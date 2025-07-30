A few weeks ago, we looked at the next frontier of identitarianism:

Today, we’ll look at the inevitable consequence of such pathological behaviour, and I’d like to preface the below content by pointing out that these activities (sic) may be the reactions of vast segments of a populace faced with ever-rising taxes, ever-decreasing prospects, and a kind of non-violent protest against the powers-that-be.

I’d like to believe this—rather than an Orwell quote (in the bottom lines)—to be the case; a lot of people will fall by the wayside when the proverbial going gets tough. Some of these softies will have their survival instincts kick in, other won’t. Call me a cynic, but do offer a justification for doing so in case of disagreement with me in the comments below.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

‘Cozy’ [orig. koselig ] Games are Becoming More Popular: ‘We seek peace in a turbulent time’

In a brutal world, more people are fleeing to a ‘cozy’ gaming reality [sic].

By Jonas Ørbeck Sire, NRK, 28 July 2025 [source; archived]

‘If I find a shark, I get really excited. I love sharks and some are more special than others’, says gamer Merethe Strandos [judging from what else is out there about her—a LinkedIn profile—she’s a library studies (bibliotekarstudent) at Oslo Met (city uni): now, if that’s not ironic, I dunno what could be].

She lies on the grass in a park in Oslo with her game console - and fishes for sharks in her favourite game ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’.

Merethe Strandos likes to take some time for herself with a ‘cozy’ game after a long day at work [she’s a student, for crying out loud, and if that above-linked LinkedIn profile is accurate, she’s not ‘even’ having a job other than studying…]

The game is a social simulation, where you can decorate and build houses, talk to neighbors, or plant trees and flowers [well, it’s apparently too tedious in real life, hence I call this: escapism].

It is a so-called ‘cozy’ game—or koselig game in Norwegian—a genre that has exploded in popularity in the last five years:

In 2020, only 15 games were launched within the category, while halfway into 2025, almost 300 games have been launched. That is almost a twenty-fold increase, according to figures from the gaming platform Steam [or whatever; we note, in passing, that what’s happening here is the massive transformation of what ownership means: Steam is a service, which means your online purchase™ is both virtual and fundamentally different from, say, any old (no pun intended) boardgame, which you physically own; put differently, the internet-ification of everything changes property relations as those who buy™ such virtual things don’t own anything, but they are apparently happy™ (say hi to Klaus Schwab, if you will)].

Longing for Stability in Turbulent Times

Why is the ‘cozy’ genre growing in popularity right now?

One explanation could be that we live in turbulent times, believes game and popular culture researcher Kristian A. Bjørkelo [faculty profile at the U of Bergen where he appears to be an adjunct lecturer or whatever with the Dept. of Literature, Linguistics, and Aesthetic Studies; his low output, though, expectably, includes thoroughly stupefying things, such as an article with the title ‘“Elves are Jews with Pointy Ears and Gay Magic”: White Nationalist Readings of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’ in Game Studies, no. 3 (2020); if you wish, you may also check out his website (in Norwegian)]:

We have been through a tough period with pandemic, war and uncertainty. People are seeking stability and calm rather than chasing adrenaline [speak for yourself; I bet you wore a face diaper while riding your car alone].

‘The gaming medium is maturing. Just as you have cozy literature and cozy films, it is natural that we now also have cozy games’, says researcher in game and popular science at the University of Bergen, Kristian A. Bjørkelo [you know what else is ‘maturing’? My olfactory senses, which indicate that this is a steaming heap of—horse manure].

At the same time as the pandemic broke out in March 2020, ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ was launched.

The game quickly became a phenomenon when 13 million people downloaded the game in six weeks—a record for publisher Nintendo at the time. By the end of the year, 31 million games had been sold [once again, the rise of the internet is tantamount to a revolution in property relations as more and more people don’t own things anymore rather than pay-for-using whatever, ranging from two-year subscriptions (indenture) in exchange for a new cell phone to streamed games: if you can’t put your hands on it, it ain’t a lot of things but it ain’t yours].

[Bjørkelo] The world can sometimes feel overwhelming and brutal. Then it’s nice to do something that doesn’t challenge you too much, but is simply enjoyable [and here you can see the next-to-end result of the Nordic way of doing education™: dumbing down the population to the point where young (!) students claim attending classes is ‘a hard day at work’ and who rather sit outside staring a bloody screen doing™ that, as opposed to, you know, living].

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ is one of the most popular games in the ‘cozy’ genre. When the pandemic broke out in March 2020, millions of players found solace and relaxation through virtual birthdays, and digital graduations, among other things [morons, for you idiots have proved the globalists’ point].

Contrast to Traditional Action Games

Game critic at NRK, Rune Fjeld Olsen [his LinkedIn profile is virtually empty, but he’s been doing™ gaming journo-dom for 25 years or so and runs the Norwegian Eviltube channel ‘Level Up’ (profile in Norwegian here)], has noticed that the market is ‘flooded’ with ‘cozy’ games [sounds like a classic bubble to me], but he points out that it’s nothing new:

Already in the 80s and 90s we had games that broke with traditional genres. But it was probably ‘The Sims’ that really popularised this type of gaming experience.

Games are not just action anymore. The breadth of who plays has increased and many people seek refuge in games that put you in a better mood, says game critic at NRK, Rune Fjeld Olse [which is literally the definition of escape-ism].

The release of ‘The Sims’ in 2000 stood in contrast to more traditional action-oriented games.

The game became very popular and many found joy in calm tasks such as cooking dinner, going to work, or renovating the bathroom [that is, in virtualy reality™ while their own cooking became reduced to ‘convenience food’ (poison), work became a job™, and social relations ever-more artificial].

But Fjeld Olsen does not believe that ‘cozy’ games are a backlash to adrenaline-filled action games:

Many people seek refuge in games that put you in a slightly better mood. I think that is an important force in this [here the expert™ says a lot of words that have literally no meaning in the aggregage].

Functions as a Relaxation

The game critic predicts the future of the genre as bright [here’s a piece of unsolicited life advice from a professional historian: don’t predict the future, it’s bad business]:

I think many people who do not consider themselves ‘gamers’ may be attracted to ‘cozy’ games. It is an incredibly good offer for people who want an escape from reality without violence [here, the expert™, however un-intentionally, tells you how to change reality, by the way].

Merethe is not alone in ‘enjoying’ [even NRK puts this into scare quotes: muahahahahaha] when she plays. She is one of over a thousand members of the Facebook group Animal Crossing Norway [here’s the link: it’s such a blast, there were three (!!!) postings in the past month]:

You can do exactly what you want and there is no rush. It almost becomes a bit like meditation [oh, TF, get a life].

For her, it’s about relaxing from a sometimes stressful everyday life:

Especially in the world today, where everything has to happen so quickly. Just being able to sit down in front of a screen and calm down is unique [if that LinkedIn profile is hers, she’s a EFFING Libraray Studies graduate or whatever, you know, ‘something with books’ (I’m not going to comment on this stupefying nonsense: have a go in the comments section, would you?)]

Bottom Lines

So, somewhere among the usual suspects—of course, it was George Orwell in 1984, in case you’re wondering—pointed this out almost 80 years ago:

Heavy physical work, the care of home and children, petty quarrels with neighbours, films, football, beer, and above all, gambling filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult… All that was required of them was a primitive patriotism which could be appealed to whenever it was necessary to make them accept [whatever, cue the seamless shift from Covid™ to Russia! Russia! Russia!™] And when they become discontented, as they sometimes did, their discontentment led nowhere, because being without general ideas, they could only focus it on petty specific grievances.

There’s not much else to say, is there?

Well, perhaps with the exception of a few more lines from the Wikipedia entry on ‘Escapism’, which strike me as relevant, too; from the section on ‘During the Great Depression’:

Alan Brinkley, author of Culture and Politics in the Great Depression, presents how escapism became the new trend for dealing with the hardships created by the stock market crash in 1929: magazines, radio and movies, all were aimed to help people mentally escape from the mass poverty and economic downturn. Life magazine, which became hugely popular during the 1930s, was said to have pictures that give "no indication that there was such a thing as depression; most of the pictures are of bathing beauties and ship launchings and building projects and sports heroes – of almost anything but poverty and unemployment". Famous director Preston Sturges aimed to validate this notion by creating a film called Sullivan's Travels about a director of lightweight comedies wanting to make a serious message picture titled O Brother, Where Art Thou?.[26] The film ends with a group of poor destitute men in jail watching a comedic Mickey Mouse cartoon that ultimately lifts their spirits. Sturges aims to point out how "foolish and vain and self-indulgent" it would be to make a film about suffering. Therefore, movies of the time more often than not focused on comedic plot lines that distanced people emotionally from the horrors that were occurring all around them. These films "consciously, deliberately set out to divert people from their problems", but it also diverted them from the problems of those around them.[27]

If you’d ask me, I’d go for—these symptoms strongly resemble the present.

We note, in passing, that social media came to so-called S.M.A.R.T. phones in 2012, and I’d argue that the West has been in a prolonged economic depression since at least 2007/08 (and the EU/EEC specifically, since the creation of the Euro).

Finally, what does this all say about our current education system? Not much that’s good, and I suppose you might find a longish essay from spring 2022 quite…shall we say illustrative of these issues:

And now, if you’d excuse me, I’ll be banging my head on the wall. What a clusterf****** shitshow masquerading as expertise™, journalism™, and, forgive me for pointing this out, the best of all possible worlds.