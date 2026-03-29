Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Eva's avatar
Eva
8h

Ahh a well oiled machine (not the best analogy seeing oil is one of the levers) - freeze people to death, crush Christianity, stop travel aka energy lockdowns. Delightful!

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