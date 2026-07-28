Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
8h

Wonder if there is a post war baby boom in developed or stable economies over time?

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
9h

it should be quite simple to check whether hungary suffers from the tempo effect.

all they have to do is check whether the number of children born out of one woman has risen.

if that is the case there is no tempo effect.

the birthrate in hungary should continue to rise for some time yet...

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