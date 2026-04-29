Prelim: this is one of my earliest postings published on 4 Oct. 2021, and since my five-year anniversary doing so is clearly within sight now, I thought of offering a slightly edited (for clarity) version due to its contents.

Yes, some of the stuff is a bit worn, especially the bits and pieces about my bewilderment over mask mandates, the social distancing warriors, and the like, but I suppose as a kind of journal or diary entry, most of the related content is useful, if helpful, as a reminder of these past absurdities.

In a way, this posting reflects on the below-linked content from the past weeken:

As always, all non-English content comes in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Covid-19 and Arbitrary Restrictions of Free Speech

Do you recall the ‘good old days’ of less than two years ago? You know, before Covid-19 was a thing? If not, let me remind you that a little less than two years ago, you could

Afford not think about masks, irrespective of whether it was a regular one, a KN-95, a face-shield, or the like;

Travel without thinking once about infection control measures and/or the expectation of 10 to 14 days of house arrest;

Go to a bar, concert, museum, football match, and school/ university, etc. without showing your papers.

These days, all of the above apply to most of Europe and North America, in addition to increasing job insecurity, (impending) vaccination mandates, social distancing, incl. broken families and friendships due to differences of opinion on public health measures or the still-growing databases of adverse reactions to the various Covid-19 ‘vaccines’.

It certainly feels like a very remote, historical era—yet, it’s been less than two years [and now it’s a little over six years: what a wild ride].

Today’s comment recounts a few memorable steps towards this dystopian insanity masquerading as ‘new normal’. Emphasis rests on German-language Central Europe, with a concluding comment relating the cited examples to the oft-cited ‘bigger picture’.

So, let’s take a stroll down memory lane together.

In spring 2020, German independent journalist and free speech activist Ken Jebsen [who was using a pseudonym to protect his privacy, much like, say, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, or many Hollywood stars™] was attacked viciously by the mainstream media for warning of impending mandatory vaccinations with experimental biological agents.

Spiegel TV then outed his true name and showed his private residence [we’d call this ‘doxxing’ today, and I think it’s (borderline) illegal], hence Ken Jebsen’s media portal, KenFM was effectively dismantled because Jebsen left Germany. See the ‘official’ account by state broadcaster ZDF, and if you know German [edit: needless to say, that link from Oct. 2021 returns a ‘404’ love letter, but independent journalist Norbert Häring has, thankfully, compiled an accounting; note that my enquiries also led the now-standard AI™ assistants™ informing me that the notions criticised by Mr. Jebsen were, of course, still (!) ‘fake news’, a badge of honour, so to speak]; see also Thomas Röper’s fact-check, which prompted ZDF to add the telling editorial statement that ‘this article reflects the facts as of 06.05.2020’ [do check out Ken Jebsen’s Pravda (German) Wikipedia entry, which contains tons of stuff and, of course, notes his ‘conspiratorial’ positions on 9/11, the financial system, Israel/Soros/Zionism, media criticism, Ukraine-Russia (since 2021 or thereabouts), the peace movement, the migration crisis 2015/16, terrorism in Germany, and, of course, the Covid shitshow].

By the end of 2020, there was a flurry of reports informing the public about impending plans to selectively ‘grant’ inalienable civic liberties based on one’s vaccination status. German mainstream news media Spiegel, on 28 December 2020, cited Interior Secretary Horst Seehofer as follows [archived]:

‘A distinction between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people is tantamount to compulsory vaccination. But I am against compulsory vaccination’, Seehofer told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag. ‘We are all in this crisis. And we should fight our way out of it together and in solidarity.’ Seehofer also rejects special rights for vaccinated people granted by private companies such as airlines or concert organisers. ‘I can only warn against this’, he told the paper. This divides society. One person’s privilege is another person’s disadvantage.’ [oh, would you look at where else ‘we’ went after 28 Dec. 2020…]

His coalition partner, in the person of the SPD’s public health spokesperson [and later Health [sic] Minister during the Scholz gov’t (2021-24)] Karl Lauterbach, said (in the same piece):

‘Privileges for the vaccinated are neither controllable nor well justifiable’, the medical expert told the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe at the weekend. ‘Incidentally, it cannot be ruled out that vaccinated people can still infect others.’

A day later, it was reported [by RT, no less; archived] that Spain planned to introduce a register for all non-compliant citizens.

By mid-January 2021, it had become quite clear that most E.U. governments were moving towards mandatory vaccination. E.U. Commission President Von der Leyen argued [archived], on 15 Jan. 2021, that, citing ‘medical requirements’, the situation necessitated a bloc-wide ‘vaccination certificate’, which would be rolled out before too long.

[edit/added content] And these infamous, so-called ‘Green Passports’, where not only introduced but they have been taken over by the W.H.O as ‘best practice’ for population/movement control, as I’ve detailed over here:

Only two days later, SPD Foreign Secretary Heiko Maas weighed in, stating, according to Der Spiegel [archived; piece dated 17 Jan. 2021]:

Vaccinated people should be allowed to exercise their basic rights again.

A month later, on 25 Feb. 2021, Chancellor Merkel expected [via Der Spiegel, and here is the archived link] the E.U. vaccination passport to be deployed by the summer of 2021:

The political target is that this will be achieved in the next few months, I have spoken of three months.

Asked about whether this was tantamount to ‘privileges’ or ‘advantages’ for those vaccinated against [sic] Covid-19, Merkel said:

Everyone has pointed out today that, given the low vaccination coverage of the population, this is not an issue at all at the moment. But you have to be prepared [it’s the primary rule of Chekov’s drama: if there’s a gun on the mantel-piece in Act 1, it will be fired in the 3rd Act].

A week later, on 1 March 2021, the E.U. Commission announced [archived] the introduction of an E.U.-wide digital vaccination passport.

The rest, as they say, is history.

That Escalating Covid Shitshow

In September, Italy introduced stricter rules for all working people. From 15 Oct. 2021 onwards, as explained [archived] by RT Deutsch on 17 Sept. 2021, this meant:

It is the first country to require all public and private sector workers to be vaccinated or have a negative Corona test in order to perform their jobs.

Neighbouring France already placed 3,000 health care workers on unpaid leave for their refusal to get vaccinated against [sic] Covid-19, as reported [archived] on 16 Sep. 2021.

[added content] My own coverage of French affairs is very limited, but do see this piece from 2023 about what these restrictions meant:

By 28 Sept. 2021, Swiss International Airlines, a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, announced [archived] that all unvaccinated staff will be terminated, most likely by January or February 2022.

On 1 Oct. 2021, Der Spiegel reported [archived] that up to 40,000 health care professionals would be lacking in the United Kingdom due to its Covid-19 vaccine mandate [because nothing says the gov’t cares™ about you as much as that]. There is more, though, as Der Spiegel notes:

Similar to Germany, the care sector in the UK is struggling with severe staff shortages. In England, the situation is likely to worsen in a few weeks. Then the sector could have to do without up to a fifth of its employees from one day to the next in some places. According to the analysis of the news portal National World based on data from the English health service NHS, more than 40,000 nurses could lose their jobs because of new Corona requirements.

There’s a common thread to all of this: if you’re in a hole, stop digging.

[added snark] Re-reading these pieces, adding the archived links, and reflecting on these dark times, I cannot help but sensing, with the passage of time, massive amounts of both prevarication (lying) and premeditation (intent) by these politicos™, experts™, and journos™.

Chilling (Killing) Free Speech, Western Style

These are all reports by mainstream media.

Whatever one personally thinks about these public health measures, there’s also a free speech angle to all of this: as the above-cited example of KenFM or the more recent travails of RT Deutsch amply illustrate [they were effectively black-listed, demonetised, and censored by Western tech giants in autumn 2021 well before the unprovoked™ ‘all-out assault on Ukraine], pushback by the powers-that-be and their collaborators in the mainstream news media will follow:

And before you think that I ‘enjoy’ picking on Germany, some examples from neighbouring Austria and Switzerland are in order, too.

