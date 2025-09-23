A few days after Christmas 2024, I brought the EU’s impending (sic) ban on so-called ‘forever chemicals’ to your attention:

Now, such per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or ‘forever chemicals’, are dubbed so because they are incredibly hard, if not impossible, to bio- or photo-degrade in the environment. Hence, these accumulate, mostly in human liver tissue, it would seem, but they also come with a series of other, no-less-disadvantageous consequences, such as, for instance, it looks like these ‘forever chemicals’ delay puberty among boys, as indicated in the study ‘Exposure to Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances and Timing of Puberty in Norwegian Boys: Data from the Bergen Growth Study 2’, Environmental Science & Technology, vol. 58, no. 37 (2024).

Basically, in the above-linked posting from late December, you’ll find more such references, incl. the notion that the profusion of PFAS is so great that it’s both everywhere and its contamination levels are cause for concern.

This is why several gov’ts of EU member-states have been pushing for a blanket ban (that above-linked study focuses on 19 of the around 10,000 such PFAS compounds), which has been making its ways through the regulatory authority’s committees.

Akin to the better-known European Medicines Agency (which oversees [sic] products such as the poison/death juices), the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) is fulfilling that same function for the chemical compounds. Here’s their slogan:

We protect health and the environment through our work for chemical safety.

And with that said, let’s look at the brief update ECHA put out after their August meeting over the PFAS ban.

‘ECHA announces timeline for PFAS restriction evaluation’

This is news item ECHA/NR/25/25 published on 27 August 2025:

And in that above-referenced ‘note’, we may read (references omitted):

The European Chemicals Agency’s (ECHA) scientific committees for Risk Assessment (RAC) and for Socio-Economic Analysis (SEAC) have been evaluating the proposal to restrict PFAS in the EU/EEA since March 2023. This restriction proposal covers more than 10 000 substances and many sectors of application. Following its submission to ECHA, the subsequent six-month consultation has resulted in more than 5 600 responses from all stakeholder groups (Industry, NGOs, institutions, academia, national authorities, agencies, civil society actors, citizens etc.). The Committees’ evaluation is being carried out in batches, focusing on the 14 different sectors analysed in the originally submitted restriction proposal, as well as PFAS manufacturing and horizontal issues. In parallel, the national authorities of Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, who prepared the proposal (the Dossier Submitter), have progressively updated their initial report to address the significant number of responses received during the consultation, sector by sector. This updated report, called the Background Document, forms the basis for the Committees’ opinions. The information from the consultation has also led to the identification of a further eight sectors. These sectors have been assessed by the Dossier Submitter and incorporated into the now completed Background Document, which has been received by ECHA on 24 June 2025 and made available to RAC and SEAC and to the public on ECHA’s website.

And here, dear readers, is that so-called ‘Background Document’, which we’ll look at in moment.

Here’s what that ‘oh, by the way, here’s more to consider’ dump—which occurred less than a month before the 20 Aug. 2025 meeting—means in practice:

Including a further 8 sectors into the Committees’ evaluations now would require significant time beyond 2026 to finalise the opinion with these sectors [i.e., the Dossier Submitter is stalling for time; note, by the way, that a blanket ban would disproportionally affect Germany’s chemical industry]. Therefore, in the ongoing procedure, the Committees will not carry out a sector specific evaluation of these further eight sectors. However, the evaluation of horizontal issues will cover, amongst others, the hazard assessment and risk management measures of general applicability that are able to monitor and limit emissions of PFAS to the environment (e.g. reporting requirements, PFAS management plan).

Care to guess what these ‘further 8 sectors’ are? Well, here goes (drum roll):

printing applications, sealing applications, machinery applications, other medical applications, military applications, explosives, technical textiles, broader industrial uses.

Are you surprised yet?

Here’s how the ECHA will manage this:

ECHA has the firm objective to deliver the final RAC and SEAC opinions to the European Commission in 2026. RAC and SEAC plan to conclude their discussions on the 14 sectors covered by the original restriction proposal plus PFAS manufacturing and horizontal issues by the end of 2025. This is to allow ECHA to finalise the RAC opinion and the SEAC draft opinion and to carry out the consultation on the SEAC draft opinion in the first half of 2026. This approach will ensure that more than 90% of PFAS emissions and volumes are covered by the opinions, which will be sent to the European Commission for decision making.

Would you dare to venture a guess™ as to which of the 10% will cover, say, ‘other medical applications, military applications, explosives…broader industrial uses’? My gut feeling is: all of them, plus many other exceptions.

And while this is speculative on my part, experience with these institutions indicates that such cynicism is more than warranted.

‘Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)’, the ‘Background Document’

Let us briefly wade into the weeds of the updated ‘background document’ (landing site); the direct link to the dossier is here.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a large class of thousands of synthetic chemicals that are used throughout society. However, they are increasingly detected as environmental pollutants and some are linked to negative effects on human health. They all contain carbon-fluorine bonds, which are one of the strongest chemical bonds in organic chemistry. This means that they resist degradation when used and also in the environment. Most PFAS are also easily transported in the environment covering long distances away from the source of their release. PFAS have been frequently observed to contaminate groundwater, surface water and soil. Cleaning up polluted sites is technically difficult and costly. If releases continue, they will continue to accumulate in the environment, drinking water and food.

Here are but a few choice excerpts I thought we’d highlight briefly (references omitted):

1.1.4.8. Endocrine Activity/Endocrine Disruption [p. 41] Collected evidence of endocrine activity (EA)/endocrine disruption (ED) of several PFASs indicates that adverse effects through interaction of certain PFASs with the hormone system as well as cross generational exposure [!!!] cannot be excluded (see details in Annex B.7.5.). In summary, the data from in silico, in vitro and in vivo studies listed in Annex B.7.5. [click on this link, go to pp. 220-25; evidence available for fish, crustaceans, and birds]; provide indications of interactions of certain PFASs with the endocrine system of environmental species. Adverse effects observed in those studies comprise e.g. altered receptor activity, changes of hormone levels, reduced fecundity, changes in sex-ratio, or developmental inhibition. Similar limitations apply to the assessment of EA/ED of PFASs as described above for the ecotoxicity of PFASs. Additionally, it should be mentioned that the substance evaluation (SEv) for 3,3,4,4,5,5,6,6,7,7,8,8,8-tridecafluorooctylacrylate (6:2 FTA) and 3,3,4,4,5,5,6,6,7,7,8,8,8-tridecafluorooctyl methacrylate (6:2 FTMA) was recently concluded, stating that “Available studies indicate that 6:2-FTOH (one main degradation product of 6:2 FTA/6:2 FTMA) interacts with the HPG (hypothalamic-pituary-gonadal) axis and PFHxA (another important degradation product) interacts with the HPT (hypothalamic-pituary-thyroid) and HPG axis”.

This highly technical paragraph displays what’s wrong with regulatory agencies.

You see, it’s all there™, the science™, the discussion™, the particulars, yet the crucial, easy-to-comprehend wording is only found in Annex B.7.5., which you can get by clicking here, and I shall quote from the above-related pp. 220-25, in particular the two paragraphs of clear-worded evidence on pp. 224-225:

There is evidence for changes in the gene expression for genes regulated by hormones in fish and crustaceans after in vivo exposure to certain PFASs…changes in the activity of enzymes that catalyze the biosynthesis of hormones in fish, or birds. Adverse effects observed in in vivo studies after exposure to certain PFASs include morphological changes in endocrine and other organs in fish, e.g. follicle cell degeneration and atrophy, or changes in swim bladder size (an indicator for disruption of HPT-axis…a decreased fecundity in fish, a reduced number of eggs spawned and other adverse effects on the F1 generation of exposed fish (e.g. changes in sex ratio, reduced spermiation) or reduced pipping success (pip = first crack in eggshell) and decreased tarsus length and embryo mass in birds exposed in ovo. All of the aforementioned adverse effects have the potential to negatively affect whole populations. …several in vivo studies observed changes in hormone levels in different species after exposure to certain PFASs. Two studies with fish reported that changes in hormone levels were transferred to the F1 generation and adverse effects related to hormone level changes were observed in F1 generation even though the F1 generation was not exposed…A positive relationship between changes in hormone levels and exposure to some PFASs was already observed in wildlife birds. Correlations do not necessarily show a causal relationship, but it still raises a concern about effects of certain PFASs on the endocrine system in situ…

I’m going out on a limb here: if the FDA or EMA had shown a fraction of that kind verbiage and openness in regard to the poison/death juices, I suppose that no amount of coercion could have caused people to take these injections.

I submit the following hypothesis: within the next several years, we’ll see technical lingo comparable to this to make it into such documents, for we’ve already seen many of the above-related issues pop up with the poison/death juices, incl. reverse transcription of genetic information (integration into human DNA).

