Remember when the UN’s Climate Summit™ was in the news because the location, Belém, Brazil, was quite too small to host the activist locusts:

Like with hooker prices at the annual WEF meeting in Davos, the situation in Belém is so…delicate that brothels and motels with hourly rates are getting into the fray

Please read up clicking on the below-linked content:

And remember—that the interviewee below, one Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, was actually in Belém at the UN-sponsored Climate Summit™, as was, apparently, Der Standard’s journo™ who interviewed her. Here’s what that Vienna-based, wokefied Maoist daily writes about her:

Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim (41) is a climate activist and civil rights advocate from Chad and a regular participant in important international climate negotiations. She is also the coordinator of the Association des Femmes Peules Autochtones du Tchad (Association of Native Women of Chad).

I’ll have some more to say about Ms. Oumarou Ibrahim in the ‘bottom lines’ below.

Like several ‘other’ questions—mainly about who paid for their trips—remain, these must never be mentioned as it might offend the true believers.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine, as is the exasperation. Sigh.

Indigenous Rights X Climate Activist: ‘Europeans don’t understand why young men are migrating’

Why the climate crisis is exacerbating violence, poverty, and displacement in the Sahel, and what activist Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, who comes from Chad, is demanding from the UN

By Natascha Ickert, Der Standard, 20 Dec. 2025 [source; archived]

At the 30th UN Climate Change Conference in Belém, Brazil, there were many grand pronouncements. Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim brought concrete stories. The climate activist and civil rights advocate from Chad represents indigenous communities in international negotiations and simultaneously works with women in rural regions on the issues of land rights and food security.

In the interview that Der Standard conducted with her in Belém, they discuss a lake that has almost disappeared [perhaps there will be an activist burial™ like with glaciers in the Alps, all said to have disappeared due to man-made climate change]. Men who leave because they can no longer feed their families. Women who stay and take on everything. And the question of whether such climate conferences are still the right place to find answers to the climate crisis [if you’re anticipating anything substantial, well, the answer to that last sentence is: another REVOLUTION™ is in the offing, and much like its 1917 Bolshevik and 1949 Maoist iterations, it will be sponsored by the ruling oligarchy].

Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim (41) is a climate activist from Chad and a regular participant in important international climate negotiations, such as here at the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference [once more: who pays for her participation in these extravaganzas?].

Natascha Ickert: You speak with great passion about the climate crisis. Why [not ‘how’] did you become a climate activist?

Oumarou Ibrahim: I didn’t become an activist—I was born an activist [that is, if you can believe it; also, does life begin at birth for her?]

Natascha Ickert: You’ll have to explain that to me [no kidding]

Oumarou Ibrahim: I belong to the indigenous, nomadic Moboro community. They live spread across several countries: Chad, Cameroon, Nigeria, Sudan, and the Central African Republic. I myself was born and raised in Chad. It used to be a contiguous territory. But during the colonial era, borders were drawn without asking who lived there [a fair point]. Our families were separated, our grazing routes cut off. The effects of this are still felt today [the countries responsible for this: the UK and France]. That’s why we have no other choice but to stand up for our rights. Including those related to the climate. If it doesn’t rain, we have no water, no food, and no livestock. In a community like this, you don’t become an activist—you are one from birth.

Natascha Ickert: How exactly is the climate crisis affecting Chad?

Oumarou Ibrahim: The most well-known example is Lake Chad. When my mother was born in 1960, this lake covered about 25,000 square kilometers. Today, more than 90 per cent of it has disappeared. Depending on the rainy season, around 1,500 or 2,000 square kilometres remain.

Editor’s note for comparison: Lake Chad originally had an area the size of the Austrian states of Styria and Carinthia combined [and here’s my editorial comment: as per Wikipedia’s entry on Lake Chad, here’s what may be learned in terms of conventional wisdom:

In 1870, the area of Lake Chad was about 28,000 km2 (11,000 sq mi). The lake was able to flow out of the Bahr el-Ghazal during the rainy season. At the turn of the 20th century the area of Lake Chad shrank briefly, and reached a new high in the middle of the 20th century and overflowed from the Bahr el-Ghazal again.[6] A major drought started in the Sahel region in the late 1960s and caused severe damage in 1972 and 1984. It was thought to be related to vegetation loss, global warming, and sea surface temperature anomalies.[31] During this period, Lake Chad shrunk considerably and fluctuated in the range of 2,000 to 5,000 km2 (770 to 1,930 sq mi) thereafter.[26]

Lake Chad is shared by Chad, Niger, Nigeria—all gained independence in 1960—and Cameroon, which became independent in 1961. Note that the massive shrinking of Lake Chad commenced after these three countries gained independence from their European overlords in Paris and London.]

