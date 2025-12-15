Today, we’ll talk about (drum roll) the consequences of Euro-German policies pursued in the past decade. Hence, we’ll go to what looks increasingly like the European version of Detroit at the time Michael Moore made his feature documentary ‘Roger & Me’ (1989).

But then again, let’s not forget that Europeans also experienced something akin to what transpired in the US ‘Rust Belt’, making the above-analogy rather problematic (see the information on the Ruhrgebiet the footnote).

So, we’ll journey to Stuttgart now, specifically to explore how that metro area—which, after the decline of industrial manufacturing in the Ruhrgebiet, may better be referred to as the functional equivalent of Silicon Valley.

You read that right: the Stuttgart metro area is home to several multinational corporations (partial listing below), it’s very heavy on high-tech manufacturing, R&D, and home to hundreds, if not thousands, small and medium-sized enterprises that form the backbone of manufacturing and economic life in Central Europe (also known as Mittelstand). Per Wikipedia:

A bit further down, we read the following lines (in the ‘Economy’ section):

And we shall talk about this—because it is here that the consequences of Germany’s renewed march of folly (war vs. Russia) are manifesting now:

With energy prices soaring (mostly as a consequence of the Nord Stream bombings in September 2022) and the spending EU/Covid/NATO/ rearmament-related spending binges coupled with excessive costs of mass immigration, the German economy (sic) is visibly strained.

Imagine, if you will, high-tech and other companies moving out of the Bay Area and/or closing down because of excessive costs (I know, it sounds outlandish): this is what happens in Stuttgart, which means, first and foremost, that corporate tax receipts suddenly, and sharply so, decline while, at the same time, revenue-strapped municipalities must meet massive spikes of expenditures (social insurance, transfer payments, housing assistance, etc.).

This is where we are in (drum roll) Stuttgart, with the below-translated content found on the municipal website—dated 1 Dec. 2025.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine, as are the bottom lines.

Budget Consolidation [orig. Haushaltskonsolidierung ]

The financial situation of municipalities nationwide is strained. Revenues are falling, while expenditures are rising. The state capital, Stuttgart, must also implement austerity measures. The city administration and council are currently discussing the 2026/2027 biennial budget. Here you will find information on the budget situation and the planned austerity budget.

Via the Municipality of Stuttgart’s website, 1 Dec. 2025 [source; archived]

Since 2018, Stuttgart’s core budget [orig. Kernbudget, which already suggests the use of creative accounting akin to, say, CPI numbers that typically exclude ‘energy’ and ‘housing’] has been debt-free. However, the outlook has changed significantly. The main reasons for this are the substantial decline in trade tax revenues and the insufficient funding of public services by the federal and state governments [note that if you or I as a household have ‘insufficient funding’, we’re ‘underwater’, but unlike incompetent and/or irresponsible politicos™, you and I cannot, by default, run to the nanny state for help (don’t get me started on, say, unemployment insurance, which is a gov’t-mandated insurance scheme, i.e., it’s paid for by workers in the first place, i.e., that’s the worst kind of comparison to make]. As a result, the state capital faces enormous [sic] financial challenges: expenditures exceed revenues. Against this backdrop, new debt will be unavoidable from 2026 onward, as urgent investments can only be financed through loans [that’s the same old, same old Keynesian playbook: get some more debt-financed investment™ during the slump to be paid off later (by growth): that kind of hare-brained scheme is guaranteed to run into problems before long due to ‘net-zero’ or whatever climate™-related policies…].

To ensure that the state capital can continue to renovate schools, repair roads, and operate swimming pools in the future, the budget must be placed on a stable footing [this is the part where incompetent politicos™ tell the voters that all the new debt goes into the good stuff for residents]. This involves both securing the short-term viability of the 2026/2027 biennial budget [this means, w/o new debt bankruptcy is imminent] and consolidating the city’s finances in the years to come [get some ‘structural adjustments’ in the IMF/World Bank mould to pay for this, but it’s fair to assume that no-one will read until here]. This requires clear priorities and comprehensive cost-cutting measures. Only with sound finances can the quality of life be permanently secured and sustainably developed. The city administration, together with the city council and the citizens of Stuttgart, intends to pursue this path—for a high-performing and liveable city.

[at this point, there are several sub-sections (Q&A-style), and I’m providing the one describing the current situation; before you read on and to ensure you have a ‘baseline’ for comparison, as per the German Wikipedia entry,

On December 15, 2023, the Stuttgart City Council adopted the biennial budget for 2024 and 2025. The budget for 2024 was set at €5.4 billion and for 2025 at €5.8 billion.[90]

You will, below, read that the budget shortfall for 2025 is around 785m euros, which constitutes around 17% of the municipal budget]

What is the Current Budget Situation in Stuttgart?

The state capital’s budget situation is extremely strained. The city treasury anticipates a deficit of approximately €785 million for 2025. Therefore, a supplementary budget was already drawn up and approved by the city council in March. The treasury also forecasts annual budget deficits of several hundred million euros [each] for the years 2026 to 2030. [please take a deep breath and consider what you and I would do in such a situation: you and I would probably cut back on spending, yet the politicos™ in Stuttgart are proposing (drum roll)]. To finance the necessary investments, the city plans to take out a total of €2.4 billion in loans between 2026 and 2030 [yep, the city gov’t plans to take out loans]. As a result, the city administration must prepare an austerity budget for the first time since 2009 [and of course they’s cut back on other stuff™].

The main reason for the strained situation is the significant decline in corporate tax revenue [i.e., companies are going belly-up left and right]. Just as the city benefited from the automotive industry and its partners during periods of strong economic growth, the decline in sales and exports is now directly impacting municipal finances. Corporate tax revenues expected for 2025 have fallen from the originally planned €1.2 billion to approximately €750 million [a decline by 37.5%]. The corporate tax projections for 2026 and 2027 have also been significantly revised downwards: they currently stand at €700 million and €800 million, respectively [hard to estimate with any certainty anything beyond 2027, eh?].

The state capital will not only receive less trade corporate tax revenue, but must also expect to face demands for refunds of amounts already paid. This is a serious matter, as corporate taxes are traditionally one of the most important sources of revenue for municipalities. In the state capital, it has accounted for roughly 23 to 30 per cent of total revenue since 2022—equivalent to between €1 billion and €1.5 billion annually. Due to current economic developments, the city treasury anticipates stagnant revenues in the coming years [i.e., no meaningful economic recovery].

At the same time, expenditures are rising significantly. Three areas in particular are placing a strain on the budget: additional personnel [the municipality is still hiring], necessary investments, and increasing social welfare spending. A large portion of social welfare expenditures is mandated by law and subject to federal regulations. These mandatory responsibilities have steadily increased in recent years. They include, above all, integration assistance for people with disabilities, the costs of housing refugees, expenditures for child and youth welfare, and basic income support for the elderly. Although the federal and state governments support municipalities through grants, these funds often only cover a portion of the actual costs. The city must cover the remaining funding gap with its own resources. This further exacerbates the already difficult financial situation.

Since tax revenues are declining while expenditures are rising, the city must close this substantial funding gap through savings and other measures. The Stuttgart Regional Council, which oversees the city’s finances, has therefore called on the administration and the city council to drastically reduce voluntary services and increase revenues in order to balance the budget […]

How Does the City Intend to Manage its Difficult Budget Situation?

In October 2025, the state capital presented its draft budget for 2026/2027, along with a financial plan for the next six years. The plan outlines the development of revenues and expenditures and how the financial situation is to be improved. With the 2030/2031 biennial budget, the city aims to achieve an annual surplus of approximately €200 million.

To reach this goal, the Stuttgart City Council imposed a budget stabilisation plan on the city administration in July 2025. For the 2026/2027 biennial budget, the city administration and the City Council have developed the first stage of this plan. Such an austerity budget is legally mandated when a municipality consistently spends more money than it takes in.

The current draft of the austerity budget proposes the following measures:

Infrastructure and Investments

Priority for maintaining existing infrastructure instead of new projects

Postponement of projects not yet started

Continuation of ongoing projects (a premature halt would lead to economic disadvantages)

Personnel Expenditures

Filling only urgently needed positions

Hiring freeze for non-essential positions until September 2026

Voluntary Benefits

Reduction or elimination of voluntary benefits, subsidies, and funding

Revenue Increases

Introduction of an overnight stay tax [reduces tourism]

Increase in fees for resident parking and cemeteries [turbo-charges the flight of those who can, i.e., typically those who paid much in taxes]

Increase in dog tax and second home tax

Increase in the business tax rate [fastest way to attract new firms]

[if, at this point, you’re scratching your hear asking, hey, can municipalities go bankrupt in Germany, here’s the less-than-comforting answer]

Could the City go Bankrupt?

Municipal insolvency is legally prohibited. Municipalities are obligated to guarantee essential public services—even with persistent budget deficits. These services include, for example, operating schools, waste disposal, and providing social services.

However, in cases of persistent financial hardship, the municipal supervisory authority intervenes. The Stuttgart Regional Council, as the supervisory body, can declare a budget emergency if the state capital is unable to balance its budget on a permanent basis and the deficits continue to grow. An emergency exists if the city consistently spends more money than it takes in, has no reserves, and there are no realistic opportunities for savings.

Should this occur, the Stuttgart Regional Council could either reject the city’s future budget plans or approve them only under strict conditions. The city would then be obligated to reduce its spending or generate additional revenue. Virtually no money would then be available for discretionary spending.

Intensified oversight by the Regional Council would severely restrict the city’s autonomy [to say nothing about, say, the municpal gov’t’s responsibility vs. the voters]. In a budget emergency, the city would hardly be able to make its own decisions about its finances [game over for democratic oversight].

WTF is Going on in Germany?

Having ‘splained™ some of the woes that bedevil Stuttgart, here’s what the same website holds as regards the essentially similar situation across

Why Are so Many Municipalities in Germany Short of Revenues? The reasons lie in a complex interplay of structural, political, and economic factors. This also applies to the state capital, Stuttgart, which has to prepare an austerity budget for the first time since the 2009 fiscal year. The reasons for the strained budget situation in municipalities are: Declining revenues : municipal revenues depend heavily on corporate taxes and thus on the overall economic situation. In 2024, these revenues fell or stagnated due to the weak economy, while expenditures continued to rise.

Significantly rising expenditures : on the one hand, spending on social services , personnel, and the operation of schools, daycare centres, and other infrastructure is increasing. On the other hand, inflation and higher prices for energy , construction, and services are driving costs even higher [it’s the double-whammy of shit policies committed to while energy prices were low].

Underfunding of municipal tasks: federal and state governments are transferring more and more mandatory tasks to municipalities [this is called autonomy™], including in the areas of education, social services, and integration. However, municipalities do not receive sufficient or sustained funding to cover the associated costs . As a result, municipal expenditures are now rising faster than their revenues [this is either due to incompetence on part of state and federal gov’ts or by design to upset the apple cart (federal structure) and impose a new form of governance].

Global conditions: volatile energy prices, economic uncertainty, trade conflicts, and geopolitical crises are leading to higher operating costs and weakening the tax base, particularly in regards to corporate taxes. This interplay of declining or stagnant revenues, rising mandatory expenditures, and limited discretionary spending is clearly reflected in the budget figures: In 2024, municipalities across Germany recorded a record deficit of €24.8 billion—the highest municipal budget deficit since 1990. After years of balanced budgets or even surpluses, the deficit has almost tripled [!!!] compared to 2023. The German Association of Local Authorities forecasts a deficit of around €30 billion for 2025, which could grow to over €35 billion annually by 2028. As a result, many municipalities are forced to cut discretionary services, postpone investments, and take out loans.

Please read this again: compared to 2023, ‘the deficit has almost tripled’—in 2024 alone, with more growth™ for 2025 and 2026 already here, and some more to come in the next few years.

It’s literally a nano-second before midnight.

Bottom Lines

Sounds horrifying, eh?

What do you think happens should Stuttgart, taken here as pars pro toto, somehow muddles through the immediate crisis and makes it to late 2026?

There’s no prospect for economic growth to restart in the area, likely resulting in white-collar professionals leaving the area. This is not an idle thought, though, and here’s Die Welt noting that ‘for the first time since 2008, more Germans are leaving compared to new immigrants’.

Hence, gov’ts are levying punishing ‘exit taxes’ on those who, for whatever reason, are leaving:

Care to guess who is doing the leaving?

If your tentative answer is something like, well, not those recent arrivals who are dependent on welfare in the first place (‘refugees welcome’) but rather those whose training, work experience, and capabilities permit them to leave.

In other words: those any country can least afford to leave are emigrating to places where the grass looks greener than back at home.

(Full disclosure, I’m among them, but I left the EU in 2010.)

The best analogy I know is this:

If a company (doesn’t matter if it’s a private or public entity, by the way) needs to lay off employees, at first, this will be done by offering ‘compensation packages’ or the like if you quit. If these measures fail to convince the employees to leave, of course ‘other’ measures will be taken (people are fired). But ask yourself this: who are the ones who volunteer for these ‘compensation packages’? If your answer is, well, of course, it’s those who already have the next gig lined up (plus some extra cash and/or a month off work), you’re correct.

So, who is leaving from, say, the Stuttgart metro area?

If your answer is, well, of course, it’s those who already have a job offer from, say, some place else—China, anyone?—that offers future prospects, you’re spot on.

Germany—but this is also valid for the other EU/EEC countries—is a declining economy, and there’s very little hope that this trend will stop before too long. In fact, it looks likely to continue beyond 2030, hence everyone with more than one functioning brain cell is invited to ponder the prospects.

You may as well start here:

The writing is on the wall; in fact, it has been thus for some time.