We’ll stay on the subject of Covid in Norway for a bit longer, mainly because I spotted something…odd, if quite expectable. You see, a while back, one of the Institute of Public Health’s (IPH) statisticians talked to state broadcaster NRK about the unprecedented levels of excess mortality among young (under 29) he’s observing:

Funny enough, that piece even got the attention of

who also provided information and data on Norway’s nordic neighbours:

Yet, now we’ll need to revisit the former piece—because earlier today, that public health statistician spoke to legacy media once more. And what he had to say is, well, read for yourself and please let me know what you think in the comments.

As always, translation, emphases, [and snark] mine.

Covid is More Dangerous Than You Think

There is good reason to be concerned about the after-effects of Covid.

An Op-Ed by Gunhild Alvik Nyborg, MD, Arne Søraas, MD, and Richard Aubrey White, NRK, 11 Nov. 2024 [source]

When the pandemic hit us in 2020, we knew little about COVID-19 and the virus that causes this brand new disease. Now we know much more.

It has been shown that the coronavirus [as if there is only one] is almost exclusively transmitted through the air. If you don’t breathe in the virus, you don’t get infected [but does everybody get infected once he or she breathes in the virus? How many viral fragments or the like would one have to take in to get sick?]. That’s why many people notice Covid as a cold and cough. But after the virus has entered through the respiratory tract, it spreads further to the whole body [did you notice the sleight-of-hand here? The equation of breathing (which no-one can stop) with infection is pernicious, to say the least, and I personally doubt it’s accurate: there’s surely gazillions of pathogens circulating the globe, yet most people stay healthy anyways: let’s play a game here, shall we? Let’s count the words ‘immunity’, ‘immune system’, and ‘natural immunity’ throughout the piece, as well as ‘vaccines’, ‘vaccination’, and the like, as well as the accoutrements of the Covid cult (e.g., masks, social distancing, testing, etc.)].

What the Coronavirus Does to the Body

A virus consists almost entirely of packaged genetic material. In order for the virus to multiply, it must enter the body’s cells. The virus ‘freeloads’ on our cells to make many new copies of itself [note that both the DNA-vectored and modRNA poison/death juices make the human body produce foreign proteins].

Damage can be seen on the brain, even after mild disease

The [sic] coronavirus has a rather unique ability to enter many different cell types, including the cells that form the inside of blood vessels and immune cells, and damage them [gee, I wonder why that may be—is it too early to talk about gain-of-function research, i.e., making bioweapons?]. This is why Covid is not considered a respiratory infection, but a so-called systemic, multi-organ inflammatory syndrome.

At the same time as vaccines [#1] and previous infections have made acute Covid less dangerous [note the absurd notion, peddled for decades by Big Pharma’s harlots, that vaccine-induced immunity (sic) and overcoming an infection with whatever pathogen naturally would be the same—and then ask yourself if that would be the case, why are there so-called ‘booster jabs’], concerns about the virus’ many late effects have increased.

Research shows that the risk of late effects increases with the severity of the acute illness, but there are still more cases of late effects after mild illness, because this is so common [here’s a thought: if most people got both the modRNA poison/death juice and were infected, shouldn’t any physician consider both factors?].

In some patients with Long COVID, it has been shown that the virus can remain inside the body's cells and organs for a long time [I’ve kept all the links to ‘the Science™’ in place for your pleasure; here, I’ll just notice that when the authors write ‘in some patients’, they mean a sample size of n = 53 of one hospital in Beijing (pop. 22+ million inhabitants)—‘Covid’ is pushing the meaning of words to quite some extremes…]. They are unable to get rid of it completely. So it’s not surprising that new research finds that genes that control the body’s ability to fight viruses are linked to an increased risk of long COVID [that particular ‘study’ was funded by 23andMe, just so that you know].

The ailments affect many people and are often persistent

It has also been observed that mice injected with antibodies from people with long COVID develop the same symptoms as the patients [huhum, how many mice? I’ve looked it up: the human sample was n = 34 while researchers used 8 female + 8 male mice, i.e., a grand total of 16, which is twice as many as were used to conditionally approve the Omicron booster—jus’ sayin’; as a follow-up, if I may: might that be because bodies generally reject foreign material? I mean, look at transplant recipients…]. It is therefore high time we stopped psychologising these ailments [this is almost ‘funny’—as in: absurd to the extreme—because these ‘Experts™’ spent almost four years denigrating everybody who declined the poison./death juices and/or raised concerns as dangerous, calling them (us) literally all the names in the book (and then some), and then forgot about it all].

Covid Increases the Risk of Many Health Problems

Damage to ten different organ systems has been reported after Covid. Cognitive problems such as ‘brain fog’, impaired memory, cognitive slowing and diminished concentration, and reduced ability to perform complex actions are the symptoms most often reported after COVID-19, and damage can be seen on the brain by MRI, even after mild illness [might that be because the lipid nanoparticles of the poison/death juices can cross the blood-brain barrier?].

It is worrying that large studies, including the Norwegian Corona Study [which is what both co-authors Arne Søraas and Gunhild Alvik Nyborg work on; to be fair, this is mentioned in the original version of the piece, but I think a reminder that these two MDs have worked on this ‘large study’ for 4+ years now is relevant], find that these ailments affect many people and are often persistent.

The risk of contracting a new, completely different disease, such as type 1 and type 2 diabetes or an infectious disease, and the risk of dying from all causes, is also increased for several years after Covid. Covid has been found to be a separate risk factor for cardiovascular disease, even in previously healthy people. These diseases are also associated with an increased need for healthcare services.

Most cases of late effects occur after mild disease. [gee, I wonder why that is, but do remember: most people in Norway got ‘infected’ during the winter 2021/22 Omicron wave, i.e., after 90+ percent of adults received at least two injections of the (mostly) modRNA poison/death juices; let’s note, for the sake of completeness, that the refusal to even consider the possibility of vaccine damage as the major methodical flaw here]

Increased Pressures on the Healthcare and Social Security Systems

Although the risk of late effects became somewhat lower after Omicron was introduced and people were vaccinated [mention #2], studies with control groups still show that 3 per cent or more suffer from health problems of varying degrees after COVID-19 [fun fact: that linked ‘study’ opens as follows: ‘New infections with SARS-CoV-2 continue 4 years after the pandemic began, despite advances in vaccines, antiviral medications, and preventive measures.’]. Every infection carries an increased risk.

As long as we don’t have more effective vaccines [#3] or medical treatments, we can therefore assume that the number of Norwegians who have problems with memory, concentration, and the ability to perform complex tasks will increase in the years ahead. With a few million corona infections each year in Norway, this is a societal problem [and, lo and behold, this is what I wrote in May 2022: ‘Running into a set of actually quite comparable troubles, the Roman Empire in the 3rd Century AD first decreed maximum prices for what we may arguably call ‘goods and services’ before moving on to rendering professions hereditary.’ We’re not quite there yet, but to combat personnel shortages in health care, competence levels (grade averages) have been reduced drastically already].

When so few people get tested, they often don’t realise they’ve had COVID-19. At the same time, late effects can appear in the form of other illnesses, long after we feel healthy [so, we should ‘test’ once or twice a week, you know, just to be ready for the eventual run-in of/with Covid (pun intended)?].

In addition, GPs in Norway use a coding system for diagnoses that lacks a separate code for late effects of COVID-19. Therefore, much of the increased morbidity and mortality that follows Covid will be registered under completely different diagnoses, such as A04 (exhaustion) or P29 (which includes fatigue). P29 is categorised under ‘minor mental disorders’. [speaking of ‘mental disorders’, let’s note that since November 2023, ‘Covid-associated deaths’ don’t require a positive Covid ‘test’…]

Long COVID is probably the cause of a large number of sickness registered with these diagnoses, which we know have increased significantly over the past two years.

