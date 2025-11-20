Die Fackel 2.0

Thanks for this word from northern Europe in the global convid catastrophe.

It so happens that I spent a bit of time today on the index for my transcripts of circa 2021-2023 counter-narrative testimonies, making a new page entitled #ADVERSE EVENTS: CARDIAC/HEMOTOLOGIC. https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/225593.html

(That page includes links to transcripts and to all source videos.)

I have many more transcripts to add but for now, here's what I've got for 2021— sadly, many report medical gaslighting and heavy pressure to remain quiet about their injury or what they have witnessed of others' injuries.

DECEMBER 15, 2021

Kiwi RN the "7th Patient with Pericarditis or Myocarditis" Post-Covid "Vaccine"

"They say it's rare, that it's not really common that people get pericarditis or myocarditis. It's actually really common. I was the seventh person yesterday, and so that sort of freaked me out."

Steve Kirsch Interviews Alix Mayer: "These Shots Are Causing Heart Attacks in Children"

"People, please wake up"

Fabien Stocco, Pericarditis by Pfizer: "I'm freaking pissed right now"

"I didn't want to get this vaccine...And now I have pericarditis and I'm not able to go do my job."

DECEMBER 1, 2021

Daniel Shep TikToks About His and His Wife's Vaxx Injuries: Selected Videos 2021

"Peace and love everybody. I'm staying positive."

Laura Kaczmarski on her Husband Danny's Precipitous Decline and Death After Moderna Jabs

"But it got to the point where he just slept. All he did was sleep."

Bram from Western Australia, Less Than 5 Weeks After Jab, Diagnosed with Myopericarditis

"As proven by my repeated presentations you cannot reply on the doctors to make, make these reports on your behalf. They're getting buried. Unless it is so severe that you're laying in a hospital bed for 4 days. [with baby daughter on his lap] I'm doing this not only for my story to get out there, I'm doing this because I do not want similar things to happen to her, or people her age, children, adolescents, school kids. I do not want people to be in the same boat that I am."

Twin Sisters Tori Peters and Sue Goodrich Talk About Injuries After Two Pfizer Jabs

"I can't even put it into words, it was that bad"— Tori Peters

"I hope perhaps with this video more people will come out" — Sue Goodrich

Monique Morley on Suffering Heart Damage After Pfizer and the Medical Gaslighting

"It's just rubbish"

NOVEMBER 15, 2021

Kyle Warner, After Speaking Out About His Jab Injury: "I've never experienced such hate in my life"

"I don't know how the toxicity of people has become worse than the disease that we're fighting"

Health and Wellness Committee Hearings, Lousisiana House of Representatives, November 8, 2021

* Melissa McKinney, RN, Testifies Before the Louisiana State House of Representatives

"they said... we don't think you should be reporting"

* Louisiana ICU RNs Elizabeth Suire and Heather LeBeouf Testify On Unreported Adverse Events

"We have gotten very little direction on how to report. I think it's our duty to protect our patients"— Elizabeth Suire, RN

"What I've seen in the cardiovascular ICU is terrifying"— Heather LeBeouf, RN

US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021

Selected testimonies:

* Attorney Aaron Siri on Dr. Patricia Lee, the Avalanche of Vaccine Injuries, and Physician Fear

"It should not be that any physician should have to, quote unquote, risk it all just to advocate for their patients."

* Ernest Ramirez: "they murdered my son"

"It was like playing Russian roulette. My government lied to me. They said it was safe. Now I go home to an empty house."

* Kyle Warner, 29 Year-Old Champion Mountain Bike Racer, Down with Pericarditis, POTS, and Arthritis

"I'm asking you, human to human, please do the right thing and help us."

NOVEMBER 1, 2021

Jeff and Pamela Goodman Speaks Out About Their 32 Year-Old Son's Death Following J & J Injection

"This is horrific, this is criminal, this is murder. And people need to wake up and speak out."— Stepmother Pamela Goodman

Courtney Graham, Young Mother with Severe Cardiac and Neurological Jab Injuries

"And to have so many doctors not knowing what's wrong or how to help me or they push me away because I bring up that I got the vaccine, it's scary because you don't know if you're going to get answers or if you're going to be heard or if you're going to get help. But for them to push something that's so safe and effective and, and not have your back when you go through issues from it? This is me, this is my life after I decided to get the first dose and it's scary and it's not fun."

Michael Stires on His Jab Injuries: "we are real, we are sick, and we need help"

"Silencing this is not going to fix the problem, if anything it's just going to make it worse and if we get to this precipice where we can't stop this, I'm not sure what kind of calamity we're going to be looking at here."

OCTOBER 1, 2021

Marva Peschier: "People, people, take heed!"

"And I'm asking you all to share this live. Ya ya ya ya ya ya ya. Share this live! And let them know! And I'm telling people not to take this vaccine I don't care, I am telling all don't take the vaccine, it killing people!"

SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

Health Care Worker Erin Rhodes Talks About Her Jab Injuries and the Heartbreaking Gaslighting

"a lot of us who were really, really committed to doing the right thing have been abandoned... and this is happening to many, many, many people, and it's just not fair. It's not fair to have people not care... Why is this happening to us? Why is no one listening?"

SEPTEMBER 1, 2021

Message from a Registered Geriatric Nurse in Melbourne, Australia

"If you value your families and your children's lives Do. Not. Touch. This. Vaccine."

JULY 1, 2021

Press Conference with Families Speaking Out About Adverse Vaccine Reactions

Senator Ron Johnson, posted June 29, 2021

* Kristi Dobbs Testifies About Her Severe Cardiac, Neurological, and Other Jab Injuries

"I would give anything, I would give my whole life savings if I could go back to January 17th and never to have had experienced this in my life."

JUNE 15, 2021

Albert Benavides Documents Alterations in the VAERS Report for His Uncle's Injuries

"Caught 'em, cold busted!... Humanity, people of the world, you are welcome! Welcome the Eagle is on it!"

MAY 15, 2021

Everest Romney - 17-Years-Old - Brain Full Of Blood Clots After Taking The Covid-19 Vaccine

"You guys, the spike protein is freaking dangerous. The end. Please get the word out about this"— Robyn Openshaw

MAY 1, 2021

911 Jeddi on the Death of Music Teacher Sara Holub (1981-2021)

"There it is. There's your mainstream media. 'Sara Holub died from natural causes at the age of 40.' Really? People, when are you gonna wake up? Seriously? A 40 year old got the vaccine on March 22nd, dead on March 26th, and in her obituary and the mainstream media reporting her death from natural causes. Come on, people."

FEBRUARY 1, 2021

James, Certified Nursing Assistant in a Nursing Home: "Listen to what I'm trying to tell you"

"when they take this vaccine, what I am seeing with my eyes is that they are dying right in front of us.... Hundred more CNAs, hundred more nurses, who are exactly thinking what I'm talking to you about right now. They know it. They just don't want to speak. They are afraid. They're confused. They just don't know how to confront this issue. I don't either. One thing I do know, we must say something."

