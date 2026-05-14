Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
2h

The rule of law is subject to the law of rule, if I'm to be a bit flippant.

Since I know* that there are people in the EUroklatura and the WEF that do understand redundancy, logistics and that distributed systems are more durable than centralised ones, the Occamite conclusion is that the drive for centralisation is in spite of this knowledge, and serves a different purpose than any stated one (since the stated purpose and goals are in obvious contravention to knowledge and reality).

Let's toy with the idea, that every member state was to be bound by EU-law (stop laughing!) to be self-sufficient in energy production (we'd have to invent benchmarks of course), before being allowed to export or import energy.

What would this accomplish?

1) Loss of power for one set of Eurocrats

2) Increased autonomy for each member state

3) Increased internal competition in the Union re: industry & production & R&D

4) Increased independence from the London/Washington DC-axis power

5) Increased strength of the Union, due to all states being able to step in and help one stricken by embargos, natural disasters, or war

One can break down into many more detailed points of course.

The only downside would be decreased profits for the oligarchs owning the production plants and the import channels. For each member it would be a net boon, since increased production would equal more taxable income (assuming said taxes are used for the benefit of the people, the nation and the Union in that order).

*I have family who works in Brussels (EU) and Davos (WEF), not that they tell me anything secret - the vetting process of the WEF and the EU is insane.

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