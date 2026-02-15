Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
1h

It is easy to solve the issue of religious exemption from common law (which shouldn't be a thing since it completely violates the principle of equslity before the law):

Don't call it Christian on the label; call it Jewish.

I sincerely doubt an Austrian or German court would enforce euthansia of Jews, if the issue be framed like that.

Further, we only need look at Canada in the present, and lots of Europe in the past, to know that the step from "assisted suicide" to Aktion T4 is barely a shuffle.

Which is why "assisted suicide" must remain illegal; the state cannot be trusted with that power.

Reply
Share
Paul Charles Gregory's avatar
Paul Charles Gregory
7h

A consensual solution to the Assisted Dying controversy:

The whole (protracted, bitter) debate about assisted dying, or euthanasia, or assisted suicide, has been unnecessary. From the start there was a simpler and superior solution.

The traditional penalties for assisting a person (often a loved one who is suffering) to die, or killing them, have been harsh, involving the threat (at least) of time and even many years in prison.

This could have been, could still be, replaced by a mandatory suspended sentence of one year.

That is, someone convicted of ending the life of a terminally ill person, or of a person who is severely incapacitated, and who has indicated a wish to end their life, should not “re-offend” in the immediately subsequent years (i.e. on pain of imprisonment).

Anyone helping another to die would need, after the fact, to register their assistance, which registration would reduce the length of time for which a sentence would be suspended.

There is zero need for medics (surgeons, doctors or similar) to be involved. A debatable candidate would be vets, who regularly put animals down, but I have another proposal:

What is needed is access to lethal drugs (such as heroin derivatives), which ideally should not be bought from street vendors.

Such access might be restricted to persons of a certain age.

One argument against suicide is that society (often family) has invested a great deal in socialising and educating a person, who therewith has an obligation to remain around. Even if they are in desperate circumstances, these may change such that they can again contribute to general well-being.

It might be claimed that, by the time old age impinges, this debt will have been paid. The term “old age” is open to interpretation; traditionally it has been three score years and ten.

Those beyond this threshold would be able to obtain a small quantity of lethal drugs, not necessarily from a pharmacist (who may have moral qualms), but from some other accredited source. These poisons could be used by the recipient directly or to end the life of a suffering loved one.

https://www.character-and-ethics.com/A-consensual-solution-on-Assisted-Dying.html

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture