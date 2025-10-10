Every now and then, I seek to offer interesting academic references for your consideration. Most recently, we discussed the CDC’s 1990s childhood vaccination schedule inducing something like autism in macaques:

And since I don’t care if me doing so pisses off practitioners of the Science™, today we’ll look at the humble dandelion plant, or, as per its Wikipedia entry,

Taraxacum[3] is a genus of flowering plants in the family Asteraceae, which consists of species commonly known as dandelions. The scientific and hobby study of the genus is known as taraxacology. The genus has a near-cosmopolitan distribution, absent only from tropical and polar areas.[4]

I presume everyone reading this knows what a field of dandelions looks like in spring, but since I submit that we all need something nice to look at every now and then, here goes (source):

A field of dandelions in Tatarstan.

And with that clarified, let’s move to the main course. Emphases and [snark] mine.

Dandelions Defeat Cancer

The information below is an excerpt from Ovadje et al., ‘Dandelion root extract affects colorectal cancer proliferation and survival through the activation of multiple death signalling pathways’, which appeared in Oncotarget (2016) Aug 22;7(45):73080–73100. doi:10.18632/oncotarget.11485.

Abstract Dandelion extracts have been studied extensively in recent years for its anti-depressant and anti-inflammatory activity. Recent work from our lab, with in-vitro systems, shows the anti-cancer potential of an aqueous dandelion root extract (DRE) in several cancer cell models, with no toxicity to non-cancer cells [if you can believe it]. In this study, we examined the cancer cell-killing effectiveness of an aqueous DRE in colon cancer cell models. Aqueous DRE induced programmed cell death (PCD) selectively in > 95% of colon cancer cells, irrespective of their p53 status, by 48 hours of treatment. The anti-cancer efficacy of this extract was confirmed in in-vivo studies, as the oral administration of DRE retarded the growth of human colon xenograft models by more than 90%. We found the activation of multiple death pathways in cancer cells by DRE treatment, as revealed by gene expression analyses showing the expression of genes implicated in programmed cell death. Phytochemical analyses of the extract showed complex multi-component composition of the DRE, including some known bioactive phytochemicals such as α-amyrin, β-amyrin, lupeol and taraxasterol. This suggested that this natural extract could engage and effectively target multiple vulnerabilities of cancer cells. Therefore, DRE could be a non-toxic and effective anti-cancer alternative, instrumental for reducing the occurrence of cancer cells drug-resistance.

Is it too soon to call the ‘Biden Cancer Moonshot’, announced to much fanfare a year ago, misleading to the core? I mean, the above-related paper was published in 2016, and there’s absolutely no doubt that a ‘non-toxic anti-cancer alternative’ to radiation or chemotherapy would be highly welcome. Here’s from Wikipedia’s laundry list of ‘adverse effects’ of chemotherapy:

Chemotherapy’s ‘adverse effects’ range from hair loss to infertility, as well as immunosuppression and myelosuppression to chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

And that’s well before the ‘limitations’, summed up as follows:

Chemotherapy does not always work, and even when it is useful, it may not completely destroy the cancer.

So, I suppose we’ll look at some more parts from the paper to figure out if, upon a cancer diagnosis, point your attending oncologist to the following findings by Ovadje et al. (from the introduction):

Dandelions (Taraxacum spp) have been used for centuries for the treatment of various ailments; surprisingly enough, they have received little research attention [gee, let’s ask the Rockefeller Medicine Men as to why that may be…]. Some scientific studies report anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and diuretic activities of various parts of this plant [8]. Recent studies from our lab show a strong anti-cancer activity of an aqueous dandelion root extract (DRE) [9, 10, 11, 12]. We find that DRE is able to induce a rapid activation of the death-receptor mediated extrinsic pathway of apoptosis in human leukemia and pancreatic cancer cells in a dose and time dependent manner. Furthermore, the induction of apoptosis is dependent on caspase-8 activation. Our data shows that this action of DRE is cancer cell selective, as the same treatment is not detrimental to non-cancer cells. However, the detailed analyses of the efficacy and toxicity of this extract in in-vivo and ex-vivo models, as well as, its mechanism(s) of action still remain unexplored. Furthermore, the pharmacologically active anti-cancer components of this extract are at present unknown.

From Ovadje et al.’s results, in case you’re like, asking yourself if this is too good to be true:

Dandelion root extract (DRE) induces apoptosis in aggressive colorectal cancer cells …We observed a significant decrease in the viability of both HT-29 and HCT116 colorectal cancer cells following the DRE treatment. This effect was both time and dose dependent and it was similar in both cell lines, irrespective of their p53 status. Employing the WST-1 cell viability assay, we determined the EC 50 of DRE in both colon cancer cell lines; 2.0 mg/ml in HCT116 cells and 3.5 mg/ml in HT-29 cells. The selectivity of DRE to cancer cells was once again confirmed, as normal NCM460 cells were DRE refractive and did not lose metabolic activity and cell viability when exposed to the same doses and time points as the colon cancer cells. Furthermore, the efficacy and selectivity of DRE to colorectal cancer cells was compared to that of FOLFOX [a common chemotherapy drug with its own ‘common complications’ section, which holds than ‘more than 10 in every 100 people have one or more of the side effects listed below’]. It was observed that the FOLFOX combination did not have a selective effect to colorectal cancer cells, as the normal colon mucosal epithelial cells were also affected at the same doses (Figure 1A).

Translated from the academese: dandelion root extract (DRE) kills cancer cells but leaves the healthy ones intact.

I suppose that DRE will not be funded to the same degree as conventional cancer drugs, for the simple reason that it’s a) way cheaper to manufacture and b) does not cause cancer patients to use tons of other drugs to remedy the problems induced by chemo and radiotherapy.

What’s even better, DRE appears to work also the spreading of cancer cells:

Dandelion root extract selectively impairs the migration of colon cancer cells To determine if DRE can prevent invasive and metastatic behaviours in colorectal cancer cells, the scratch wound healing assay was employed. HT-29, HCT116 and NCM460 cells were pre-treated with thymidine for 18 hours to halt further proliferation, following which, the cells were treated with DRE at the indicated concentrations. Cells were monitored at 0 hours (at the time of treatment) and at 3, 6, 24 and 48 hours following treatment (Figure 2). It was observed that treatment with DRE inhibited the ability of colorectal cancer cells, HT-29 and HCT116, to migrate into the wound, unlike the control untreated samples that freely migrated into the wound area. As anticipated, the normal NCM460 cells treated with DRE were able to migrate into the scratch wound area (Figure 2), confirming the selectivity of DRE to cancer cells. These results clearly indicate that dandelion root extract can inhibit the ability of colorectal cancer cells to migrate and invade, and therefore metastasize to secondary locations.

The authors then tested these in-vitro properties in-vivo (with mice) and learned that DRE is efficacious ‘in halting the growth of colon cancers’.

Moreover, the mechanism of action is also, apparently, understood by now:

Previously, we have shown that DRE does not induce DNA damage in cancer cells. However, as in the previous studies, we observed a disruption of the mitochondrial membrane potential following DRE treatment of colon cancer cells. On the other hand, the mitochondria of NCM460 cells remained unaffected (Figure 5). These responses were quantified and confirmed by image-based cytometry, which clearly showed a decrease in the intensity of red fluorescence, indicative of a loss of mitochondrial membrane potential, in HT-29 cells, with no difference between the control and DRE treated samples of NCM460 (Figure 5B). To further investigate the role of the mitochondria in DRE induced apoptosis, the mitochondria were isolated from HT-29 and NCM460 cells and treated directly with 2.5 mg/ml DRE, 250 μM Paraquat (PQ) or 3 mM N-acetylcysteine (N-Ac). In the presence of Amplex Red and HRP, the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), such as H 2 0 2 and superoxide can be measured. Fluorescence readings were taken every 5 minutes for a total duration of 4 hours. The obtained results showed a significant increase in the levels of ROS produced in the DRE-treated mitochondria of HT-29 cells, compared to the untreated controls and the antioxidant controls. It was also observed that the DRE treatment of isolated mitochondria from NCM460 cells did not produce any significant amounts of ROS (Figure 5C). Thus, it appears that DRE may target metabolic defect(s) and/or mitochondrial ROS response in cancer cells, to bring about selectivity for cancer cell killing.

DRE targets the mitochondria of cancer cells, hence there’s no DNA damage (it would seem).

Here’s from the paper’s discussion:

This study shows, for the first time, the anti-cancer potential of aqueous dandelion root extract (DRE) in aggressive colon cancer models (in-vitro and in-vivo). Our results showed that DRE selectively reduced the metabolic activity of aggressive colon cancer cells, irrespective of their p53 status. DRE triggered apoptosis in colon cancer cells, without adverse effects on the viability and survival of non-cancerous colon mucosal epithelial cells. This effect was clearly distinct from the cells treated with the FOLFOX combinations. Furthermore, systemic administration of DRE was not toxic to mice drinking DRE-supplemented water for over a 3-month period. However, the 3 months oral administration of DRE significantly reduced the growth of colon tumors in xenograft models. These are novel findings revealing that DRE, in a dose and time dependent manner, selectively inhibits cancer cell growth. For further assessment of the efficacy of DRE as a preventative and therapeutic agent, transgenic mice models susceptible to the development of colorectal cancer or chemically induced colorectal cancer could be used. However, these results indicate that DRE and its anti-cancer components must be absorbed and circulated, in order to reach the site of the tumor (in order to inhibit tumor growth)… In this study, we confirmed the vulnerability of cancer cell mitochondria by showing that the DRE treatment led to a decrease in the mitochondrial membrane potential and increase in ROS levels in the isolated mitochondria. This was consistent with previous reports suggesting that the vulnerability of cancer cells’ mitochondria stems from altered oxidative phosphorylation and reduced flux through the electron transport chain [45]. Secondly, we established that the DRE-induced destabilization of mitochondrial membranes was associated with a rapid activation of caspase-8. Interestingly, we observed that following DRE treatment, activated caspase-8 was released from the mitochondria into the cytoplasmic and peri-nuclear space, indicating that pro-caspase-8 may reside in the mitochondria and upon activation translocate to other locations in the cells, where they participate in the progression of apoptosis. These results correspond to those reported by Qin and colleagues [16]… …Clearly, the components of the DRE extract can stimulate/inhibit other signaling pathways in colon cancer cells and induce apoptosis, bypassing the requirement for caspase-8. Using a pathway finder array, we observed that DRE treatment induced the expression of several cell death genes, involved in both the apoptotic and autophagic cell death pathways in HT-29. These gene expression responses indicated that DRE could engage multiple signaling pathways to induce programed cell death (PCD) in colon cancer cells. Furthermore, we observed differential gene expression in HT-29 colorectal cancer cells and NCM460 normal colon mucosal epithelial cells, as genes that were up-regulated in the cancer cells, were down-regulated or not expressed in normal cells and vice versa. …the cancer cell-specific cytotoxicity of DRE must stem from its ability to involve multiple elements of cell death pathways, as evidenced by the complexity of the gene expression profiles [we know so little…]. We addressed the relevance of molecular complexity of the DRE extract to its anti-cancer properties. Phytochemical analysis and bioassays of the ethanolic dandelion root extract led to the identification of four pharmacologically active compounds, present in two out of the six bioactive fractions. These were α-amyrin, β-amyrin, lupeol and taraxasterol, 3 of which are commercially available - α-amyrin, β-amyrin, lupeol. At a high dose, ≥ 10 μM, α-amyrin reduced the viability of colon cancer cells; however, β-amyrin and lupeol did not. Furthermore, there were no synergistic interactions between these compounds and neither individually nor in combination would they display anti-cancer activity, comparable to that of the whole unfractionated DRE. Previous findings show that taraxasterol has anti-inflammatory and chemopreventive activity [46, 47], suggesting its importance in the anti-cancer activity of dandelion root extract, especially on the expression levels of COX-2. Additionally, we show that 10 μM lupeol is not very effective on its own. There is a slight decrease in the levels of cFLIP at this concentration but the effect was clearly noted at 40 μM, which is the published effective concentration for lupeol. At this concentration, lupeol can sensitize pancreatic cancer cells to TRAIL induced apoptosis, by inhibiting the expression of cFLIP an inhibitor of the extrinsic pathway of apoptosis [42]. As a result, it is understandable that we do not see a decrease in the viability of HT-29 cells with just 10 μM lupeol. In the present study, we have found that unfractionated DRE had a stronger effect on reducing the expression of cFLIP in HT-29, than lupeol alone. This was a dose and time dependent response. These results further confirmed that the anti-cancer activity of the DRE stemmed from its ability to activate the extrinsic pathway of apoptosis and even though the molecular steps of the pathway might be cell type specific, the multi-component composition of this extract is responsible for its overall bioactivity.

And one more paragraph of conclusions:

Our results showed that aqueous dandelion root extract (DRE) efficiently and selectively triggers programmed cell death pathways in in-vitro and in-vivo colorectal cancer models. The results confirmed our hypothesis that the molecular complexity of the DRE extract is responsible for its anti-cancer activity, as it allows the engaging of multiple signaling pathways in cancer cells, including the mitochondria. Therefore, we can conclude that DRE, as a complex mixture might provide a complementary alternative to currently available chemotherapies [which is why it’s not funded, nor advertised, I submit]. With these results, DRE is approved by Health Canada for Phase I clinical trials in hematological cancers. Their use might prove not only efficacious, but also associated with fewer and less severe side-effects and, thus, improve the quality of life and possibly increase the lifespan of cancer patients.

Bottom Lines

Are you surprised?

I’m not really surprised by such papers anymore.

Whatever one might think or say about current cancer treatment options, it’s obvious that stuff that induces cell death indiscriminately—and it doesn’t matter if we’re talking chemo or radiotherapy—is bad.

So, let’s hope that the humble dandelion might help mankind out, though in this time and age, I’ll quote one more sentence from Wikipedia to drive home how the wokefied morons might attack the humble dandelion:

Two of the most common species worldwide, T. officinale (the common dandelion) and T. erythrospermum (the red-seeded dandelion), are European species introduced into North America, where they are non-native.[5]

And since nothing good ever came out of Europe, I submit that Euro-Americans may use the dandelion to potentially cure cancer while the rest of the world, in not doing so, will triumph in ‘decolonising’ the ‘systemic injustice’ done by everything European.

Everyone knows doing that would be very stupid, hence it’s a distinct possibility.

Morons.