Rikard
May 20, 2022

Since you mention feudalism, have you looked at the ur-germanic concept of odal or odalan? I think the closest modern german wrod would be Bauernhof, if mixed with the concept of heimat: your ancestral land, yours by right of blood heritage.

Odal was law in all of Scandinavia not only pre-christianity but until quite recently (and Norway still has odelsrett in its constitutional law). The word is the probable root of adel (noble).

Based on runic inscriptions, land had to be owned as freehold, no debts or similar, for three to six generations for it to count as odal. When it was declared such, it belonged to the bloodline living there, under the hand of the head of the family.

The justification for the strong protection this had may partially have been due to Od being one of the names for Oden. As god of kings, chiefs and headmen it is logical that his name be invoked to seal the justification and legality of a tradition. Sensible, since the blesser of raven's bounty usually got his way sooner or later, being god of death as well.

What has this rambling collection of thoughts to do with the EU emulating the last days of the Roman Republic? Well, whenever this kind of forced top-down unification has occurred, historically it has been the prelude to great wars, civil or otherwise. From Gaius Julius to Gandhi, nationalism-by-blood-and-creed has always been the only way out for the people and those prospective leaders not invited to the circles of power.

What to do about it? That depends on so many factors for the specific case - but not going along and accepting it goes a long way. The greater public will not be roused until they start going hungry. The bourgeoisie will not annoint a saviour until they are threatened with becoming destitute. Any honest student of history knows what patterns revolutions follow. The issue now is, how to ensure the hypothetical Leader promising a brief period of dictatorship to right all wrongs is a Leader aligned with one's own moral and pragmatical inner compass.

Me, I've chosen the Svejk option.

3 replies by epimetheus and others
paolo
May 21, 2022Edited

Interesting.

I was positive at the time of Maastricht. But after all Basel 1,2,3... I understood that was just a giant joke: just to open all Eu markets in one go, not to EU citizens but for US corporations too. And the worst was the currency. Whatever the EU Court said it's pretty clear that EU after 20 years was mainly done for financial criminals and bankers, to make it easy to move money and especially dirty money without no one controlling. In fact there is no EU Sec like... even if Sec after 9/11 we all understood was involved in that criminal act, the infamous Building 7 controlled demolition with all Sec documents inside... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqG6v7KZ_s8

So EU Commission or Council are again an operetta set it up for the idiot europeans that watch tv or read the usual media.

When Greece tried to oppose to EU Commission and their tyranny, it was a great lesson on how fake, criminal and planned was and is EU. Again not for European but for Corporations and Bankers whatever nation they are from.

So to me it's time to SHUT DOWN EU and Euro for ever. Europe didn't need it and last 20 years have demonstrated that is completely useless: it didn't avoid the f**king huge american planned crash of 2007/8, it didn't help Greece people. It didn't make my country a better place to live, it made Europe a bad, squalid copy of the United Criminals of America. Never opposing to them for any issue but only giving a couple of ticket to Micropork or Scroogle just to show they're doing something while secretly destroying the diversity, the unique cultural essence and traditions of every single country.

Surely, after a trip I did in Hungary and Czeck Rep. in 2000, I learnt how much money german real estate companies did make or how italians already moved a lot of industries in Romania or Bulgaria for cheap salaries. Again, EU is for business, it's a fake and all those Treaty are just for the people to believe it exist for them (and for lawyers to make even more money).

The problem for those who planned this, is that you'll never unify europeans, because they were happy as they were before EU and they are soo different in too many things.

But, hold on, a solution to solve this ancestral problem there is: A CIVIL WAR!! Like those criminals of americans did to unify it, to make the so called United Criminals of America. Nice idea!

But then we should do as they did: destroy year after year every cultural tradition, language, habits of every country of the newly united EU, make them constantly fear of something, make them constantly need State help, assistance, leadership. Find a foreign enemy, a common one to all europeans, so they raise the Eu flag, they plant it outside their house, they salute those criminals of the Army that leave to fight that enemy... maybe we can attack Andorra? or Taiwan and give it to China that will be grateful for the rest of centuries?... We need to start from a small country of farmers, fishermen... what about Sri Lanka? I mean is like Vietnam, but we will win, we're smarter than those american idiots, no?!

No, no I got a better idea, yep, great idea! What about if the enemy are the Communists?

6 replies by epimetheus and others
