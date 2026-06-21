I sometimes (re)post old™ legacy media pieces because as little as a bit over a decade ago, the weirding was not as grandiose as it is today.

If you wish to read up on a kinda memory-holed aspect of WW2, check out this posting about a potential joint Anglo-French strategic air assault on the USSR to commence around 10 May 1940:

Today, though, we don’t talk WW2 as we occasionally do; we shall talk about the present, and hence I’ll present you with (drum roll):

Please find the original article linked here, the archived version is here.

I’m reproducing that piece here as a long quote, with emphases and [snark] added, as well as a few bottom lines.

Oh, lest I forget: direct your anger at these people and their ilk, as opposed to your humble correspondent.

EU Should ‘undermine national homogeneity’ says UN Migration Chief

The EU should ‘do its best to undermine’ the ‘homogeneity’ of its member states, the UN’s special representative for migration has said.

By Brian Wheeler, BBC News, 21 June 2012 [source; archived]

Peter Sutherland told peers the future prosperity of many EU states depended on them becoming multicultural [this didn’t age very well, eh?].

He also suggested the UK government’s immigration policy had no basis in international law [well, I’m gonna point out that UK law would have to be that foundation, but I’m also a tinfoil hat-wearing weirdo].

He was being quizzed by the Lords EU home affairs sub-committee which is investigating global migration.

Mr. Sutherland, who is non-executive chairman of Goldman Sachs International and a former chairman of oil giant BP, heads the Global Forum on Migration and Development, which brings together representatives of 160 nations to share policy ideas [as if you needed any further grounds to dislike Goldman Sachs, BP, and their ilk; more on that abomination of an organisation below].

He told the House of Lords committee migration was a ‘crucial dynamic for economic growth’ in some EU nations ‘however difficult it may be to explain this to the citizens of those states’.

‘More open’

An ageing or declining native population in countries like Germany or southern EU states was the ‘key argument and, I hesitate to the use word because people have attacked it, for the development of multicultural states’, he added [remember that post-2000 immigrants’ fertility rates are collapsing even faster than the indigenous peoples’ rates, as per official date from Austria:

These facts could have been known by 2012, but it’s best never to mention them lest the hoi polloi get agitated …]

It’s impossible to consider that the degree of homogeneity which is implied by the other argument can survive because states have to become more open states, in terms of the people who inhabit them. Just as the United Kingdom has demonstrated [fast-forward to the present, may you, dear UK-based readers, share below how that’s working out for you?].

The UN special representative on migration was also quizzed about what the EU should do about evidence from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that employment rates among migrants were higher in the US and Australia than EU countries. He told the committee:

The United States, or Australia and New Zealand, are migrant societies and therefore they accommodate more readily those from other backgrounds than we do ourselves, who still nurse a sense of our homogeneity and difference from others. And that’s precisely what the European Union, in my view, should be doing its best to undermine.

Mr. Sutherland recently argued, in a lecture to the London School of Economics, of which he is chairman, that there was a ‘shift from states selecting migrants to migrants selecting states’ and the EU’s ability to compete at a ‘global level’ was at risk [remember when, in the 1980s and 1990s, these same people argued that Westerners would have to compete with slave labour in the Third World? Fast-forward to the 2010s, that competition has come home to roost …].

‘No justification’

In evidence to the Lords committee, he urged EU member states to work together more closely on migration policy and advocated a global approach to the issue—criticising the UK government’s attempt to cut net migration from its current level to ‘tens of thousands’ a year through visa restrictions [re-reading such statements post-Brexit suggests pitchforks and stuff].

British higher education chiefs want non-EU overseas students to be exempted from migration statistics and say visa restrictions brought in to help the government meet its target will damage Britain’s economic competitiveness [fun factoid: non-EU overseas students in Britain pay 3X the tuition of EU overseas (sic) students, but I’m positively sure this has nothing, absolutely nothin’ to do with this].

But immigration minister Damian Green has said exempting foreign students would amount to ‘fiddling’ the figures and the current method of counting was approved by the UN [as if 20-somethings who wish to earn a degree are a problem in excess of, say, hundreds of thousands from ‘shithole countries’ (Donald Trump)].

Committee chairman Lord Hannay, a crossbench peer and a former British ambassador to the UN, said Mr. Green’s claim of UN backing for including students in migration figures ‘frankly doesn’t hold water—this is not a piece of international law’ [remember: ‘the UK government’s immigration policy had no basis in international law’, Mr. Sutherland suggested].

Mr. Sutherland, a former Attorney General of Ireland, agreed, saying:

Absolutely not. it provides absolutely no justification at all for the position they are talking about.

‘UK support’

He said the policy risked Britain’s traditional status as ‘tolerant, open society’ and would be ‘massively damaging’ to its higher education sector both financially and intellectually:

It’s very important that we should not send a signal from this country, either to potential students of the highest quality, or to academic staff, that this is in some way an unsympathetic environment in which to seek visas or whatever other permissions are required … and I would be fearful that that could be a signal.

Mr. Sutherland, who has attended meetings of The Bilderberg Group, a top level international networking organisation often criticised for its alleged secrecy, called on EU states to stop targeting ‘highly skilled’ migrants, arguing that ‘at the most basic level individuals should have a freedom of choice’ about whether to come and study or work in another country [sure, as long as they may or may not be excluded by whatever host country’s policies, right? I’ll leave the Bilderberg Group thing right there for everybody else’s consideration].

Mr. Sutherland also briefed the peers on plans for the Global Migration and Development Forum’s next annual conference in Mauritius in November, adding: ‘The UK has been very constructively engaged in this whole process from the beginning and very supportive of me personally.’

Asked afterwards how much the UK had contributed to the forum’s running costs in the six years it had been in existence, he said it was a relatively small sum in the region of ‘tens of thousands’.

Bottom Lines

If, at this junction, you’re wondering about this format, the Global Migration and Development Forum, here’s what Wikipedia sayeth ‘bout it (20 June 2026):

The Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD) is a state-led, informal and non-binding process, which helps shape the global debate on migration and development. It provides a flexible, multi-stakeholder [hi there, Klaus Schwab] space where governments can discuss the multi-dimensional aspects, opportunities and challenges related to migration, development, and the link between these two areas [ah, it’s a safe space: do affirm™ them, would you]. The GFMD process allows governments —in partnership with civil society, the private sector, the UN system, and other relevant stakeholders—to analyze and discuss sensitive issues, create consensus, pose innovative solutions, and share policy and practices.[1] … The GFMD was born, hosting its first Summit meeting in 2007 under the direction of the first GFMD Chair, Belgium. The GFMD has since remained as the largest ‘informal, non-binding, voluntary and government-led process’, bringing together expertise from all regions and countries at all stages of economic, social and political development. Since its inception, the GFMD has operated on the basis of a unique participative working method, involving governments and policy makers from a varied background …

Have a look, would you:

And here’s a teaser for you, courtesy of that website’s ‘Financing’

The Forum functions through voluntary financial contributions of Member States. A rotating Chair articulates the programme for the Forum and prepares the budget for its term, indicating its contribution and inviting other participating governments to support the process through funding. Contributions are made to a fund administered by the Chair in office through the GFMD Secretariat. The secretariat is hosted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). In-kind Contributions Governments and GFMD observers may provide in-kind contributions, such as the secondment of experts, drafting of papers, sponsoring of thematic events in support of the programme, etc. Financial arrangements with IOM Financial contributions are facilitated through IOM, following IOM financial rules and procedures. Since 2011, IOM’s External Auditor examines GFMD accounts annually, separately from other IOM projects. Related documents: GFMD Operating Modalities

Enjoy, and if you find the time, check out this: