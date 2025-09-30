Today, we’ll follow up on a matter that’s very close to the heart of seemingly every gov’t these days: with ‘World fertility rates in “unprecedented decline”, UN says’, the BBC threw down the gauntlet for what’s shaping up the crisis of the 21st century:

‘The world has begun an unprecedented decline in fertility rates’, says Dr Natalia Kanem, head of UNFPA. ‘Most people surveyed want two or more children. Fertility rates are falling in large part because many feel unable to create the families they want. And that is the real crisis’, she says. ‘Calling this a crisis, saying it’s real. That’s a shift I think’, says demographer Anna Rotkirch, who has researched fertility intentions in Europe and advises the Finnish government on population policy. ‘Overall, there’s more undershooting than overshooting of fertility ideals’, she says. She has studied this at length in Europe and is interested to see it reflected at a global level. She was also surprised by how many respondents over 50 (31%) said they had fewer children than they wanted.

That’s from the above-linked BBC piece, which was published in late June 2025 and at-one proves Elon Musk’s commentary accurate. Then there’s

and his work on the subject matter, and today we’ll take another exemplary look at why, in my current above, Norway, there’s such a huge decline in fertility.

For (extensive) background, please consider reading the below-linked piece:

It will tell you as to why the powers that be are concerned—basically, the massive drop in fertility is due to two meta aspects, it is claimed:

the introduction of hormonal birth control in the late 1960s, which induces ‘gender dysphoria’ in fish and removed, mainly from men, whatever control the anticipation of involuntary fatherhood compelled

and economic difficulties, mainly due to huge systemic shocks, such as the oil crises of the 1970s and the Great Financial Crisis of (since) 2007/08; these take away from, once more, mainly men the possibility to support a family early in their career

What came out of the combination of these two meta aspects are: drastic shifts as regards when people have children; basically, the age of the mother giving birth to a couple’s first child went like this:

Back in 1986, 20-24 year-old women (92.2) and 25-29 year-old women (129.4) had a lot of children in their twenties: a combined total of 222.6 children per 1,000 women, which corresponded to almost two thirds (64.4%) of all live births across all age brackets (345.8).

Fast-forward to 2024, these numbers are: 21.2 for 20-24yo women and 81.2 for 25-29yo women for a combined total of 102.5 children per 1,000 women, which corresponds to little over a third (35.3) of all live births. By contrast, there were 113.6 births per 1,000 women in the 30-34 age bracket, which corresponds to some 39.1% of all live births across all age brackets (290.1).

The age of the mother at (first) birth went up from 23.3 (1970) to 30.4 (2024), which—as number-crunchers understand it—has mostly to do with extended time spent on education™ and careers™, i.e., the golden calves of welfare statist policies that cannot be discussed in polite society.

So far, so bad—that is, if you’re used to seeing things like a state, which indicates fewer children = less tax revenues, esp. once one considers (mostly unfunded) liabilities, such as pension plans, but there’s also the entire, way more pressing issue, I’d argue, of having enough current revenue to continue servicing the nat’l debt, a point to which we’ll return in the bottom lines.

Today, we’ll tackle the thorny issue of why ‘young people’—understood here as men and women in their (early and mid) twenties—don’t have kids.

All non-English content below comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Why Don’t ‘the Young’ Have Children?

A few days ago, the Norwegian attempt at having something like the Chronicle of Higher Education—a rag with mainly bad-or-worse reporting™—ran two pieces addressing this issue, and, naturally, there’s much tree observing going on while the forest remains, as far as crude idioms go, unrecognised by the journos™.

The first of these pieces appeared on 26 Sept. 2025 and had the marvellous title, ‘Only 2% of Students Have Kids in College: Yessenia is One of Them’ (orig. Bare to prosent av studentene får barn i studietiden. Yessenia er en av dem; source; archived), which explains to everyone what the piece is about: if your guess was ‘something like a strange lament, coupled with failure to understand’, you’re quite right on topic:

It is half past two on a typical weekday in September. Yessenia Anchissi is picking up her 17-month-old daughter from Bislettbekken kindergarten in OsloMet. The kindergarten is run by SiO [OsloMet’s student association], and the journey to pick her up is short for Anchissi. She is a primary school teacher student at OsloMet and halfway through her five-year degree program. ‘There won’t be any more children until I finish my studies’, says Anchissi with a chuckle [Khrono’s intrepid journos™ either couldn’t find an ‘indigenous’ student-parent or didn’t want to]. The 28-year-old, who had her first child when she was 26, is quite rare. A survey from Statistics Norway (SSB) shows that only between two and three per cent of students who start a bachelor’s degree or a five-year, integrated program have children while studying. Among those who start a two-year master’s program, the number is slightly higher, about four per cent.

While this is all known, this is about as far as the intrepid journos™ go:

‘Our article [that would be the SSB piece linked in the preceding paragraph] is part of an analysis requested by the Ministry of Education. Students are mainly a young age group, so there is interest in whether this group chooses to have children or not’, says Maj-Lisa Lervåg, Senior Advisor at Statistics Norway. Statistics Norway finds that the largest proportion of students who started a two-year master’s degree had children at the start of their studies, with 23 per cent. Students on a two-year master’s degree are the oldest student group, with a median age of 26 years [that would be Yessenia’s cohort]. Among students who started a bachelor’s degree in 2016, nine per cent had at least one child under the age of 16 at the start of their studies. This amounts to 3,247 of the total 36,343 bachelor’s students. ‘We see that among the students who have children, there are clearly more on a two-year master’s degree. This is probably related to the fact that these students are older than those taking a bachelor’s degree or a five-year course’, says Lervåg.

That’s about as far as they’ll take it; I’ll note, not without pointing out the irony, that Khrono’s two intrepid journos™ Hilde Kristin Strand and Elise Lystad wrote that piece a full year after the report by Statistics Norway came out on 9 Sept. 2024. Talk about pressing issues—or stuff™ with which to fill Khrono’s website.

Students who study health, social sciences, teacher education or other educational subjects have children more often as students than, for example, those who study technological subjects or economics and administration, Statistics Norway’s figures show... Figures that Statistics Norway has extracted for Khrono show that while the University of Innlandet, Volda University College, and Nord University have about 30, 31 and 32 per cent of students with children, the figure is nine at the University of Oslo. At OsloMet, around 21 per cent of the students who were active in the fall of 2024 have children... On behalf of Khrono, Statistics Norway has looked at which students are the most likely to have children. Among active students in 2024, over forty per cent of those taking an online study or decentralised education have children, and 36 per cent of those studying part-time have children.

Basically, the message is: if you don’t study full-time on-site, people have more kids; there’s also a clear geographical difference between the three places SSB and Khrono looked at vs. a big city university (OsloMet): the University of Innlandet, Volda University College, and Nord University all are in low population density areas, have multiple campuses, and offer a significant amount of courses in a ‘decentralised’ (i.e., in satellite campuses), in a ‘remote’ (online) matter, and go a long way towards accommodating student needs, real and perceived, to keep student numbers high (because gov’t financing is tied to enrolment). Talk about perverse incentives—in addition to the stupid comparison™ of apples (such three places) vs. oranges (the big city OsloMet).

That said, this is how Khrono wraps up that feature™:

Yessenia Anchissi had an teaching practice [orig. praksis, meaning she’s not a regular teacher but it’s part of the training, akin to, say, residency for recently-minted MDs] after she had a child. At the time, her husband was on parental leave. Now she has applied for [such a temp.] position near OsloMet, since her daughter has a spot in kindergarten there. If all goes according to plan, she will graduate as a primary school teacher in the spring of 2027. ‘And the advantage is that I am still young’, says Anchissi [that is probably the most disingenuous part: if she’s 28 now, she’ll be 30 in 2027, which isn’t young in terms of fertility].

What, Then, Is the Most Important Reason for Students Mulling Parenthood?

And to answer this seemingly obvious question, the intrepid journo™ Hilde Kristin Strand wrote what should be a follow-up piece on in Khrono that appeared on 26 Sept. 2025. Entitled, ‘Finances are the most important reason why students do not have children’ (orig. Økonomi viktigste årsak til at studenter ikke får barn; source; archived), here’s her reporting™ in all its brilliance:

Six out of ten respondents say that finances are the biggest challenge when having children as a student [guess what: that’s literally the same when having kids after graduation]. Student leaders pass the ball straight to the minister [and this is the Nordic Pavlovian impulse at-play: whatever the issue, the gov’t shall fix™ it]. What are the biggest challenges of having children as a student? That is one of the questions Sentio [a PR/polling agency] has asked a sample of over a thousand Norwegian students. Some of the students who responded have children themselves, most do not. But they still agree on what makes it demanding to be a student and a parent at the same time: Finances [orig. økonomien]. In second place comes time and in third place is facilitation [orig. tilrettelegging, meaning it’s mostly inconvenient for young people to have to look after kids].

Oh, blimey, who would have guess *that*? The piece goes on in the following manner:

Proposes Increase [of Gov’t Subsidies] ‘Student parents are a very, very important issue for us’, says Sigve Næss Røtvold, leader of the Norwegian Student Organisation (NSO) [sure they are]. He refers to the report ‘Fallende fødselstall i Norge: utvikling og moglig tilgang for unge voksne’ [this is the Birthrate Committee’s interim report discussed in the top-linked posting], which is a partial delivery from the Fødslestalsutvalget [Birthrate Committee]. The report has an entire chapter devoted to young people in education. Here [nevermind telling people—low-information peddlers, such as the Khrono journos™, by the way—what’s actually in that chapter], the proposal is that students who have children should receive an increase in the parental grant of 25,000 crowns [approx. US$2,300], as well as a reduction of student loan payments of 25,000 crowns per child born while a student. In addition, the committee proposes additional child benefit [barnetrygd] equivalent to one child for all parents under 30 years of age [this is found on pp. 94-5, and it boils down to 25,000 crowns ‘more’ per year, which comes down to less than 2,000 crowns ‘more’ per month, or some US$ 170-180 each month—that is, until the mother turns 30; I’ not against doing this, quite to the contrary, but let’s not forget two things: a) the committee (on p. 93) also assessed lower taxes and a one-time ‘baby bonus’ of about 100,000 crowns = approx. US$ 9,500, neither of which it recommended; let’s do some math here, shall we? 25K crowns more in child benefits per year = 1/4 of the one-off 100K, and while I’m sure both helps™, I’m going for the latter will probably help a tad ‘more’, esp. as the interim report explicitly notes buying a first home as a huge challenge as a young family]. ‘This report is now on the desk of Minister for Children and Families Lene Vågslid. The government has said that the birth rate is increasing too slowly, but then it must be made possible for students to have children’, says Røtvold.

This is getting too stupid not to comment on this: there’s a couple of quite simple options to make things easier for young people:

lower taxes, esp. highly regressive ones, such as VAT and, of course, the income tax

cut back regulation as compliance with an ever-increasing number of regulations, rules, and mandates merely pushes small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) out of competitiveness (by way of imposing relative higher costs than on, say, multinational corporations—which is also why big business is generally in favour of more regulations), but this might only work if one redesigns liability legislation

stop doing stupid, counter-intuitive stuff, such as cease to push ‘anti-life’ policies, such as offering synthetic hormones to teen girls upon their routine check-ups, stop pushing Pride™ stuff down the throats of society, which glorifies hedonism and normalises sexual fetishes over family values, etc.

I also wrote the following paragraph back in June when discussing the interim report (for that posting, see the first link at the top):

I suppose that the re-segregation according to the sex binary for career choices, trajectories—generous support for women in the 20s and delayed entry into higher education and the labour force without disadvantages vs. keeping the current model for men—might go a long way towards changing these very bad trajectories. I think doing that, by removing a sizeable chunk of women from the labour market, would do wonders for real wage growth and stable employment for men, which in turn is a clear incentive to start a family, perhaps coupled with low-interest home loans for families.

I’d merely add that if we’re talking gov’t assistance in this, no-interest loans for first-time home-buyers should be an option, too.

None of these notions play a role in Khrono’s reporting™, which also fails on the one overarching issue that the Birthrate Committee considered (the below is on pp. 3-4):

A desire for economic security, career development, and self-realization [hedonism/narcissism] may contribute to the increase in average age for first-time births…Norwegian family policies provide incentives to postpone family formation: 40 percent of young men and over 60 percent of young women pursue higher education, and they will receive significantly better compensated leave if they postpone childbearing.

Oh, would you look at *that*: the Birthrate Committee notes that welfare statism since the 1960s provides the false/wrong incentives.

This is, incidentally (*eyeroll*), literally the same conclusion reached by demographers in Austria, from whose Statistische Nachrichten 2 (2024), i.e., the official number cruncher’s publication, the below excerpt is taken:

The current relatively low fertility level is closely linked to the increase in the fertility age [same as in, say, Norway, or elsewhere in the West]. Increased participation in education and higher employment among women, the associated career plans, but also the difficulties in reconciling work and family life are leading couples to postpone their desire to have children until a later age. As described above, this manifests itself in the long-term increase in the average fertility age. The forecast assumes that the DFA will rise to 33.5 years across Austria in the long term.

Read up on this one by clicking here:

Bottom Lines

If this weren’t all too stupid, it’s basically obvious for everyone with more than one functioning brain cell to consider:

welfare statism is failing, hence we must change

if we change to keep welfare statism in place, we’ll alienate the remaining families

if families are alienated, support for welfare statism will end, for the simple reason that there’s no future

I know that, as per Keynes, ‘in the long run, we’re all dead’, but this is a recipe for near-term dislocations and medium-term disaster.

SSB’s forecasts indicate that fertility will ‘rise again to 1.57 in 2030 and stabilise at 1.66 in the longer term’.

What they don’t tell you is that these are prognostications related to ‘high net immigration’. In the ‘low net immigration’ scenarios, fertility rates decline to 1.22 in 2030 and remain at this level (which I personally doubt as this appears implausible given that fewer and older parents beget fewer children who, in turn, will have even fewer offspring).

Yet, all the powers-that-be, which include journos™ like Ms. Strand, can think of is—more welfare statism, albeit of the particularly stupid kind.

Let’s just try what hasn’t worked for 50+ years while pretend that this time it’ll work like a charm.

Morons.

But these aren’t simply retards with vested interests.

I do think that we’re dealing with malicious, evil people hell-bent (pun intended) to destroy what remains of the West.

I think, moreover, that it’s highly unlikely that politicos™, experts™, and journos™ will admit their mistakes while their pretence that the rule-of-holes don’t apply to them is maintained a tad longer.

There’s no substitute for reality, though, and the longer we continue down these worn-out paths deeper into la-la-land, the ruder the awakening.