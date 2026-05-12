Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Peace2051
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It's time for a new social contract and a new social safety net to match the times, Epimetheus. The BIG news is that CO2 in the atmosphere has reached 431.12 parts per million and it has never been higher; it's accelerating upward. Maybe it's good that we have to adjust to 20% less hydrocarbons. Food could be the number one priority but the rich may have other ideas. Yea, think about that...

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