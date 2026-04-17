Earlier this week we spoke about the rising levels of incompetence, exemplified by Norway’s police pondering an end to regular patrols due to staff shortages:

Today, we’ll follow up with how essentially the same problems—crime and punishment, if you will—are dealt with an Switzerland. Some background may be found here:

As regards the below piece, well, see if you can spot the differences to reporting™ in your area, however subtle they may be (/sarcasm).

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

0% Chance of Asylum, Thousands of Arrest Warrants: ‘We saw some repeat offenders three times a day.’

They almost never receive asylum, and nearly two-thirds become criminals: so-called ‘Harraga’, young men from North Africa, are keeping the authorities busy. Several cantons are now sounding the alarm, increasing patrols, and speeding up procedures.

By Mirko Plüss, Neue Zürcher Zeitung, 4 April 2026 [source; archived]

In Thurgau, thefts from cars increased by 242 per cent. According to the security report [orig. Sicherheitsbilanz , i.e., the police’s annual report or the like], half of the solved crimes were committed by ‘persons from the asylum system from North Africa’. [things you’d never read like this in German, Austrian, or Nordic media, and, yes, this is how the piece opens]

It’s a wintry April morning, and Mahmoud pulls the hood of his thick sweater low over his face. He presses his fingers against a half-smoked, extinguished cigarette. The 21-year-old, whose real name is different but who doesn’t want it in the newspaper, comes from Algeria. He arrived in Switzerland a month ago and applied for asylum. Now Mahmoud stands in front of the Embrach Federal Asylum Center in the Zurich lowlands. In the valley, nestled among misty, wooded hills, he seems somewhat lost.

In French, Mahmoud says he wants a better life, but he doesn’t yet know exactly how or where. ‘J’sais pas.’ A person is defined neither by their origin nor by statistics. But one thing is certain in Mahmoud’s case: an application like his has virtually no chance of success. According to the latest figures from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), 2,127 Algerians applied for asylum in Switzerland last year—only 0.3 per cent were granted. The rates are similarly low for Morocco (0.7 per cent) and Tunisia (2.5 per cent), while they are many times higher for countries like Eritrea (45.1 per cent) and Afghanistan (43.1 per cent) [I’ll call this how I see it: a mixed bag of things—and I’ll leave you with a question to ponder: where, dear readers, do you think people like this Mahmoud would go next once their asylum application is rejected in Switzerland? (In case you answered, well, next door, to France, and do the same spiel, you’re quite likely correct)].

Besides their lack of prospects for asylum, migrants from North Africa stand out for another characteristic: they are disproportionately likely to commit crimes.

Serial Offenders

While most people in asylum proceedings do not commit crimes, the consulting firm Ecoplan identified North African asylum seekers as the ‘real problem group’ in a study commissioned by the federal and cantonal governments last year [fun factoid about consulting as a business: they deliver the stuff they’re paid to do, i.e., this is the view of the gov’t, which they don’t want to say alone]:

Although individuals in this group are in Switzerland for barely more than two months, almost 60 per cent of them stand accused of a crime within this short period [that’s also a swift processing time for such applications, dear readers, don’t you think?].

These are young men from Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia who refer to themselves as ‘Harraga’, according to the report. Many arrive without documents; Harraga means something like ‘those who burn their papers’. The magazine Weltwoche called the report a ‘political bombshell’ [which is the label they attach to nearly everything; oh, lest I forget, the Weltwoche is also, of course, a right-wing™ outlet]. However, sources within security circles suggest that even the 60 per cent figure is an understatement [I’ve looked around to find the original study, which was widely reported in Swiss legacy media, but this linked study from autumn 2015 (in German) is all I could find in terms of official files; as to other outlets picking up the topic, here’s a piece from free™ tabloid 20 Minuten (dated 6 April 2026), which cites (drum roll) this NZZ piece as its main input, plus they closed the comment section due to:

There are topics where we repeatedly receive hate speech and insults. Despite our best efforts, no constructive dialogue takes place in these comment sections. We deeply regret this.

While I cannot say what these comments would be, let’s not forget that insulting these migrants™ is pointless—these insults should be directed at the politicos™ who institute these policies to the detriment of the citizenry].

Several cantons have sounded the alarm in recent days. The Thurgau security report, published at the end of March, focuses on the massive 242 per cent increase in thefts from cars, with the number of these cases rising from 74 to 253. Half of the solved crimes were committed by ‘persons from the asylum system from North Africa’, the report states [here’s at least the state police’s press release, and here’s the key paragraph:

Again More Accused Foreigners The trend regarding the nationality of the defendants continued in 2025, mirroring previous years. The proportion of defendants with foreign citizenship rose by one percentage point to 59 per cent, while 41 per cent were Swiss citizens. Of the foreign defendants, 33 per cent (2024: 32%) resided in Switzerland [i.e., were in the country legally], 7 per cent (2024: 8%) belonged to the so-called asylum population (provisionally admitted persons, asylum seekers, and those in need of protection with an S permit [that’s Ukrainian refugees in Swiss legalese]), and 19 per cent (2024: 18%) had no Swiss residence (persons with short-term residence permits/cross-border commuter permits, tourists, and illegally present, rejected, or deported asylum seekers). In 2015, 9 per cent of the defendants belonged to this latter group [I’m not ruling out tourists with long fingers, but I suppose the share of them being in that category for speeding is relatively high (it’s very expensive to do so in Switzerland) compared to, say, people like ‘Mahmoud’ in the NZZ piece].

And now we also learned about the massive changes from 2015].

The Aargau canton’s security report, published last week, also indicates that a large proportion of thefts are committed by people from the Maghreb region. These include, for example, the so-called ‘Fälleler’ (literally ‘case thieves’), who steal valuables from unlocked cars. Three-quarters of the 900 solved ‘Fälleler’ offences could be attributed to men from Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia [here’s an exemplary piece of local reporting™ that appeared in the Aarauer Nachrichten (dated 15 Jan. 2026), which reads as follows:

Internationally Operating Perpetrator Groups Violence in public spaces in the canton of Aargau has remained consistently high for years. It is primarily concentrated in problematic areas such as meeting places for asylum seekers, train stations—especially in Aarau—and in cases of botched drug deals. Protecting one’s own home remains a central concern for the population.

But that’s not all of it (plus the NZZ’s journo™ Mirko Plüss refuses to link to any of these pieces)].

The Aargau canton also maintains a list of repeat offenders. Nineteen of the 50 on this list come from the Maghreb region: ‘A 17-year-old Algerian was convicted of eight thefts from a vehicle last year, in addition to shoplifting, burglaries, pickpocketing, and other forms of theft’, a police spokesperson said.

In the canton of Zurich, Sicherheitsdirektor [head of state police] Mario Fehr stated last week when presenting the crime statistics:

Algerians and Moroccans are conspicuous [orig. auffällig, meant is: conspicuously over-represented in the crime stats] for thefts of all kinds.

The canton of Solothurn, in turn, announced the creation of a new cantonal body earlier this week, partly due to petty criminal repeat offenders in the asylum system.

The same picture emerges in St. Gallen. The cantonal government’s annual report was published in mid-March. It states:

Stolen cell phones, car break-ins, and burglaries: individuals, particularly from the Maghreb states, are keeping the police and judiciary busy.

These young men ‘are particularly noticeable for their high rate of delinquency within a very short time’, and the operate under numerous aliases. People from the Maghreb region made up the majority of repeat theft offenders—the public prosecutor’s office issued 1,765 summary penalty orders against this group alone last year.

‘We saw some repeat offenders three times in a single day’, says Florian Schneider, spokesperson for the St. Gallen cantonal police, adding:

For law enforcement, this leaves a feeling of an endless cycle, characterised by repeat offenders, low deterrence, and culturally different behavioural norms.

Specifically, the delinquent individuals from North African countries are ‘often hot-tempered and very disrespectful towards officers’ [who, at least in Europe, must, of course, undergo sensitivity trainings, are forbidden to use what in US parlance is labelled ‘racial profiling’ (though as I have learned from police in Austria, every police officer understands which of their ‘clients’ is more likely to cause trouble), and will be punished be higher-ups—often political appointees (frequently women)—for doing their jobs].

Authorities are responding with increased coordination, more police patrols, and faster legal proceedings. It’s a race against time. Every second asylum application from North Africa is dismissed; the individuals go into hiding or travel on [I told you so]. ‘Things have to move quickly; the goal is 48 hours from arrest to a verdict in the form of a penalty order [orig. Strafbefehl, i.e., here this means a mandatory deportation order]’, says Schneider. The perpetrators cannot be detained for longer periods, as the offences often do not warrant pre-trial detention [apparently not even (sic) for repeat or serial offenders].

How is the federal government responding to this conspicuous migrant group? The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) lists several measures [don’t hold your breath]. Since the beginning of 2024, there have been ‘strategic roundtables’ [i.e., hot air production], and former police officers have been recruited to exchange information with local police forces in the regions. In addition, a dedicated task force has been focusing on repeat offenders for a year. [got any results? Negative, it would seem]. The SEM will draw up an initial assessment of the pilot project in the coming months [re-read that one: an ‘initial assessment’ of a ‘pilot project’ will be ‘drawn up’ very soon; talk about red tape here for a moment…plus—let’s not forget we’re talking ‘bout Switzerland here, i.e., things move way slower elsewhere]. Furthermore, the federal government has accelerated asylum procedures and declared the deportation of convicted criminals a priority [which isn’t good—for that means every subsidiary institution will now finger-point to the federal gov’t in terms of doing something™].

A Reversal of Procedures?

Beat Stauffer is a journalist and long-time Maghreb expert [personal website, narrative CV (in German); he’s been working on these issues since around 1990]. He describes the current situation as ‘madness’ and believes [key word here: he’s voicing his opinion] the federal government is doing far too little:

In extreme cases, anyone who commits a crime should have to serve their sentence in a prison in their home country. That would undoubtedly have a deterrent effect [and he reveals himself to be a moron: why would that ‘home country’ imprison someone on behalf of a foreign country (which lacks jurisdiction in the former)?].

He also believes faster deportations are needed, along with ‘quotas for legal immigration’ [but…if migration is a problem per se, why would a new and improved™ legal version thereof be needed as such a way already exists: you get a job offer and file the paperwork); the expert™ is also demanding more migration for the sake of (destroying his home country even faster), and if you’re asking yourself: why? Here are my 2 cents: so that Mr. Stauffer and his ilk can continue to obtain brownie points by virtue-signalling].

‘But even the remaining 40 per cent who abide by the law are making a mockery of our asylum system’, says Stauffer. The procedures for Algerians and Moroccans cost tens of millions of Swiss francs annually. In addition, there are many rejected asylum seekers from the Maghreb states, some of whom receive emergency aid for years.

How can this be justified with a rejection rate of around 99 per cent?

This is unfair to the taxpayer [lol, but here, too, the sleight-of-hand is visible: being labelled a taxpayer negates the constituent nature of citizens in a republic], and it doesn’t benefit the migrants either: ‘In the end, they are also disappointed with Switzerland.’ [ahem, who cares? If they don’t like it here, they are welcome to return to their shithole?] Stauffer is therefore calling for a change in the law to reverse the procedure: ‘Asylum applications from such countries should only be processed if compelling reasons can be cited from the outset.’ [finally one reasonable proposition: instead of bringing these people here, they should file whatever applications with the Swiss consulates in their countries: why don’t we do that any longer, by the way?].

And in the vast majority of cases, these reasons are not legally binding under asylum law [so, basically, current practices are optional, so to speak]. This is also confirmed by an internal working paper from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), a summary of which is available to this newspaper. It includes a non-representative survey indicating that migration is driven by economic and family considerations. It’s about the search for happiness or, as the report puts it: ‘the omnipresence of the option of migration and its socially constructed promises’. [remember that gender is optional, sex isn’t real, mathematics is racist, and the patriarchy is ruining shit for everybody (terms & conditions apply: straight men of European ancestry may not apply)].

This Thursday, Federal Councillor Beat Jans met with the Algerian Foreign Minister in Bern for talks [why?]; migration was also discussed, but the exact content remained undisclosed [well, public affairs, right? Right]. To sustainably curb asylum-related crime, only the new EU Asylum Pact will likely help [we’ll discuss that new Eurotard abomination shortly, for it deserves its very own posting]. This pact enters into force in June and aims to reduce irregular migration to Europe through reception centres at the EU’s external borders [and thus regularise™ migration, which is the goal here]: ‘If these goals are achieved, Switzerland will also benefit’, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) states.

And Mahmoud in Embrach? He says he’s bored and has no daily routine. Just a little exercise. He points to the high fence of the federal asylum centre, behind which lies a basketball court. Mahmoud walks off towards the village centre. It remains to be seen where he will eventually appear in the statistics [plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose].

Bottom Lines

Here we can clearly observe the systemic failures of a hitherto healthy body politic, and these failures are both wide-spread already and still (!!) metastasising.

On the primary plane, every now and then we, the people, are permitted to learn about these issues as legacy media discusses™ these problems. That is, they tell the hoi polloi, albeit without access to the comment section as doing so opens the floodgates as to what a share of the population thinks about these matters.

At the level of political discourse (ahem), the contents of ministerial talks remain secret, which makes a mockery of whatever self-perception the Swiss have, to say nothing about the apparent lack of self-respect as sovereign™ citizens.

Why isn’t anything done? Because virtually everything that has to do with parliamentary or individual responsibility has been transferred and/or outsourced to one (the EU) or the other (the UN’s Int’l Organization of Migration) supra-national entity, which are financed by ‘the taxpayers’ who, in exchange, are told to sit still and await the promised benefits of their transfer payments to accrue anytime very, very soon™.

As I’ve written elsewhere, all of this is a feature, not a bug:

This situation differs fundamentally from how Western societies after the Second World War used to function, however imperfectly the various national arrangements worked in practice. And while these older arrangements were not without their own idiosyncrasies, they were at least grounded in the principle of (state) sovereignty as it emerged over the past three or four centuries and was enshrined in the UN Charter in 1945. Hence, even if one accepts the arguments by Christopher Bickerton and Lee Jones about the EU’s “democratic deficit” and, more pertinently, about how “member-states think”, the status quo is clearly contradictory, unprecedented outside various historical (or present) forms of vassalage, and fails to provide answers to the most pressing issue at-hand: if “member-statehood” is different than “nation statehood”, as Bickerton argued, can there by anything else but foreign, imperial, or otherwise imposed rule? The flip side of any such argument is the impossibility of citizenship, if only because it presupposes certain participatory qualities, which the EU clearly lacks.

The peoples of the EU member-states have become effectively disenfranchised by their (sic) own governments that advocated for, and continue to push to “deepen” what they call “European integration”.

Thus, the particularly appalling linguistic contortions employed by the EU treaties suddenly become intelligible: claims that the EU’s actions are based on “the rule of law” are revelatory, for by “law” is meant, in the above-related sense of regulations, decisions, and directives, whatever the EU Commission deems fit. At the same time, the peoples of the EU member-states have become effectively disenfranchised by their (sic) own governments that advocated for, and continue to push to “deepen”, what they call “European integration”. In this process, the combination of how “the rule of law” comes into being and the de facto abolition of meaningful parliamentary oversight at the level of the member-states’ renders discussions about the EU’s “democratic deficit” a fairground sideshow at best.

Once you understand these notions, the above NZZ piece and its implications become intelligible.

Once ‘re-pilled’, though, it’s hard, if not outright impossible, of ever again inferring anything but incompetence (at best) or malice (standard operating procedure).

Change my mind.