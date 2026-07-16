Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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hele's avatar
hele
11h

In the olden days one would go to the bank with their bank book-no id-just an account number-and draw out or deposit money,cheques etc

So,today one puts in bank card to terminal and is verified after providing verbal password. I've been at one of my banks for 15 years and when this new freak teller needed to verify me-as I had not brought my bank card.She was on the other side of a screen "verifying me."She told me to use my phone to verify me.I told her "I don't engage my phone to bank, but I'm right here in person,with bank account #,and ID. "But, no ,she had to "profile" me. I got the bank manager involved and they got on with it. If they want to know we are "human" they can keep their physical branches open and deal with humans-humans with their own money in their bank accounts.

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Geir Olsen's avatar
Geir Olsen
1h

This is your most important and best post

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