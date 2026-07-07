Time to follow-up on the distortions wrought by the PHEIC Covid shitshow, and today, I’ve got a long interview with one of Germany’s premier fighters for justice, Tom Lausen.

About the author, as per the Berliner Zeitung’s note accompanying the below interview:

Tom Lausen is a German programmer, data analyst, and writer. He has worked as an IT specialist since the 1980s. Since 2020, he has been analyzing official COVID-19 data (RKI, PEI, DIVI, etc.) on a voluntary basis. He has served as an expert witness before Bundestag committees on several occasions and before the European Parliament in 2025. Appointed by the AfD parliamentary group, he has been a member of the German Bundestag’s Enquete Commission on COVID-19 (since 2025). He is known for his Spiegel bestsellers Die Intensiv-Mafia [trans. ‘The Intensive Care Mafia’ (2021)] and Die Untersuchung [trans. ‘The Investigation’]. He is considered a critical commentator on COVID-19 policies.

Translation of non-English content mine, with emphases and [snark] added.

Data Analyst Tom Lausen on Corona: ‘12 March 2020 was the Turning Point’

Data analyst Tom Lausen says: On 12 March 2020, a crucial decision was taken that was decisive for the further course of the Corona measures.

By Franz Becchi, Berliner Zeitung, 11 March 2026 [source; archived]

Former Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU, center) next to former RKI [Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s CDC] head Lothar H. Wieler (right) and Christian Drosten, Director of the Institute of Virology at Charité Berlin.

Six years after the coronavirus crisis [has it been that long? And: is it really over?], the topic has largely disappeared from the political arena. Data analyst Tom Lausen finds this astonishing. For years, he has analysed health data and appeared as an expert witness in the Bundestag’s Corona Enquiry Commission.

In this interview with the Berliner Zeitung, he explains why he considers many official figures problematic, why he believes model calculations play a central role in political decisions, and why he even traveled to Italy to count graves in cemeteries.

[Franz Becchi, hence FB] Mr. Lausen, today other crises dominate the headlines—wars, energy policy, geopolitical conflicts. Why, in your opinion, should we even be talking about the coronavirus anymore?

[Tom Lausen] We often hear that we have ‘come through the pandemic well’. But when you look at what actually happened during this time, the question arises whether you can really draw such a conclusion. In my opinion, many people are turning a blind eye to reality and to what really happened. We isolated elderly people in nursing homes for months. People who were already in a vulnerable state were separated from their families. Relatives were largely not even allowed to visit for end-of-life care. Non-infected people in retirement and nursing homes were locked in their rooms to prevent them from becoming infected. Many of these people simply couldn’t understand why they were suddenly no longer allowed to see their loved ones or were confined [reading such sentences in summer 2026 makes me both angry once again—and marvel at the insanity of the Covid shitshow]. If you say we got through this pandemic well, then that also implies that you consider all these measures to have been correct or at least acceptable in retrospect. I have great difficulty with that.

[FB] Were the Corona measures not appropriate?

In Germany we have officially counted around 185,000 corona deaths. With a number like that you would have to be very careful before saying everything went well. Because 185,000 deaths is clearly not a good result—not even in an international comparison. According to my calculations, many countries like Sweden got through this time better, even though people keep saying that Sweden got through the pandemic particularly badly in the first wave. In Sweden there were actually problems in nursing homes, especially after visiting bans were introduced there. On April 1st—much later—Sweden closed the nursing homes. There were hardly any deaths before. But the question of why people died needs to be examined more closely. This is exactly why we actually need a serious reappraisal [orig. Aufarbeitung, which is the same term used for what transpired after May 1945 with respect to Hitler’s rule] in Germany. However, my impression is that many political review committees tend to try to ultimately come to the conclusion: ‘We did everything right.’ And I cannot agree with this assessment. I also don’t know how anyone could seriously say that to the relatives of over 189,000 official Corona deaths.

[FB] Wasn’t it 185,000? [note that this relates to the 185K vs. 189K official™ Covid deaths mentioned by Mr. Lausen]

First of all, you have to know that the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) continues to use these figures today. That means if you look today, there are about 189,500. I don’t quite understand why these numbers keep coming. The real problem, however, lies in the definition of these deaths. In many cases, no distinction was made as to whether people died from the disease or with the disease—i.e., with a positive test. We learned from responses from state governments to parliamentary questions that many people had a positive test, but the disease may not have been the cause of their death. If you take this difference into account, you may end up with around two-thirds of the officially reported Covid-19 deaths in which the disease actually played a role [or you simply PHEIC it like the Norwegians do and invent an entirely new, if useless, category, that of a ‘COVID-19-associated deaths’, which are (drum roll) ‘defined as deaths where COVID-19 is indicated as an underlying or contributing cause on the death certificate’, but, fear not lest some Covid critic comes along and wishes to ask questions, ‘deaths without a positive test are now also included’, as the Norwegian Institute of Public Health’s update for weeks 45/46 (6-19 Nov.) 2023 ‘splains™ on p. 19; see the footnote for a screenshot and the full quote]. There’s another aspect to consider. At the beginning of the pandemic, Covid-19 was described as a severe form of pneumonia. Applying this definition and examining hospital data reveals something interesting: only about 50 per cent of those who died actually had pneumonia. This means that half of the cases don’t fit this initial clinical picture [it’s Schrödinger’s pneumonia, I suppose, much like the shenanigans with the positive test results (or not)]. And if you look further into the data, it becomes even more striking. From 2022 onward, the proportion of cases with a positive test and simultaneously diagnosed pneumonia was only seven to eight per cent [that should be known much wider—this is a strinkig bit of information].

[FB] What do you mean by that?

Well, there are about 40 different ICD codes for pneumonia in the International Classification of Diseases. Looking at these codes together, German hospitals recorded approximately 360,000 cases of pneumonia annually before the pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, this number suddenly dropped to about 210,000 cases. This means that roughly 150,000 cases of pneumonia have statistically disappeared [so, who made the decision to re-classify 1/3 of these pneumonia cases?]. At the same time, a previously little-used code for pneumonia appeared: ‘J12.8’ [source; it was introduced in 2016 and relates to ‘Viral pneumonia, not elsewhere classified’], specifically for coding Covid-19 pneumonia. Comparing these developments, one has to wonder whether a recoding of pneumonia patients has occurred. This doesn’t mean there weren’t any severe cases of Covid-19. But from a statistical perspective, it seems as if diagnoses that occur every year anyway have been partially shifted into a new category.

[FB] Another striking phenomenon was the disappearance of influenza … [fun factoid: the ICD-10 code J12.8 comes with the ‘code first: associated influenza, if applicable’ addition].

Yes, that is indeed remarkable. There’s a graph from the World Health Organization (WHO) showing influenza waves over many years. [I’ve screen-shot this one for your convenience] These waves usually occur regularly. Interestingly, they even become larger over the years—parallel to rising influenza vaccination rates. I don’t want to infer a direct causal relationship from this, but it is certainly striking [ah, Mr. Lausen is referring to spread-by-injection, a well-documented fact in regard to vaccine-derived polio infections, sayeth the WHO: Do check out the footnote for another gem of sciencey reasoning™ And then something very unusual happens: in the same year that Covid-19 began, influenza virtually disappears worldwide. In Germany, the explanation quickly offered was that masks were responsible [sure, face diapers are sooper-dooper, though, due to their (drum roll) ‘70% bacterial filtration efficiency’]. But if masks were the cause, one would expect to see a different trend in countries without mandatory mask-wearing. Sweden had no mask mandate—and yet influenza disappeared there as well. This makes this explanation at least questionable.

[FB] What does the data actually say about masks and vaccinations today?

The interesting thing about masks is that there are indications they may have had negative effects. The German Economic Institute [orig. Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft, or IW], for example, investigated why sick leave increased so sharply at the end of 2022. There, citing RKI data, the argument is made that prolonged mask-wearing may have led to people having less contact with common germs, thus lowering their immunity. When the measures were then lifted, there was a sharp increase in respiratory illnesses, such as RSV. In my opinion, this alone would be reason enough not to wear a mask permanently. Many illnesses after the removal of masks are unacceptable, especially when their effectiveness in combating Covid-19 remained controversial anyway. The fundamental problem is this: the effectiveness of so-called non-pharmaceutical measures has never been clearly and separately investigated. Professor Lars Schaade from the RKI simply states that all measures together were helpful. But if one cannot distinguish which measure had which effect, then this is of little scientific value [true, and for good measure, here’s a sooper-sciencey™ study of these non-pharmaceutical measures in a Nordic country (spoiler alert: Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions vs. Covid Mostly Didn't Work, According to a New 'Study' epimetheus · May 4, 2023 Read full story I suppose a q.e.d. is in order].

[FB] And what does the data look like on corona vaccinations?

When it comes to vaccinations, I see the biggest problem in safety monitoring. Very early on, everything was politically and institutionally geared towards vaccines. At the same time, in my opinion, pharmacovigilance, i.e., the monitoring of side effects, was not sufficiently prepared. The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) later carried out analyses of deaths and serious side effects, such as thrombosis or myocarditis using signal detection methods that were not provided for in its own guidelines. Instead of DPA/PRR [Disproportionality Analysis/Proportional Reporting Ratio], OvE [Observed vs. Expected] methodology was used. That’s why I would say: we were flying blind when it came to vaccinations, because on 21 July 2021, the PEI informed the Federal Health Ministry that they could not adequately assess the safety of the corona vaccines with German data. To this day, no one knows exactly what extent of possible damage actually occurs because these questions are not consistently addressed—and because many of those affected have so far barely been able to get through in court.

[FB] Is it even possible to say how many people in Germany may have died from the vaccinations?

[FB] In the parliamentary inquiry hearings, many politicians say they acted ‘to the best of their knowledge’ during the pandemic. What do you say to that?

At the beginning of a crisis, the executive branch naturally has a certain degree of discretion. But that only applies for a limited time. The longer a situation lasts and the more data becomes available, the less one can claim ignorance of the situation. The example from the last hearing of the parliamentary enquiry commission in the Bundestag with Bodo Ramelow [of the Left] illustrates the problem, in my view. In Thuringia, school closures and the postponement of non-essential surgeries were unanimously decided [w/o any kind of due consideration of data or the law, as well as the lawfare-esque persecution of those who stood up against this, such as Judge Dettmar].

[FB] During the hearing, you specifically mentioned 12 March 2020. Why do you consider this day so crucial?

In my view, 12 March 2020 was the turning point. On that day, a conference of state prime ministers was held at the Federal Chancellery. It was originally supposed to be about energy policy. Then, on short notice, the topic was changed to the coronavirus. Among those invited were Christian Drosten, the then-Health Minister Jens Spahn, and the President of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler. A model was presented there that depicted extremely dramatic scenarios. And the state premiers were essentially confronted with this model, a model that the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) did not want published. This is evident from the RKI files [see this posting].

[FB] Are you saying that the state prime ministers were shoehorned [orig. überrumpelt, which also permits the translation ‘shang-haied’] at the time?

Yes, that’s how it’s been described. Some of the state prime ministers immediately welcomed the measures, while others, according to the description in Jens Spahn’s book, felt ‘shoehorned’. And it’s important to remember: At that point, the RKI hadn’t even set the risk assessment to ‘high’. Nevertheless, they were already discussing drastic measures, such as school closures and the postponement of elective surgeries.

[FB] You also directly addressed Mr. Ramelow in this context.

Yes, because the example of Thuringia illustrates the problem very clearly. According to the RKI dashboard, Mr. Ramelow had twelve positive tests in his state that day. Twelve. And at the same time, decisions were being prepared there that would affect the lives of hundreds of thousands of children, such as school closures. I therefore asked him whether he even had any specialist departments or experts from his ministry present at this conference. His answer was: No, it wasn’t a conference of specialist ministers. In other words: These decisions were made without the direct involvement of the relevant departments within the ministries. And that, for me, demonstrates the powerful political influence these models had at the time. They created a dynamic that sometimes had little to do with the actual situation on the ground. And it also showed me that individual state prime ministers simply made decisions without bothering to consult their specialist departments.

[FB] Why are you so skeptical of models?

Models predicted extremely high death tolls worldwide. Such models, for example from Imperial College London or Johns Hopkins University, strongly influenced the political debate. In retrospect, however, it’s clear that many of these predictions were significantly overestimated [see this incisive bit in the National Review on Prof. Ferguson: ‘Last March, Ferguson admitted that his Imperial College model of the COVID-19 disease was based on undocumented, 13-year-old computer code that was intended to be used for a feared influenza pandemic, rather than a coronavirus. Ferguson declined to release his original code so other scientists could check his results. He only released a heavily revised set of code last week, after a six-week delay. So the real scandal is: Why did anyone ever listen to this guy?’]. In Germany, at times, people were talking about 400,000 possible deaths within a few weeks, in Great Britain even 500,000, in Switzerland 100,000, and in Sweden 85,000. The problem is that models are actually unsuitable for such predictions. They can show how a pandemic might develop under certain assumptions. But they are very heavily dependent on these assumptions. Many important factors weren’t even considered—for example, that people change their behaviour as soon as they know a virus is circulating. Or that viruses become less lethal over time. That’s why I believe the argument, ‘we couldn’t have known better’ is flawed. Precisely because so much data is available today that was already available back then, the decisions made must be examined openly and thoroughly.

[FB] How do you explain the fact that during the Corona crisis, the media and politics often presented a picture contrary to what you derive from the data?

In my view, this is one of the central questions of the reappraisal. Either it was due to inadequate research—or because certain narratives were adopted. From the beginning, the expectation was built that vaccination would be the solution to the pandemic. When it became available, the message quickly became: vaccination was the salvation. Once such a narrative is established, there is a strong interest in not jeopardising it. That’s exactly what we saw. One example is the reporting obligations of hospitals. In order to be able to assess the effectiveness, the vaccination status of corona patients should also be reported. In Saxony, for example, this was sometimes not transmitted to up to 90 per cent of hospitalised patients despite the obligation to report. If such data is missing, it is difficult to seriously assess the effectiveness of a vaccination. Incidentally, no statutory fines were levied for failure to report vaccination status by the reporting clinics, as can be seen from state inquiries. The same applies to safety monitoring: by law, the Paul Ehrlich Institute should evaluate data from statutory health insurance associations in order to detect side effects. However, these data have not been fully evaluated to date (2026!). If you put this together, you at least get the impression that the portrayal of vaccination as a central solution should not be questioned. If it had been reported that many hospitalised patients had already been vaccinated, this would have immediately raised questions about the vaccination campaign. That’s why the narrative remained stable for a long time: vaccination as a salvation, the unvaccinated as a risk.

[FB] You also tried to check data themselves—for example in Bergamo.

Yes. Bergamo became a symbol of the pandemic worldwide during the first Corona wave. Images of military vehicles transporting coffins went around the world. At the same time, there was a lot of speculation about whether the official death figures were correct, because the death curve in the Bergamo region showed a sharp but very short and epidemiologically inconclusive swing.

This is the graph Mr. Lausen alludes to.

That’s why we decided to go to Bergamo ourselves. We went there with a small team and spent ten days visiting cemeteries and counting graves. That might sound unusual at first, but we simply wanted to know if the figures were plausible. I went there with a certain amount of skepticism. But the result was clear: the official figures were correct. That was an important experience for me. That’s precisely what scientific work is all about for me. The death rate in Bergamo was indeed exceptionally high, but then immediately fell back to a normal level.

[FB] Do you now see yourself more as a researcher, an activist, or someone who simply wants the numbers to speak for themselves?

I see myself as a researcher. If I don’t know something, I try to find out. I look at data, I travel there, I talk to people. And research also means accepting when one’s own hypothesis turns out to be wrong [let’s talk to a vaccinologist next, eh?]. That’s exactly what happened in Bergamo. For me, scientific work includes being willing to examine one’s own assumptions and correct them if necessary.

[FB] So, from your perspective, was the pandemic also an accelerating factor in certain societal thought processes—for example, the acceptance of measures or technologies that would have been almost unimaginable before?

That’s certainly observable. At the same time, I see another point: we’ve been experiencing strong political polarisation for quite some time now. I’m noticing this myself in conversations these days. When I talk to politicians from different camps, for instance, we often initially encounter certain labels—such as the accusation that someone is politically extreme or belongs to a particular camp. But when you clarify that you’re not acting politically at all, but simply analysing data, you often quickly return to a normal conversation. Then you realise that perfectly normal human encounters are actually possible behind these political labels. My impression, therefore, is that much of this strong polarisation is superimposed—a kind of artificial separation between people. At the same time, it’s repeatedly shown that this separation disappears as soon as people actually talk to each other. And that gives hope [which is also why the social distancing shit prolonged the mandates].

Bottom Lines

Mr. Lausen—with whom I spoke once, perhaps, if memory serves, is one of the most level-headed people in Germany who also knows his data. Kudos to the Berliner Zeitung to offer him the opportunity to speak at-length.

We’ll never get anywhere if the outright denial—Prof. Drosten, for instance, is refusing to provide written expert testimony to the court right now—or worse continues. As to the latter part, I’m old enough to remember depravities, such as this one:

The above references could continue for a while, but the most important aspect here, to me, appears to be—that there is a conspiracy of silence on part of the powers-that-be.

As we learned from other major scandals, the cover-up is often worse than the crime, and if we progress from that model, we have to ask the question: what could possibly be worse than tens, if not hundreds of thousands deaths due to the poison/death juices?

Would that be the looting of the public coffers? The blatantly illegal, if not treasonous, disregard for the rule of law and constitutionally guaranteed liberties? Or how ‘bout the refusal to accept responsibility after a few years i the spotlight of media attention?

All of the above—and a ton of other things—surely apply, and the vanity of the key players during the PHEIC Covid shitshow is telling.

Judgement will come one day; if anything, take solace in the epigraph of Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina, which is taken from Romans 12:19: