Late last Friday, the autumn’s first storm, dubbed ‘Amy’, arrived at my doorstep. We were, of course, prepared, and while other places in Norway were quite hard-hit—causing the same issues that occur every year at the end of September and early October—all I had to fix was pick up a handful of things (with the exception of the barn door, which needs some attention, which I shall afford it in due course now that the wind had died down). Here’s a picture I took taking the sheepdog uphill, which illustrates the amount of damages we incurred:

Others were less fortunate, with tens of thousands of households still without electricity as of Sunday morning. There were other damages, too, such as damages to roofs, countless tress were felled, and some collapsed power lines caused fires. In all, as far as I can see, there were no fatalities though first responders worked overtime.

Yet, legacy media was irresponsibly stirring up fear, with Oslo’s Aftenposten citing weather climate expert™ Astri Aas-Hansen (who doubles as Norway’s Minister of Justice) who held that ‘this can be the worst storm in many years’ while state broadcaster NRK doubled down on this comment and noted that ‘people along the southern shore are in panic’ (orig. Folk har panikk): what be-troubled the Norwegians was—that the storm ‘Amy’ might damage their boats and yachts. Talk about first-world problems…

However laughable that might all appear—esp. to US-based readers—there was one other piece that caught my eye that I found interesting enough to convey to you below: it’s about mankind’s perennial concern with ze Klimate, for ‘Amy’ was, of course, not an ordinary autumn storm the likes of which are documented, incidentally, by that Deep State-infested repository of common knowledge (Wikipedia): storms bearing that name are documented as far back as 1951. Of course, Storm Amy (or Detlef, in Germany) has its very own Wikipedia entry, and while I’ve lived through it, even that account seems hyperbolic (or worse).

So, as you read on, keep in mind that it was a regular autumn storm; yes, it may have been a bit more windy, but in the end, it both passed and didn’t cause too much trouble in the real world.

Setting aside reality, here’s a piece that you might find mildly bemusing, which I found on Norwegian state broadcaster NRK; translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Warning to EV Owners After Power Outage:’ Don’t set off on a trip without planning’

Floods, damaged roofs, and closed roads. The ravages of extreme weather ‘Amy’ have caused trouble for many [needless to say, all adverse weather has become ‘extreme’ now].

By Silja Björklund Einarsdóttir + 10 [!!!] others, NRK, 4 Oct. 2025 [source; archived]

Don’t set off on a trip without planning.

That’s what Asbjørn Lund, county emergency manager at the state administration for the Inland Region, tells NRK [he’s a Very Smart Person, hence he knows his shit].

In several places in the north of the county, it is not possible to charge an electric car due to power outages [ah, yes, who would’ve thought that; lest you think I’m gloating—no power also means gasoline/diesel pumps at gas stations don’t work].

[Lund, doubling as Captain Obvious] It is very important now that you plan your trip and do not plan to charge where the power is out. The same applies to gas stations, which also depend on power to operate.

At the moment, there are several places in particular in Nord-Østerdalen, north of Gudbrandsdalen and some places in the south of Trøndelag where it is not possible to charge [as of Sunday, 5 Oct 2025, 6 a.m. local time].

As the situation is now, you have to charge and refuel at Elverum or Rena, writes senior advisor Lisbeth Berntsen Huse who works for the state administrator of the Inland Province to NTB [Norsk Telegrambyrå, the Norwegian News Agency].

Over 40,000 Without Electricity

Tens of thousands of customers are without electricity throughout the country due to the ravages of extreme weather ‘Amy’ [line break mine; everyone was breathlessly chatting about ‘extreme weather’ Amy, Hans (August 2023), and the like, so I ventured over to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute to figure out how they define ‘extreme weather’: as you can see in the screenshot below, they don’t (ingen treff means ‘no result’ in their dedicated encyclopaedia)—call me surprised (not):

As the green arrows added by me also show, the weather frogs did, of course, report™ on ‘extreme weather’ Amy that, according to their own website, is undefined; on that subpage, though, there’s at least a link with the title ‘Hva er ekstremvær? [what is extreme weather?], but I’d like to note that it’s not in the lexicon but appears in the Q&A section of their website:

Extreme weather is rare [so, that’s like an adverse reaction after taking a shot of the modRNA poison/death juices] weather that poses a great danger to life and property. It can be, for example, strong winds, unusually heavy torrential rain, or a heat wave.

Ah, heat waves—like the ones that you folks re-defined in 2022/23 ‘to increase the likelihood of heat being perceived as more of a problem’?

All it takes to become a Heat Wave™ (perhaps we should add names, such as ‘Donald’ or ‘Vladimir’ to such events to make them more problematic?) is one (!) temperature measurement station exceeding 27 degrees (!!) Celsius for a handful of days across the entire (!!!) country; and, no, I’m not making this up.

But I digress; let’s return to the same people talking about ‘extreme weather’:

The criteria for calling a weather situation extreme weather are strict for a weather forecasting meteorologist: the weather must most likely cause very great damage or extraordinary danger to life and property in a land area of ​​considerable size [that’s so vague you could drive a tank through this rubber-band-like definition™ without technically breaking it]. From a climate perspective [WTF that means], a weather situation is considered extreme weather if it is rare and at the extremes of historical observations [that means, invariably, there’s no consistent data due to ever-changing equipment—data splice—and nothing really older than the late 1970s (the advent of satellite-based observations); you know, I’m a history professor, and I can tell you that that’s not very old…] With global warming, the frequency of some types of extreme weather is increasing. We are constantly setting new temperature and precipitation records. In addition, it seems that the intensity of the weather is increasing, for example, that torrential rain will be even heavier in the future. In addition, we expect more frequent heat waves, also in Norway.

I’ve written about the Church of Climatology’s ‘Weather Attribution’ shtick, which all harks back to a two-page paper™ by the title ‘The Art of Attribution’, which was published in Nature Climate Change vol. 6, pages 342–343 (2016) and is, expectably so, both strange reading and very odd:

And with that being said, let’s return to the NRK’s reporting™]

Trøndelag, Agder, and Vestland [I live there] are particularly hard hit.

NRK made a count of the electricity companies at 6 a.m. this Sunday morning shows that over 40,000 households are still without electricity.

On Saturday evening, the number was well over 100,000 [that’s a 60% reduction, which isn’t too shabby, eh?].

This does not include the customers of the Røros company Viermie, which does not provide figures on its website, but which states that almost all of Røros is without electricity.

Around 20,000 of the households without electricity are in Trøndelag.

‘We fear that it may take 24 hours before all areas have their power restored, says spokesperson Tensio Ingvild of the electricity company Asp to NRK.

Vestfold and Telemark have also been hard hit.

‘This is a situation we have not seen before. It is completely exceptional’, said communications manager at the electricity company Lede Thor Bjørn Omnes to NRK earlier on Saturday [now you know why I did that big detour above—extraordinary claims used to require extraordinary evidence, yet these clowns fail to provide an accepted and uniform definition of ‘extreme weather’, hence all there is—are empty words].

Cell Phone Network Partially Down

The cell phone networks of Telenor and Telia are down in parts of the country due to power outages.

‘Around 93 per cent of our base stations are operating as normal, but some individual municipalities and regions are more affected by outages than others’, says coverage director Bjørn Amundsen at Telenor to NTB at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday [which, too, is totally unprecedented, right?].

Parts of Trøndelag in particular are affected. The northern part of Østerdalen, areas in Telemark, and Agder are also affected.

Parts of Western Norway and Eastern Norway also have problems.

Telia reports problems with the mobile network in the same areas.

May be Long-Term

Utility company Elvia says there is a risk of long-term power outages:

‘Due to the large extent of problems [orig. feil] and demanding conditions, some customers must accept being without power for a longer period’, the company writes in a press release.

The company hopes that most people will have their power back on Saturday, but that some may have to wait until Sunday or Monday.

BKK [my bloody utility company that typically charges network fees well in excess of my energy consumption, which is how the energy racket works™] in Western Norway also says that some people may have to wait a while to get their power back.

Strong Winds

At 3 p.m., state meteorologist Pernille Borander says that the worst winds and precipitation will occur in Southern and Eastern Norway.

However, the orange-coded danger level persists from Trøndelag and northward, as well as inland areas in Western Norway, she says:

There are still strong winds from Møre og Romsdal and further northward. In Helgeland it is orange most of the day, and now the yellow danger warning extends to about the middle of Vesterålen. So here it will be very windy until Saturday [there was some reporting™ about ‘too many’ such ‘danger, Will Robinson’ cautions sent out by the same Met Institute earlier this year; needless to say, some (morons) are bound to be on the edge over this nonsense, and it doesn’t matter if it’s rain, sunshine, wind, or snow that’s causing ‘climate anxiety’ (click on the link, it’ll bring you to the WEF’s dedicated website)]

She says that the snow flurry warning will take over for the wind danger warning at the mountain stations and mountain passes in Central Norway [it’s a concatenation of never-ending ‘danger, Will Robinson’ cautions that will induce some (morons) to become ever-more anxious].

The meteorologist also says that the flood warning will last until Sunday, even though the rain has stopped in several places in the country.

‘The rain will drain out, so it will take a little longer’, she says [I suppose this also never-ever happened before, hence, let’s take these (clowns) seriously].

Expands Flood and Avalanche Warning

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) has expanded its danger warnings for floods and landslides on Saturday afternoon.

The orange danger warning for floods now also applies in Flå, Hurdal, Nannestad, Lunner, Nittedal, Hole, and Oslo.

‘The high-water mark has not yet been reached in many places, and we are concerned about the risk of landslides in the warning area’, says duty manager Torill Engen Skaugen in a press release.

In Rogaland, very high water levels are expected on Sunday morning. The Meteorological Institute has issued an orange hazard warning [be afraid, be very afraid].

170 Closed Roads

Around 170 roads throughout the country are closed, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration reports.

‘In many places, it is inadvisable to drive’, they write in a press release [don’t trust your own senses, trust the gov’t™].

Cancelled ferries and closed roads mean that Ørland municipality is isolated. This is confirmed by the road traffic centre to Adresseavisen.

In parts of Vestfold and Telemark, it is expected that ‘Amy’ will bring up to 100 millimeters of rain in twelve hours [sounds awful, right? Just consider that, e.g., Ørland Municipality receives an average of 104-110mm of rain each September and October, and it doesn’t seem totally out of the range of the ordinary].

There may be wind gusts of up to 36 meters per second.

‘Stay together, and stay calm’

According to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, storm [sic] ‘Amy’ could be the largest and most destructive storm in 25 years.

Now it is important not to use things that are not necessary. Keep warm. Close the doors to other rooms if you have a drafty house, and only heat where necessary. Stay together, and stay calm.

This is what Elisabeth Aarsæther, who is the director of the Directorate for Civil Protection and Emergency Preparedness (DSB), says.

A danger warning has been issued for wind, rain and, landslides of varying degrees throughout the country south of Narvik…

Bottom Lines

I’ll stop the piece now, for it’s too stupid to continue with these local events. I’m of course unhappy that property damage was incurred and that first responders are working overtime.

But.

Autumn storms are nothing out of the ordinary; they occur every year around the end of September, early October; and they will continue to do so.

Summarising my snark, we note that the piece is totally stupid for its lack of concern with definitions, the shenanigans done by the Meteorologists in particular, and the inferred ties to Climatology™ in general.

Then there’s the insane amount of personnel, time, and effort by 11 (!!!) journos™ over at NRK to put together this silly piece. Among them, one Milana Knezevic—a stelf-styled ‘climate journalist’ stands out; we’ve encountered her last doing some (third-hand) reporting™ on whatever clusterf*** transpires in the West Bank:

According to her LinkedIn profile, she’s doing journo-dom in the following way:

I report on our changing climate. What causes it. How it affects people, animals and nature. And what can be done to fix it. Get in touch if you want to share a story with me!

She holds a B.A. (undergraduate) degree in Politics and International Relations from the U of York, England, acquired between 2009-12.

Quality Journalism™ has its price, obviously.

Hence, we’ll conclude with a few lines from the WEF’s ‘climate anxiety’ website I mentioned before:

The fear of our once relatively stable climate breaking down is threatening people’s emotional and mental well-being all around the world. In the largest survey of climate anxiety, conducted in 2022, climate anxiety was associated with negative mental well-being in 31 out of 32 countries. In a 2021 survey of 10,000 sixteen-to-twenty-five-year-olds spanning ten nations, three-quarters of respondents affirmed that “the future is frightening,” and a majority agreed that “humanity is doomed” [I’m no psychiatrist or psychologist, but isn’t ‘affirming’ someone’s negative emotions a kind of ‘no-go’ in therapy?]. Researchers and clinicians argue that climate distress (a loosely defined mixture of fear, anxiety, sadness, anger, dread or powerlessness, typically referred to in the literature as climate anxiety) is not pathological. Rather, it is a normal and appropriate thing to feel to some degree, given the escalation of climate events like hurricanes, droughts and floods, and clear evidence that our planetary boundaries are being overshot. However, studies have also shown that while nonpathological, it can become disabling. Climate anxiety can precipitate significant mental health challenges, such as depression, generalized anxiety, sleep problems and even suicidal thinking. These outcomes require clinical support.

