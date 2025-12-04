Yesterday, we discussed the historically unprecedented *low* levels of gas supplies in Germany:

Today, we must, alas, follow-up on this situation and discuss its most likely consequences, that is, in addition to the obvious problems with heating, manufacturing, and political fall-out.

Remember, once a ‘gas emergency’ is declared, the state—here: the federal gov’t—takes over distribution and management directly.

To fully understand what I think the most likely meta outcome will be—we’ve gotta circle back to some time before Covid and enquire about an otherwise relatively obscure EU Regulation 2017/1938, a joint undertaking ‘of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 October 2017 concerning measures to safeguard the security of gas supply’, as EUR-Lex informs the reader.

And once we go down this particular rabbit-hole, well, you’ll soon see what the implications of the gas supply situation in Germany are.

You may find the current version here.

WTF is EU Regulation 2017/1938?

As this is an EU Regulation ‘with EEA relevance’, it would be good for readers from that other alphabet soup (i.e., Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein) to pay attention, too.

From the text of the regulation (as always, with my emphases):

Art. 1: This Regulation establishes provisions aiming to safeguard the security of gas supply in the Union by ensuring the proper and continuous functioning of the internal market in natural gas (‘gas’), by allowing for exceptional measures to be implemented when the market can no longer deliver the gas supplies required, including solidarity measure of a last resort, and by providing for the clear definition and attribution of responsibilities among natural gas undertakings, the Member States and the Union regarding both preventive action and the reaction to concrete disruptions of gas supply. This Regulation also establishes transparent mechanisms concerning, in a spirit of solidarity, the coordination of planning for, and response to, emergencies at national, regional and Union level.

Translation: much like the German government’s white paper discussed a while ago (which, incidentally, also included eerily reminiscent ‘contingencies’ with respect to ‘emergencies’ and ‘market failure’), said EU Regulation empowers ‘the Union’ to plan, prepare, and, if deemed necessary, act upon ‘emergencies at national, regional, and Union level’.

In other words: EU Regulation—which is to say: secondary legislation™ empowering the executive unaccountable to any regional/ state or even national parliament—overrides member states’ sovereignty (again).

Art. 2 provides definitions and Art. 3 provides the ‘meat’:

The security of gas supply shall be the shared responsibility of…Member States, in particular through their competent authorities, and the Commission. Art. 9 (3): The preventive action plan shall be based primarily on market-based measures and shall not put an undue burden on natural gas undertakings, or negatively impact on the functioning of the internal market in gas.

Translation: no changes to our policies, but if push comes to shove, ‘no undue burden on natural gas undertakings’ means: bail-outs by either the EU and/or national governments.

Art. 9 (7) c further explains that any ‘potential impact’ must take into account ‘the security of gas supply of neighbouring Member States, in particular for those measures that could reduce the liquidity in regional markets or restrict flows to neighbouring Member States’.

Translation: there is the need for an non-member-state arbiter to ensure ‘transparency’ and ‘fairness’ in any kind of emergency response, or: another stab in the back of national sovereignty.

The most inane absurdities, however, are contained in Art. 11, which establishes ‘three crisis levels’: early warning (we’re at that right now), alert level, and emergency level.

As regards the early warning level, here’s how the EU ‘thinks’ (sic) about this:

Art. 11 (1) a: where there is concrete, serious and reliable information that an event which is likely to result in significant deterioration of the gas supply situation may occur and is likely to lead to the alert or the emergency level being triggered

We’re coming, again, full circle: EU leadership, in its apparent infinite wisdom, has declared an embargo on Russian hydrocarbons, hence it allows the same EU leaders to determine that there’s a ‘likely…significant deterioration of the gas supply’.

This isn’t rocket science, EU Commission—it’s like you’re shooting yourself in the foot (or a tad higher) and claim that ‘Putin did this’.

Also, now that we’re at the early warning threat level, it is therefore (sic) ‘likely to lead to the alert or the emergency level’, which means, among other things, as per Art. 10, any ‘emergency’ will trigger

(1) g the designation of ‘a crisis manager’ [so, a Kommissar or the like] (1) i identification of ‘the contribution of non-market-based measures planned or to be implemented for the emergency level, and assess the degree to which the use of such non-market-based measures is necessary to cope with a crisis’

There’s, of course, much more to this, but the bottom line is this: (still from Art. 10 (1)

In order to prevent undue gas consumption during an emergency, as referred to in point (l) of the first subparagraph, or during the application of the measures referred to in Article 11(3) and Article 13, the competent authority of the Member State [that would be, in a declared ‘emergency situation’, the federal gov’t or any agency empowered (deputised) to do so] concerned shall inform customers who are not protected customers that they are required to cease or reduce their gas consumption without creating technically unsafe situations.

It’s the ‘backdoor’ to the entirely unaccountable-to-the-sovereign people imposition of (drum roll) rationing.

Oh, by the way, lest you’re wondering who has the ‘competence’ to declare such an emergency, here’s Art. 12 (1):

The Commission may declare a regional or Union emergency at the request of a competent authority that has declared an emergency… The Commission shall declare, as appropriate, a regional or Union emergency at the request of at least two competent authorities that have declared an emergency

So, there you have it: the EU Commission ‘may declare’ something, if one member-state declares an emergency.

Now, shall we look at the current gas supply in Germany once more:

From the official website of the German Bundesnetzagentur, that is, the Federal Grid Authority in whose purview oversight of matters related to energy supply falls.

And you can easily spot the potential likelihood of Germany’s Bundesnetzagentur declaring such an ‘emergency’ sometime in mid-to-late January 2026. Or sometime in February.

And then (drum roll) the Commission ‘shall declare’—i.e., will do it—if two or more member-states declare an ‘emergency’.

More Trippin’ Down Memory Lane

I’ll bring this up for one particular reason—because I addressed these issues in a longish posting over three years ago and this is me taking stock (offering the receipts, too):

‘More’ background information on pre-February 2022 gas flows may be found here (but note that the main issue isn’t so much the bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines, because the Nord Stream 2 connection wasn’t operational before Russian troops marched into Ukraine in Feb. 2022):

So, What’s in the German ‘Emergency Plan’?

If you thought that the EU Commission’s deputised micro-managing everybody’s affairs is bad enough as it is (I do), I submit to you that we ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Moreover, we note that the Bundesnetzagentur’s own ‘Emergency Plan for Gas’ has a faulty link or is otherwise not available as of 3 Dec. 2025.

Hence, we’ll check it out via the Internet Archive (time stamp: 31 March 2022), with the quotes from the originally linked PDF (which is English) coming to you with my emphases and [snark] added.

Note that I’m skipping pp. 11-14 discussing terms and definitions, as well as providing an overview of the pertinent statutory and regulatory acts.

The below parts from p. 15:

6.1 Special status of “protected customers” The ensuring of the supply to certain customers, such as household customers and customers providing essential social services, is of high priority, since these customers are particularly vulnerable to the consequences of a restriction of supply and may need to be protected against the negative effects of disruption to the gas supply. Pursuant to Section 53 a of the Energy Industry Act (EnWG), gas undertakings have a particular responsibility for supplying gas to these “protected customers”. The German definition of “protected customer” is based upon that of Article 2 No. 2 of Regulation No. 994/2010, which has since been changed to the definition set out in Article 2 No. 5 of Regulation 2017/1938. As a result of this, the definition of “protected customer” under German law, which was previously covered by Section 53a Energy Industry Act, will need to be modified. As part of the transposition of Regulation EU 2017/1938, the following definition of the “protected customer” is to be adapted in national law: within the meaning of the German Energy Industry Act, the term “protected customer” means a) end-users in the gas distribution network that are subject to standardised load profiles, or end users in the gas distribution network delivering gas for heating purposes to households, to the extent that the gas is needed for this purpose [so you may get gas for heating, but not for warm water (perhaps) but it reads as if your gas-powered stove will be un-usable] b) essential social services within the meaning of Article 2(4) of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1938 within the gas distribution network and the gas transmission network [hard to say if this means police and firefighters, but it should cover first responders and care homes, but I’m wary of the practicalities of, say, rationing = having e.g. care homes heated to lesser degrees], and c) district heating systems—to the extent that they are used to deliver heat to customers within the meaning of lit. (a) and (b) and that they are connected to a gas distribution network or a gas transmission network and are unable to switch to a different fuel, and to the extent that this gas is needed for heating purposes

The devil, as always, is in the details, and this Emergency Plan is no different. The above paragraphs and definitions are followed by these two paragraphs of shorter length—but greater importance:

Pursuant to Section 53a in conjunction with Section 3 no. 22 of the Energy Industry Act, household customers are end consumers who use energy for domestic consumption in the household, or whose annual consumption for professional, agricultural or commercial purposes does not exceed 10,000 kilowatt hours (kWh). This means that the gas undertakings must also be able to ensure gas supply to these customers in the cases described in Article 6(1) of the SoS Regulation, and are obliged to take appropriate measures to this end.

