Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Markker's avatar
Markker
5h

I buy raw milk from a local farm. The cost is nearly double of supermarkets but as it's only me, 4lt per week, is plenty. The farmer can make a decent profit and stay in farming. It took them a while to build the business and separate from the big dairy. The raw milk is very popular and sells out at weekends. They sell eggs too and stock artisan bakery items from local people. I think this will be the only way to survive. The farmers get to know their customers and build a rapport with them. We learn about new calves born, silage, and cooling machines!

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