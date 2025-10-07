Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
7mEdited

and no authorities seem to address the real-world problem of the most recent addition to the congested big city traffic, or the real dangers coming from fat-bike drivers, mostly teens and pre-teens. the vehicle sort-of looks like a bicycle, but is electric and their users drive fast and reckless: bad attitude on a powerful batteries-driven bike, what could go wrong indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture