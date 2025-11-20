We’ll stay in Norway for the time being, though today we’ll look at the ongoing clusterf*** associated with the WHO-declared PHEIC Covid Pandemic™, or, rather, with its strange afterlife.

Every now and then, articles by one particular journo™ over at NRK, Norway’s state broadcaster, appear. That man—one Jan-Erik Wilthil—has appeared in several pages here, and his coverage™ is characterised by one overarching theme: omission of the Covid poison/death juices as having anything to do with WTF is going on.

Journo™ extraordinaire Wilthil appeared last in these pages in early October when he reported™ on the strange and otherwise inexplicable rise of sick leave across Europe by some 20-60% in the past couple of years:

In another piece from autumn 2024, though, we learned another key insight that I must bring up here as it is relevant to the below content:

There is no consistent data on community spread of COVID-19 in Norway for the entire period of 2020 to 2023.

For the source of that particularly telling quote, please see this:

And with these things said, let’s now dive into what journo™ Wilthil has written about last week.

As always, non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark], as well as my Bottom Lines, added.

More Deaths: ‘Covid-19 Can Cause High Blood Pressure’

The number of Norwegians dying from high blood pressure has more than doubled in the last five years. ‘Could be due to the coronavirus’, says a cardiologist. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health blames this change to the registration of deaths.

By Jan-Erik Wilthil, NRK, 16 Nov. 2025 [source; archived]

Carotid artery ruptured: Roger Morten Slettedal was close to death when his carotid artery ruptured, as a result of high blood pressure. Now several studies show that Covid-19 can lead to this potentially dangerous condition.

Roger Morten Slettedal is one of many who has experienced the consequences of living with untreated high blood pressure.

As a young man, he hovered between life and death, when his main artery suddenly burst [no further information about that ‘context’ is given].

‘I had chest pain while exercising’, he says.

After a visit to the emergency room and a doctor, he was admitted to the hospital. In the morning, he was found unconscious next to the bed.

Then the alarm went off.

I woke up in the emergency room. Then the helicopter was outside. I heard the doctor say that he thought it was heartbreaking to take me to the helicopter. He thought I had to have my last minutes with my wife, and say goodbye.

Slettedal was rushed to the Rikshospitalet [Oslo University’s main hospital], where it was determined that his main artery had ruptured. The doctors concluded that the cause was high blood pressure.

After a complicated surgery and a week in an artificially induced coma, Slettedal came back to life.

‘Statistically, I shouldn’t have made it, but I did fine’, he says [what a happy ending, eh? Oh, wait…].

He later developed heart disease as a result of what happened.

Increase in Deaths

High blood pressure is considered the most important risk factor for cardiac illness and death worldwide.

Now it turns out that mortality due to high blood pressure has increased noticeably in Norway over the past five years [and I’m sure experts™ and commentators alike will now assure us that nothing has to do with anything in this regard].

At the same time, several studies show that the coronavirus can affect blood pressure in some people.

‘There is a clear connection between Covid-19 and high blood pressure’, says Professor of Cardiology Artur Fedorowski at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden [Sweden’s main medical university].

He is an expert [see, one of the right people to ask] on how the coronavirus affects the heart and blood vessels, and he has published several studies and articles on the topic.

He becomes concerned when NRK reports on developments in Norway.

‘This is both interesting and disturbing’, says the professor [there you have it].

He fears that an increasing proportion of the population is walking around with undetected high blood pressure [I’m wondering if the good professor has a test kit™ he will soon sell].

According to figures from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (IPH), there has been a sharp increase in the number of people who die with high blood pressure as the underlying cause of death [I call BS on this one, for I read the underlying report (it’s the linked file), with the following direct quote in English to be found on p. 6:

The mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases in 2024 is marginally lower than in 2023. The number of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases had a significant annual decline from the 1970s, but this trend has leveled off in recent years.

Do you see what I mean? Journo™ Wilthil wrote whatever, and didn’t accurately represent whatever the report said]

Ever since 1996, the number of deaths due to high blood pressure has been between 350 and 450 each year.

From 2020, there was a sudden and unexpected increase that has continued to this day.

Last year, 1,025 Norwegians died as a result of high blood pressure, more than doubling in just five years.

