Rikard
3h

I don't know who came up with the idea of "balance in Nature" but that person needs a slap (or they would, were they still alive). Roussaeu, maybe?

Natural balance does not mean static equilibrium, it means different factors checking each other until one dominates the others, forcing change and adaptation.

Such as humans hunting the easiest game, improving the breed. Or domesticating an animal, improving the breed. Which according to some mathematicians is impossible because evolution takes too long a time to be real (Vox Day's recent book f.e.) - apparently, the improved quality of potatoes after only one century after them being grown in Europe is something that can't have happened. Mathematically, that is. In reality, it did happen.

This ridiculous idea of a static world needs to go away.

Neural Foundry
10h

Incredible how these artefact discoveries reshape our climate baselines. The Lendbreen findings especially caught me because they suggest sustained human activityat elevations that stayed ice-free through medieval times. I remmeber reading similar patterns in Alpine ice core studies but this reindeer hunting 'industry' angle adds economic depth we usually miss. Really makes you question what warming actually looks like over millenia.