Let’s just note, for completeness’s sake, that the pertinent question here is: if the benchmark for the rationing is 10,000 kWh per year, what’s the average annual consumption right now?

Courtesy of the official number-crunchers over at Destatis.de, we know the answer: it’s 17,851 kWh per year, which means that the cap envisioned in the ‘Emergency Plan’ amounts to a mandated reduction by 44%.

Speaking of the declaration of such an ‘emergency’, this is what happens (pp. 19-20; note that the emphases is mine while text in Italics is in the original):

Declaration: The emergency level is established and declared by an ordinance issued by the Federal Government and is announced in the Federal Law Gazette. The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy communicates the declaration of an emergency level in a press statement. This has the following implications: In addition to the market-based measures defined in Chapter 7 of this Emergency Plan, sovereign measures in line with Annex VIII of the SoS Regulation are now available , i.e. instruments as defined in the Act to Ensure the Supply of Energy (EnSiG) and the Ordinance to Ensure the Supply of Gas in a Supply Crisis (GasSV):

– the Federal Network Agency , as the federal load distributor, or the Länder as load distributors, undertake sovereign measures in accordance with the Ordinance to Ensure the Supply of Gas in a Supply Crisis (GasSV).

– Objective: the aim is to ensure grid stability, paying particular attention to protected customers, vital needs, and the minimisation of consequential damage [I suppose the last part means less for John and Jane Doe and more supplies for industry etc.].

Obligation of the gas undertakings to fully support the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in assessing the situation, and to actively participate in the crisis team;

– following consultation with the MAMs [Market Area Manager], the transmission system operators submit timely situation reports in writing to the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy at least once a day;

– the gas undertakings concerned make forecasts and load flow data available on a daily basis pursuant to Article 14(1) of the Security of Supply Regulation (cf. Chapter 9).

In implementing the Emergency Plan, it is essential to ensure compliance with the requirements under Article 11(6) of the SoS Regulation. This means that:

1. no measures are introduced which unduly restrict the flow of gas within the internal market ;

2. no measures are introduced that are likely to endanger seriously the gas supply situation in another Member State ;

3. cross-border access to infrastructure (…) is maintained as far as technically and safely possible.

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy

– notifies without delay the European Commission in particular about the action it intends to take; guarantees the exchange of information in accordance with Article 14 of the SoS Regulation (cf. Chapter 9); and informs the European Commission without delay about the removal of the emergency level.

And there you have it: what happens in Germany won’t stay confined to Germany.

Moreover, could you imagine the actions of an increasingly desperate German gov’t looking at gas flows to neighbouring Member-States (whose gov’ts prepared much better for winter) while the German populace is freezing?

I thought you could imagine what might (ahem) happen then: Solidarity™ Forever (hums a fancy tune to distract from requisitioning gas supplies paid for by others).

Speaking of that notion, here’s the subsequent chapter in the ‘Emergency Plan’ (it’s also on pp. 20-1):

6.4 Solidarity between Member States In accordance with Art. 13 SoS Regulation, Member States are obliged to support other Member States with which they are directly connected or connected via a third country by providing solidarity measures at their request. The Member State providing solidarity shall then take the necessary measures to ensure that in its sovereign territory the gas supply to customers other than solidarity protected customers is curtailed or suspended to the extent necessary and for as long as the gas supply to solidarity protected customers in the requesting party is not safeguarded.

I’ll skip some of the stuff on the negotiations in case Solidarity™ is invoked (which will make for fun™ press briefings on TV, I suppose) and rather cite some of the fine print that outlines exceptions related to ‘protected consumers’ (on p. 21):

Pursuant to Article 6(1) a) of the SoS Regulation, the gas undertakings must ensure supply for protected customers at extreme temperatures during a 7-day peak period occurring with a statistical probability of once in 20 years. In terms of the last 20 years, the relevant period for this (defined at the time when the risk analysis was produced) is from 27 December 1996 until 2 January 1997. In this period, the weighted temperatures were between -7.9C and -3.6C. The total gas consumption of protected customers in Germany for the period cited in Art. 6(1) a) of the SoS Regulation is 2,000 million m3. Pursuant to Article 6(1) b) of the SoS Regulation, the gas undertakings must ensure supply for protected customers for a period of at least 30 days of exceptionally high gas demand, occurring with a statistical probability of once in 20 years. The total gas consumption of protected customers in Germany for the period cited in Art. 6(1) b) of the SoS Regulation is 7,478 million m3 . This consumption took place in the period from 8 January - 6 February 2006. Pursuant to Article 6(1) c) of the SoS Regulation, the gas undertakings must ensure supply for protected customers for a period of at least 30 days in case of the disruption of the single largest gas infrastructure under average winter conditions. The total gas consumption of protected customers in Germany for the period cited in Art. 6(1) c) of the SoS Regulation is 5,768 million m3 , whereby the period of 1 - 30 January 2011 served as a basis for the calculation as an average winter month.

