This week marks the fourth anniversary of the War over Ukraine, fought between Russia and ‘the West’ in force since 24 Feb. 2022; a lot of chatter is found in legacy media outlets, mainly harping the tune of a ‘full invasion’ that commenced, falling out of a blue sky, four years ago. There are so many examples, I’ll delimit myself to pointing to a) Austrian state broadcaster ORF noting it is now ‘four years after the Russian invasion’ (archived) and b) the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung’s anniversary piece on the EU leaders’ trip to Kyiv (archived).

The main feature of these and the many, many other comparable legacy media pieces is (drum roll) that the Russian ‘special military operation’ was a ‘full-scale invasion’, which is neither what Moscow said (I know *eyeroll*) back then—and this wording was somehow™ discontinued by Russia since then—nor is it something that is done without ulterior motives by the West.

You see, the problem with the Ukraine timeline—and let’s not get into the 2004 Orange Revolution (Wikipedia; Grokipedia), for that would complicate matters too much (/sarcasm)—and instead, let’s try to understand the switch of weasel-words: in February 2022, the Russian ‘special military operation’ was, of course, ‘unprovoked’, that is, if you wish to believe the habitual liars over at, e.g., the US Dept. of Defence (now War) in 2022; the European Union in 2022; or NATO (undated).

It’s a ruse for low-information consumers of legacy media news, which, as the first anniversary rolled around, actually reported™ on NATO sock muppet Jens Stoltenberg admitting™ that ‘the war…started in 2014’.

The rest, as the saying goes, is history.

And for the mainstream Western juste milieu’s view on how things have changed since 2022, we now turn to rabid Russophobe and someone who should know better, Jan Claas Behrends of the Viadrina U in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, whose chair’s denomination is (drum roll) ‘Professorship for Dictatorship and Democracy. Germany and Eastern Europe from 1914 to the Present’ (no kidding).

The below piece originally appeared on the website of a (neo)liberal think tank, Zentrum Liberale Moderne, which translates roughly into ‘Centre for Liberal Modernity’, has, according to conventional wisdom (Wikipedia), this particular background:

The Zentrum Liberale Moderne (LibMod) is a German think tank founded in 2017 by Marieluise Beck and her husband Ralf Fücks; both are members of the Green Party.[2] Since 2018, the centre has been funded by taxpayers’ money as part of institutional funding from the federal budget.

It merely means that this think tank—emphasis on tank, I suppose—is both deeply embedded in the German gov’t structures and about as independent from the powers-that-be in Berlin as, say, the Atlantic Council is unrelated to US foreign policy-making.

You should keep that in mind as you keep reading, for Prof. Behrends, like any well-trained sycophant, espouses the uniparty gov’t line, which is why I’m reproducing his anniversary piece here (emphases and [snark] mine).

Almost four years of Russia’s full-scale invasion: A historical look into the future

By Jan Claas Behrends, via Zentrum Liberale Moderne, 11 Dc. 2025 (source; archived)

Almost four years after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, historian Jan Claas Behrends (ZZF/European University Viadrina) takes a historically informed look back—and warns against illusions about quick negotiated solutions. He shows how imperial traditions, violent politics, and the structure of Putin’s regime are shaping the war and why concessions to Moscow encourage escalation.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has already lasted almost as long as the German-Soviet war (1941–1945); in total, we are looking at twelve years [I cannot explain these contradictory timelines: 2025 minus twelve would be 2013, but my best guess is that it’s an entirely inappropriate reference to Hitler’s 1,000-year Reich, which lasted twelve years (but I don’t know for sure)]. Nevertheless, there is often still a lack of a deeper, historically grounded understanding of the war [oh, sure, do you care to guess if we get pictures of the late John McCain in Kyiv in Dec. 2013 or Victoria Nuland handing out cookies on Maidan Square in 2014?]. This was most recently demonstrated by the reaction to US President Trump’s negotiation initiatives [of course not; Prof. Behrends is a hawk, hence any settlement is suspicious]—it seems unrealistic to me that this constant appeasement of Moscow will have a positive influence on the conflict. On the contrary, when the West shows weakness, Russia has always escalated the conflict further. Looking back, we can see that this is a likely scenario for the future. So let’s look at the reasons for the war in order to better understand its present and future.

The historical causes of the war in Ukraine

As a historian, I see a toxic [lol, he actually said/wrote that] mix of several factors that make the conflict between Russia, Ukraine, and the West a fundamental one. Some of these factors are deeply rooted in Russian history, some stem from the Soviet era, and some are related to the current Russian leadership [you see, there’s nothing the West has ever done to escalate things, eh? Having met Jan Claas Behrends once before both of us became professors (me too), I’ll delimit myself to noting we both sounded very differently back then (c. 2017)].

The first point I would mention is the deeply entrenched imperial tradition among Russia’s elites and population [I personally doubt that the population would hold such views if not for the elites, plus there’s the entire collective guilt-tripping of conflating them—which, as a fellow German-speaker, Prof. Behrends should know better]. After the end of the Soviet Union in 1991, Western observers underestimated the persistence of this imperial thinking and overestimated the changes initiated during perestroika. Fundamentally, however, Russian elites continue to define their country and its politics [see: Prof. Behrends remembers this here—hence the question is: why doesn’t he like the Russian people?] in terms of its claim to be a great power with unlimited sovereignty and its own sphere of influence. Although Moscow signed the Charter of Paris in 1990, Russia’s elites never really embraced the idea of a Europe consisting of sovereign nation states [lol, that’s a good one: no European country has been sovereign in the true sense of the term since May 1945, with the exception of the USSR/Russia and, partially, France under Charles de Gaulle]. Rather, the Kremlin always viewed the sovereignty of other, smaller states with reservation. On the contrary, Russia’s rulers continued to see themselves as the only great power in the post-Soviet space and sought to regain their status as a global power. For those who govern Russia, this imperial mission outweighs other concerns, such as modernizing the country or foreign trade [remember: if said commerce is with China, it’s not real™ trade]. This, too, has often been misunderstood in the West. Initially, Chancellor Merkel offered trade in exchange for better relations, and in recent months President Trump has acted along these lines [this is utter nonsense: it was Mr. Putin who, in late September 2001, went to Berlin and gave a speech in German, outlining a mutually fruitful collaboration between Germany and Russia, an offer that then-chancellor Gerhard Schröder of the SPD refused:

Incidentally, when Mr. Putin met Georg W. Bush in Brdo, Slovenia, at the margins of a NATO summit or the like, it was made clear that their conversation revolved around (drum roll) NATO expansion into Eastern Europe:

With these historical factoids settled, let’s return to Prof. Behrends’ fan fiction] However, this approach is doomed to failure as long as Putin and his circle continue to prioritize their revisionist mission.

Russia is thus driven by both imperial legacies and revisionist ambitions.

War and violence as common means of foreign policy

Second, Russia has a fundamentally different relationship to war and violence than the West has had since 1945. Historically and in the present, Russia considers the use of military force and diplomatic coercion to be legitimate means of foreign policy. Since 1979, when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan—that is, for almost five decades—Moscow has been at war almost continuously: from the Hindu Kush to the Caucasus, Moldova, and Abkhazia to Chechnya, from Georgia and Syria to the current war against Ukraine. In these wars and conflicts, Soviet and Russian forces have mostly fought in consistent disregard of international law. Many of these conflicts were accompanied by atrocities or genocidal acts. Under President Putin, Russia has also revived the Soviet tradition of accompanying its aggression with massive propaganda campaigns—both at home and abroad—in our countries. Russian wars have many dimensions [the West has never been at war since 1945, which is both true and totally true, for WW2 never ended formally and since no such internationally legal state of war has been declared since 1945, the West has not beet ‘at war’ (which is, after all, a clear-cut legalistic thing to do): talk about projection…].

A fundamentally totalitarian state

Thirdly, Russian statehood is defined in a completely different way from the modern state in the West [no need to mince words, let alone come up with anything but the classic, postmodernist hypothesis of ‘the Other’]: at its core, it remains the apparatus of coercion that emerged during the revolution and civil war at the beginning of the 20th century [get that: nevermind the putative differences between, say, the early Bolshevik and Stalinist régimes, the post-Khrushchev détente, late Soviet decay, the Yeltsin years, or Mr. Putin’s Russia: it’s all the same—says Prof. Behrends whose field of expertise™ is, believe it or not, that history]. This totalitarian core of Russian statehood was not dismantled despite Gorbachev’s perestroika and the collapse of 1991. Although the Communist Party was dissolved in 1991, the two remaining pillars of the dictatorship—the army and the secret police—remained in place. What’s more, neither of them has ever been reformed. Today, the army and the secret services form the cornerstones of Putin’s regime. Their fundamental beliefs and practices, their lawlessness and criminality, date back to the Soviet era and continue to shape the present. As long as they exist in this form, these instruments of violence will remain a threat to European security, even under different leadership elites. Russia’s army and secret police are and will remain criminal and violent institutions [please help me out on determining who else referred to Soviet/Russian institutions in that manner…any guesses?].

Putin fantasizes about Russia as the Soviet superpower of the 1970s

Fourth historical factor: The geopolitical position of the late Soviet Union and the collapse of the USSR in 1991 shape the thinking of Putin’s generation. Today’s leadership and Putin himself are products of the late Soviet Union and the 1990s. Vladimir Putin was socialized in the late 1960s and early 1970s—a time when the West was weak and the USSR was a global superpower. For Vladimir Putin and many of his peers, this is the status they want to regain: they want to act on an equal footing with the US, even if that is unrealistic. Russia is therefore an aggressive revisionist power that wants to achieve more than just the destruction of independent Ukraine. Rather, the Russian leadership wants to play a role in a multipolar world similar to that of the USSR in the 1970s. This has been the goal of Putin’s generation since it came to power in the 1990s. In addition, Putin and his entourage were shaped by the post-communist chaos, crime, and corruption of the years after 1991. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, they learned that only the unscrupulous—the most unscrupulous—can prevail on a completely uneven playing field. They applied this lesson to the field of foreign policy and began to harass the West quite successfully. It is completely unrealistic to expect the Putin generation, which has been shaped in this way, to change once it is in power.

Negotiations without leverage lead to war and conflict

Fifth and final point: The West has been sending the wrong signals in its dealings with Putin for 20 years. After the end of the Cold War, the West, especially the Europeans, abandoned deterrence and containment in favor of dialogue and trade—both with Russia and with China [lol, but one of these is notionally communist™ while the other isn’t, plus there’s the entire ‘bend their swords into ploughshares’ trope, which underlies the UN, right?]. The underlying idea was that Moscow’s integration into the rules-based international order would be attractive to both sides. However, Russia, which lacks the rule of law and binding rules at home, never had any intention of accepting international law and regulations—especially when those laws conflicted with the Kremlin’s interests [once more, projection; I’m not saying Russia displays saintly behaviour; what I’m saying is that it takes one to know one]. The West responded to Russian aggression and violations of the international order with repeated attempts to remain in dialogue—think of Obama’s ‘reset’, Minsk I and II [lol, we have both former French president Hollande and Ms. Merkel on record stating these were ruses intended to buy time for Ukraine to get ready to fight Russia], or more recently, the summit between Trump and Putin in Alaska. All these attempts failed spectacularly. Why? The Kremlin interprets our offers of dialogue as a sign of weakness. Russia responds with escalation on the battlefield. We saw this in Minsk, and we saw the same thing in Ukraine this summer. Negotiations without leverage are a path to more war and conflict [note that all wars in all of history ended, at some point in time, with negotiations].

The West must signal strength in order to be taken seriously

That is why the West should finally stop sending signals of weakness; we must learn to project our strength again. Only the strong are taken seriously in the Kremlin; the weak are despised [hence my sentiments towards academics espousing gov’t/deep state talking points]. In Putin’s world, as in Stalin’s world during the Cold War, the weak deserve to be beaten. Russian political culture is based on ruthlessness, and being ruthless is considered a virtue—especially, but not only, in times of war. We must begin to acknowledge this reality and stop imagining a Russia that does not exist.

Only by considering the historical developments I have outlined here can we move forward in our analysis of the present. No war happens without preconditions. Where are we now at the end of 2025?

An existential war for Ukraine and Russia

To understand the historical dimensions of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, we must realize that this is an existential war for both sides. To this end, it is worth taking a look at the respective belief and conviction systems of Ukraine and Russia. For Ukraine, this is a struggle for survival—the survival of the state itself and Ukrainian culture is at stake [I submit: it’s gone already: population has all but halved from its mid-1980s peak, and with little concern for the well-being of Ukrainians to be found, it’s hard to see how that country will persist]. The majority of the population in all parts of the country understands this and supports this struggle.

For Putin’s Russia, this war is primarily about bringing Ukraine back into the Russkii Mir. If Putin cannot achieve this goal, he is prepared to destroy Ukraine—which is why this war has genocidal tendencies. But beyond that, the conquest of Ukraine is only the first step in Russia’s attempt to reshape the European and, if possible, the global order. By accepting enormous losses, Putin has made this war his own. Personally, he can no longer accept compromise—the stakes are too high: He is threatened with losing power. And we should understand that in the third year of the war, the Russian dictator is ultimately fighting for his political and possibly also his physical survival.

That is why I am convinced that economic incentives will not help to end this war—that was once Merkel’s approach and is currently Trump’s approach. Wrongly so. Because Putin is not interested in profit, but in power. If we understand these fundamentals of the war—Ukraine’s existential struggle and Putin’s deeply rooted ideological convictions—then we realize that the prospects for a negotiated solution are slim. A compromise between these two positions is hardly conceivable.

How can the war be ended?

Like most wars in European history, this war will most likely be decided on the battlefield [lol, nope—there will be a kind of settlement]. It could drag on for a long time. The war will end when one of the two sides collapses—militarily, economically or morally. For Ukraine, this means that the West must continue to support Kiev resolutely, because the collapse of Ukraine would be nothing less than a catastrophe for European security [talk about pawns being sacrificed without much ado by those in comfy university offices].

Vladimir Putin will be desperate to avoid a revolutionary upheaval in Russia like those of 1917 or 1991 [as if these were the same: the 1917 catastrophe was brought about by a confluence of malign interests, partially deriving from the German high command (who spirited Lenin to Russia) and partially by connivance of the Anglo-American elites without whose complicity (see this on Trostky’s sojourn in NY in early 1917 and his travelling to Russia with a US passport) and financing (via Sutton’s Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution, later re-affirmed by McMeekin’s History’s Greatest Heist); by contrast, the 1991 régime change wasn’t that obvious a capitalist plot]. That is why he has turned Russia into a neo-totalitarian state, with severe repression against anyone who opposes the war. Stability in Russia depends on the ability of its secret police to maintain order and uphold the dictator’s authority. But we know that every authoritarian state collapses the moment the chain of command breaks down. We saw this in part during Prigozhin’s uprising. A similar situation could repeat itself tomorrow—or there could be years of repressively enforced stability. We don’t know, and we must be prepared for both scenarios. Dictatorships are difficult to interpret, and their future is uncertain. Who foresaw the collapse of the GDR in 1987? Hardly anyone—and yet it happened! [*ahem* Emmanuel Todd, anyone?]

We should understand that it will not be easy to end this war soon. Ukrainians and Russians understand this better. For us in the West, it is about ending the war; for Kyiv, it is about survival—and that means winning the war [as if these two issues are the same thing…].

Asymmetric warfare

A minimum level of security for the population and social cohesion are crucial for Ukraine’s economic stability. Without these prerequisites, the country cannot successfully continue the war. From Ukraine’s perspective, this war must also be fought asymmetrically. Technological innovations must be translated into military successes. Ukraine needs better weapons and better tactics and must continue to inflict heavy losses on the Russian side. Kyiv cannot afford to suffer losses on a scale similar to those of Russia; Ukrainians must fight smart and always stay one step ahead of the Russians. The attacks on Russian energy infrastructure deep inside the country were an important step—Russia is a petro-state, and such attacks cause it serious damage. The West should support these attacks in every way possible—by supplying missiles and providing intelligence [as if the West isn’t doing that already…].

While the hot war in Ukraine continues, we in the West face the problem that we do not have the right categories to describe our own situation. Germany and Europe are in a state between war and peace. Putin has been speaking openly about his conflict with the West for a long time, but Berlin has long ignored this. I would suggest that we finally take Putin’s threats and actions seriously. Drones over our airports are not a problem for the police, but for the air force [lol, really? They can’t fly from Russia to, say, Munich, hence. whose drones were these?]. We must understand that hacking, drones, and espionage are only the prelude to a military attack that our armed forces must deter or repel.

The Ukrainians are fighting our battle

There are a few things that can help us understand where we are headed. Wars are fought with economic resources and willpower. Unlike Russia and Ukraine, the West is only fighting this war half-heartedly. Under the traffic light coalition, this was sold to the German public as ‘prudence’. We see the result today. Germany still lives under the illusion that we can leave our social benefits untouched and still fend off Russia. We will have to rethink our priorities. Because we know from history that wars can be protracted—and that they are always very expensive.

As far as Russia is concerned, the war that Moscow is waging in Ukraine is, of course, not sustainable. But in the past, the Russians have done things for decades that were not sustainable. It was called communism. Zhukov fought against the Wehrmacht in a way that was hardly sustainable—but he won nonetheless [kinda belies the claim, doesn’t it?]. So let us accept that Russia will remain a tough opponent that does not play by any rules but is highly motivated to achieve its revanchist goals. That should be our basic assumption for the coming years.

As far as Ukraine is concerned, we should reinforce the idea that Ukraine is part of the European security architecture. The Ukrainians are fighting our battle. We can learn resilience, innovation, improvisation, and much more from the Ukrainian armed forces—and indeed from the entire country. But we must finally accept the historical foundations and harsh realities of this war and act accordingly. Four years of procrastination were four years too many.

This text is based on a speech given by Jan Claas Behrends at the NATO Operations Analysis Conference at the Julius Leber Barracks in Berlin in early November.

Bottom Lines

It’s hard reading this and not shake one’s head.

A more clearer-headed analysis may be found in the late Robert Parry’s account of the Maidan putsch over here.

Let’s not mince words here: Prof. Behrends is an employee of the German gov’t (via the Viadrina U); his LinkedIn profile/feed is full of rabid Russophobia and pro-war agit-prop.

Don’t get me wrong, he’s perfectly entitled to his opinion, but the main issue I see is that he told the above notes to NATO’s hilariously-labelled ‘Operations Analysis Conference’ in Nov. 2025, and I’m pretty sure his audience held comparable convictions: talk about preaching to the choir.

In a way, Prof. Behrends’ views are so un-original, it boggles the mind:

Plus there’s the entire limits to war matériel issue, which was known to NATO planners and sock muppets alike back in 2023:

Finally, mention shall be made of two more aspects, all of these—as well as the two pieces linked above—were conveniently left out of Prof. Behrends’ analysis™:

Before too long, the Ukrainification of the EU elités will be complete—and what happens thereafter isn’t too hard to grasp: another crusade towards Moscow, and this time, they’ll get there for real.