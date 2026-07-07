Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
6hEdited

in the span of 1 week (9-16/03/2020) C19 measures all over Europe went from policies supported by medical experts advocating herd immunity to mandated lock downs. while UK's chief medical officer, Enright on Friday (13/03) maintained that "The best way of managing [C19] is herd immunity and [to] protect the vulnerable...", on Sunday 15th the health secretary appeared on the BBC's Andrew Marr and Sky's Sophy Ridge programmes, restating that "...herd immunity was not the government's policy...." - https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-53433824

in Germany '...Der erste Corona-Lockdown wurde am 16. März 2020 beschlossen und trat am 22. März 2020 in Kraft... - https://www.wiwo.de/politik/deutschland/corona-wie-verlief-der-erste-lockdown-in-deutschland/26853384.html

where did these bizarre policies originate from, who pushed it?

in 2024 the Dutch minister for Public Health, Fleur Agema, admitted that the government's pandemic reaction was based on complying with 'obligations towards NATO', resulting in the implementation of the first lockdown on (you guessed it) sunday 15/03/2020 - https://transition-news.org/militarische-operation-niederlandische-gesundheitsministerin-deckt-nato ; https://www.globalresearch.ca/new-dutch-health-minister-fleur-agema-nato-obligations/5872252

is was a coördinated military operation, not based on medical research nor in the interest of public health, in which we were a world-wide test lab for the introduction of an untested bioweapon (the vaxx). fortunately, ever so slowly this information is reaching greater audiences.

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
2h

Ah, ja, we were such an embarassment to the Covidiots-in-office all over the West, weren't we?

This link to Socialstyrelsen shows tables of Covid-deaths and associated data, and what becomes really interesting is comparing table "Döda i covid-19 – kön och ålder" (Dead from Covid-19 - by sex and age) with table "Döda i influensa - kön och ålder (Dead from flu - sex and age).

You'll immediately see that as the Covid-curve drops, the flu-curve rises proportionately. How curious, hm.

https://www.socialstyrelsen.se/statistik-och-data/statistik/alla-statistikamnen/lagesbild-covid-19-influensa-och-rs-statistik/statistik-om-doda-covid-19-influensa-och-rs-virus/

The page even notes that during 2020/2021 so few died from the flu that they cannot be shown statistically. In other words, the seasonal and annual deaths from flu were instead counted as Covid-deaths. The official death-tally for Sweden for Covid is still under 15 000 dead, from 2020 to present. 15 000/6 = 2 500, though almost all the deaths happened during 2020-2022.

A note on the closing of nusring homes, assisted living and such: it was not done at the same time, in the same way in Sweden. Some counties shut them down completely, some enforced restrictions on visitors, and some did not do anything more than ask people to not come visit if they felt ill.

Also, the two biggest comorbities were smoking and being fat - those contributed almost as much as age to how fatal the infection was.

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