As to ‘Effects on human health’, these are summarised in section 1.1.4.9. on pp. 4144 of the ‘Background Document’, which I cannot cite at-length here because there are way to many of them; hence, I’ll highlight a few of the main issues at-hand:

Available scientific literature on PFASs that have been investigated in animal and epidemiological studies clearly show human health hazards and concerns for many PFASs (for details, see Annex B.5.)… PFAAs (arrowheads and precursors) In humans, many PFAAs are readily absorbed after oral exposure, while less is known regarding absorption after inhalation and dermal exposure (details in Annex B.5.1.1.1.)…half-lives are much shorter in rodents (and other experimental animal models) than in humans and a difference in half-lives between sexes is often observed. Consequently, the observed toxicity in rodents may underestimate the toxicity to humans… a strong potential for bioaccumulation in humans as shown by the long half-lives (details in Annex B.5.1.1.4.) due to the protein-binding properties (details in Annex B.4.2.9.2.)… Experimental animal studies across different groups of PFAAs demonstrate that liver, kidney, thyroid, immune system, and reproduction are main targets of PFAAs’ toxicity, as outlined in Annex B.5.2. In rodent studies, the most consistent effects included enlarged liver, hepatocellular hypertrophy, increased serum ALT, increased kidney weight, toxicity to reproduction, effects on lymphoid organs, and decreased serum thyroid hormone levels. In particular, liver effects have been observed for most PFAAs for which animal studies are available (Annex B.5.2.1.1.)… Combined effects of co-occurring PFASs Many different PFASs co-occur in the environment, drinking water, food, and in human blood (see Annexes B.4.2.6., B.4.2.7., B.9.7., B.9.29., B.9.30.). Thus, there is combined exposure to multiple PFASs, many of which exhibit similar effects, such as effects on the liver, kidney, thyroid, serum lipids, and immune system… …due to the immense number of PFASs and the lack of toxicological data for the vast majority of them, a combined assessment for all PFASs is unattainable within the scope of this restriction proposal. In conclusion, it is emphasized at this point that combined exposure to different PFASs affecting the same target organs may result in combined additive effects rendering exceedance of effect thresholds or limit values more likely than assessment of individual substances. Conclusion on human health effects/concerns …for the majority of the PFAA arrowheads identified (and many of their precursors) there is reasoned concern for long-term human health hazards especially with continuously increasing exposure due to ongoing emissions, persistence, mobility and/or bioaccumulation [as a thought-experiment, replace PFAS with ‘modRNA injections’]…Additionally, co-occurrence of PFASs leads to combined exposure and raises concerns of potential combined effects… any additional exposure to other PFASs can add to the overall toxicity potential in the future. Exposure therefore needs to be minimised.

Finally, as to the 8 additional sectors involved, the updated ‘Background Dossier’ notes, in sections 1.3.2.16 through 1.3.2.22 (pp. 80-83) assumes growth rates of 3% per year for most items (except for ‘other medical applications’, which boasts -7.4% rate, mainly due to replacement) while ‘military applications’ and ‘explosives’ are assumed to grow by between 5-12% and 3.7%, respectively.

The biggest sub-chapter here, though, is the one on ‘technical textiles’ (1.3.2.22), which highlights all the problems of Big Gov’t regulations we already know from trade arrangements-masquerading as give-aways to Big Business, such as. The below quotes are from p. 82:

Some stakeholders highlighted in the consultation on the Annex XV report that other legislative actions, such as a restriction on PFHxA, its salts and related substances, (could) affect growth rates…

All I’m saying at this point is—do these projected growth rates seem plausible due to the rapid shift towards military hardware, to say nothing about the dire energy outlook for Europe or the sustained decline in prosperity observed in the past three years, which shows now signs of reversing.

While it’s not unprecedented that certain industries exhibited growth rates in the past, it seems quite unreasonable to presume such growth rates—esp. since percentages compound over time and some of the ‘assumed linear growth’ may or may not be attainable, but the underlying assumption of around 7% per year means a doubling of volume within a decade. That’s not reasonable, in fact, it reeks of ‘creative accounting’ (fraud).

Legacy Media Catches On™

About a month into this regulatory charade, at least some (French) media is kinda catching on; while there was no reporting™ done in late August anywhere as far as I’m aware of, here’s what Le Monde’s Stéphane Horel wrote about the above-related developments a week ago:

PFAS: EU scales back its plan to ban ‘forever chemicals’, sparking outrage among NGOs Major announcements followed by political inertia: The road to banning ‘forever chemicals’, toxic and persistent compounds found in virtually all humans worldwide, has been fraught with obstacles. On Tuesday, September 9, the publication of one of the decrees implementing the French law, which was adopted in February, ‘aimed at protecting the population from the risks linked to perand polyfluoroalkyl substances’, or PFAS, has only provided further evidence of this. According to the decree, industrial facilities that discharge PFAS into water must cut their emissions by 70% by February 2028, and reach a 100% cut by 2030. However, the decree is vague and ‘does not set any methods for monitoring these discharges, does not specify whether these targets must be met on the level of each industrial facility, and sets out only one step’, according to the NGOs Générations Futures and Notre Affaire à Tous.

I admit to not having read the French decree, and neither did I check the NGO involved. All that’s required for me to understand the situation is—that linked Le Monde piece from 20 Feb. 2025 basically claims the French decree is ‘one of the most ambitious’ laws [sic] on PFAS. or whatever, I suppose, at this point.

Confirmation of the fundamentally flawed situation furthermore comes courtesy of The Irish Times’ Sadhbh O'Neill who wrote the following back in late August 2025:

As far back as the 1950s, industry research showed that PFAS chemicals were harmful and could build up in the blood of both animals and humans… Yet, despite some targeted bans in the EU, they are still being detected everywhere, including in the blood of some high level European policymakers who volunteered to be tested by the European Environmental Bureau last year. Up to seven PFAS were found in all tested individuals with five politicians exceeding current levels of concern, including former Vice-President of the Commission Frans Timmermans who described the chemicals as ‘legalised garbage’. While some of the worst-offending PFAS have been phased out, many familiar products still contain these chemicals, or are still present in the environment, especially water bodies. A US organisation called the Environmental Working Group maintains a searchable database of consumer products and ranks them with a hazard rating, but it is still the case that many products do not list ingredients. In any case, would we have the time (along with a PhD in chemistry and a magnifying glass to hand) to read and understand every label?

So much for that, eh? The Irish Times piece, however, is also way more useful to understand fully what the addition of these eight categories in June 2025 means:

One might expect chemicals to be banned once their toxicity comes to light. Unfortunately, that is not how chemicals regulation works. Each substance is assessed separately [in case you held hope that common sense would prevail…], when it would make more sense to ban the entire class of PFAS substances in one go. This in fact is what five countries (Denmark, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden) proposed back in 2023. This week, the European Commission issued a proposal to treat industrial and consumer products separately under a new regulation to restrict use of PFAS [that’s what actually happened, courtesy of the EU Commission, as opposed to the experts advising the ECHA: any comparison to, say, the poison/death juices—which are gene therapy, as Moderna held back in summer 2020—is, of course, entirely coincidental] that Brussels-based environmental NGOs have described as ‘a disaster’. The split means some consumer uses will be restricted but eight so-called ‘further sectors’ will be permitted to use PFAS including printing, sealing, machinery, explosives, military, technical textiles, broader industrial uses and other medical applications.

If you held any residual trust in Big Regulators, I suppose that’s it.

The Dossier Submitter (Denmark, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden) in 2023 proposed a blanket ban of PFAS; there massive documentation made it through the committees etc., and once most work was done, in early 2025, the ECHA announced it’ll likely ban all PFAS by the end of the year.

And then, little over a month before the ECHA convened in mid-August, the Dossier Submitter added eight sectors that are going to be somehow exempt from the Blanket Ban™, which is neither comprehensive nor a ban to begin with.

Here’s the money paragraph, in case you’d need a reminder of just how utterly corrupt and morally bankrupt the EU and its gargantuan bureaucray is:

Industry lobbying on this issue has followed the playbook of the fossil fuel and tobacco industry, by portraying the sector as responsible while arguing for opt-outs and leaving the health and environmental burden to fall on taxpayers. The NGO Corporate Europe Observatory reported in 2023 that 13 major PFAS producers and users were spending between €18.6 million and €21.1 million in lobbying the EU institutions per year, and between them have 72 lobbyists and 59 European Parliament passes. Given the looming decisions over the next year or so, that figure is likely to be much higher for 2025.

Bottom Lines

So, same ol’, same ol’, or, as I like to put it with every single new EU-related issue I’m looking into, same shit, different smell.

Big Gov’t, Big Business (doesn’t matter which one), and Big Regulators are cut from the same cloth.

As always, it’ll be John & Jane Q. Public to get shafted.

There’s no way these shenanigans by the self-styled ‘responsible’ and ‘progressive’ Europeans who care™ about the Environment or the like are surprising, though.

I mean, the EU Commission already declared military spending/production ‘sustainable’, hence we’ll probably get experts™ with strange connections to Big Chem advising™ the ECHA telling everyone that PFAS are super-safe, effective, and then some.

While I doubt this will rise to the level of ‘more doctors smoke CAMELS than any other cigarette’ of 1950s vintage, but, hey, if past experiences with the Covid poison/death juices are any indication, it won’t be far from it either.