Apart from the highlighted segments, I’ll delimit myself to the utter absurdity of basing all of the above on weather conditions that occur ‘with a statistical probability of once in 20 years’. Gov’ts spend so much more on flood protection for 100-year or 1,000-year events, it boggles the mind that no-one bothered to secure more gas supplies for a fraction of that spending. Or whatever is spent on infrastructure, to say nothing about military spending.

But I digress.

Bottom Lines: cui bono?

As always, and in these circumstances in particular, we’re in for a bumpy ride.

Since the probabilities the above-related measures are based on are basically a gamble with odds set at 1 : 20 in any given year, we may now ponder the likelihood of a) these historically unprecedented low gas supplies being done on purpose by certain actors and, though unrelated to intent, let us b) ponder the obvious elephant in the room: who benefits from emergency conditions?

As to a), I submit that it is likely that the planning and formulation efforts that went into the pertinent EU Regulation 2017/1938 was essentially unrelated to any given year of gas supplies being secured.

It was, however, adopted in 2017, which means—well after the initiation of the currently hot conflict in Ukraine; hence, a causal relationship between cause (US-backed colour revolution in Ukraine in 2014) and effects (a sudden halt of Russian-supplied gas for European customers) cannot be ruled out.

As to b), well, all it takes for the EU Commission to trigger an ‘emergency’ is—two member-states saying ‘Brussels, we’ve got a problem’.

In this regard, note the below-reproduced map of pipelines connecting European customers to Russian suppliers:

Nord Stream 1+2 are out, Poland is blocking the JAMAL pipeline, and Ukraine the Soyuz and Brotherhood pipelines. Even if—and admittedly big if—these Ukrainian routes would be re-opened today, it’s questionable if enough gas could be pumped West on time.

And that’s well before we discuss prices and the political implications of doing so.

What, then, are the odds of one or two Member-States knocking on the EU Commission’s door noting that they have a problem (‘emergency’)?

Here’s a laundry list of ‘sovereign measures’ that loom in Germany once an ‘emergency’ is declared (pp. 26-7):

Instruction to increase the level of offtake from gas storage

Instruction to substitute gas with oil [same problem]

Instruction to substitute gas with other fuels

Instruction to use electricity not generated by gas [too bad Germany has no more nuclear power plants]

Instruction to restrict the generation of electricity in gas-fired power plants [this will do in whatever manufacturing is left]

Instruction to increase the production level of gas [where?]

Instruction regarding the heating of public buildings [lockdowns are coming]

Instruction to final consumers to reduce the consumption of gas [easy to do as the gov’t may decree stoppages at any time]

Instruction to large consumers to reduce the consumption of gas

Instruction to switch off industrial customers [this will do in whatever manufacturing is left]

Instruction to use the stored stocks of alternative fuels [which are?]

Instruction to restrict cross-border flows of gas (in compliance with the provisions of Art. 10(4) and Art. 11(6) SoS Regulation [fast-track to pissing off one’s neighbours and ending Solidarity™ as we know it]

The ones who benefit, then, are

in purely economic terms, those that supply natural gas ‘on the world market’, i.e., the US, the Arabic producers, and Russia

in political terms, those that arrogate emergency authority, i.e., the German gov’t and the EU Commission

in Realpolitik terms, though, these measures will likely have counter-intuitive consequences: if successful, the temptation to normalise such emergency measures will be too big for the weaklings in running the various notionally national gov’ts while the EU Commission will cite this success as proof of their excellence (they did the same with their Covid management)

that third point means, in effect, that Brussels will arrogate even more authority while, at the same time, some lobbyists may well shift from national gov’ts to the EU Commission (grift will explode)

In case you’re wondering where John and Jane Doe are on this list, well, they (we) ain’t, for the losers are the peoples of the EU.

If, at this late hour, anything can be done other than prepare for the worst before the seemingly inevitable ‘emergency’ will hit home is subject to debates.

These are mostly academic in nature and will be had ex post in tightly controlled settings.

Now, a more sensible way forward would be to store some more food, heating materials (if possible), drinking water, and talk to your neighbours.

Buckle up, for this shit will come your way one way or another.