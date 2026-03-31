The below text is among the better analyses of East-Central Europe’s smaller nations caught in-between Scylla (Brussels) and Charybdis (Moscow).

Here’s a bit of a bio of its author (via the Neue Zürcher Zeitung):

Peter Techet holds doctorates in law and history. He is a research associate at the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe (Vienna) [faculty profile] and a postdoctoral researcher at the Faculty of Law of the University of Zurich.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Historical Legacy and Political Calculation: Surprisingly Many in Central and Eastern Europe See Brussels as a Greater Threat Than Moscow

After the Second World War, all of Central and Eastern Europe fell under the rule of the Soviet Union. The great liberation from communist tyranny took place in 1989 and 1991. Today, many citizens sympathise with Moscow. What’s behind this?

By Peter Techet, Neue Zürcher Zeitung, 26 March 2026 [source; archived]

‘If the Habsburg Monarchy did not exist, it would have to be founded in the interest of humanity’—this is what the Bohemian patriot and historian Frantisek Palacký wrote to the Frankfurt Parliament in 1848 to explain why he was not interested in German unity [kinda; the Czechs were invited™ to join a greater German empire, a constitutional monarchy, under the rule of the Prussian monarch, which they declined due to considerations of holding better cards as a relatively larger minority in the Austrian empire, which is why Palacký wrote this]. He was not defending the monarchy out of loyalty to the emperor or a lack of patriotism. On the contrary: he recognised—almost prophetically, given later history—that the small nations of Central and Eastern Europe could not stand up to German or Russian imperialism on their own [this is correct]. If they wanted to continue to exist as independent nations, they needed a larger framework of protection—and at that time, the Habsburgs could provide it [if you find this interesting, the essay by R.J.W. Evans, ‘Remembering the Fall of the Habsburg Monarchy One Hundred Years on’, Austrian History Yearbook, 51 (2020): 269–291, might be for you].

Reasons to be Vigilant

After the collapse of the Habsburg Monarchy, the newly formed states did indeed fall prey to German and later Russian imperialism [that’s the post-1918 history of the area in a nutshell]. In the countries of post-communist Central and Eastern Europe, the fear for independence and freedom persists to this day. Historically speaking, they would have every reason to be particularly vigilant against an imperialist Russia and to see the European Union as their new protecting power. Nevertheless, political forces that represent more or less pro-Russian positions govern in Prague, Bratislava, and Budapest.

These small countries should have learned from their post-Habsburg history where unprotected independence can lead to.

While the government of Andrej Babiš in Prague did not completely break with the pro-Ukrainian line of the previous government of Petr Fiala, the smaller coalition partners, the Motorists and the Freedom and Direct Democracy party, are significantly more critical of Ukraine. In Slovakia, the pro-Russian orientation under Prime Minister Robert Fico is even more pronounced: the left-wing populist and nationalist governing parties portray Russia alternately as an ‘anti-fascist’ power or as the ‘Pan-Slavic brother’ of the small Slovak nation [while, at the same time, the Fico gov’t (ab)uses the Beneš decrees, used to expropriate and ethnically cleanse the German population in 1945/46, to harass the Hungarian minority].

And in Hungary, the once Transatlanticist Viktor Orbán has become Moscow’s most important ally in the European Union. On the Ukraine issue, he is blocking the EU with vetoes; in the Balkans, he supports secessionist forces like Milorad Dodik in Vladimir Putin’s geopolitical interests [Mr. Dodik leads the Serbian part of Bosnia-Herzegovina whose long-sought aim is, of course, unification with Serbia; much like with the German-speakers after WW1, lofty ideals of self-determination fly in the fact of externally-imposed—here’s looking at the US-brokered Dayton agreement of 1995—rules, the Serbs are among the more unhappy peoples of the Balkans whose experiences differ markedly from, say, US support for Kosovar independence, however justified it may have been].

All three countries should have learned from their post-Habsburg history where unprotected independence can lead. Added to this are their own experiences with Russian occupation. Nevertheless, Russia is viewed positively not only in government policy but also in parts of society.

Particularly in Slovakia, Putin’s Russia enjoys remarkable support: According to a survey by the Central European Institute for Asian Studies (CEIAS), 29 per cent of Slovaks have a positive view of Moscow’s role. In Hungary, this figure is 21 per cent—​​despite strong polarisation: more than half of the supporters of the ruling party express pro-Russian views, while the opposition electorate clearly rejects Russia. In the Czech Republic, pro-Russian sentiment is least pronounced at 11 per cent. However, skepticism towards other international actors—including the EU—is also high there. The Czechs are the least pro-Russian of the three countries, yet not even half of the population views the EU positively [it’s totally obvious as to why: Moscow has no, or at least a significantly smaller, say in domestic politicking, as opposed to what Brussels™ is doing].

In Slovakia, pro-Russian sympathies have historically been widespread. Pan-Slavism played an important role when the Slovaks sought to assert their independence within the Kingdom of Hungary. The term Pan-Slavism itself originated with a Slovak: Jan Herkel first used it in a book in 1826. The Protestant pastor Jan Kollar considered the Russian people to be the ‘head’ of the ‘Slavic body’, without, however, questioning the Slovaks’ belonging to the Habsburg Monarchy. Ludovit Stur, the Slovak national hero, on the other hand, had no illusions about Vienna and proposed joining the Russian Empire—even at the cost of their own Slovak language [Slovakia is also quite unique among the nations named: it was part of Hungary until 1918 when it was absorbed by the Czechs who treated them in ± the same manner as they treated other ethnic minorities, such as the Germans and the Ruthenians (Ukrainians) while claiming that their joint state, Czechoslovakia, was a friendly union of equals].

In his famous address in Budapest on 16 June 1989, the young liberal politician Viktor Orbán demands the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Hungary.

Czech Austro-Slavism

In 19th-century Czechia, Austro-Slavism was more popular: the idea of ​​uniting the Slavic peoples within Austria more closely and achieving greater autonomy under Czech or South Slavic leadership. For the small Slovak people, however, this would have meant continued subjugation—as later became evident in Czechoslovakia, where Slovak independence was absorbed into a Czech-dominated national identity.

Even in independent Slovakia after 1993, a certain sympathy for Russia remained. The first authoritarian prime minister, Vladimir Mečiar, pursued an anti-Western populism that foreshadowed many current trends. His legacy is being revived in the current governing coalition. Added to this is an ‘anti-fascist’ reinterpretation of the current pro-Russian sentiment. The largest governing party, Smer-SD, sees itself as social democratic, and in some respects, even radical left. Their MEP, Lubos Blaha, celebrates Che Guevara, Venezuela, and Cuba—and even traveled to Moscow after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine to invoke ‘Slavic brotherhood’ [old habits die hard, I suppose]. He thanked Russia for liberating Ukraine from fascism eighty years ago—as if present-day Moscow were now continuing that fight against Ukraine.

However, Ukrainians are themselves a Slavic people—support for them should therefore be no less ‘fraternal’ than a pro-Russian stance. This attitude was particularly prevalent in Czechoslovakia during the interwar period [when the so-called Carpatho-Ukraine, today the southwestern corner of Ukraine, was part of Czechoslovakia]. For Ukrainian anti-communist emigrants, Prague became an important refuge in the 1920s, even boasting its own university—much like Prague and Bratislava are for Ukrainian refugees today. Pro-Ukrainian sympathy still prevails in large parts of the Czech Republic and Slovakia: in both countries, the centre-right opposition regularly protests against the government, waving Ukrainian flags.

The situation is different in Hungary. Not even the largest opposition party, Tisza, dares to take a clear stance in favour of Ukraine [note, in passing, that Hungarians aren’t Slavs in ethnic terms, as opposed to Czechs, Slovaks, and Ukrainians]. In government propaganda, Ukraine is portrayed as the ‘enemy’, while in opposition rhetoric it remains virtually invisible. Indeed, Ukraine has never been particularly popular in Hungary; the issue of the Hungarian minority strained relations [two things to note: that’s in part because certain elements of Hungarian society never forgave its conquerors that parts of the historical kingdom of Hungary were taken away and given to its neighbours, best summarised by this vintage postcard that I received, albeit in digital form, from a fellow postcard aficionado:

These are post-WW1 borders, with the main issues affecting the post-WW2 settlements concerning ethnic cleansing (albeit on a way smaller scale than that which befell the German-speakers) and the far-eastern Carpatho-Ukraine, which is today part of Ukraine (the area around Uzhorod)].

And yet, the pro-Russian stance of the Orbán government remains remarkable. Historically, experiences with Russia have been predominantly negative. Vienna was only able to suppress the anti-Habsburg War of Independence of 1848/49 with Russian assistance [meaning that Vienna asked Russia to crush the hitherto successful Hungarian revolution, which the Czar did; the Hungarians made the point to surrender to the Russian troops, as opposed to the Habsburg emperor]. The Soviet occupation after 1945 was identified with Russia in Hungarian society—‘Russians, go home’ was the motto of the 1956 revolution [funny that, how historically positive connotations may switch due to current events, eh?]. The Hungarian right wing, in particular, was long decidedly anti-Russian; Russia stood as a symbol of communism.

