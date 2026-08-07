Found this gem in my LinkedIn feed and thought: doh, but I shall share this nugget of wisdom here:

That posting (source link) sums up (post)modern academia more than anything else:

celebrate being a busybody (while doing little)

demand more opportunities to hang out w/likeminded colleagues (social contagion)

do so until one reaches the post-Ph.D./post-doc era (i.e., around 30)

find out, eventually, that all the above is BS while experience trumps expertise (probably every single time)

That latter point, I’m not making this up—we’ve been renovating an old farmstead for some 4+ years now while also raising sheep (plus parenting, business admin., taxes, etc.)—and then I happen across that posting by Mihaela Taranu whose LinkedIn profile contains this gem (emphases added):

You cannot make this up: so much research and science, since 2009, yet somehow it took personal (motherhood) experience for the good therapist to learn about life in general.

From the Comment Section

That posting has some 20 comments underneath, ranging from banal to stupid to incredibly absurd (and then some):

Bottom Lines

I’m not making fun of Mihaela Taranu. She’s probably hard working and the like.

But I wish to point out that this is the logical consequence of the times we live in:

Go and ‘get an education™’ while you’re a young adult (spend time with stuff and lots of other people from ± the same background/age bracket), which disconnects young adults from other age brackets of society at-large.

Figure out that life after an education™ isn’t the Promised Land and be kinda weirded out by people (parents) with other (sic), or at least (co-), priorities while expecting to continue your carefree life before kids.

That supposedly carefree life before kids is, of course, a mirage (at best) and a curse at the same time: a mirage as those with partners and/or kids rapidly exit the availability pool for random after-work drinks or socialising and a curse as there’s the functional equivalent of a ‘best before’ date on those who remain.

Compare Denmark to Norway, for example: almost 60% of 30 year-old women in Norway had no children in 2025 as we’ve discussed a few weeks ago going through a piece by Statistics Norway pencil-pusher Karstein Sørlien dated 12 March 2026 (source; archived):

Note that the inflection point—of childless women becoming the single-greatest demographic among women—occurred in 1965.

Read the rest here, if you will.

We’re, in fact, living through the long tail-end of a demographic crisis that commenced some time ago (around 1900, give or take) and that we’re seemingly incapable of understanding.

Our entire social-welfare institutional complex is built on the demographic foundations of the 1920s and 1930s, as modified by the communising experiences of the Great Depression (US) and the two world wars (Europe).

These days, that social-welfare complex is little more than a kind of charade that keeps going by mostly momentum (as it really exists): the current labour force is expected to contribute to retirees, with the remainder of contributions deriving from employers (payroll taxes) and gov’t subsidies.

These funds are then pooled and poured into what is the functional equivalent of an escrow (social insurance or pension funds) that is, often, legally mandated to invest™ these funds in secure assets. While real estate has been historically the most secure asset (other than physical gold), guess what happens if these demographic realities—way more housing stock than future renters/owners—will manifest itself in the cubicles of lending institutions (commercial banks) … and if that thought revolves around, well, if real estate prices will have to come down as there’ll be a mis-match of supply (an inflated housing stock) and future demand (population decline), do venture a step further and consider what this realisation will do to financial institutions, social insurance and pension funds, gov’t-as-we-know-it, and your personal future (no particular rank-order is implied).

Demographers have known about these things for decades; the lack of population growth, while overall perhaps a good thing given the devastation of our planet wrought by mankind, will have serious consequences before too long.

I suppose we’re all kinda already at the table of that particular banquet of consequences while the waiters are busy preparing to serve from that above-noted menu.

But, hey, sure thing we’ll better be talking about, you know, spare time nonsense, business-as-usual, and other irrelevant things.

So, to finally address Mihaela Taranu’s question:

Dear parent, if you would like to share: What kind of support, understanding, or gesture from colleagues without children would make your life a little easier?

If it’s easy, it’s not particularly appealing; sure, I could think of a ton of things that would have made my life ‘a little easier’, but these wouldn’t teach me a ton or two of other things. I’m not fastidious here, but I would submit the following: I’ve seen so many white collar professions now w/o children, young and old (some of my colleagues play computer games in their spare-time), my best take would be—leave me alone with that kind of stuff at-work and respect my privacy (for one of the core features of childless people is—their interest in other people’s lives and inability to chat about themselves).

I know, it’s an unpopular opinion—and you’re welcome to drop me a line or two in the comments below.