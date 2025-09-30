Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Bassani's avatar
Martin Bassani
5h

Wait until COVID jabbed kids become of child bearing age. You ain’t seen nothing yet. And there cannot be any argument that this wasn’t a part of an evil design. I hope I am wrong!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture