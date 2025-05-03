Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
12h

I can solve this:

The manufacturer is made fully financially liable for any and all costs, in perpetuity, incurred due to batteries catching on fire.

Do that, and "the market" will solve this. Better batteries, functioning recycling, whatever.

Without the massive subsidies on EVs, they would have never taken off. Heck, Tesla the company would never had gotten off the ground in the first place if it hadn't been for the tens of billions of USD Obama lavished on his best-buddy Musk.

I maintain:

If it's a good product/service, companies will do it on their own and will want to keep the government/state out of business.

If it's a bad product/service, or simply unprofitable, companies will demand subsidies and clamour for their business to be critically important to Good Cause X.

Norway ought to look at its own history, and get back "either it's a public good enabling private capital flourish, and if so then it's to be run by the Crown, or it's not and is better left to private interests in the first place".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
York Luethje's avatar
York Luethje
10h

Problem: EVs turn out to be even worse for the environment than IC cars.

Reaction: we must ban EVs too. For Gaia! And the children!

Solution: now the mudpeople are finally out of individual transportation and stuck back in their hovels as god intended.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by epimetheus and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture