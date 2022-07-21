Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Barry O'Kenyan
Jul 21, 2022

How does "money" help with actual supply shortages?

Irena
Jul 21, 2022

The difference between what happened to Greece and what is happening now is that in the case of Greece, it was Germany (and I guess France) imposing austerity on Greece, whereas now, it would be Germany imposing austerity on Germany. So, don't expect it to go the same way. Incidentally, it doesn't matter if, on paper, it was the EUrocrats who strangled Greece. EUrocrats are nothing without Germany. But Germany, having willingly shot itself in the foot, is now in a position of weakness, and it's not clear that it'll be able to impose much of anything on those who played their cards a bit better during this whole fiasco.