Even when adjusting for the age composition of the population, the mortality rate is far higher than before. Most of the deaths have affected people over 70 years of age.

Recommendation: Check Your Blood Pressure

‘That increased mortality may mean that the number of people with high blood pressure has increased sharply, especially among the elderly’, says Fedorowski [because these things just happen, right? Right].

He points to research that suggests Covid-19 can lead to the condition for several months after infection, even for those who develop a mild course of the disease.

A study published in a reputable [lol, that’s actually in the original: anerkjent] medical journal recently concluded that people over 40 are at higher risk of developing high blood pressure after contracting the virus. Those who already have heart or kidney disease are even more at risk [once more, here’s what the study says:

SARS-CoV-2 may trigger new-onset persistent hypertension. This study investigated the incidence and risk factors associated with new-onset persistent hypertension during COVID-19 hospitalization and at ≈6-month follow-up compared with influenza.

No healthy control group, which was people hospitalised for the flu; if one reads on, there’s so much ‘more’ to say about these findings than the nonsense peddled by journo™ Wilthil, including the following, you know, stuff:

Persistent hypertension was more common among older adults, males, Black, patients with preexisting comorbidities (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease), and those who were treated with pressor and corticosteroid medications.

I suppose that would be relevant information here, but, alas, that wouldn’t serve journo™ Wilthil’s scaremongering]

The authors of the study believe the findings are alarming, because so many people are infected with the coronavirus each year, and suggest that many more patients are likely to develop high blood pressure in the future.

The study was conducted among more than 45,000 Americans with confirmed Covid-19. The risk was highest for those who were hospitalised [nope, that was literally the study population; they were identified by PCR testing (which has a 90% false-positive rate) and guess what variable was excluded (drum roll):

Demographic data included age, sex, race, and ethnicity. Preexisting comorbidities included congestive heart failure, chronic kidney disease (CKD), coronary artery disease (CAD), diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma

If you guess was the poison/death juices, you were spot-on] but those with a more moderate course of the disease also had a higher risk of developing new-onset high blood pressure.

Far fewer people developed the condition after getting sick with the flu [that would be the ‘control group’].

The researchers do not rule out that other factors during the pandemic itself, such as stress, social isolation, and lack of physical activity, may have affected the results [the poison/death juices may never be named].

Another study conducted among 1.7 million patients points to Covid-19 [of course] as one of the five most important reasons why someone develops the condition [the other four being ‘obesity, age > 50, tobacco use, and insomnia’; speaking of the poison/death juices, here’s the information journo™ Wilthil keeps from you if you don’t read the referenced study:

Vaccination status may be an important protective [sic] factor against new onset hypertension. The COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to decrease the risk of repeat infection, and both acute and long-COVID cardiovascular complications10,11,12,13. In this study, while individual vaccination data was not available, Suffolk County reported on May 2022 that 95% of adults received at least one vaccination dose and 87% of adults were fully vaccinated14. In contrast, an estimated 34% of people in the Bronx were vaccinated as of August 202215, which may explain, in part, the difference in incidence between the two cohorts. It should be noted that the effect of individual vaccination status is particularly difficult to assess with regards to the outcomes of this study. Vaccine status is not reliably recorded across different health care systems, and administration can vary based on age, comorbidities, and vaccine type (single vs. multiple shots).

Hence we must never speak of the poison/death juices again.]

Countries such as the United States have also experienced a significant increase in deaths due to high blood pressure, according to a report prepared by one of the world’s largest reinsurance companies, Swiss Re.

Professor Fedorowski recommends that everyone over 40 years of age check their blood pressure if they get sick with Covid-19 [but I only know™ that I have Covid if I test, which appears to be false-positive in 9 out of ten cases; better stock up on Covid Tests™ (at least ten) to be sure to know the origin of my sniffles, right? Right]:

Especially those who are hospitalised, but also those with risk factors such as old age, diabetes, heart disease, smoking, and obesity.

IPH: ‘More correct registration of deaths’

The Institute of Public Health (IPH), however, believes that the transition to so-called digital death certificates may explain the increase [ah, so the increase in deaths is a data artefact: that’s reassuring, hence we can forget the above-related studies and commentary by Prof. Fedorowski: they had me worried for a moment… /sarcasm].

Previously, doctors have written death certificates on paper, but from 2020 they have increasingly used an electronic system. This should be more reliable and help doctors provide more precise information about the cause of death [sorry not sorry, but how does having the same information as before increase the accuracy of said same information?].

The doctor has the opportunity to go further back in the series of conditions that led to death [ah, we’re talking about physicians having access to electronic/digital patient records, which in my understanding is a different beast]. High blood pressure is a risk factor or precursor to many other conditions, and which is now perhaps more often correctly registered as the underlying cause of death.

Thus section chief Preben Aavitsland [hi, Preben, who is best remembered as the IPH’s diehard-vaxxnik, e.g., see this piece] at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

He believes [so, that’s his opinion, nothing deriving from facts or data] that there is no certain evidence that Covid-19 has led to an increase in deaths due to high blood pressure in Norway.

Aavitsland says that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has also seen an increase in the number of deaths due to falls in Norway after the introduction of electronic death certificates. Previously, this was registered as an unspecified accident [that’s actually a fair point].

‘This increase [of higher mortality due to high blood pressure] is probably due to more correct registration’, believes Aavitsland [which doesn’t make any sense for if you’re hospitalised (or require medical help), blood pressure is measured routinely: this information is entered into the case file, which the attending physician then sees].

According to the Norwegian Institute of Health, there is an increased incidence of heart failure, heart inflammation, and blood clots in the acute phase of Covid-19 [that’s probably the money paragraph in this piece: a stunning admission, if there ever was one, esp. since we’re talking about a respiratory virus™, eh…]

‘How the virus affects heart health over a longer period of time is more unclear’, says Aavitsland, adding:

It is still not sufficiently clear whether anyone, and if so who, may develop new cardiovascular complications in the long term.

Aavitsland also believes that the studies that point to a connection between Covid and high blood pressure have the possibility of bias that may have affected the results [lol, sure, would that be exclusion of any data on the poison/death juice uptake?].

Lower Life Expectancy

At the same time, there are several signs that not everything is well with Norwegian public health:

Mortality from cardiovascular diseases is at a historically low level , but the positive development seems to have stopped. In the first years of the pandemic, more deaths were registered than normal, and a more than 50-year trend of continuous decline has now levelled off.

An increase in deaths has also been recorded in the category of ‘other ischemic diseases’ in recent years . This includes diseases that cause narrowed blood vessels, which can prevent blood supply to parts of the heart muscle. IPH believes this is also due to the transition to digital registration [you see, even if there are data, public health officialdom is gaslighting you without end].

In addition, the use of heart medications has increased since the start of the pandemic. Drug use has been increasing for several years, but increased noticeably from the time the pandemic began in 2020.

Use of pharmaceutical products related to cardiovascular illnesses [in 2020, the base line was 219 per 1,000 residents; that rate climbed to 241 per 1,000 residents i 2024, i.e., a 10% increase]

According to Statistics Norway, life expectancy is also lower than expected in Norway, if compared to the trend before the pandemic.

‘We may have lost almost a year in life expectancy’, says demographer Anders Sønstebø.

Although life expectancy increased by 0.2 years last year, it is still lower than the development before the pandemic would indicate.

‘Life expectancy is an extremely good measure of mortality, because it takes into account the age and sex distribution in the population’, says Sønstebø.

‘Blood Vessels are Stiffening’

‘I find these figures very disturbing. I have really just been waiting for us to see an increase’, says researcher and physician Gunhild Alvik Nyborg, who is affiliated with the Corona Study at Oslo University Hospital [oh, we’ve met that good MD before, too, and needless to say, Dr. Gunhild is among those experts™ journos™ rely on to muddy the water re the poison/death juices:

I suppose you should know that about these experts™ cited here].

She also believes that the research clearly shows that the coronavirus can cause damage to the cardiovascular system:

When many people are now infected many times, it is to be expected that we will see more people with high blood pressure, and thus also more people who die from complications of this.

‘A large study [lol, this is a press release] shows that our blood vessels become stiffer after we have had Covid, especially in women. And stiff blood vessels are closely linked to high blood pressure’, says Nyborg [funny enough, here’s the study, which has the following limitation in regards to poison/death juice uptake:

We cannot exclude residual confounding due to unmeasured factors that contribute either to risk of COVID-19 or to elevated PWV and that may have been incompletely controlled for in statistical models. This limitation is particularly relevant to the results related to vaccination, which should be interpreted with caution due to potential confounding by indication.

The poison/death juices can never be mentioned].

She agrees that the transition to digital death notifications may have affected the death toll somewhat, but has little faith that it is the whole explanation [neither do I, but this US$ 64,000 question is related to—the poison/death juices that shall not be named]:

It is not natural to believe that this will affect the sum of all cardiovascular diseases. The downward trend was broken in 2020, and we now have more deaths from these diseases than expected. We cannot use this as an excuse not to look for causes for what probably reflects a serious development in public health.

She calls on the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and the Norwegian health authorities to take late-life injuries more seriously:

It is not only the mortality rate that is increasing, but also the sick leave and the number of doctor visits. We cannot afford to continue to pretend that these problems do not exist.

She is supported by cardiologist Fedorowski:

This is an important signal that should be analysed further [I agree with both, but since we cannot talk about the poison/death juices—that is, in all but one way (see below)—this is all meaningless and will further erode whatever credibility the Science™ and Public Health™ in particular have left: change my mind].

‘Must Change Vaccine Recommendation’

Aavitsland, for his part, hopes that researchers will use data from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health’s health registries to look more closely at the issue:

We need more knowledge about causal relationships [that’s a prime example of gaslighting galore].

Nyborg believes that Norwegian health authorities should consider giving the vaccine to more people, in order to reduce late-stage damage in the population.

Recently, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health decided to tighten its vaccine recommendations [read up here]. From this autumn, only those over 75 years of age and those in risk groups are recommended to get the injection.

I believe that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health must urgently change its vaccine recommendations to also take into account late-stage damage in the broad sense after Covid-19, not just acute illness as they do now

Thus Dr. Nyborg.

According to Aavitsland, this will be an enormous measure with very high costs [and very few benefits]:

‘We need very good evidence of benefit if we are to recommend this’, he says, and points out that Norway follows the same recommendations as other countries in Europe, the USA and the Nordic countries [so, if everybody jumps off a cliff, we should do the same, that’s the take-away in terms public policy: pray tell, what’s the definition of insanity again?]

However, the USA recently changed its vaccine recommendations, after the controversial [sic] Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. took over as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Today, everyone over 65 is recommended to get the vaccine, and individual advice is given to everyone over 6 months [note the absence of ‘informed consent’ here].

Bottom Lines

Wasn’t that an amazing instance of gaslighting? I mean, here’s some more context to properly understand what’s going on.

A year ago, journo™ Wilthil wrote an interesting piece about—get *that*—cardiac arrests being up 20% since 2019:

The last two years [that would be 2022 and 2023] have seen a record number of resuscitation attempts after cardiac arrest [are you baffled yet?]… ‘The number of survivors per 100,000 inhabitants is completely stable in Norway. Unfortunately, there has been no change over the past ten years’ [that would be 2014-24], says Ingvild Tjelmeland, head of the Norwegian Cardiac Arrest Register [and thus works the agit-prop: since Mr. Wilthil elected to omit the drastic increase of cardiac arrests (+20% compared to 2019) and focuses on this notion, the reader is none the wiser] She believes that the transition to a new digital system may have contributed to more cardiac arrests being registered. ‘Something happened when we went from paper to electronic. Over the past two years, we have seen an increase in the number of reported cardiac arrests [please look at the data, Ms. Ingvild Tjelmeland, who is in charge of the cardiac arrest register: don’t you think that by pointing to essentially ‘the same number of survivors’ despite massively increased reporting should tell you, well, something that’s going on here?]

Please read the rest of the coverage here:

And do note—that’s literally the same argument™ made a year later by the very same journo™ (Wilthil) and the very same public health officials over at the IPH.

Isn’t it amazing that they try the same spiel once again? It worked wonders in autumn 2024, so let’s do it once more.

For the record, I’ve looked at the underlying data for cardiac arrests, and the data was pretty solid and complete by 2016, which indicates that something™ changed after 2019, but since nothing has to do with anything, no-on knows™ WTF is going on.

So, I suppose the intellectual-cognitive capabilities of low-information journos™ and experts™ has been aptly summarised by none other than George W. Bush whose expert™ summary shall conclude this piece: