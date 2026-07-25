As I’m off for a week of vacation—the first such trip since 2017—I’ve got a quite … interesting piece for you concerning this summer’s relevant question: how is the tourism season going in light of … well, everything we’re otherwise talking about in these pages.

As always, there’s so much more than meets the eye, and while I’ve done the number-crunching, extra leg-work with claims of a good tourism season start for Norway (see below), the main theme below is, of course, that no-one is able to ‘splain™ WTF is happening in terms of mass tourism.

As you read on, keep in mind, then, that tourism in the pre-Covid era was booming; then came the PHEIC shitshow, which massively impacted previously (relatively) free travel and spending of discretionary income, which morphed, seamlessly, into further dislocations due to the Ukraine quagmire and, more recently, the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

For careful readers of the below piece, simply consider: what’s the common thread uniting these Euro summer nightmare rah-portin™?

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Decline in Demand: Empty Beaches, Empty Hotels: Popular Vacation Destinations Struggle with Tourist Slump

Via Nordbayern.de, 16 July 2026 [source; archived]

Whether Spain, Italy, or Croatia: during the summer months, these destinations are usually fully booked. However, in 2025, many popular vacation regions experienced a decline. The reasons for the tourist slump are manifold [care to guess the unifying factor yet?]

Last year, fewer German and British tourists spent their summer vacation in the Balearic Islands than the previous year. Mallorca saw a decline of two to four per cent in May and June [that’s pre-season]. On the neighbouring island of Ibiza, the drop was even ten per cent. One reason for the lack of tourists is the rising cost of accommodation and food. Protests against mass tourism have also contributed to the increasing number of travellers avoiding the islands.

Italy also recorded fewer tourists last year than in previous years. It is particularly noticeable that fewer and fewer locals are spending their summers on the Italian coast. This is primarily due to the high cost of living resulting from rising inflation in Italy. Many families can no longer afford a beach vacation.

Lake Garda in northern Italy also experienced a slump last summer. Virginia Torre, president of the Lazise hotel association, explains: ‘Since winter, we’ve had reservations from regular guests, but last-minute bookings and bookings made a week in advance for the following 15 days are completely absent … We have 70-80 per cent reservations, but the remaining 20 per cent remain empty.’ [note that this share of bookings is typically considered quite good business]. The construction work on the Brenner motorway could be deterring potential vacationers. With only one lane open on the busy motorway, massive traffic jams are frequent.

Croatia gained popularity among many vacationers, particularly during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. At that time, some other destinations were not yet fully accessible due to entry restrictions [and it was closer than, say, Tanzania]. After the record year of 2022 with 3.5 million German visitors, visitor numbers from Germany are ‘somewhat declining’, the Croatian National Tourist Board confirmed to Ippen.Media. Nera Miličić, director of the Croatian National Tourist Board, explains the main reason: ‘The competition is back, and numerous new destinations have entered the market in recent years.’ [needless to say, this is misleading to a degree it’s mind-boggling:

‘Empty beaches: too expensive, Croatia is half-empty [of tourists]’.

From that above-noted piece in Oe24.at [source; archived], we learn this:

A major reason for the downturn in tourism in Austria’s number 1 holiday destination is likely to be the strong price development in recent years. Since 2015, the costs of hotels and restaurants in Croatia have increased significantly. Many holidaymakers now compare prices directly with other Mediterranean destinations—and instead choose countries such as Spain, Greece or Turkey, where they often see better value for money.

So, there’s that in Croatia, too; I’ve been to that country in May for work-related reasons, and my colleagues and interlocutors told me of gov’t salary increases of about 30% two-odd years ago (done, ostensibly, to stave off inflationary pressures wrought by the double-whammy of the Euro introduction in 2023 and the Covid spending bonanza), and guess what happened: prices for ± everything rose significantly …

You may read up on my trip notes here

And now back to the tourism piece]

Even one of the world’s biggest tourist destinations suffered a tourist slump last year. In the US, there’s a lot of talk about a ‘Trump slump’. This refers to the decline in travel to the United States due to political tensions, visa concerns, and general uncertainty about the state of the US. ‘We had to lower our 2025 forecast from 67 million to 64 million visitors, primarily because of a two million drop in international guests’, explains the U.S. Travel Association in Washington [and it has, I pinky-promise you, nothing to do whatsoever with US Democrats™ talking about the ‘cost-of-living crisis’, the hundreds of thousands of homeless on the streets, or the decrepit state of US infrastructure].

Germany is also not immune to declining tourist numbers. Many beach chairs remained empty on the Baltic Sea coast. A significant reason for the travel lull is the changing behaviour of tourists [blame the people you’re relying on in the hospitality industry is always an excellent marketing idea (or so I’ve heard)] Instead of booking vacations well in advance as they used to, travellers are now increasingly opting for last-minute bookings [which is also cheaper]. Unpredictable weather is also a factor: according to Lars Schwarz, president of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, some guests are even canceling their bookings on the day of arrival.

The Franconian Lake District in the region suffered from the lack of visitors. Bathing warnings due to blue-green algae, in particular, kept vacationers away. Contact with blue-green algae, for example while swimming, often leads to skin irritation and allergic reactions. The small Brombachsee and Altmühlsee lakes are especially affected. The holiday region as a whole is undergoing a transformation. The sailing craze, which began when the lakes were new [both are relatively new reservoirs], has now subsided. Regional sailing clubs have only a few active members, and demand for sailing courses has recently declined [is it, perhaps, because sailing is, you know, expensive?].

My 2 Cents | Bottom Lines

Price gouging, inflationary pressures, and a bunch of ‘other’ things certainly play a role, and while I don’t claim any special insights, here’s what my take is:

As with any bubble, prices explode beyond reasonableness—with the PHEIC shitshow suppressing some destinations, places that remained open experienced a boom, hence the quick conversion of whatever is available into holiday rentals (here’s looking at Croatia); doing so channels investments for a while as over-capacity is produced (which, in highly seasonally-variable industries, is always a balancing act, as any ski resort town will inform you). Once the bubble pops, the hang-over is guaranteed.

Next up, individual travel is typically more expensive than (all-inclusive) package deals that hold the promise of no extra fees. I’ll let Business Express do the ‘splainin’ [archived], but do note the date—19 Aug. 2024, which means this was a clear issue to those who cared to know two years ago:

The combination of a cost-of-living crisis and disruption from strikes and glitches has added to the appeal of a fixed-price package without unexpected add-on costs and easier redress when things go wrong. After years of travellers using the internet to compile their own itineraries, travel analysts say a trend of buying a ready-made package that began last year has accelerated this summer, the busiest for travel since the pandemic. ‘It’s something that you think would have died out back in the seventies’, Stuart Hatcher, chief economist at aviation data analysis firm IBA, said. ‘Since COVID, more people are booking package trips.’

Operators are consequently rah-portin™ increasing quirky-ness, as per Aviation Direct [source; archived], 9 July 2026:

Demand is unevenly distributed across the classic holiday regions in the Mediterranean and North Africa. The company is currently seeing the strongest growth for trips to Turkey, where bookings have increased by more than 50 per cent compared to the same period last year [which will be met with euphoria and the next bubble, followed by (drum roll) a hang-over before too long]. Besides the Turkish Riviera, Egypt, Greece, and Spain are also experiencing above-average demand. According to Dennis Schrahe, the tour operator’s CEO, the growth in these countries is primarily due to the hotel infrastructure and the high density of flight connections, which allows for the availability of rooms even at short notice… The trend towards last-minute holidays is forcing travelers to be more willing to compromise. While in the past package holidays could be tailored precisely to individual preferences regarding departure airport, flight times, and specific hotel, the current market segment demands a high degree of flexibility. Favorable conditions can often only be achieved if customers are prepared to consider alternative departure airports further afield or accept inconvenient flight times during the night. This need for flexibility leads to social selection within customer groups. While solo travelers or couples without school-age children can flexibly take advantage of the fluctuations in the short-term market, families with fixed vacation periods are increasingly at a disadvantage. For this target group, waiting for last-minute offers remains a financial risk, as family-friendly hotels with childcare facilities and multi-bed rooms are usually booked well in advance during peak vacation periods. Management therefore advises this customer group against speculatively delaying their booking, highlighting the dilemma between the desire for price savings and the need for planning security.

Basically, we’re seeing the convergence of the following three aspects in relation to Europeans’ established preferences:

expensive destinations, esp. during peak summer travel season

a resurgence of package deals to avoid additional costs/fees

fewer families—now that more than half of women under 30 don’t have children—change the industry, too, with DINKS or solo travellers having no problems with otherwise ‘impractical’ arrangements, hence the emerging generational divide rah-port’d™ recently [source; archived]:

Is is all doom and gloom, by the way?

The answer here, too, depends on who to ask and what to look for:

European tourism continued to perform strongly in Q2 2026, despite rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty, according to the latest European Tourism: Trends & Prospects quarterly report from the European Travel Commission (ETC). International tourist arrivals to Europe increased by 5.0% year-to-date compared to the same period in 2025, while overnight stays rose by 4.8%. The stable performance comes despite weaker consumer confidence, rising affordability pressures and disruption linked to the conflict in the Middle East, which affected aviation flows between Europe and certain mid-haul and long-haul markets. The findings show that travel remains a priority for consumers, but choices are becoming more selective. Travellers are increasingly looking for destinations that are perceived as safer, offer good value for money and are easier to reach, while trips continue to spread more evenly across the year.

This was rah-port’d™ by the European Travel Commission on 9 July 2026 [source; archived], with the main take-away being:

what is rah-port’d™ by legacy media is not what the data say

whence would trends develop? Here’s p. 40:

plus the days of mass tourism will come to a close before too long, as chapter 9—the ‘origin market share’—of this rah-por™ clearly shows troubles ahead as arrivals to Europe from North America (US, Canada, Mexico) are still up—but virtually all other major regions are down in the 2020-2025 timeframe:

* Latin America: -18.8% from Argentina, -13.4% from Brazil * Asia-Pacific: -11.4% from India, -57.3% from China, -41.1% from Japan * Russia: -83.6%

So, while I’ll update you about my experiences upon my return, the near-term future is knowable—with renewed (sic) fighting in the Middle East, before too long the realities of oil + oil-deriving products will make itself felt more profoundly.

Add to that inflationary pressures and gross mismanagement, tourism won’t just screech to a halt; it will cause a massive hang-over in popular destinations, mainly for the reasons we spoke about above.

There’s nothing new under the sun, or: plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.