United in confidence: Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Putin meet in Budapest in 2015.

Almost Oblivious to History

That Viktor Orbán has been able to secure lasting majorities with a pro-Russian policy seems paradoxical at first glance, almost oblivious to history. However, it is not entirely incomprehensible. Anti-Western sentiments were already widespread among Hungarian conservatives in the interwar period: ‘The West’ had betrayed Hungary and never understood it; the Magyars were, in any case, an ‘Eastern’ people. Back then, they invoked alleged Turkish kinship; Turanism was an influential ideology. Today, this tradition is being revived—Hungary is the only EU country to be a member of the Organization of Turkic States [the one critique I’d offer here is—rampant anti-semitism in the interwar period, fuelled by German propaganda and the identification, for better or worse, of the Soviet gov’t with ‘World Judaism’].

The current anti-Western sentiment, however, is primarily expressed in a sympathy for the new, imperially assertive ‘conservative’ Russia. While Moscow once stood for communism and was therefore rejected, it is now seen by many as the antithesis of the ‘decadent’ liberal West [also, Moscow is farther away than Brussels: there’s nothing new under the sun].

Through massive government propaganda, Orban has succeeded in reorienting the right-wing conservative, once staunchly anti-communist electorate of his Fidesz party toward pro-Russian sentiment [note that Russia is no longer openly communist either]: according to a survey by the American Pew Research Center, Putin’s popularity among Fidesz supporters rose from 36 to 54 per cent between 2024 and 2025. While Orban previously compared Brussels to Moscow in his anti-EU rhetoric—thus indirectly fuelling anti-Russian resentment—he now states more bluntly: Brussels is more dangerous for Hungary than Moscow [just wait until Russian troops are stationed at the Hungarian border or in Hungary once more, then this sentiment will shift once again].

However, such a radical rapprochement with Russia can backfire: the fear of leaving the EU is greater in Hungarian society—even among Fidesz voters—than affinity for Russia. In Central and Eastern European countries, a pro-Russian stance remains an unsustainable alternative to a pro-European orientation. However, the current (partially) pro-Russian governments in Prague, Bratislava, and especially Budapest could significantly damage the interests of Brussels and Kyiv [fair enough, for we note, in passing, that gov’ts should, first and foremost, pursue the national interests of its people, eh?].

Bottom Lines

I found this piece quite accurate and thought you’d might be interested in it, too (hence the translation).

There’s but one puzzling piece missing—that would be NATO accession of all these smaller East-Central European countries in the wake of the USSR’s eventual demise.

The United States, while perhaps seen quite cynically, are seen in all of these nations as a kind of ‘third rail’ that cannot really be discussed as it provides a kind of umpire function that’s neither Brussels, Berlin, or Moscow.

Hence the strong support for US-led policies across East-Central Europe, and that also includes the three Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania), as well as Bulgaria and Romania.

There’s apparently very little appetite there for further nonsense in terms of being bullied, but, as everybody understands, Brussels, Berlin, and Moscow are right next door whereas the US is an ocean apart; the latter might station troops and equipment, but the US wouldn’t meddle internally as Brussels, Berlin, and Moscow have done, are doing, and will be doing.

And then there’s a kind of ancillary issue that also begs consideration: perhaps you noticed that neither Mr. Techet nor your humble correspondent have spoken, let alone mentioned, Poland so far.

This is mainly due to Warsaw’s exponentially larger footprint (relative to, say, Slovakia) and its infinitely-greater appetite to be treated as a genuinely great power like Russia or Germany. Now, it’s not up to me to decide whether or not Poland is like these two, but I shall note that Polish politicking exhibits virtually the same characteristics—strongly pro-American (because of bad experiences with both Russian and German occupation), which fuels nationalism and dreams of national grandeur while Polish pro-NATO sentiments are also understandable because, somehow™, Warsaw understands that Poland is just not strong enough to withstand either Russia or Germany, let alone their combination.

Historically, if Berlin and Moscow came to any kind of understanding, Poland soon ceased to exist, hence the strong pro-US affiliations akin to the notions discussed a tad earlier.

The greater implications, then, are that the moment the United States withdraws from Europe—and Washington has been the preeminent European power-broker since 1945 (in Western) and 1989/91 (across East-Central Europe)—a lot of these issues will, inevitably so, re-emerge.

In case you’re wondering what kind of memories this evokes—think: (former) Yugoslavia in the 1990s whose disintegration was fuelled by German (and Austria) politicking in favour of Slovenian and Croatian independence in the early 1990s, which was Germany’s first solo foreign adventure since May 1945.

We all know how that turned out for the South-Slavs.

More on these backgrounds and esp. Germany’s role since WW1 may be found here: