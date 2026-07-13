More to follow-up on, this time, re: the Covid shitshow—for Mr. Tom Lausen, the intrepid IT analyst and Covid critic also noticed, a while ago, that many of the German legal rulings on whatever matter Covid cited, without much ado, jurisprudence originating in Germany between 1933 and 1945.

This was picked up by Prof. Stefan Homburg, a retired economist, who has had the questionable honour™ of being named explicitly as a danger to public health policies due to his status (tenured professor), reputation (impeccable), and trustworthiness.

Translation of non-English content, emphases, and [snark] mine.

The below is sourced to the Hamburg-based association (Verein) by the name of Staats- und Wirtschaftspolitische Gesellschaft e.V. (translates into something like ‘State and Economic Policy Assoc.’), which, according to the syndicated columnist, Andreas Speit writing (archived) or the woke-fied Tagesanzeiger back in summer 2022, noted the Staats- und Wirtschaftspolitische Gesellschaft e.V. ‘is firmly on the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war’ and followed-up by noting its history:

Hugo Wellems founded the SWG in 1962. Wellems was once a consultant in the ‘Reich Ministry for Public Enlightenment and Propaganda’. In its 60th anniversary year, the Hamburg-based company assures that it has ‘always remained true to its conservative and patriotic ideals’. To this day the SWG complains about the ‘Allied re-education’ and the ‘1968 destruction of values’ and warns against liberalism and diversity. Revisionists and right-wing extremists repeatedly gave lectures at the SWG. Holocaust denier Ursula Haverbeck was also a guest … [I’m skipping over the guilt-trippin’ by association (SWG cited Aleksander Dugin), and note the following issue: is the SWG a right-wing extremist association? In an answer to a small question from the Left about the non-profit status of the SWG, the Hamburg Senate points out that the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution does not monitor the association. Felix Krebs from the Hamburg-based Bündnis gegen Rechts [trans. Alliance Against the Right] says: ‘In her action plan against right-wing extremism, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser [SPD] promised to stop the financial activities of right-wing extremist networks—this does not seem to be possible with the Hamburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution.’

Funny that, this Bündnis gegen Rechts is no unknown actor—it’s yet another NGO that, once back in 2024, was instrumental in the agit-prop that surrounds the ‘firewall’ (orig. Brandmauer) of all Democratic™ parties and factions in Our Democracy™ against any kind of countenance of the AfD. The Bündnis gegen Rechts’ own website self-identifies as follows:

In January 2022, we took to the streets against conspiracy ideologists, corona deniers, Reich citizens, anti-Semites and other ‘lateral thinkers’ and called for ‘solidarity and enlightenment instead of conspiracy ideologies’.

This is what Gunnar Schupelius had to say about the Bündnis gegen Rechts in the BILD newspaper back in 2024 (source; archived):

The organiser of the firewall around the Reichstag is an ‘Alliance Against the Right’ [orig. Bündnis gegen Rechts]. The call was signed by 1,160 organisations. Among them are pretty much all relevant addresses from the green and left areas, but no others. The ‘ADFC Miesbach’, for example, is there, and the ‘Aktionsbündnis Mücke remains colorful’, the ‘Akw-Nee-Stammtisch Hamburg Eimsbüttel’, the Berlin Tenants Association e.V., the ‘Berliner Bäume Wässerer’, the ‘Frauen Computer Zentrum Berlin’, the ‘Initiative Bundesplatz’ and the ‘Zero Waste e.V.’. Anti-constitutional groups also form the firewall, such as the Interventionist Left (IL), which questions the democratic system and is therefore monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. But the centre of society, which the organisers of the ‘firewall against the right’ see themselves as, is not there … The outrage against right-wing extremists, which is very strong among the population, is obviously being exploited for an agenda of the political left. This is a brilliant move in their opinion, but not in the interest of the ‘middle of society’ that the ‘Alliance Against the Right’ supposedly represents.

With all that settled, I’ll throw in a disclaimer that although I dunno anyone from the Staats- und Wirtschaftspolitische Gesellschaft e.V., there’s probably some common-sensical overlap of opinions (e.g., the post-1968 Frankfurt School-ification), but that’s it. There’s also the notion of allegations by journos™ in certain, quite openly insane outlets that also publish other such shit, e.g.,

All I’m saying is—the Tagesanzeiger (or taz) isn’t the most reliable source of information on any matter, but I suppose I digress.

Does the Corona Justice System Refer to Nazi-Era Verdicts?

Via Staats- und Wirtschaftspolitische Gesellschaft e.V., 23 Aug. 2024 [source; archived]

IT expert and author Tom Lausen raises a serious accusation in an interview published on Oliver Janich’s Telegram channel [in German]. According to Lausen, the German judiciary, when dismissing lawsuits against the government’s COVID-19 measures, is also citing rulings from Nazi-era courts. These rulings, he claims, prioritise ‘public health’ [orig. Volksgesundheit], based on Nazi ideology, over individual rights.

You can watch the relevant excerpt of the interview here.

Professor Dr. Stefan Homburg, a financial economist and former chair at the Leibniz University Hannover, has investigated this and confirms Lausen’s claims. On X, Homburg writes under the headline ‘Nazi Law Beats the Basic Law’ [the below translation is the ‘automatic’ one offered by X, not mine]

Tom Lausen notes that the Corona jurisprudence is based on the National Socialist concept of ‘public health’. Background: the Basic Law was created in deliberate departure from NS ideology, which placed ethnic concerns above the well-being of individual human beings. After the war, the idea spread of inalienable individual basic and human rights, into which the state must not intervene. For example, the @BVerfG [German Federal Constitutional Court] prohibited shooting down a passenger aircraft to avert a terrorist attack: https://bundesverfassungsgericht.de/SharedDocs/Pressemitteilungen/DE/2006/bvg06-011.html Since Corona, jurisprudence has relativised basic and human rights and condones the endangerment of individuals’ health and lives. The Nuremberg Code no longer applies; forced medical experiments are back. For instance, the Bavarian Higher Regional Court explicitly cites the Reichsgerichtshof (1 D 762/39 - 25.06.1940) in its mask ruling of 05 June 2023—206 StRR 76/23, which states that under National Socialism ‘the relationship between the evaluation of individual concerns ... and the evaluation of public health has fundamentally changed’. The disdain for the individual human being in favour of imagined collective needs, expressed in slogans like proletariat, people, or solidarity, characterises socialism, National Socialism, and other totalitarian ideologies. We must put a stop to these tendencies!

In addition, Homburg provides an overview of how courts base their Corona verdicts on Nazi verdicts. According to Homburg, the overview does not claim to be complete. This overview here:

The fact that Federal Republic courts rely on judgments from courts from the Nazi era is not new. But it is new, even scandalous, when the judgments cited are clearly based on Nazi ideology. Clarification is urgently needed here.

Bottom Lines

I’ve taken the time to also provide you with this insight—for it’s one thing to add a ‘disclaimer’ to where I find stuff, incl. the ‘additional information’ required for the allegation that this or that individual or association may or may not be a ‘right-wing extremist’ (like that taz journo™ Speit alleges).

So, in all brevity, here are the receipts in terms of are Tom Lausen and Stefan Homburg correct in asserting that the Covid jurisprudence rely on NS-era rulings?

The long and the short version is: yes they are, and the SWG’s brief note is correct, as much as the Branch Covidians hate it (and refuse to admit reality):

Here’s my translation of the highlighted passage from the Free State of Bavaria’s official website (I’ve added emphasis on the NS-era citation the court relied on)

According to almost unanimous opinion [them experts™, once again] in case law and literature, a health certificate within the meaning of Section 278 of the Criminal Code (both in the version valid at the time of the crime and in previous and subsequent versions) is already incorrect if the finding, as established here for each individual case, is certified without carrying out a relevant examination (RG, Urteil vom 25. Juni 1940, 1 D 762/39, RGSt 74, 229, 231; BGH, Urteil vom 23. April 1954 …)

That subsequent ruling by the post-WW2 Federal Court (BGH) dated 23 April 1954 relies on that earlier ruling; that 1954 verdict, though, holds that a health certificate is invalid—and thus punishable according to the Criminal Code—if it was cobbled together w/o ‘a relevant examination’, which goes for both the individual having such a health certificate as well as the medical doctor signing one.

As the litany of subsequent rulings in the above screenshot (they follow the 1954 ruling) show, this line of thinking was applied, during the Covid shitshow, to PHEIC mask or poison/death exemptions. The doctors who issued such exemptions ‘without a relevant examination’ were liable to prosecution under the Criminal Code.

To wrap this up, I suppose the underlying issue of the Covid shitshow is this: without prejudice to the awesome work by Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt,

Long story short, there’s more to read here: