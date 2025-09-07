Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
1h

The less you use objective measurements in education, the better the girls do.

The less order and discipline there is, the better a subset of the girls do.

This subset are the ones most gifted when it comes to social adaptability and malleability, and so these ones congregate and aggregate throughout institutions and careers/professions where high social skills trump actual skill (or where social skill is the skill used).

And for every iteration, as competition grows, even more skilled girls are the ones making the cut until you reach the point where having a Cluster B-type personality with strong narcissism and high manipulativeness becomes a strength and a desirable trait.

A point that for Sweden and Norway was passed in the early 1990s.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture