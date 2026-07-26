Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
4h

One atmospheric chemist once stated that she found viruses hitch hiking on cloud seed nuclei. I wrote her to identify the virus. Crickets.

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
4h

"no RNA virome"

Makes you wonder what they are looking for eh?

If you are a virologist, tell me oh tell me how did they isolate the virus to know it was infecting anything on the glacier?

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