative data for a recent cohort of high school students in Ontario, Canada, combined with data from the province's university admission system to analyze the dynamic process leading to this gap. We show that entry to STEM programs is mediated through an index of STEM readiness based on end-of-high-school courses in math and science. Most of the gender gap in STEM entry can be traced to differences in the rate of STEM readiness; less than a fifth is due to differences in the choice of major conditional on readiness. We then use high school course data to decompose the gap in STEM readiness among university entrants into two channels: one reflecting the gender gap in the fraction of high school students with the necessary prerequisites to enter STEM, and a second arising from differences in the fractions of females and males who enter university. The gender gap in the fraction of students with STEM prerequisites is small. The main factor is the lower university entry rate by men—a difference that is due to the lower fraction of non-science oriented males who complete enough advanced level courses to qualify for university entry. We conclude that differences in course-taking patterns and preferences for STEM conditional on readiness contribute to male-female differences in the rate of entering STEM, but that the main source of the gap is the lower overall rate of university attendance by men.

Their data is from Canada (because US data would likely be too politically toxic), which is very comparable to Western Europe.

Their findings are explosive: sustained complaints from white-collar, professional feminists point to a massive, if not complete, victory of women over men since the 1960s, at least in terms of academic accomplishments.

Before obtaining high school diplomas that permit university attendance, many men go to work, do vocational training, or other things than academia. That study is well worth your time, and I may only quote a few select parts to drive home its findings (which, in turn, indicate the magnitude of results):

[p. 2-3]; references omitted] We use two complementary data sets to analyze the gender gap in STEM entry. We begin with data on 400,000 university entrants from 2005 to 2012. We show that STEM entry for both genders is mediated through a simple measure of STEM readiness based on completion of at least 3 STEM‐related classes in the last year(s) of high school… Most of the gender gap in STEM entry is therefore attributable to the gender gap in STEM readiness, rather than to differences in program choices conditional on readiness.

So, if you took a minimum amount of prep classes—showed some amount of effort—you’re more likely to enter STEM subjects later in life. Yes, parental encouragement facilitates this, no doubt, which also says something—rather implicitly—about work ethics, dedication, and, yes, ‘gentle parenting’ ruining life for everyone.

[p. 3] In the second stage of our analysis we use detailed transcript data for a province‐wide cohort of public high school students to study the determinants of STEM readiness. At the end of high school, females have nearly the same overall rate of STEM readiness as males, and slightly higher average grades in the prerequisite math and science courses.

In other words: young women are actually better at STEM than their male peers at the end of high school—and if you’re scratching your head now asking, well, why that may be, I think the answer(s) will surprise you:

[pp. 3-4] While lower rates of university entry by non‐STEM‐oriented males accounts for most of the gender gap in STEM readiness, it is still surprising that females end up with a slightly lower rate of STEM readiness than males, since females are more likely to be on track to achieve STEM readiness in earlier years of high school.

You’re not the only one who was surprised, by the way. Also, note the less-than-subtle finding: better grades (by young women) doesn’t translate into aptitude.

[p. 3] The mix of STEM related courses taken by men and women is different, however, with a higher concentration of women in biology and chemistry and a lower concentration in physics and calculus… [p. 4] We find significant gender gaps in the probability of taking physics and calculus that are partially offset by a gap in the opposite direction for biology.

Oh, look, women make different choices: are we ready to discuss the patent absurdity—contradicted by these data—of one-size-fits-all policies?

[p. 4] Finally, we examine the characteristics of non‐STEM ready students. Relatively few non‐science‐oriented men complete high school with enough advanced‐level courses in humanities and social sciences to qualify for university. This gap is evident as early as 9th grade, where males are less likely than females to complete the academic track classes that lead to these advanced level courses.

Huhum, that suggests, to me at least, that once puberty sets in (± 9th grade), we can see clear differences in interests, aptitude, and, yes, potential career trajectories. Put differently, if you ever needed more data to point to binary male-female differences, well, there you go.

Overall, our analysis suggests that many higher‐achieving female students tend to select non‐STEM courses in the last years of high school, despite having done well in math in 11th grade. These choices may detract from their being able to register in STEM programs. The effect of these choices is modest, however, relative to the impact of the fact that so many more non‐STEM‐oriented women enter university than their male counterparts—a gap that is traceable back to choices made at the beginning of high school.

Here’s the major problem for society at-large: we don’t need that many university graduates.

The democratisation™ of higher education since WW2 is one of the core aspects of the many follies done in the name of common-sense public policy.

To cite but two rough numbers from a decade ago: Switzerland has a federal cap on the share of high school graduates per class year of 20% where as its biggest neighbour Germany has a slightly less restrictive system resulting in some 44-45% per class year obtaining a diploma permitting university entrance.

Switzerland imports a significant chunk of uni-trained (‘excess’) graduates from neighbouring countries, which suggests that the share of uni-trained graduates required is higher than 20% but lower than 45%.

If you’d consider what I just wrote in light of the staggering amounts of taxpayer money allocated to (higher) education each year—in Western countries, we’re talking about outlays well in excess of most other budget appropriations—and the results are pretty clear (and I’ll point to Jordan Peterson ‘splainin’ the consequences here):

So, what we’re looking at in Norway (and Sweden, Denmark, Finland, too) may be the results of the single-biggest and most profound social engineering experiment ever conducted—Feminism™—breaking through the walls of the academic ivory tower and reaching state broadcaster-mediated large segments of the population:

Decades of heavily subsidised, and enforced, Equality™ Über Alles policies have thoroughly addled the brains of both those who oversee these policies (the current crop of politicos™, experts™, and journos™) and the young people who will inherit this mess.

The coming clash—rather: a reckoning—will probably not bode very well for those segments who oversee the current paradigm as more and more young people are ‘opting out’, for lack of a better term.

Diversity™, Equality™, and Inclusion™, as they are peddled these days, is polarising the young to such an extent that it seems obvious where this is all going: the male teens, once old enough to settle, will opt for either a partner from with a ‘foreign’ background that emphasises more traditional gender roles/expectations or (really: and) search more consciously for a partner below their socio-economic stratum.

Given women’s tendency to hypergamy (marrying upwards, socio-economically), the findings by David Card and Abigail Payne should terrify policymakers:

If many more women are attending university-level institutions, their expectations of future partners will, in all likelihood, be excessive—and, as the inevitable result of hypergamy, end in personal tragedies, such as involuntary celibacy and childlessness (see Steven Shaw’s work) among high-earning, powerful women in their mid-40s or older who can’t find suitable™ partners.

This all mirrors the experiences of many young men in recent decades, by the way, whose lives and expectations have been turned upside down by the very same policies. Yet while Feminism™ has disproportionally benefitted women so far, there’s no indication that it will continue to do so.

Perhaps the silver lining, if such a thing exists under these conditions, is that Feminism™, while it exceeded its ‘best before’ date for men a long time ago, is now coming for women, too. And it appears to do so with a vengeance.

Mind you, I’m not gloating; I’m simply suggesting a few—inescapable, to me—consequences of this mad dash.