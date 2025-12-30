I found the below gem a few days ago and thought you’d might be interested in it, too, due to its sheer brilliance, coherence, and well-argued case for…a, let’s just say it: insane levels of gaslighting.

It’s a Norwegian/English news release of the Norwegian School of Economics, the country’s leading (their claim) business school, hence I merely added emphases and [snark].

Electric Cars Curbed Harmful Emissions—May Have Saved 272 Lives

Delighted NHH students Elisabeth Fjelltun Nilsen and Ingrid Helen Heimark score a prize for their masters thesis on how electric vehicles affect air quality.

By Bjørn Egil Halvorsen, ‘NHH Bulletin’, 16 Dec. 2025 [source]

‘It’s very rewarding to receive recognition for something we’ve worked so hard on’, say Nilsen and Heimark, surrounded by a friendly chaos of flowers, hugs, and diplomas.

On Tuesday [16 Dec. 2025], they received clear confirmation that they had won the award for Best Master’s Thesis at the Department of Economics.

Then it was straight out into traffic—because that’s where they truly made their mark.

Saving the Environment—and Lives

Most people who drive electric cars feel [sic] a bit better and greener than those who drive fossil-fuel vehicles. They know they have made an environmentally friendly choice, but beyond that: what do they actually contribute while sitting behind the wheel of their battery-powered cars?

Quite a lot, according to the master’s thesis by NHH students Nilsen and Heimark.

By collecting and analyzing ten years of data on air quality, the number of electric vehicles, traffic patterns, and charging infrastructure, they show that the electric car boom has led to significantly cleaner urban air. The effect is particularly strong for the harmful gas nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

During the period 2010–2019, which their data cover, the share of electric vehicles in the analyzed sample increased by 12 percentage points. Over the same period, NO2 levels were reduced by around 50 percent.

The emissions reductions correspond to 272 lives saved, in the sense of avoided premature deaths. According to the thesis, the total social benefit is estimated at NOK 2.2 billion [about US$ 200m].

In economics, we focus on causal [sic] relationships—that is, being confident that one thing actually causes another. It’s very satisfying when the results are concrete and have practical value.

Thus the award winners.

Particulate Matter Remains a Challenge

So, is the electric car boom an unbroken success story for the environment? Short answer: no.

Electric cars solve only part of the air pollution problem, as particulate matter still lingers heavily over the asphalt in many places.

‘Our analyses show that a higher share of electric vehicles neither increases nor reduces particulate matter levels’, says Nilsen [let that sink in once more: economics is amazing as it studies ‘causal relationships’, but somehow three paragraphs later, there is the admission that EVs don’t chance particulate levels, i.e., there cannot be, by definition, a ‘causal relationship’].

Unlike NO2, particulate matter does not come solely from exhaust emissions.

So-called PM₁₀ and PM₂.₅ particles can originate from road and tire wear, sand and gravel used in road maintenance, dust from construction sites or nearby industry, or—as in parts of Oslo—extensive sauna activity along the fjord combined with wood burning [yes, you read this correctly: sauna activity increases particulate matter levels]. Local geography can also play a role.

‘This is something that should be investigated further’, Nilsen recommends [go for a Ph.D., then, I dare you].

Experts impressed

According to the award committee’s citation, the students have made ‘a valuable contribution to the existing literature’.

‘It is top quality throughout. The students have taken on an ambitious project addressing an important and timely topic, using solid methods and well-considered reflections’, praises committee member and NHH professor Mathias Ekström.

The students’ supervisor was Associate Professor Nicole Wägner.

‘It was a pleasure to work with such motivated and capable students’, says Wägner, who believes their thesis has clear societal value. It stands out because it is based on actual historical data rather than model-based projections.

‘The findings are undoubtedly relevant for policymakers who design subsidy schemes for electric vehicles or set emission standards, such as the European Commission’, she adds.

And there will surely be more economic analyses to come from Nilsen and Heimark, who graduated from NHH in the summer of 2025. Both are now working at the consulting firm Oslo Economics.

Bottom Lines

The end of academia is undoubtedly neigh.

I’m saying this not without an few ounces of regret as I’m ‘one of them’. I’m a professor of history, and it looks like my career choice was a rather poor one. Don’t get me wrong, I kinda like what I do—wander off into small archives, decipher manuscript sources from centuries past, and think about how to turn the information into something interesting and useful.

But there are clear and visible limits to societal usefulness in my own discipline: over the past two decades, over-specialisation has made massive inroads, driven in no small part by massive funding binges that academics know as ‘third party funding’, grants, and other sources of funding from (university) external sources, such as the NIH, EU Commission, or what not.

Needless to say, they/them who pay the piper also call the tunes.

And most academics cheerfully oblige them.

Yes, sometimes the output comes across as more stupid than at other times, as int he above-illustrated case.

Yes, NOx are an issue—at ground level (higher up in the atmosphere, they contribute to reactions that bring about, among other things, the ozone layer). And reducing these emissions is quite certainly not a bad thing.

Particulate matters are another issue: EVs are on average 1/4 heavier than internal combustion engine-powered cars (mainly due to the weight of the batteries), hence it’s fair to assume that whatever NOx emissions are reduced, given the heavier EVs on the road, particulate matter levels cannot fall as heavier vehicles produce more due to higher stress on brake pads, tyres, and their effect on roads (to say nothing about increased maintenance requirements due to more and more heavier EVs on the roads).

If anything, I’m honestly surprised that particulate matter levels didn’t increase, thus offsetting any of the effects of higher adoption of EVs.

But: I’ve looked around wanting to read their dissertation, but it was unavailable in the NHH library, hence all we have is that above-related press release and the below legacy media article (which essentially reprints that press release):

And this brings us to the related particulate matter once more:

‘Our analyses show that a higher share of electric vehicles neither increases nor reduces particulate matter levels’, says Nilsen.

The much-vaunted environmental and even societal impact of the dissertation may be summarised as follows (per Wikipedia, of all places):

Airborne particulate matter is a Group 1 carcinogen.[6] Particulates are the most harmful form of air pollution[7] as they can penetrate deep into the lungs and brain from blood streams, causing health problems such as stroke, heart disease, lung disease, cancer and preterm birth.[8] There is no safe level of particulates. Worldwide, exposure to PM 2.5 contributed to 7.8 million deaths in 2021, and of which 4.7 million from outdoor air pollution and the remainder from household air pollution.[9] Overall, ambient particulate matter is one of the leading risk factor for premature death globally.[10]

So, the Science™ knew about that problem decades ago—consider California’s smog legislation, c. 1990—while manufacturers, especially of exhaust fumes from cars, knew about harmful particulate matter emissions in the middle of. the 20th century at the latest.

Yet somehow it didn’t occur to neither the two graduate students nor to their supervisor (one Professor Nicole Wägner who received her Ph.D. in economics in 2022, as per her website), nor to the prize committee, for that matter, that the causal chain espoused, nay, celebrated, is something like this:

more EVs on the roads (+12%, 2010-19)

less NO2 levels (-50%, 2010-19, but note that this is not the more harmful PM₁₀ and PM₂.₅, and one thing we know—these aren’t the same)

272 lives saved (we don’t know if there is a causal relationship between EV adoption and this variable)

Let’s make a thought experiment, shall we?

Let’s increase the adoption rate of any injectable product, measure whatever ± generic illness category that is more or less unrelated, and claim you’ve save millions of lives.

There, I’ve fixed this for you.

As I mentioned at the beginning of the bottom lines, the end of academia is neigh, if only because we’re so stupid not to be able to identify BS when see it, such as in the above-related case.

Speaking of de facto related issues, let’s not forget: the Norwegian gov’t already admitted that they don’t have any data that proves that EVs actually do anything about greenhouse gas emissions:

Then there’s the issue of price differentials between regular cars vs. EVs, with the latter being competitive™ only due to massive gov’t intervention (subsidies for EV while fees and taxes on regular cars increased):

As I said, I didn’t find the dissertation, hence I’m speculating as to ‘life-cycle’ factors playing a role in the claims made by these two women (by which is meant: are emissions and environmental degradation accounted for through the entire cradle-to-grave cycle)? I very much doubt it as these are things that haven’t been calculated yet—just consider child/slave labour in the Congo in regards to cobalt mining or the lingering question of EV battery disposal:

And then there’s this particular gem:

Buying’ (with loaned money) an EV to ‘save the planet’ (that’s the feelings part noted above) while also driving more kilometres per year—which is the result of the paper ‘Electric vehicle adoption in a mature market: A case study of Norway’ by Anni Yang et al. that appeared in the Journal of Transport Geography, vol. 106 (Jan. 2023)—is not going to help:

With the annual average travel distance increasing by 1000 km, the BEV [battery EV] adoption rate would increase by 11.4%. This finding aligned with several studies that have suggested that BEV consumers have more potentials for saving money due to the high vehicle mileage traveled…

Translation from the academese: as EV owners get more mileage out of the same amount of money spent relative to ‘regular’ cars, they also drive more.

Read up on this matter below:

I’ll stop here for the moment, but I think we can safely assume that none of these matters are in the master’s dissertation of these two women.

I’m also quite certain that neither their supervisor nor the prize committee has ever said a thing about this.

These are things that are anathema in academia, as are any issues related to, say, the Covid poison/death juices, talking about the EU in anything other than the most glowing terms, or US-led interventions after WW2 (as the Second World War is similarly only to be talked about in accepted™ terms).

We don’t need academia for any of these things; we’d need academia to do the exact opposite of emphasising the proverbial conventional wisdom.

In a way, academia—and its ugly (Siamese) twin, think tank-landia—is the functional equivalence of humanists paid for by whatever Renaissance-era potentate: the latter loved collecting things and people, incl. midgets, slaves, ‘exotic’ stuff, such as books, otherwise useless artefacts, and—sycophants.

If academia wishes to justify its existence into the future, however, professors and researchers should—nay: must—become like the proverbial court jester (I’m thinking of King Lear right now).

Everything else is useless agit-prop.

Talk about clown world, eh?