Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cm27874's avatar
cm27874
Mar 2, 2023

The Estonians' fear is understandable. In 2022, they had 17,245 deaths and only 11,588 births.

I propose mRNA-like technology for 155mm shells. We take ordinary 9mm shells, insert a folded blueprint for 155mm shells, plus some secret chemicals, and the shells will turn into 155mm ones on hitting the target.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kazimir Malevitch's avatar
Kazimir Malevitch
Mar 4, 2023Edited

Many txs again Professor esimius! ;)

The path is drawn, "ahinoi"

Is it a coincidence or all of these women in power are completely destroying the romantic idea of "more women in power will make a better society"? I hardly remember a single one that was a good politician in Italy apart from Nilde Iotti a great President of the Parliament, may be the only decent one in italian history. And of course died prematurely. Sigh!

To complete your interesting post I'll suggest your readers this one from C.Johnstone:

https://caitlinjohnstone.substack.com/p/us-ambassador-to-china-were-the-leader

Take care!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture