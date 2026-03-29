And we’ll continue our coverage of Germany’s suicidal ideation commonly known and referred to as Energiewende, or energy transition; for background and context, please see these postings:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

The opera house in Chemnitz [left] and Saint Peter’s on Theatre Square [right].

District Heating Costs Skyrocket: Church Shuts Down Heating and Cancels Services

Easter services cannot be held at St. Petri Church in Chemnitz—the congregation has turned off the heating. The reason is the switch to district heating. According to the congregation, heating costs have multiplied since then.

Via Die Welt, 27 March 2026 [source; archived]

Due to increased district heating costs, the centrally located St. Peter’s Church in Chemnitz [(German) Wikipedia] will not be used for events for the time being. Following a change in contracts by the energy supplier, prices have multiplied, said Frank Manneschmidt, the Protestant [Lutheran] superintendent of Chemnitz, to the Evangelical Press Service on Thursday. The Freie Presse newspaper had reported on this earlier [if you clicked on that link and read the linked content, it is revealed by how much utility bills rose (drum roll):

Long predicted by experts [sic], these changes will hit Hamburg’s municipal energy company’s district heating customers no less hard. District heating prices will rise dramatically. Instead of the current 10.9 cents per kilowatt-hour, the price (net) will be 14.2 cents, representing an increase of approximately 30 per cent [this is the net price, which means you’ve gotta add taxes still]. Initially, only new customers will be affected. However, starting in the summer of 2026, all existing customers will be gradually switched to the new prices. All existing contracts will be terminated at their respective expiration dates. The energy company’s customers—primarily large housing associations, cooperatives, and the city itself—who wish to continue receiving district heating will then have to sign new contracts under the new conditions. In the first phase, around 50 per cent of the energy company’s contractual partners will be affected. From July 1, 2026, the 14.2-cent price will apply to approximately 130,000 private residences and many large-scale consumers, such as the city. This process will continue until all customers and households have been converted by the summer of 2028.

I suppose that this is what’s meant by the ‘rule of law’ or whatever. Note that contracts can expire, of course, and that such arrangements are subject to adaptation over time—yet once one considers the factoid that municipal utilities are granted de facto local monopolies to prevent price-gouging, there’s a teeny-tiny problem with these actions.

Sure, prices rise here or there, but energy is typically excluded from CPI (consumer price index) figures; and then there’s the entire can-of-worms known as state-run gross mismanagement in the energy sector:

And now back to the piece]

The congregation of the Schlosskirche and St. Peter’s explained that the heating costs the former are now higher than the previous costs for both churches combined. Therefore, the church council decided to shut down the heating system of St. Peter’s, which is located in the city centre, for financial reasons.

This means that no concerts with professional musicians can take place during the colder months. The instruments require a specific minimum temperature, which is contractually agreed upon.

Due to low temperatures, there will also be no Easter services at St. Peter’s this year. The congregation will use the smaller Schlosskirche for these services. Whether services will be held in unheated church buildings in Chemnitz in the future remains to be seen [like with the Covid shitshow, churches are now forced to close—albeit ‘on their own’, as opposed to the mandated nonsense back in 2020—in moves that are, essentially, absurd to degrees hardly imaginable a few years ago].

The annual basic fee [orig. Grundpauschale] alone, which is payable regardless of consumption, is now reportedly about three to four times higher than the previous heating costs. This pricing model is ‘highly uneconomical’ for church congregations, as they only heat for about 20 to 40 days a year. Four large city churches in Chemnitz, which are heated by district heating, are affected.

Utility Prices Rose 30% in 2025, and Will Rise Further

We need to talk about context here, hence a few more lines are in order from, e.g., this piece (it’s also one of the above-linked ones) from early April 2025, which cites officials from Hamburg, Germany, as to why costs are exploding:

Michael Prinz, managing director of the Hamburg energy company, justifies the price increase with investments the company has made in recent years to decarbonise district heating in Hamburg. Until now, the heat for the city’s customers came primarily from the two power plants in Wedel and Tiefstack, both previously coal-fired, the Wedel plant dating back to the 1960s. In the future—and in some cases already—district heating will come from various sources, such as waste heat from large industrial companies, waste incineration, and large river heat pumps [I do see that this requires some infrastructure updates]. The Wedel power plant will be completely taken offline [Wikipedia; it’s a municipal-owned power station that was last modernised—‘brought up-to-date’, as the German Wikipedia entry would have it—in 2016; in 2019, ownership went to the municipality of Hamburg, i.e., this is a 112% political decision that bears little relation to reality (or economics, for that matter)], and the Tiefstack power plant will be converted to gas. By 2028, 50 per cent of district heating will thus come from renewable energy sources. Coal will be completely phased out of district heating production by 2030.

As regards the Tiefstack power station—here’s what you’ve got to know from its German Wikipedia entry:

In August 2019, following a high-level meeting between the mayor and senators, the red-green Senate under Tschentscher I published a declaration of intent to reduce the City of Hamburg’s CO2 emissions by 55 per cent by 2030.[13][14] As part of an ‘Alliance for Climate Protection’, suitable measures are to be identified, with priority given to measures with a high leverage effect.[14] These include major projects such as converting the Tiefstack power plant from coal to gas and prioritising the feed-in of renewable energies.[14] A feasibility study conducted in 2019 analysed the measures necessary to convert the fuel used in the two coal-fired steam generators of the Tiefstack combined heat and power plant to natural gas.[15] Vattenfall had also considered the feasibility of converting the Tiefstack power plant from coal to gas ahead of schedule in 2017.[16][17] The Tiefstack power plant was supposed to be converted from coal to natural gas by 2025, so that electricity and heat generation could be completely coal-free.[18][19][20] However, both the City of Hamburg and the Hamburg energy company now only speak of an end to coal firing by 2030.[21][22] Shutdown in 2030 The Tiefstack power plant is to be shut down by 2030.[23] It is not yet clear how the City of Hamburg intends to replace the Tiefstack power plant.[24]

We note that also that other power station (Wedel) is planned to be decommissioned by 2030.

There are, so far and as far as I understand it, a few plans to replace both power stations; there’s apparently some talk about using heat from Hamburg-based aluminium or steel combines (good luck keeping them operational given that electricity prices are going through the roof) or building a new gas-fired power station elsewhere with less than four years to go before these two power stations are decommissioned.

Here are the consequences as of early April 2025 (!!!):

Hamburg’s energy company, Hamburger Energiewerke, reports investments of approximately €2.85 billion between 2022 and 2028 to decarbonise district heating and expanding renewable energy sources. These investments must be refinanced. ‘The higher quality of the heat is reflected in the price’, explained Prinz on Thursday [who understands, apparently, nothing about physics (entropy). ‘I am fully aware that this is a significant price increase. However, it is also perfectly clear that phasing out coal is an investment in the future that we must make here.’ [there is no alternative] Last week, the board approved the price increase. For a typical household with 70 square meters of living space and a heat consumption of 7,500 kilowatt-hours for hot water and heating, the new price will increase the monthly cost from €81 to approximately €106 [that’s but a 31% mark-up].

Bottom Lines

Israel closed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre over Easter, Chemnitz’ Lutherans won’t hold services due to excessive heating costs.

That listing could go on for some time, for buried in the depths of German legacy media outlets, one finds several such pieces detailing exploding costs of living.

How much longer will this go on?

Hard to say, but utility bills are but one aspect to consider, with fuel and food prices adding to these expenditures.

Can people opt-out?

Here’s managing director Prinz once more (same source as above):

‘As things stand today, relying on gas as a fuel is, in my opinion, a short-sighted approach’, said Prinz. ‘Because we have to recognise that even gas doesn’t meet the long-term requirements we have for green heating.’ And when comparing the costs of district heating with technologies like an air-to-water heat pump (17.1 cents per kilowatt-hour), biomethane as fuel in gas heating (23.8 cents), or hydrogen for heat generation (34.7 cents), the new Hamburg district heating price is ‘competitive’. [because the red-green politicos™ decreed thus] Prinz added, ‘District heating in the city network is the most cost-effective decarbonisation option for multi-story buildings compared to other future-proof heating technologies.’ The problem, however, is that tenants have virtually no way to avoid the higher district heating costs. They would first have to contact their landlords, Prinz said. Only the landlords, as property owners, can decide whether to accept the new contracts, which initially have a three-year term, in light of the price increases, or opt for other heating technologies.

Germany’s energy transition, or Energiewende, sounds a lot like the Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’ song—you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.