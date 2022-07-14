Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cm27874's avatar
cm27874
Jul 14, 2022

I haven't been aware of you writing about this even last autumn... at that time I didn't pay much attention to substack. Excellent!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Jul 14, 2022

Just how gullible and naive can most people be?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture