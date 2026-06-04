Every time I think, well, stupidity is a wee bit late, NRK journo™ Jan-Erik Wilthil drops another piece of … well, see for yourself.

For background on the Big Pharma take-over of Norwegian everyday life, see:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Drug-Use Wave: Record Number of Prescriptions After the Pandemic

Medication use among young adults has skyrocketed in just a few years. Now [sic] the Norwegian Institute of Public Health is working[™] to find out why [don’t hold your breath, fellers].

By Jan-Erik Wilthil, NRK, 3 June 2026 [source; archived]

‘This is something we are following. When we see major changes in medication use, we are actively working to gain more knowledge about what can explain the development’, says Director Hanne Gulseth at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

Figures NRK has extracted from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health’s medication statistics show that far more prescriptions are being written today, compared to before the pandemic [I suppose the experts™ are baffled™ and the layfolks are befuddled].

This is especially true among those in their early 30s [gee, I wonder why that may be—in my experience, it’s also people from this age bracket who still (!!!) mask up on flights, in addition to the umpteenth booster].

While the use of medications was stable and occasionally decreased in the years before the pandemic, there has been a marked change in people’s medication habits after the corona outbreak.

When society shut down in 2020, medication use decreased in all age groups between 20 and 44 years.

However, since the reopening, the curves have shot up sharply, and the levels are currently significantly higher than in 2019.

Today, a historically high proportion of the younger adult population collects at least one prescription from the pharmacy during a calendar year.

Use of prescription drugs in Norway: rates per 1,000 residents.

Biggest Increase Among 30-Year-Olds

It is especially people between the ages of 30 and 40 who are responsible for the strong growth in drug use [interesting; the above data also says people aged 40-44 are co-driving these trends].

This is how the development has been since 2019:

30–34 years: increase by over 13 per cent . Before, 674 out of 1,000 in this group received medicine on prescription. Today, the number is over 725.

35–39 years: increase by around 7.5 per cent .

40-44 years: increase by almost 6 per cent . Last year, almost three out of four people of this age picked up at least one prescription drug .

25–29 years: increase by 3.6 per cent.

20–24 years: increase of less than one per cent [gee, may that be that these were 14-18 six years ago and hence less likely to take any number of poison/death juices …?]

There are four types of medicine that stand out clearly in the statistics:

Cardiovascular Drugs Among Norwegian 20- and 30-year-olds, the use of this medicine has increased by up to 60 percent since 2019, and some researchers link the development to the coronavirus. The use of so-called beta-blockers, and certain blood pressure-lowering and cholesterol-lowering drugs, has increased in particular. The same applies to blood-thinning medications. [ of course they do, never-mind whatever the evidence tells them] Norway, Sweden Report 'Sharp Increase' in Cardiovascular Drug Use Since 2020/21 epimetheus · May 16 Read full story

Antidepressants The figures analysed [sic] by NRK reveal a disturbing increase in the use of antidepressants among young adults. The trend accelerated after the pandemic . Since 2019 , the number of people between the ages of 20 and 44 who take out medication for depression and anxiety has increased by as much as 36.2 per cent . This means that today there are over 145,000 young adults on antidepressants in Norway—39,000 more than before the pandemic.

ADHD Medications The use of ADHD drugs and stimulants among young adults has exploded at a pace that has no parallel in Norwegian drug statistics . The most dramatic development is for people in their early 30s. Here, the proportion who are medicated for ADHD has more than tripled in six years [note the ‘usual onset’ for ADHD is ‘prior to 12’, which makes it sooper-dooper inconvenient to ask what these people in their early 30s were doing, like, 5-6 years ago at the tender age of around 24-25]. Today, more than 4.2 per cent of all Norwegians between the ages of 30 and 34 take ADHD medication .

New Slimming Agents The active substance semaglutide, the active ingredient in the wildly popular drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, has experienced explosive growth since they were launched on the market [here, journo™ Wilthil is apparently inadvertently funny]. Since 2019, the proportion of young adults using these has exploded by several thousand per cent. Among those in their 40s, nearly 6 per cent now use weight-reducing preparations.

More People Go To the Doctor

Medicine use is increasing in line with the number of doctor visits, which has also exploded after the pandemic [so, I have questions: did society get more sick in the wake of, say, 28 Dec. 2020?]. In 2024, 1.2 million more visits than expected were registered at emergency rooms or GPs.

‘With a 7.1% increase in doctor’s visits, it is not surprising that the use of medicine increases in the same order of magnitude’, says head of the Medical Association’s professional council, Ståle Onsgård Sagabråten [he apparently just throws around words: an order of magnitude is an increase by a factor of 10, but never-mind; speaking of memory-holes, I’m old enough to remember ancient history of 2022 A.D. when (drum roll):

This situation didn’t really improve in 2023 A.D., though, when ERs where still well over prior use:

But, hey, by noting merely the yoy change from 2024, no need to discuss the close temporal association, if not correlation, of the poison/death juices and the bafflement of ‘overflowing ERs’]

He believes Norwegians’ behaviour has changed during and after the pandemic:

‘When it comes to GP consultations among young people, there has been an increase going back several years. It is obvious that Norwegians’ doctor-seeking behavior has changed, and that this means that more illnesses are picked up’, says Sagabråten, who is also a GP in Nesbyen [it may also be, dear doctor, that Norwegians are sick more often since around 28 Dec. 2020, eh?].

Heart Alarm Among Young People

Recently, NRK reported that the use of drugs for cardiovascular disease has increased sharply among young people [that’s the content of the top-linked piece].

Some researchers link the development to the coronavirus.

Sagabråten also does not rule out that this may be related to Covid-19 [of course]:

These are increases that have occurred in parallel with and continued after the pandemic. The sharp increase in cardiovascular drugs is something that should be looked at more closely, not least in view of the coronavirus [sure, look for before/after 28 Dec. 2020 as cut-off date].

Calls for Explanation

Sagabråten points out that some so-called beta blockers are also used for both migraines and anxiety, and that this may have affected the figures [so, let’s not forget the factoid that pharma treatments™ for (sic) anxiety and depression are at an all-time high].

However, NRK has tried to weed out some of these in the analysis of the figures, and the result is the same:

There has been a sharp increase in the use of drugs for cardiovascular disease among young adults in Norway.

Sagabråten now hopes that the health authorities will try to find the reasons:

I think it is appropriate to call for the health authorities to take a closer look at these figures and try to come closer to an explanation.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health will now investigate what the causes may be:

‘We will look more closely at the use of cardiovascular drugs’, says Director Hanne Gulseth at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health [don’t forget to look, say, at temporal onset [here’s another piece by journo™ Wilthil about ‘Covid’ allegedly ‘causing high blood pressure’:

And don’t forget that there’s a close temporal correlation to the baffling™ 20% increase of first-responder calls for cardio-vascular problems since (drum roll) 2019:

And with that said, let’s meander back to … mental health]

Mental Impact After the Pandemic

The use of ADHD drugs and drugs for depression and anxiety has increased dramatically in younger age groups in recent years [remember: doctors also use beta blockers here].

Several District Psychiatric Centres are now experiencing an explosive growth in inquiries from young people struggling with mental health problems:

‘We receive over 3,000 more referrals a year compared to the period before corona’, says Head of Medicine at the Clinic for Mental Health and Substance Abuse in Vestre Viken Health Authority, Sondre Sperle Engebretsen.

[here follows an infobox]

District Psychiatric Centres (DPS) in Vestre Viken health company have experienced an explosion in the number of referrals after the pandemic. ‘Since 2019, we have seen an increase in referrals of between 40 and 60 per cent, somewhat depending on which DPS we are talking about. An average increase of 50 per cent is a realistic estimate’, says Sondre Sperle Engebretsen. He is a specialist in psychiatry, head of clinic and head of medicine at the Clinic for mental health and substance abuse in Vestre Viken health enterprise. In pure numbers, the increase means that the clinic now receives over 3,000 more referrals a year compared to the period before corona. Seeking Answers in Medicine Engebretsen believes that the violent growth has complex causes. He points out that the pandemic may have reinforced a trend that was already underway, but also believes it is about a visible shift in how we as a society deal with life’s challenges: ‘It’s a lot about how you think about the challenges you experience in life, and where you look for explanation and help. We see that, to a far greater extent than before, people are turning their attention to the healthcare system, psychology, and medicine’, explains the head of the clinic [that’s likely not a good thing]. Where before you might have talked to friends, read self-help books, or simply dealt with everyday problems on your own, the majority now want professional help, he believes. Engebretsen also highlights anxiety and depression as conditions that can be characterised by social development: ‘Much of this has a component of what one almost has to call a lifestyle disease. If you live a life that makes you unhappy over time, you will eventually be able to meet the clinical criteria for depression’, he says. Many are Rejected Not everyone who is referred for an ADHD investigation receives the desired follow-up in the specialist health service. Engebretsen explains that this is due to strict national guidelines, which often causes disappointment in patients: ‘There is a clear mismatch between the expectations of the population and the regulations we have to deal with. The word “rejection” is in itself problematic [hiho, woke nonsense]. That doesn’t mean that we don’t think the patient has a problem that they need help with, but the conclusion is often that help should be given in the municipality’, for example at the GP, says Engebretsen. He emphasises that it is perfectly possible to have ADHD and experience it as inhibiting in everyday life, without the problems being severe enough for you to have a statutory right to a place at DPS.

[end of the infobox]

Several Countries are Experiencing the Same

The situation is not unique to Norway. Countries around the world have experienced a wave of ADHD diagnoses and mental health problems among young people, parallel to the pandemic.

Many who have contracted COVID-19 have reported long-term problems, such as difficulty concentrating, poor memory, fatigue and inner turmoil.

Some of these symptoms may be reminiscent of ADHD [ah, this is what is done: if you suffer any problems with, say, the poison/death juices, we’re now shifting the narrative from ‘Long Covid’ to ‘mental health’, and since the latter also uses more beta blockers, it’s perfect to cover-up the cardiovascular and other consequences of the poison/death juices (change my mind)].

In a large population study from South Korea, researchers have concluded that those who contract COVID-19 have a significantly higher risk of being diagnosed with ADHD [haven’t read that one, but I’ll do it and perhaps I’ll write something about it, too].

The link is explained, among other things, by the fact that the coronavirus can cause inflammatory reactions in the brain and nervous system. The researchers suggest that this may have triggered or worsened ADHD symptoms.

In addition, mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety, are well-documented symptoms in those with long COVID.

‘May have many explanations’

However, the Norwegian Institute of Health believes that it is unlikely that the virus has played a central role in the development, explains Director Gulseth:

Increase in ADHD drugs and antidepressants may have many explanations. We cannot completely ignore the fact that repeated Covid-19 infections may have had an impact, but we do not know this. Corona infections alone cannot explain the increase.

She refers to a recently published report from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health that highlights several possible reasons [haven’t read that one either, but I probably will]:

More younger people are open about mental health, and diagnoses such as ADHD and autism.

More people are seeking help from the health system, and there is better access to services.

The diagnostic criteria have changed [oh, look, it’s the same shit they did with the polio diagnosis around the vaxx roll-out]

Changes in health services may also have an impact

‘The causes are probably different for different diagnoses and different age groups, and it is probably also the case that several causes work together’, says Gulseth [no shit, Sherlock].

The professionals at IPH have previously highlighted loneliness, school-related stress, and sleep difficulties as likely explanations for the increase in psychological problems in children and young people.

Social isolation, insecurity and school closures at the start of the pandemic also led to psychological problems among the younger population [who are now, incidentally, those among whom use of these drugs has exploded].

‘The possible long-term effect of the corona pandemic on young people’s mental health, on the other hand, is less clear’, says Gulseth.

Bottom Lines

I’m going out on a limb here—this is the roll-out of the new narrative:

beta blockers are used for anxiety and depression, but they also work for heart problems

if media™ and experts™ would agree on focusing on the mental health issue, it’s possible to cover-up the explosion of cardio-vascular problems

this is a win-win situation, as this also works in relation to the elevated levels of ER visits since (drum roll) 2022, which no-one must talk about if 2024 is designated the new baseline

Change my mind.

Further reading might include:

It’s all so … baffling™.