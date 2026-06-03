Today, we’ll continue our chronicling of the end of farming as a family enterprise, which is poised to end that which mankind did for many thousands of years. For an earlier instalment, see this:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Dairy Farmers are Struggling Due to Feed Shortages

Domestic dairy farmers are under increasing pressure: the price of milk has fallen again, and at the same time diesel, electricity, and fertiliser are becoming more expensive. This year the drought is also causing problems, which means that less fodder can be harvested.

By Thomas Koppensteiner, noe.ORF.at, 1 June 2026 [source; archived]

65 cows live on the Körbler-Pickl family’s farm in Hartlmühl near Weistrach (Amstetten district). The animals produce around 2,000 litres of milk every day. A robot has been milking automatically for several years now—each animal two to four times a day, as it pleases.

Anette Körbler-Pickl and Klaus Pickl took over the farm in November of the previous year. ‘My part in the business is animal husbandry. I spend a lot of time in the stable, work with the animals, know their peculiarities and make sure that they are doing well and that we get the valuable milk’, says the 32-year-old Anette Körbler-Pickl, a native of Vienna, who met her husband at BOKU [Austria’s agricultural university].

13 Cents Less for Milk

However, the economic pressure on dairy farms is currently increasing. According to the Lower Austria Chamber of Agriculture, the average milk price has fallen by 13 cents in the past six months—from 56 to 43 cents net per kilogram [sic] of milk. At the same time, operating costs for electricity, diesel, or fertiliser are increasing [to compare this to consumer prices, we’re talking .99 € for the cheapest litre/milk at Billa with organic milk coming in at 1.89 €; if you’re a dairy farmer, you get between a quarter and half of the retail price per litre].

‘It hurts because the gap between what we receive and what we have to pay is getting bigger and bigger’, says the farmer. ‘Where we can make savings is not with the animals, but with ourselves. That we get less money.’

65 cows live in the Körbler-Pickl family’s stable in Weistrach and are milked by a robot.

50% Loss on the First Feed Cut

The drought further exacerbates the situation. The first cut a month ago yielded almost half less feed than usual. The second cut should be around 20 per cent less. But the alternatives are also worrying.

‘Other ways could be to buy feed. But that becomes difficult if other farmers in the region don’t have any feed either’, says Klaus Pickl, adding:

Silage maize is also an alternative; we also grew it. But if it doesn’t get any water, the yield will be lower. We just hope that a period of rain will come now and help the feed so that everything grows well.

The Ministry of Agriculture has therefore released biodiversity areas for mowing early—these are areas that are normally only allowed to be mown later, for example to promote biodiversity or prevent soil erosion—more on this in early use of biodiversity areas permitted (noe.ORF.at, 24 May 2026).

‘In our case, this is of no immediate use’, says Anette Körbler-Pickl. The company in Weistrach has designated a total of six hectares of grassland and arable land as biodiversity areas. ‘For us, there are areas that are not suitable in terms of quality. We hope that we can generate even more feed through other areas.’

Giving Up is Not an Option: ‘It’s a life’s work’

Last year, 746 milk supplying companies across Austria closed. According to figures from Agrarmarkt Austria (AMA), a historic low was reached in December 2025 with 20,811 dairy farms in operation.

In Upper Austria there were fewer than 5,000 for the first time—specifically 4,958 farms (minus 301 farms)—in Tyrol 3,625 (minus 58), in Lower Austria 3,445 (minus 129), and in Styria 3,225 dairy farms (minus 122). At the end of the previous year there were 2,998 dairy farms in Salzburg (minus 77), in Carinthia 1,425 (minus 48), in Vorarlberg 1,073 (minus nine) and in Burgenland 62 (minus two).

Number of dairy-producing farming businesses.

For the Körbler-Pickl family, quitting is not an option. On the contrary—in recent years there has been conscious investment: in addition to milking robots, there are also robots that help with mucking out or feeding. ‘It’s a life’s work, an attitude’, says Anette Körbler-Pickl. ‘As long as we can manage it in a way that makes it economical, we will certainly continue.’

Bottom Lines

Farming and (hope for good) weather have gone together since the neolithic revolution; excessive regulations and rising operating costs are the flip side of this comment.

The above-related issues will trickle down, first as rising sectoral products for dairy, followed by masses of cheap meat; the former will come due to less supply becoming available as the season progresses while the latter will come from ranchers getting rid of ‘excess livestock’ due to both less feed and high operating costs that induce the culling/reduction of the herds.

For the consumer, this will mean more cheap(er) meat in summer, followed by a surge in prices from autumn/winter onwards. Needless to say, all of this can be deduced, yet it isn’t reported™ by legacy media, hence it’ll come as a shock. I’m sure Mr. Putin will be blamed for this. Or climate deniers. Or whatever.

The descent into un-reality is almost complete, and there is little that’s missing now.

It’s the same with petroleum products, which we discussed yesterday.

For John and Jane Q. Public, this will all come as an unexpected shock, and this means that the most likely consequence is that an increasingly restive public will demand more gov’t intervention.

As always, things will go on as long as they don’t.

Coming soon.