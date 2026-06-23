And now this happened last week: another mishap and/or gaffe by known agit-prop outlet Der Spiegel about the 85th anniversary of Operation Barbarossa.

The below is a summary of what the juste milieux has determined is the major problem™ with the wording ‘Our War Against Russia’, and I’ll merely direct your attention to the admission™ by former NATO sock muppet Jens Stoltenberg from ancient history of 2023:

I’ve translated the piece in the Berliner Zeitung; there’s plenty of others to go around, incl. this one in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (bits of this are reproduced in the ‘bottom lines’ below), but here are my main points:

Every time someone tells you ‘this is what’s problematic’, they want you to stop thinking for yourself.

Every time there is such a manufactured outcry—remember: Der Spiegel ‘was founded in 1947[4][3] by John Seymour Chaloner, a British army officer, and Rudolf Augstein, a former Wehrmacht radio operator who was recognized in 2000 by the International Press Institute as one of the fifty World Press Freedom Heroes.[5] (Wikipedia)—this is how things go, and I’ll have to mentioned another thing or two about this outlet:

Note that Der Spiegel isn’t exactly too concerned with integrity and/or honesty, as this dedicated section on ‘fake news’ in its Wikipedia entry shows.

And in terms of its ownership, here’s the pertinent paragraph from the German Wikipedia entry:

The ownership of Spiegel-Verlag (as of 2024) consists of three main players: the limited partnership Beteiligungsgesellschaft für Spiegel-Employees mbH & Co. (50.5%), Gruner + Jahr GmbH (25.5%) and the Augstein community of heirs (24%). This division reflects the publisher’s tradition of involving employees in the company while maintaining the connection to the founding family.

As regards Gruner + Jahr, they are the publishers/owners of Die Zeit, another Hamburg-based and strongly Transatlanticist/NATO outlet whose ties to Anglo-American media giants on both sides of the Atlantic are well-established; see this:

But I digress.

Please enjoy the below piece in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added, as well as a few pertinent bottom lines.

‘Our War Against Russia’: Outrage over Spiegel Cover on the Anniversary of the Invasion of the Soviet Union

With the title ‘Our War Against Russia’, Der Spiegel is facing fierce criticism. Historians, politicians, and Ukraine supporters are accusing the magazine of historical oversimplification.

Spiegel cover causes uproar: Historians and politicians criticize the publication for its cover on the invasion of the Soviet Union.

By Nicolas Butylin, Berliner Zeitung, 19 June 2026 [source; archived]

Der Spiegel’s new cover for the 85th anniversary edition of the German invasion of the Soviet Union has triggered a wave of outrage on social media. Under the headline ‘Our War Against Russia’, the news [sic] magazine focuses on the beginning of Operation Barbarossa, with which Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union on 22 June 1941.

But this very wording is drawing sharp criticism from historians, journalists, and politicians. The cover oversimplifies history to Russia and thus ignores millions of victims in other Soviet republics at the time, particularly in Ukraine and Belarus, according to accusations voiced on Friday [20 June 2026] on X, LinkedIn, and other social media platforms.

Criticism: Not Russia, but the Soviet Union was the Target of the Attack

Among the most prominent critics is former CDU member of parliament Ruprecht Polenz [if you google him, you’ll quickly learn he’s a staunch russophobe], and he commented on LinkedIn:

False headline: It was a war of aggression against the Soviet Union. It’s important to state this precisely so that the Ukrainian and Belarusian victims of the German invasion are not forgotten.

Journalist and Eastern Europe expert Ingo Petz [he’s been very active with a strong focus on ‘Belarus, but also on Russia and Ukraine’, as per his website] also reacted angrily on the same platform:

Embarrassing, embarrassing, dear DER SPIEGEL! You should have read dekoder.org; then this wouldn’t have happened! [fun factoid: Mr. Petz, on the above-linked website, noted he’s in charge of the Berlin bureau of (drum roll) dekoder.org (an otherwise quite useful resource: they translate journalistic pieces from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, albeit ‘only’ from ‘non-state sources’, i.e., it’s a bunch of things, incl. a lot of rah-portin™ from exiled™ outlets; they have, of course, a dedicated ‘Russia’s Myths Decoded’ section, which is put together supported by the German federal gov’t and a bunch of big business foundations (Zeit, Volkswagen, etc.), and, of course, support by the German Marshall Fund of the US, but, hey, they’re surely totally independent *wink*wink*].

