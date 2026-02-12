Today, we have to follow-up on the last two days of reporting about (drum roll) ‘bad air quality’ in Bergen, Norway, which the municipality used to recommend™, Norwegian style, home office for its employees:

Needless to say, there’s not much in terms of actual empirical evidence to back up these claims, least of all as this is done, once again, to ‘protect the vulnerable’—while kindergartens and schools remain open: talk about abusing children, once again, as human shields:

But this has now morphed into a thing™ that is said to exist because some people say so—though this is about as much evidence as we get from official measuring stations:

So, would you like to guess what the powers-that-be are proposing?

If your answer is, huhum, higher taxes and added fees, of course, you’re spot-on. And to explore these inanities, we’ll leave the local Bergen area and move on to state broadcaster NRK’s ‘splanation™ of what comes next.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

EVs ‘Wear Out Roads and Tyres More’

Electric cars also pollute the air we breathe. Now a new EU standard is coming that will reduce the harmful particulate matter. For the first time, emission requirements are being set for electric cars.

By Jan-Erik Wilthil, NRK, 10 Feb. 2026 [source; archived; oh, look, that hack job was performed™ by journo™ Wilthil, renowned for his inability to see any connections, let alone issues, between the Covid poison/death juices and anything, ranging from drastic 20-60% increases of sick leave across Europe relative to 2019 to a sudden, unexpected, and, of course, inexplicable 20% increase in cardiovascular emergencies since 2021 to the equally strange but otherwise unrelated 50% rise in excess deaths among Norwegian young since 2021; these are but three examples, and if you search for his last name in these pages, you’ll find much, much more such content—in other words: he’s the perfect journo™ for this]

Electric cars undoubtedly contribute to the reduction of local air pollution, especially when it comes to gases such as nitrogen oxide. The effect on particulate matter, however, is less clear.

Thus senior researcher Sourangsu Chowdhury at the Cicero climate research centre [this is, of course, a gov’t-sponsored think tank™ delivering answers to whatever question the gov’t has; also, note the strong lingo (‘undoubtedly contribute’ followed by a hedging bet ‘effect on particulate matter’—which is why air quality is so bad in Bergen—being ‘less clear’; you know what else is (even) ‘less clear’? The evidence of EV adoption, for the gov’t has admitted it doesn’t have any data on it:

but, surely, that story was done by NRK in mid-June 2025, albeit, to be fair to journo™ Wilthil, it was done by one Snorre Tønset; back to today’s story™]

Air pollution from cars is still a significant health problem in Norway, despite an increasing proportion of exhaust-free cars on the roads [than, perhaps, it’s not the exhaust fumes coming from tailpipes that are the issue here, eh? (this doesn’t mean these fumes are good or anything, by the way)].

Recently, the Norwegian Environment Agency has issued a red alert for air pollution in several Norwegian cities.

In Bergen, the air quality has been so poor that residents are advised to work from home on the worst days [see my reporting in the two top-linked postings].

According to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, poor air quality is associated with cold and dry weather in combination with little wind [it’s odd because the meteorological condition, inversion, is nothing out of the ordinary for winter in (Northern) Europe; what has changed—as I detailed in yesterday’s posting—are the benchmarks (levels) for certain pollutants as detailed below courtesy of the Folkehelseinstituttet (FHI), or Institute of Public Health, which announced this in a press release on 17 Nov. 2023 (source; archived; changes from the previous pollution levels are from the 2013 report on Air Quality (Norwegian only), full listing via Table A, p. 6):

Note the two pollutants affected by this policy shift: NO2 (-66% relative to previous benchmarks) and (drum roll) particulate matter of 2.5 micrometers or smaller, abbreviated PM2.5, which witnessed a -37% reduction of the acceptable limits relative to the previous benchmark; please keep these two meta categories of pollutants in mind, and now back to the piece].

A red alert for air pollution means that the concentration of harmful particles in the air is very high, which can cause both acute and long-term health problems.

‘Heavy EVs May Increase Wear’

This is happening at the same time as more and more people are choosing to get an electric car [well, why would they chose EVs? Because of massive gov’t subsidies (look it up above), and because the gov’t put a sunset clause on EV subsidies beginning in July 2023; by now, people can see the pros and cons of both EVs and internal combustion engine-powered vehicles, and the former will never outcompete the latter, leaving a ‘ban’ or excessive ‘use fees’ as the only way forward to achieve 100% EV adoption, which I’ve covered in the past:

And now, once again, back to journo™ Wilthil’s reporting™]. At the end of 2024, 788,750 electric passenger cars were registered in Norway. This accounted for 27.4 per cent of the total passenger car fleet, according to Statistics Norway.

In 2025, new records were set in electric car sales. A full 95.9 per cent of all cars sold last year were electric [yep, and that was due to massive tax increases for such sales coming into effect on 1 Jan. 2026, which ‘splains this quite well (even, lol, NRK noted this on 6 Jan. 2026: ‘The strong end-of-year sale is due, among other things, to upcoming VAT rules that will make electric cars more expensive from 2026.’—Just how much of an impact with that have? Well, here’s Norway’s automobile association NAF’s consideration dated 8 Dec. 2025:

Regular EVs Will Be 50,000 Crowns More Expansive In addition to lowering the VAT threshold to 300,000 from 1 January 2026 [VAT was due ‘only’ for whatever amount in excess of 500,000 Crowns; to arrive at US$ or euro values, divide by 12], the VAT benefit [that’s a direct subsidy to EV companies] will be phased out from 2027. The VAT threshold will then be set at 150,000 kroner. And in 2028, the VAT benefit for electric cars will disappear completely. This will mean that electric cars will become significantly more expensive. At the same time, the government will also sharply increase taxes on the purchase of new cars with gasoline and diesel engines, even though such cars are hardly sold in Norway now [yep, they ain’t, because of these high—and rising—taxes; most people who buy ICU-powered cars are buying used ones, which are (so far) not slapped with the 25% VAT sticker, but don’t tell the gov’t lest they do so]. We fear that increased taxes will slow down car sales. It may also mean that emissions from passenger cars will not decrease as much as they could. This is because fewer emitting cars [sic] will be replaced by electric cars. Based on research from Østli and Fridstrøm at the Institute of Transport Economics, NAF has calculated that a tax equivalent to full VAT on electric cars will result in 270,000 fewer electric cars on the roads than without such taxes [talk about good intentions doing silly things: that’s a third of Norway’s EV fleet, by the way; and now back to journo™ Wilthil].

So how big an effect does the transition to more electric cars actually have on local air pollution?

The answer is twofold, according to researcher Sourangsu Chowdhury:

Electric cars are generally heavier than conventional vehicles, which can [sic; now, since I checked out Chowdhury’s profile at Cicero, I know he’s a chemist—which shows he apparently should know a bit about physics, too, esp. since his dissertation was about PM2.5 pollution, but apparently he doesn’t know a thing about cars, car parts, and these things] increase emissions from wear on tyres and brakes, as well as road dust.

The researcher believes [key word here] that electric cars cut down on particulate matter less than was initially hoped [sorry, not sorry, but who—esp. someone with a STEM background—believes that heavier cars with more torque wouldn’t cause these issues? I mean, particulate pollution was a problem well before the mass roll-out of EVs (see, e.g., L.A. in the 1990s or most Indian megacities these days)?] He is nevertheless convinced [key word here] that electric cars have a positive effect, since they contribute to significantly lower emissions of nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter from exhaust [nevermind that these aren’t the problem we’re talking about here]:

In my opinion, electric cars still provide a net benefit for air quality [maybe they do, maybe they don’t—but keep in mind that scientists may hold all kinds of opinions, yet without facts deriving from empirical observation in the aggregate (data), it’s just this: an opinion].

At the same time, the high weight and engine power [i.e., torque] of EVs lead to more wear on roads and tyres [I’m calling this the ‘reality is a bitch’ admission of journo™ Wilthil, who, apparently not knowing much about cars, casually omits brake pads as key sources of particulate matter emissions—which is another one of these things where physics comes in handy: heavier EVs + more torque = more wear and tear on (drum roll) brake pads], especially if they are equipped with studded tyres [which kinda everybody in Norway does due to, well, Norway being in the north; also, bigger municipalities levy extra fees on motorists as studded tyres decrease the longevity of roads significantly (Bergen does, and I’ll tell you how much in the footnote)].

A study to which the Meteorological Institute has contributed states that if electric cars use studded tyres to the same extent as fossil cars, the amount of particulate matter will actually increase in the future [how is that for the ‘net benefit’ now?].

But even though heavy electric cars may produce more particulate matter from braking itself [here’s the uncomfortable admission, hence (drum roll)], they have a unique advantage [the topic must be changed].

These cars are often equipped with so-called regenerative brakes, which means that the car brakes with the engine, and the brake discs are thus used less [that’s technically true, but note that the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics still applies (i.e., you cannot charge your EV by braking)].

EU Demands Better Brakes and Tyres

A report from Transportøkonomisk rapport [something like the technical/ advisory board report] concludes that exhaust emissions have plummeted in line with new cleaning technology, but that wear particles have remained an unresolved problem in cities [sadly, this study isn’t linked, and I cannot show it to you—so let’s take this for what it’s worth: if we’d have 100% EVs (which is impossible), NOx pollution would be quite down, but that wouldn’t change the PM issue].

Particulate matter emissions have also prompted bureaucrats in the EU to react [of course they do, hence): during 2026, the so-called Euro7 requirements are expected to be introduced, also in Norway.

The new standard [see Regulation EU 2024/1257 for particulars] marks a historic shift: now it is not only emissions from the exhaust pipe that will be regulated [‘we’ll regulate ye harder’ may be printed on EU merchandise mugs].

For the first time, electric cars will also be directly affected by emissions requirements:

Brakes will [have to] produce less particulate matter. Manufacturers must now use new materials in brake pads and discs , and consider technical solutions that capture particles directly at the wheel [and manufacturers will hike prices for doing so].

Better wear resistance on tyres. They will now last longer and emit fewer particles when rubbing against asphalt. This will also help reduce the amount of microplastics [same here; both aspects, while ostensibly a good idea, will lead to big car and tyre companies becoming even bigger due to higher compliance costs for smaller competitors].

Higher requirements are also being imposed on electric car batteries. They must now have at least 72% capacity remaining after eight years, or 160,000 kilometres range [we’ll see how that will go…].

Fossil vehicles and especially heavy-duty trucks will also have stricter emission requirements.

‘The EU7 requirements will be introduced from 29 November [2026] for passenger cars and light vans. This will help reduce air pollution as the vehicle fleet is replaced’, says Daniel Thorsell from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration [orig. Vegvesen].

The new tyre requirements will be introduced from the summer of 2028.

The Dangerous Particulate Matter

Although toxic gases and chemical compounds from exhaust fumes cause health problems in many people, particulate matter is a greater health threat [which isn’t affected by EV adoption, which I feel should be repeated here]. Chowdhury:

Particulate matter cause a great many serious health outcomes. It can lead to stroke, heart disease, diabetes, lung cancer, and a number of respiratory diseases.

According to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, air pollution contributes significantly to the burden of disease in Norway in the form of increased mortality and morbidity.

While nitrogen oxide from exhaust fumes is linked to asthma and respiratory diseases, particulate matter can have far more serious outcomes.

‘Our independent study found that 4.2 million people die globally each year as a result of exposure to particulate matter, while nitrogen oxide is responsible for 3.5 million cases of asthma in children annually’, says senior researcher Chowdhury.

Wood burning on cold days is also an important source of poor air quality.

[caption] Emissions of nitrogen oxides from vehicles (in tons)

Exhaust Emissions Greatly Reduced

Fortunately, developments are going in the right direction. Figures from Statistics Norway show that emissions of the toxic exhaust gas nitrogen oxide have been greatly reduced in Norway in recent years [no source cited].

An award-winning master’s thesis from the Norwegian School of Economics shows that the increased share of electric cars in Norway has significantly improved air quality [that’s an odd claim for that’s nowhere found in that study:

By collecting and analyzing ten years of data on air quality, the number of electric vehicles, traffic patterns, and charging infrastructure, they show that the electric car boom has led to significantly cleaner urban air… During the period 2010–2019, which their data cover, the share of electric vehicles in the analyzed sample increased by 12 percentage points. Over the same period, NO2 levels were reduced by around 50 percent… Electric cars solve only part of the air pollution problem, as particulate matter still lingers heavily over the asphalt in many places. ‘Our analyses show that a higher share of electric vehicles neither increases nor reduces particulate matter levels’, says Nilsen [let that sink in once more: economics is amazing as it studies ‘causal relationships’, but somehow three paragraphs later, there is the admission that EVs don’t chance particulate levels, i.e., there cannot be, by definition, a ‘causal relationship’].

If journo™ Wilthil bothered to, you know, do some work, he’d know that; if we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt (i.e., he knows), he’s lying through his freakin’ teeth; if he didn’t know it, well, you can finish that one yourself…

Read the rest about this study (it’s actually a M.A. thesis) here:

And now back to journo™ Wilthil’s wild account.]

The study estimates that reduced emissions of nitrogen oxide may have saved 272 lives.

‘Although electric cars may generate more particles from tire and brake wear, as well as the agitation of road dust, these emissions are partially compensated by the complete elimination of particle emissions from exhaust’, says Chowdry [who, not unlike journo™ Wilthil, would have to know that NOx isn’t the same as PM emissions, but, hey, who cares about concise and accurate stuff if we’re talking brownie points and virtue-signalling?].

Levels of fine particulate matter have also been reduced in Norway in recent years, but the emission threshold values ​​are still violated in some years [yeah, esp. since these thresholds have been reduced in autumn 2023].

Bottom Li(n)es

Like with the Covid shitshow, esp. the poison/death juices, Climatology™ is also a ‘turtles all the way down’ shitshow.

Mind you, this doesn’t mean that environmental destruction, habitat loss, and mankind’s habit of laying waste to God’s creation should continue unabated.

The main problem we face, though, is this (as far as I see it):

The loudest nonsense-peddlers are currently dominating whatever debate one could have, drowning out everybody else and denouncing everyone who raises as much as a teeny-tiny bit of criticism as deniers and worse than Hitler. I’m not kidding—as this example shows:

Reducing the footprint of human activities is a sensitive thing, but the main problem is that everybody will suddenly yell not in my backyard (the intergov’t version of this is ‘I’m not committing to any reductions unless China does so, too’), hence we’re stuck in a race to the bottom that will have no winners.

Then there’s the entire problem with an economic system that needs constant growth, yet we’re already witnessing the major cracks opening up as ageing and rising levels of morbidity will inevitably break, first, social/health insurance systems, spill over into pension funds, and then take down Big Gov’t with it; this is, of course, correlated with declining fertility rates, and while I’m kinda agnostic whether I consider these things good or bad, there’s also nothing anyone can do about this, esp. gov’ts. These trends must run their course, if only (sic) because even if things turned around tomorrow, the inertia built into our overly large bureaucratic systems is simply too big to cope with such changes.

So, things will change, they will do so significantly in the years and decades to come, and there’s very little anyone can do to change any of these trajectories, least of all Big Gov’t or a collection thereof.

As always, when the going gets tough, the tough keep going; whatever ‘awakening’ may be going on, it may be the (re)emergence of a significant share of mankind out of their affluence-induced trance.

Some will complain and bitch about this; others will (remain) in denial; currently, mankind seems stuck someone between the Kübler-Ross stages of denial, frustration, and depression.

I think it’s clear that what mankind is dealing with is the impending death of our organising principles (‘system’, if you like, and you may also call it ‘capitalism’, but it doesn’t matter), hence I submit that the above nonsense peddled by journo™ Wilthil and scientism-practitioner Chowdhury is but an attempt of coping.

One day, I suspect, reality will catch up with these two clowns, too.

Don’t be like them; seek to get ahead of the curve.