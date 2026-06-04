Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Martin Bassani's avatar
Martin Bassani
2h

"It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it" — Upton Sinclair

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
4h

In a nation with a socialised health care sector the state will opt for utilitarian forms of triage & treatment out of the underlying logic of socialised health care. Since SSRIs and Ritalin are far cheaper than any other option (except doing nothing, possibly) they become the go-to treatment* simply due to the aforementioned logic.

While CBT and discipline works far better for depression/anxiety and ADHD resp. they are also far more resource-intensive and expensive to use, thus pills. Easy math, too:

One therapist, three hours per week in the initial stage, plus paperwork equals 4-6 work hours for that therapist.

Or for that matter, one special ed teacher with 4-6 students in a school designed for ADHD-students, 45 hours/week.

Compared to seven 50mg Sertralin-pills, seven Ritalin-pills and possibly also seven sips of Melanin per week.

*Treatment of symtoms in this case, since there's no cure for depression nor actual ADHD. I'd hazard as a semi-professional guess that 75% or more of ADHD-diagnoses since ca 1995 are not in fact actual ADHD, simply similar symtons and behavioural patterns having gone untreated since early childhood. To quote the chief psychiatrist in the city I used to work in: "If were allowed to use a clinical test for ADHD, we'd find at most 1/1 000, but we're not allowed to simply dose the patients with amphetamine to see if they have an atypical reaction to it".

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