But the water isn’t just disappearing. There are also torrential downpours. Last year, there were severe floods [sounds more like bad policy decisions upon independence]. Two million people lost their homes overnight [when?]. In a country with around 20 million inhabitants, that’s enormous. Houses were destroyed, fields were ruined, and schools were flooded or turned into emergency shelters. Children couldn’t go to school for months. And when the fields are flooded, there’s no food. So one crisis leads to another [it’s probably the White Man’s fault, too].

Natascha Ickert: How do the temperature differences affect the cities?

Oumarou Ibrahim: Chad lies between desert, savannah, and tropical forest. In the desert regions, entire cities are disappearing. The sun gets closer [I suppose indigenous physics will be able to ‘splain, exactly, how that works], and the sand penetrates the streets and houses. People are leaving their neighborhoods because it’s no longer habitable. I’ve seen it with my own eyes.

Natascha Ickert: Is the vegetation also changing?

Oumarou Ibrahim: Yes. In the savannahs, animals, trees, and plants that our communities have used for generations are disappearing. At the same time, new species are appearing—invasive plants and insects that no one has any experience with [could be true, but our venerable born-activist wouldn’t name a single such species].

Natascha Ickert: We also keep reading about violence in the region. Why is that? The Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram is active there.

Oumarou Ibrahim: Let’s take Lake Chad, for example. In the four countries that border the lake, there are about 30 to 40 million people for whom the lake is vital. When the water disappears, people migrate. This can [sic] lead to conflicts over land use. At the same time, people become poorer, more vulnerable, and more susceptible to promises of salvation. In this situation, it is easier for groups like Boko Haram to recruit young men. The military is therefore also coming to this region to combat terrorism. And the villagers have to justify themselves and prove that they don’t belong to the terrorists. This fuels insecurity. The inhabitants of the area are therefore not only afraid of the terrorists, but also of the military and other hostile communities. Many are leaving their villages as a result. We see this dynamic not only in Chad, but also in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Natascha Ickert: So people are leaving their homes because of the changing climate conditions and their consequences [best never enquire about activist testimonies, for otherwise one would be able to learn, for instance, that these conflicts are ancient and involve both the Moslem Fulani-Hausa tribes (to which Ms. Oumarou Ibrahim belongs) and ‘non-Fulani’, mainly Christian, pastoralists, which is so well-established that even (!) Wikipedia has an entire entry about this; and, of course, I’ve written about this conflict before as German legacy media has this tendency to ascribe these socio-economic/religious conflicts to (drum roll) the climate catastrophe™:

You, however, shall never-ever hear about this from legacy media]

Oumarou Ibrahim: Exactly, and I’d like to add something that Europeans often don’t understand.

Natascha Ickert: Namely?

Oumarou Ibrahim: In our region, men and women have different roles [lol, really? You guys are the very only humans who have ever existed on God’s green earth who are experiencing this]. Men are responsible for procuring food, earning an income, and ensuring security. Women take care of cooking, children, the household, and food processing [so…what, exactly, Ms. Oumarou Ibrahim, are you doing?]. If a man, for example, loses his land, crops, and livestock due to floods or drought, he has no income. He can no longer fullfill his role. His dignity is threatened. And no one wants their children to say, ‘Our father is useless.’ [disclaimer: if this happens to Nigerian Christians and/or White men, it’s totally fine /sarcasm]. That’s why many men migrate. First to other regions, then often to other countries [that would be because…neighbouring countries send them packing, right?]. Some eventually end up in Europe [‘some’, right]. They sleep under bridges, they freeze, they get sick—but they don’t return as failures because they don’t want to lose their dignity. This is often misunderstood in Europe. No one voluntarily leaves their family, their language, their food, and their country behind to freeze in minus ten degrees Celsius [well, no-one truly invited™ them here to these inhospitable climes, eh? Oh, wait: the UN’s Int’l Organization of Migration has these top donors: Which means, in plain English, that these gov’ts invited these men whose dignity is threatened: poor victims, all of them]. Migration is not a privilege or a luxury. States should not portray their assistance as charity [nope, as the above data shows, it’s a plan]. Because migration is a matter of justice and must therefore be a right [tautologies have fixed the world’s problems since time immemorial].

Natascha Ickert: How do women cope when their husbands leave? [being totally born-revolutionaries, I suppose by celebrating their freedom from the patriarchy™, eh?]

Oumarou Ibrahim: The women stay behind—with the children, the elderly, the sick. They take on everything. They are simultaneously mother, father, and worker. Many of them don’t own their own land, even though they cultivate it. That’s why, for several years now, my organisation has been working to secure collective [this is the key term here] land rights for women. We negotiate with village chiefs so that women can acquire land together. The women then plant trees and grow vegetables during the dry season. They also use their indigenous knowledge. This way, the women feed their children and even generate income by selling the surplus. In one community, the women used these earnings to build a school. Last year, 200 children were crammed into one classroom. This year, there’s a second classroom. This shows that when women have access to land and resources, they immediately invest in the next generation [sure, like Maggie Thatcher or the dudettes running the Nordic countries].

Natascha Ickert: You just mentioned indigenous knowledge. Can you give me a few examples of what you mean by that? [this is where the commentary by the interviewee goes totally overboard (I know, it sounds absurd, but, well, you be the judge)]

Oumarou Ibrahim: Our knowledge is based on observation. We don’t just look at one aspect. We observe clouds, wind directions, constellations, plants, flowers, insects, soil, and water levels [no other society on this planet has ever done that]. For example, if we expect the rainy season to begin in three weeks, but certain flowers are already blooming or certain insects appear, we know: the rain is coming earlier. Or if a spring dries up, we know how to find others [unlike empiricism and all such stuff, though]. This knowledge is flexible; it is constantly evolving [‘the science is settled’]. But it is passed down orally and in our native languages. When indigenous communities are displaced or young people leave, this knowledge is lost. When ecosystems are destroyed, we can no longer observe anything. That’s why protecting this knowledge and our culture is just as important as protecting nature itself [and if spoken in the oppressor’s foreign languages, it’s even worse].

Natascha Ickert: We met at the UN Climate Change Conference in Belém. There, you also advocated for the rights of indigenous communities and were involved in the negotiations. In your opinion, do such conferences still achieve their goals?

Oumarou Ibrahim: I still have hope in multilateralism because we have no other choice. It’s the only space where all countries can come together and make joint decisions [but is it a safe space?]. But the way this system functions today is no longer enough [of course, revolutionaries are never satisfied with any result other than total domination]. We’ve been negotiating about the climate for almost 30 years. Now we need implementation and accountability, not more words [that sound you hear, it’s guillotines being built to mete out justice™].

Natascha Ickert: You also speak openly about racism in this context. Do you experience it in international climate negotiations, and how does it manifest itself?

Oumarou Ibrahim: When negotiations are held in a room about Indigenous knowledge, why isn’t an Indigenous person with that knowledge at the table? When decisions are made about African countries, why are people who have never lived there speaking? [good point: why is that? Don’t Africans have gov’t representatives at these summits?]. Then there’s the sexism. I’m an Indigenous, young [41 years young], Black woman. I have to speak twice as loudly to be heard [might that be ‘cause you speak twice as much nonsense as, say, autochthonous, old, non-Black men?]. And I’m taken less seriously.

Natascha Ickert: What specifically needs to change?

Oumarou Ibrahim: Indigenous communities, women, and young people can no longer just be observers. We are the ones who act and live with the consequences [so far, that’s decidedly not the case]. We must sit at the table with decision-makers and then demand that they take responsibility—governments as well as corporations [thing is, responsibility cuts both ways].

Natascha Ickert: But right now, this fails simply because of the structure and rules of these international organisations and negotiations [which were put together by old, white men™ and represent the patriarchy™, right? If so, why are you participating?]

Oumarou Ibrahim: They simply no longer fit the current reality of the world [ah, things change over time]. The system is still structured as it was after the Second World War. A small country like the Marshall Islands must have the same rights as the USA, and Chad the same rights as France [and children must have the same rights as adults: why do protections and other such stipulations for minors exist? Or for mentally ill people who commit crimes? If that logic applied, all this must go (as to the protection for minors, that’s probably what the paedophiles of this world prefer)]. This must also be reflected in the institutions. It cannot be that only those who possess nuclear weapons make decisions in the Security Council [I’m all for adding India, North Korea, and Pakistan, as well as Israel to the UNSC, then: there, are you happy yet?]

Natascha Ickert: Why is this particularly problematic for the climate crisis?

Oumarou Ibrahim: Because everything is interconnected. You can’t separate climate, security, and the economy [you kinda could (should), for human-made climate change™ is certainly a gov’t-oligarch-concocted antithesis (in Hegelian terms) to whatever we had before (thesis), for which the ‘let’s change everything’ (synthesis) must be had]. If there’s a war in Ukraine, wheat prices rise in African countries. When there’s war in Sudan, Europe feels the effects through migration. The climate crisis is exacerbating all these conflicts.

Natascha Ickert: So, despite all this criticism, you’re sticking with these conferences? [do you see it yet?]

Oumarou Ibrahim: We have no other choice [or, as Maggie Thatcher once quipped, ‘there is no alternative’]. We’re not against each other; we have to act together. Multilateralism can work, but it has to change: become more inclusive, more direct, and listen to the people directly affected by the climate crisis [but….‘When there’s war in Sudan, Europe feels the effects through migration. The climate crisis is exacerbating all these conflicts.’ That does mean White Europeans are also affected by this? But not as deserving of all these things, right? Right]. Only then can these conferences truly lead to solutions.

Bottom Lines

Now you know, eh?

If this BS wouldn’t be so widespread due to the massive gaslighting connected to the Climate Crisis™, one could quite ignore this nonsense.

Needless to say, Ms. Oumarou Ibrahim’s general blabber of lack of dignity etc. would apply to, say, men elsewhere, but that’s besides the point.

It’s about climbing the ladder in the victim olympics, and being [add victim categories freely] of this or that particular group, you get special points, which means hand-outs.

We note, moreover, that Lake Chad’s grand decline began after the mid-20th century, i.e., roughly when the French and British overlords had left (now, if one could only debate the benefits and disadvantages of colonialism in terms of infrastructure, school systems, gov’t structures, etc. left behind, we might actually learn what transpired).

There’s no way legacy media will ever tell anyone these contexts, hence all you get it blabber (opinions) mixed with emotionalising content masquerading as responsible reporting™.

In case you’re wondering why that might be, well, there is further context:

Disinformation Smoke Machine In political discourse, scientific facts are often deliberately misrepresented. The networks Skeptical Sciene and Klimafakten.de have summarised particularly common strategies in the PLURV formula. Pseudo-experts: unqualified individuals or institutions are presented as a safe source for relevant arguments or objections. Logical fallacies: arguments are put forward that turn out to be illogical, for example by drawing incorrect conclusions from correct information. Unfulfillable expectations: science, for example, demands a degree of certainty that cannot be achieved.

Conspiracy myths: it is assumed that evidence on climate change is deliberately falsified.

Cherry picking: incomplete information is chosen to support one’s position.

[Editorial comment: P-L-U-R-V derives from the German version of these bold terms; hence, for this translation, I have used its English equivalents, which result in: P-L-U-C-C]

Now it would be easy to go through the website of the ‘Climate Journalism Network’ again to enumerate these P-L-U-C-C points based on one or the other personal information.

But this makes ‘more’ sense (sic) to do so with respect to the so-called ‘Climate Charter for Appropriate Climate Reporting in Austria’, which the ‘Climate Journalism Network’ presented in spring 2023..

But what is the ‘Climate Charter’ about? (translation and emphases mine)?

An accurate choice of words and illustrations, the distinction from activism, and the distinction between opinion and facts, as well as the provision of appropriate resources and structures within editorial offices are the central points of the climate chater… The guidelines are not binding, which means that there is no interference with editorial independence. Responsibility remains with the editors. However, a five-person panel can identify violations and encourage errors to be corrected . Reports on the presentation of the climate code included Der Standard, the Austria Press Agency (APA), legacy media outlets Horizont and Journalistin, Heute, Falter and the Wiener Zeitung. In addition, Der Standard, [state broadcaster] ORF , APA [Austria Press Agency] , Horizont, the Wiener Zeitung, and News reported on the Charter in November 2022.

Now you know—it’s because leading legacy media outlets are conspiring to shape their coverage in line with from whence the wind blows. I’ve detailed this in the below-linked post, but this ‘Climate Journo™ Network’ is active everywhere:

As to Ms. Oumarou Ibrahim’s political views, Wikipedia notes the following:

Ibrahim is an environmental activist working on behalf of her people, the Mbororo in Chad.[1]

She is thus very brave™ etc. Imagine, by contrast, being of European ancestry and working as an ‘activist…on behalf of [your] people’, which is, of course, shameful and must not be done.

Remember: her ‘people first’ approach is a classic Mass Line.

At this point, it will not surprise you that she’s also with Extinction Rebellion, and she likely pays for her activism out of accounts tied to her engagement with one or the other of the above-listed organisations; and then there is this (from her Wikipedia profile):

In 2017, Ibrahim was recognized as a National Geographic Society Emerging Explorer, a program that recognizes and supports outstanding scientists, conservationists, storytellers, and innovators.[20] In 2017, she was also featured as part of the BBC’s 100 Women project, recognizing 100 influential and inspiring women every year.[10] In 2018, she was listed as one of BBC’s 100 Women.[21] In 2019, she received the Pritzker Emerging Environmental Genius Award from the Pritzker Family Foundation.[22] In 2019, Ibrahim was listed by Time Magazine as one of 15 women championing action on climate change.[23] In 2020, Refugees International give her 2020 Richard C. Holbrooke award for her contribution for promoting the right and interest of vulnerable communities.[24] In 2021, Ibrahim became one of laureate of Rolex Awards for Enterprise in 2021.[25]

Climatology™ is—the greatest grift of all.

Change my mind.