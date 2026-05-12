Just after a month has passed since we last spoke about this, hence it’s time for an update on the fertiliser situation due to the US-Israeli attack on Iran:

And today, we’ll learn a thing or two about this depravity, too.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

By the way, I tried to learn who the journo™ is who goes by the abbreviation ‘togo’, but I was, sadly, unsuccessful as I would like to attribute his or her grandeur in a more appropriate way.

Global Fertiliser Shortage Looms

By ‘togo’ et al., ORF.at., 10 May 2026 [source; archived]

Before the war in Iran [which, of course, fell from the sky], around a third of global fertiliser exports were handled via the Strait of Hormuz. Due to the blockade [nevermind telling people who’s doing this or that the strait was open before the US-Israeli attack], which has lasted for over two months, and the renewed fighting in the strait, deliveries from the Gulf states are no longer reaching farmers. London dispatched a [note the singular] naval vessel on Saturday for deployment in the strait. The consequences are shortages and price increases on the world market. The latter are also affecting domestic farms.

Globally, the disruption of deliveries from the Gulf states could mean the loss of up to ten billion meals per week. This estimate was recently given by Svein Tore Holsether, CEO of Yara, the world’s leading nitrogen fertiliser producer, in an interview with the BBC.

On Saturday, Great Britain dispatched a [once more, note the singular] destroyer for a possible [sic] deployment to protect merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The HMS Dragon will be positioned to participate in a joint British-French mission once hostilities between Iran and Israeli-American forces cease, the British news agency PA quoted a statement from the Ministry of Defence in London as saying [some references are linked, others aren’t—typical for journos™ at the Austrian state broadcaster: this one isn’t given; fun factoid: that particular ship featured in the agit-prop flick ‘No Time To Die’ (2021) James Bond franchise and, true to form, ‘inaccurately depicts the Type 45's Aster Surface-to-Air missiles[64] as land attack missiles’, as Wikipedia has it].

Lower crop yields resulting from reduced fertiliser use could lead to a ‘competition’ for food, according to Holsether. The effects would be felt most acutely in Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America. In already under-fertilised agricultural regions, the impact could be particularly severe [ah, how great that the major downsides in terms of famine will be felt not by those who carried out the attack and/or condoned it; for an entirely coincidental backstory, do see Mike Davis’ Late Victorian Holocausts (Verso, 2001)].

The World Bank and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) also warned of the consequences of global fertiliser shortages [talk about foxes warning about chicken coops being undefended]. An FAO analysis showed that the scarcity, combined with high energy prices, could lead to an increase in food prices.

Impact on Austria, Too [read: 1st-World Countries]

In Austria, the availability of fertilisers is ‘not yet the biggest problem’, according to Josef Moosbrugger, President of the Austrian Chamber of Agriculture [Landwirtschaftskammer Österreich, or LKÖ], in response to an enquiry from ORF.at [if rank-ordered, it’s a close second?]. This is because Austrian farmers stocked up on fertiliser early for the current 2026 growing season [smart move, I daresay; do we also do that for 2027/28?]. However, since the global market dictates prices, these have also risen for fertilisers produced in Austria. World market prices for nitrogen fertilisers have increased by as much as 50 per cent since the beginning of the war [this increase permits an educated guess about the possible increase of food prices, which will clock in somewhere in the 50+ per cent range as these additional costs will be factored in by farmers; add the diesel fuel increases—last time we checked prices in mid-March, diesel fuel was already 35 per cent more expensive than a month earlier—so, I suppose it’ll be a simple addition (50 plus 35 plus the profits™ farmers make /sarcasm)].

According to the LKÖ, the early purchases of fertilisers are not related to the geopolitical situation, but rather to the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism, which caused uncertainty among farmers at the beginning of the year. The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) levies charges on CO2 emissions during the production of imported goods, such as fertilisers [remember that we’re talking also about fertiliser produced in Austria, as we learned a few sentences back; note the CBAM’s website, and, no, we’ll not get into that particular rabbit-hole right now—it merits a dedicated posting, but keep your eyes on the ball: the rise in fertiliser prices, and hence of food, in the EU/EEC is mainly due to tariffs levied on imports to offset™ whatever carbon emissions].

This climate protection instrument is intended to prevent the relocation of production to countries with less stringent climate regulations [so, basically, it’s the EU’s answer to insanely high taxes, a suffocating regulatory régime, and arbitrary policies w/o accountability (e.g., Von der Leyen, Kallas, and all these morons)]. The Austrian Chamber of Agriculture is calling for a suspension of CBAM and compensation for the resulting additional costs as short-term measures against high fertiliser prices. Several EU countries had already called for a suspension in March. However, EU Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen stated at the time that a suspension would risk exacerbating dependence on imports [see, it’s the same logic™ as with imported hydrocarbons: the Rooskies’ oil and gas are bad™, the US-supplied ones are good™].

Cereals and Oilseeds Affected

According to the LKÖ, losses in harvest yields in Austria this season are not likely to be due to a lack of fertiliser, but primarily to the severe drought. ‘Only after substantial rainfall will it become clear whether the rather restrained fertilisation practices could also have an impact’, they stated [so, pray to the weather gods, I suppose, is the way to go—especially as the EU’s very own ‘European Drought Observatory’ shows this:

Basically, all the dark orange areas is sketchy, but, hey, them experts™ in Brussels will surely fix all that, pinky promise (underlining in red is mine).

Oh, lest I forget, that EU CBAM scheme—it’s a tariff in all but name (mainly, I’d argue, because tariffs are technically taxes, which would have to be voted on by parliament); but if it’s labelled a CBAM, it may be imposed by fiat and Europeans have, apparently, no mas problemas with issues such as, for instance, taxation w/o representation]

In principle, however, virtually all major cereal crops, corn, and oilseeds are affected by high fertiliser prices. Because food prices depend more on energy, labor, and transportation costs than on the agricultural component, the LKÖ does not expect high fertiliser prices to become a driver of inflation in supermarkets [this sentiment will not age very well].

Emirati Fertiliser Giant Seeks to Bypass Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, major fertiliser manufacturers in the Gulf states are searching for alternative transport routes. According to a report in the Financial Times, the Emirati, partially state-owned fertiliser giant Fertiglobe plans to transport its products from the Gulf by truck [and tuck that waybill onto prices, which will drive inflationary pressures as these increased prices will trickle down]. The destination are safe ports not located on the Strait of Hormuz. The fertilisers will then be loaded onto ships [nice scheme; do you have, say, motorways, harbour facilities, etc. in place?].

According to Fertiglobe’s CEO, Ahmed al-Hoshy, this alternative route costs twice as much as transport through the Strait of Hormuz [oopsie daisy, add these costs to whatever food bill, but, hey, everybody gets to blame them dastard Iranians for expensive food, eh?!]. In addition, the processing costs are doubled. However, the detour is worthwhile because the sharply increased fertilizer prices are currently generating higher revenues, Hoshy told the Financial Times [well, good for them, I suppose—and very, very bad news for, say, poor people in the so-called Global South].

In general, Fertiglobe is likely to benefit from the current situation [ORF trying to up the ante in terms of understatement of the year]. In the first quarter of 2026, the publicly traded company, which is closely linked to the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), almost doubled its adjusted net profit year-on-year. This is primarily due to the tense situation on the global nitrogen markets, wrote the online publication Investing.com.

India, southeast Asian countries, and Latin America are the main consumers of fertilisers from the Persian Gulf.

EU to Present Package of Measures

High profits for fertiliser companies, however, will neither help against the looming shortage nor will they lower prices. At the end of April, the EU agriculture ministers announced their intention to provide relief to the agricultural sector:

We have seen how the geopolitical situation affects production costs, the prices of fertilisers, and fossil fuels. Therefore, we want to ensure our farmers affordable access to essential inputs, especially fertilisers [so, what about fuel and energy?].

Thus the Cypriot minister and current representative of the Council Presidency, Maria Panagiotou, at a meeting.

Critical dependencies are a strategic risk, said German Agriculture Minister Alois Rainer (CSU). Austrian Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) also advocated for relief measures. The EU Commission plans to present a concrete action plan on this matter on 19 May [yeah, just another week to go].

Bottom Lines

This is all so painfully stoopid, it boggles the mind.

Let’s take this one-by-one, shall we?

Lots of fertiliser isn’t going to the Global South, hence prices will rise in the advanced economies of the North, albeit for connected reasons: hydrocarbon energy is a big thing, yet we no longer talk about Lord Voldemort Mr. Putin somehow ‘playing the energy weapon’ because (drum roll) it’s the USA doing this (cue the Nord Stream bombing), of course in cahoots with the EU Commission (whose umpteenth sanctions package™ vs. Russia compounds the problems).

As an aside, the Harry Potter analogy isn’t mine:

Prices in the advanced economies will further rise due to the EU’s hare-brained Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which is (source)

The EU’s tool to put a fair price on carbon emitted during the production of carbon-intensive goods that are entering the EU, and to encourage cleaner industrial production in non-EU countries. CBAM will apply in its definitive regime from 2026, with a transitional phase of 2023 to 2025. This gradual introduction is aligned with the phase-out of free allowances under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) to support the decarbonisation of EU industry.

Needless to say, they also have amazing infographics like this one (source):

Note that on these infographics and in their regulations (which we’ll look at in a dedicated posting), the EU Commission is using the term ‘customs’, or tolls, which are laundered through the various member-states.

Note, moreover, the issue of ‘importation of electricity’ into the EU bloc, which is about as insane as it gets (esp. the 50t or more threshold).

These EU-level tariffs are driving prices in the supermarkets, not whatever happens elsewhere (that is, as long as one wishes, for the sake of the argument, the notion that God knows how many gigatons of agricultural products are imported into the EU/EEC per year, numbers that will only go up with the EU-Latin America trade deal™ in place now).

In closing, I submit that you may very well compile a list of assholes who are doing this to you and your children.