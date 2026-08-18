Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
8h

I guess mentioning the Coudenhove-Kalergi idea again is considered superfluous and rude, by the EUtopians.

At least the USSR was honest about all being Comrades under Great Comrade Stalin. I mention that because I re-worked the quoted bits while reading, substituting every mention of Europe and EU with USSR.

And the text works just as well.

Related, do you think even 1% of the "citizens" of the EU knows about them not being considered members of a people by the EU, and that being Spanish (f.e.) is simply an act of writing on a piece of paper, acc. to the EU?

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