The criticism is particularly harsh from the Ukraine community and Eastern Europe experts [as if these two were the same; note the rank-ordering]. For years, they have pointed out that equating Russia with the Soviet Union distorts historical realities. Millions of Ukrainians, Belarusians, Balts, Moldovans, and members of other Soviet republics were among the victims of the German war of annihilation [let’s not get into the weeds of right/wrong or even the ‘Suvorov’ hypothesis, however tentatively supported by Sean McMeekin’s Stalin’s War; there’s but one enduring lesson of history: if you start a war, you better not lose (and let’s set aside both the Judgement at Nuremberg and the also-genocidal crimes committed against the German-speakers during the war and esp. after 8/9 May 1945, such as three volumes of official Nazi German documentation of ‘war crimes’ by Soviet troops) or the German documentation of the Soviet massacre at Katyn, which the Nuremberg Trials placed at the responsibility of the Germans (and the USSR denied its culpability until 1990; Wikipedia); all of this just muddies the waters and would make even the most committed normie question the very foundations of reality™].

Author Jan-Philipp Hein, co-founder and editor of the podcast ‘Salonkolumnisten’, was particularly critical of the magazine X:

For years, Eastern Europe experts and historians have been talking themselves hoarse, for years we’ve been explaining why equating Russia with the Soviet Union is dangerous and how it’s used for propaganda. And now Der Spiegel comes along [this is a valid critique—so: how and why doesn’t this common-sense stance also apply to ‘us Germans’ today? (disclosure: I’m commenting here although as an Austrian citizen, I also harbour certain sentiments of, ‘well, that doesn’t concern me, eh?’ while, at the same time, I’ll point out how strange™ it is, in fact, that my grandfather was wearing the German uniform in WW2]

Indeed, the question of how the Second World War is remembered in Eastern Europe has been a central debate of the politics of memory [orig. Geschichtspolitik; Wikipedia] for years. Ukrainian historians, in particular, criticise the fact that Western media and politicians often treat Russia as the sole successor and representative of the Soviet war experience. This, they argue, renders the experiences of other nations invisible [while kinda not untrue, here’s two thought experiments: first, would these ‘other nations’ also take on the mantle of commemoration of, and responsibility for, Soviet crimes? I mean, there’d be a bunch, such as wars of aggression (Finland, the Baltic states), genocidal bouts of terror (the Stalinist purges, the NKVD-run gulags, the so-called Holodomor), the gross mismanagement of the economy resulting in famines, etc.); and then there’s the second aspect—the 40+ years of Soviet-style repression and terror across occupied eastern Europe, all of which makes it quite understandable that, say, the (false) equation of the USSR with Russia! Russia! Russia! is a primitive, if effective, tool of daily politicking across the former Soviet bloc].

Former Bild reporter Julian Röpcke also sharply criticised Der Spiegel:

‘Our War Against Russia’, headlines Der Spiegel, knowing full well that the Nazi operation against the Soviet Union at the time took place largely in what is now Poland, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. But what won’t they do to sell a few more copies … pathetic [thus insinuating that there were, in fact, virtually no Russian victims of both terror régimes]

Historians regularly point out that present-day Belarus and Ukraine were among the regions most severely affected by the German war of annihilation. A large portion of the fighting, massacres, and occupation crimes took place on Ukrainian and Belarusian territory.

Former Green Party politician Volker Beck was even more critical of Der Spiegel [in fairness, he’s closest to the point, I think]:

Are you all uneducated, or do interns write your headlines? ‘Our War Against Russia’? What was going on in Ukraine and Belarus during World War II? Peace? Heavy travel? Or war and mass murder?

A Mistake or a Deliberate Provocation?

The reactions online, just days before the anniversary, illustrate how sensitive the topic has become. Especially since the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine over four years ago [another one of these undying tropes: sigh], experts have been increasingly discussing the extent to which traditional German patterns of remembrance are too focused on Russia and push other nations of the former Soviet Union into the background [yeah, dear Germans, pile on a bit more guilt, for that will surely help].