Damage to ten different organ systems has been reported.

We have to expect more people on sick leave, a greater burden on healthcare systems, and perhaps higher excess mortality in the time ahead, as we have seen since the authorities stopped limiting the spread of infection at the beginning of 2022 [this is so disingenuous: I’ve been keeping these receipts—it was at the express suggestion of the Institute of Public Health that the gov’t revoked the mandates because the former told the latter to do so; receipts compiled here].

Even though the number of people falling seriously ill and dying from acute COVID-19 is decreasing, the disease is still a driving force behind this development [as a thought experiment, try replacing ‘the disease’ with ‘modRNA poison/death juice’].

How Can We Prevent It?

Firstly, anyone who may have COVID-19 should get tested and avoid infecting others by staying at home if the test is positive.

Vaccines [#4, if you’re still counting] have been shown to protect against late effects, including damage to the cardiovascular system, and the increased risk of illness and death. Late effects can affect all age groups [that doesn’t make much, if any sense, once immunosenescence (immune system aging) and a plethora of other age-dependent variables are considered, which all breaks down to something like ‘young people recover faster’, which according to these ‘experts™’, doesn’t hold water w/Covid—I’m not buying it, esp. since these very same ‘experts™’ rule out the modRNA poison/death juices; do note that there’s no more talk of ‘risk groups’, which I find particularly telling].

The vaccines [#5] protect all age groups, have few side effects, and are approved for everyone over the age of six months [yesterday

brought up the notion of the ‘Americanisation’ of ‘our’ healthcare system, and here we go (again)]. Therefore,

everyone should be offered basic vaccination and boosters whenever new, updated COVID-19 vaccines are available according to customised schedules for different groups, as

[that’s about as idiotic an idea as any I’ve heard with respect to anything Covid-related; following the CDC schedule means the massive increase of autoimmunity and other neurodegenerative effects of these poisonous products; I also doubt this will fly here in Europe as the manufacturers’ liability will be tested in numerous courts across several countries—that’s simply way too many variables for comfort].

It’s high time we stopped psychologising these ailments [speak for yourself, Branch Covidians, for it was you who did call the refuseniks all kinds of names and things]

But the protection provided by vaccination [#6] is not complete, and the effect quickly wears off after six months. At present, the only sure way to prevent late effects of COVID-19 is to avoid becoming infected [doesn’t work because of its airborne qualities and humans can’t just stop breathing; what would help, I’d argue, is a good immune system, aided by, e.g., vitamin C and D supplementation].

Since COVID-19 is transmitted through the respiratory tract, we do not become infected if there are no virus particles in the air we breathe. A face mask that effectively prevents the particles from reaching the nose and mouth therefore provides good protection [from that ‘study’, under finding five, we read: ‘masks are important sociocultural symbols; non-adherence to masking is sometimes linked to political and ideological beliefs and to widely circulated mis- or disinformation’—you guys managed to pathologise everything within less than two paragraphs: well done, morons].

It’s a good idea to wear a face mask when there is a high risk of infection, such as when there is a lot of infection in circulation and you are indoors with many others, or if someone has a cold [this is about the single most stupid thing I’ve ever read re: masking, because it’s so non-binding I’m sure there’s idiots who read this and go like, well, it’s autumn/winter, it’s cold, there’s always someone cleaning his or her nose or coughing, hence I’ll wear a mask indoors until, like, May or something; in one respect, the above-cited ‘study’ is correct, ‘masks are important sociocultural symbols’, hence this paragraph is the consummation of the Dan Brown-ification of epidemiology, or, if you will, a declaration of intellectual bankruptcy, if there ever was one…].

Improving the indoor climate [there word, not mine; I don’t know what ‘indoor climate’ might be, but I do think what these morons ‘experts™’ mean is ‘indoor air quality’; note, as an aside, that while non-refereed material is easily dismissed by Branch Covidians and Diehard Vaxxers (see, e.g., the Norwegian Patient Compensation System’s chieftain's statements re C-19 vaxx injuries), it’s perfectly fine to use non-refereed stuff such as the linked ‘study’ here: talk about double-standards is, of course, only for the likes of you and me] can also reduce the number of sick people [hello, grifters who sell ‘air purifiers’ or the like; a few weeks ago, I noticed a sticker on public buses in my neck of the woods: the buses had been ‘equipped with air filters for your protection’, they read]. Norway should focus on improving indoor ventilation and installing air purifiers in schools, public buildings, and workplaces, as other countries are doing. This has been shown to result in fewer infections in kindergarten and school children, reduced sickness absence among parents and employees, and it can save money and improve quality of life [of those who sell these contraptions; there, I’ve fixed the sentence for you].

Getting COVID-19 every two years is better for your health than getting COVID-19 twice a year. For every case of infection we prevent, there are also fewer who go on to become infected. That’s why such preventive, simple infection control measures are more effective than many people realise, even if they’re not perfect. They can probably save society large sums of money [how much did society spend on everything C-related so far?].

Richard Aubrey White is a researcher at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, but is not writing on behalf of his employer.

Bottom Li(n)es

That was painful, isn’t it?

I’ve read quite a few silly things, but this easily counts among the more insidious pieces I’ve seen.

Take, for instance, the fact that there’s so much mentioning of ‘vaccines’ and nothing—literally zero, zilch, nada, none—on mankind’s immune system, the benefits of being outdoor (in every kind of weather), adding foods to your diet that increase vitamin C and D intake, and the like, to say nothing about social interactions.

Instead, these two MDs and the biostatistician who works for the IPH call for masking, social distancing, and following the CDC’s (!) schedule on updated modRNA poison/death juice uptake.

You can’t make this up, and the one deduction anyone whose brain hasn’t been addled by gov’t-cum-expert™ agit-prop is this:

Take in these absurdities to learn about how they ‘think™’ (sic)—and assume the opposite.

If you do this, the piece boils down to these few points:

don’t mask, don’t do social distancing, and don’t follow public health ‘advice™’

don’t take any of these poison/death juices

don’t trust physicians or researchers who cite shoddy work and obviously don’t play ‘fair’

Instead, let’s note for the record what wasn’t mentioned:

psychological consequences of mandates, esp. among the young

sky-high excess mortality, esp. among the young

no more talk of ‘risk groups’, which is one thing I found most striking

Instead, these ‘experts™’ pushed more modRNA poison/death juices on every single age cohort older than six months (!!!) while noting that ‘late effects’ of what they call ‘Covid’ can ‘affect all age groups’.

I for one doubt this, and until and unless these ‘experts™’ also show the data, I call them pretenders, liars, and Pharma harlots.

And now for some anecdotes from my circles to drive home the point: in my academic and other circles, I have long lost track of how many people told me about repeat infections of/with (pun intended) Covid.

I’ve tested positive once (mid-Jan. 2022), was feeling a bit odd for about 6 hours (took 2 aspirins), and that was it. Yes, I’ve heard of similarly ‘unvaccinated’ individuals who were affected harder, but I’ve yet to meet another ‘unvaccinated’ who had tested positive twice or more times. I’ve heard many of those who took several jabs ‘getting Covid’ multiple times.

One of my neighbours is the local undertaker; last winter, he spoke of ‘lots of work’, but not in a good way.

That statistician noticed ‘unprecedented levels of excess mortality among young people’ earlier this year, but now he’s come around and pushes this nonsense. I suppose, until proved otherwise, that he received some orders and/or benefits for himself for writing these pieces.

Finally, mention shall be made of the fact that the above article appeared in the op-ed section and was specifically earmarked as ‘opinion piece’. While it appears too soon to tell whether this reflects changing moods, it’s certainly indicative of the more tenuous nature of the contents pushed here, ‘even’ (sic) if one wishes to discount the pro-vaxx/narrative bias among legacy journos.

We’ll probably find out before too long how we best categorise these notions.