In January 2021, a doctor employed by the public health authorities of the federal state of Burgenland, joined an anti-Covid measures protest in her spare time. Taking to the stage, she called on her fellow protesters not to get vaccinated. Her employer, the state government, immediately suspended her, as reported by Austrian state broadcaster ORF (here and here).

[edit: the below section is new]

While both the above pieces by the state broadcaster are still available, the underlying reporting by the local paper BVZ’s David Marousek, dated 20 Jan. 2021, is not; the Internet Archive contains a few saved versions, and the below quotes are from the oldest such memento:

Jennersdorf Public Health Officer as Anti-Corona Speaker Alexandra Koller, the public health officer responsible for Jennersdorf, participated in and spoke at an information event against coronavirus measures in Oberwart last Sunday. A video of her appearance was leaked to BVZ (the Burgenländische Volkszeitung). In it, she spoke of a ‘construction of lies’, a ‘health dictatorship’, the deliberate inducement of illness, and the use of radio waves [orig. Funkstrahlen]. How does this opinion align with her responsibility for vaccinations and medical crisis management in the district? By David Marousek, Burgenländische Volkszeitung, 20 Jan 2021 Around 250 critics of the coronavirus measures gathered in front of the Oberwart town hall last Sunday. According to police, the demonstration was peaceful and there were no incidents. Alexandra Koller, the public health officer [orig. Amtsarzt] for Jennersdorf, also spoke at the protest. A recording of her nearly eight-minute speech was found on YouTube [it has long since ‘vanished’ (been removed), but there’s a short clip showing some ‘impressions’ from that protest on 17 Jan. 2021 (w/o Dr. Koller)]. The video has since been set to ‘private’, but the BVZ’s editorial team has a copy. In her speech, she speaks of an ‘end to the pharmaceutical industry’ and an ‘end to the web of lies worldwide’. The public health officer confirmed her attendance to the BVZ, explaining that she took to the stage spontaneously: ‘Yes, I was there, but I spontaneously decided to say a few words. I actually just wanted to listen. But I received many reports from abroad that morning regarding vaccinations.’ Alexandra Koller had already appeared as a scheduled speaker at a coronavirus demonstration at Karlsplatz in Vienna at the end of August. ‘Our seniors are being killed with experimental drugs’ The accusations in the video go further. ‘Under the guise of health, they are trying to make us sick and expose us to unparalleled levels of radiofrequency radiation’, and there is talk of a ‘health dictatorship’. [given the realities of EVs being now quite ubiquitous—which, to me, in addition with the required™ 5G (and soon 6G) towers—is how one makes a certain segment of the population willingly™ to expose themselves to high levels of RF exposure (esp. in EVs) and pay for that virtue-signalling privilege while those who don’t want to drive an EV are nudged™ to get one once ICE cars will be too expensive, as the Norwegian test case clearly shows]. People in nursing and retirement homes are being ‘killed’ [sic] with experimental drugs

I’ll interrupt the flow here—for that part is neither a theory nor conspiratorial as there were over 100 deaths in the first two weeks of the mass-vaccination campaign alone in Norway:

Back then, this even got Tony Fauci’s attention (as Celia Farber wrote about), but it also triggered insane amounts of gaslighting on part of public health officialdom and the experts™ who ‘splained this as follows:

Interpretation [by Prof. Torgeir Bruun Wyller] Most nursing home patients have a short remaining life expectancy, but in a few cases the vaccination may have helped to accelerate an ongoing death process. Nursing home patients should still be prioritised for vaccination, but in the most frail, the benefit versus risk should be carefully weighed.

So, there you have it in writing: 10% of fatal outcomes following administration of the modRNA poison/death juice were considered ‘probable’, yet the professor of geriatric medicine (sic) Bruun Wyller still (!!!) came out, in the interpretation of these data, calling ‘still’ [to] be prioritised for vaccination’.

It’s no wonder, to me, that Christine Grady wrote ‘yikes’ to Tony Fauci.

And now back to the BVZ reporting™:

[Dr. Koller] also called her local nursing home and asked that people already infected with Covid-19 not be vaccinated and that vaccination information [i.e., informed consent] be provided. The public health officer goes even further: ‘We have a worldwide recovery rate of 99 per cent. I don’t think a vaccine is absolutely necessary from a medical perspective.’ [that was during the reign of the alpha through delta variants™, by the way]. She has not yet administered an mRNA vaccine. She sees no potential conflict of interest with her work as a public health officer, even though she is officially responsible for vaccinations and medical crisis management.

I further recommend checking out the testimony of a mortician about the carnage that ensued:

And with these additions, let’s return to my original autumn 2021 piece.

To conclude with old news from Switzerland, in early May 2020, a few hundred protestors took to the streets of Bern. As assemblies of more than five people were forbidden, police soon moved in to dispel the unauthorised protest, as reported by Swissinfo on 9 May 2020 [archived]:

The police nevertheless limited themselves to checking people and issuing warnings. ‘There will also be reprimands’, announced Reto Nause, director of security for the city of Berne. In an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency, he was ‘irritated’ by the behaviour of the demonstrators: ‘From an epidemiological point of view, my heart bleeds’ [said Nause, director of security; it is unclear whether he has had epidemiologcal training]. People had hugged each other and disregarded the regulations. He assumed that there had been new infections.

About a month later, Swiss state broadcaster SRF showed (archived) many images of ‘Black Lives Matters’ demonstrations, such as this one from Bern on 12 June 2020:

In Bern, thousands of demonstrators have gathered on Bundesplatz; the organisers now speak of 10,000.

Citing ‘more than 10,000 participants’ in Zurich alone—many without masks, although reporting™ is sketchy as to whether hugging and new infections too place—it was reported that ‘police kept a conspicuously low profile’. A bit further down in the report, one may then learn that the demonstration had also been unauthorised:

Police asked those present several times in a friendly manner to ‘refrain from the event’, as it was forbidden according to the Covid regulations of the Federal Council. Shortly after 2 p.m., the police in Zurich then relented and declared that the demonstration would be tolerated as long as it remained peaceful.

This is instructive, for not all extralegal protest is created—and tolerated—equal by the authorities.

The lines between ‘the rule of law’ and arbitrary application of state power are becoming increasingly blurred, and this isn’t good.

More on that particularly shitty aspect may be found here:

Bottom Lines

I suppose the above might best serve as repository of links and statements, hence my re-posting (and the addition of archived links).

I’m here below linking to what made me convert my thoughts of posting regularly into doing so in autumn 2021:

Imagine me standing in the driveway of the place we rented in the suburbs. It’s September 2020, it’s relatively warm, and my wife and I were cleaning up the driveway.

You need to know that Norwegian suburbs are quite like the ones found in North America: cul-de-sacs abound, and our house was located some 70-80m inside some private property, and whoever came for a visit, had to walk a rather steep hill for a few minutes, and we couldn’t be seen as being outside from the road.

In early September 2020, two young people—possibly students working for a temp work agency—walked up the hilly driveway. Wearing yellow vests and carrying tablets, they said something in Norwegian.

‘Sorry, I don’t speak Norwegian’, I replied.

So they explained themselves in English:

We are doing a survey for the United Nations about opinions on vaccination.

Needless to say, I sent them packing, muttering something like, ‘I’m not answering any questions’, or the like.

This was in early September 2020, and while the poison/death juices were already discussed, legacy media was pretending to be still somewhat ambivalent about their use.

And then there were the ‘issues’ with message control upon the roll-out of these poison/death juices. By February 2021, AstraZeneca’s poison/death juices were stopped in Norway, citing ‘sudden and unexpected’ deaths of nursing staff in Austria, among other places—and we knew about them from our family in Austria.

The rest, as the saying goes, is history.

So, here’s to staying sane and frosty.