Social media is now abuzz with speculation as to whether the headline is an unfortunate oversimplification or a deliberate provocation by the Hamburg-based magazine. Critics consider both interpretations problematic: either the wording demonstrates a lack of historical accuracy, or Der Spiegel’s journalists consciously ignored the perspectives of Ukrainians, Belarusians, and other peoples of the former Soviet Union. Spiegel itself has not yet publicly commented on the criticism.

However, one thing is certain: Hitler’s war of annihilation was directed against the Soviet Union and thus against many peoples, not just Russia.

Bottom Lines

As regards the above-asked™ question about Der Spiegel’s piece being ‘a mistake or a deliberate provocation’, please consider the following:

As its Wikipedia entry holds, ‘Gruner + Jahr collaborated on the build-up of a free press in the new states’, i.e., in the former GDR. After 2000, the publishing house ran into serious financial troubles, which resulted in the powerful Bertelsmann Stiftung, one of the largest media conglomerates on this side of the Atlantic, acquiring Gruner + Jahr in 2014. The venerable Hamburg-based publisher was thus added it to the Bertelsmann group’s sizeable portfolio, which includes Penguin Random House, RTL Group (a multimedia/news organisation with its HQ in neighbouring Luxembourg), and BMG Rights Management, among others. By 2018, Geo Epoche, still published by Gruner + Jahr but fully owned by one of Europe’s largest media conglomerates with intimate ties across Europe and, courtesy of RTL Group’s cooperation agreement with Warner Media, functions as another layer in the Transatlanticists’ networks.

Honi soit qui mal y pense, indeed, if the above (mostly PHEIC) question™ appears disingenuous, to say the least.

Much like its peers in the US media ecosystem, Der Spiegel serves ulterior motives and is deeply embedded in the post-WW2 power structures of empire. It’s also a bit like the proverbial quip about the NYT, which is a good newspaper, even though one can never be sure where the important rah-portin™ is (not always on the front page above the fold). Take, e.g., the following piece from Der Spiegel from back in 2023:

Above the translation, I promised a choice quote from the FAZ piece, which was penned by Yelizaveta Landenberger and designated as an op-ed; it appeared on the same 19 June 2026 (archived):

The fact that the Kremlin uses the sometimes [sic] distorted [ahem] view of history in this country for its propaganda when it presents the war against Ukraine as a continuation of the war against Nazi Germany is pointed out by the Russian historian Irina Scherbakova in the interview, which is worth reading and is also printed in the current Spiegel and which makes the choice of the magazine title seem all the more bizarre. Scherbakova co-founded the human rights organisation Memorial [Wikipedia]—an NGO that received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 and is criminalised in Russia. In exile, Scherbakova continues to examine the crimes of Stalinism, Nazi Germany, and the Putin regime and raises awareness in a country that is all too fond of romanticising ‘our neighbour Russia’. ‘If you really want to understand the debates surrounding Ukraine and Russia, you have to know about the Second World War’, writes Der Spiegel’s editor Frederik Seeler. The editor-in-chief appears ignorant with its front page.

While this is all kinda true, I’m not going to take a deep dive into that NGO’s finances and ties with Western intel/military circles; instead, please let me try to summarise why Der Spiegel does what it does:

The most important take-away here, it would seem, isn’t the notion that politicos™ of all stripes do bad things ‘for reasons of state’ and/or personal vanity. I propose that the most useful way to understand what happened—happens—since 1918 in notionally democratic republics is a kind of succession of régimes from this or that approved™ party and/or world-view (sic). Given the massive organisational and other ties—which we call ‘the Deep State’ or ‘Blob’ today—it is virtually impossible for outsiders to game the system to such a degree as to reach the pinnacle of power.

Hence, if an outlet like Der Spiegel publishes such an outrageously moronic piece, you can bet the farm on it being approved™ by the proverbial powers-that-be.

Much like the crew pushing the trope of Our Democracy™, the Our War Against Russia™ psy-op has a bunch of nefarious motives.