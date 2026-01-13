And now for something completely different: WTF has happened since 2020 being the question, and here’s a troubling stat from Norway (in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added).

School Absences Virtually Doubled After the Pandemic: ‘Not the children’s fault’

School councillor became concerned when he checked the school absences in his municipality. The figures turned out to apply to the entire country.

By Kari Byklum and Siv Kristin Sællmann, NRK, 8 Jan. 2025 [source; archived]

In our municipality, there has been a doubling of school absences from grades 1–10 after the pandemic.

That’s according to Bjarne Thorsen, councillor in Tvedestrand municipality [in southern Norway; Wikipedia].

He has collected and compared the absence figures from before and after the pandemic, and says that the trend is the same across the country.

School absences have received a lot of attention lately. It was also recently a topic in NRK’s Political Quarter.

The Oslo City Council wants the absence figures to be public. SV [Socialist Left] believes it will be a publicity stunt [note that Norway has some of the strongest™ children’s rights laws on the book, which are routinely abused and without much ado as the city council’s plans amount to a kind of public shaming of those who don’t attend].

Absences are Exploding

In our municipality, absences before the pandemic were 500–600 days per grade. After the pandemic, it has increased to 1,000 days. If we look at all the country’s tenth graders combined, they were away from school for 408,000 more days last year than in 2019.

Thorsen explains.

Development of school absence from the country’s 10th grade classes by province (fylke) [I’ve highlighted the two most relevant columns (from left to right): median percentage change of school absence from 2019 to 2025 vs. percentage changes of school absence 2019-25; funny enough, Akershus Province is also the one area where immigration has soared beyond the doubling from 2010 through 2025, as we’ve learned in November 2025: 'How Norway Has Changed in 15 Years' epimetheus · November 29, 2025 Read full story And since nothing has to do with anything in these regards, I’m sure it’s a strange, if inexplicable coincidence /sarcasm]

He believes that the authorities have not taken the increasing school absence into account [as if that solves any of the underlying issues…]:

We have overlooked that absence rates have increased so much at all levels and among students in general.

This graph shows how school absence has change in the past decade; orange bars = media absence in days; green bars: average absence; green line = total no. of days of school absence nationally [note that such national data is totally useless, for one would have to check out the outlying localities to learn about specifics, such as demographic composition, recent immigration, etc.]

Thinks That Good Work is Being Done

Sissel Skillinghaug, section head at the Norwegian Directorate of Education [orig. Utdanningsdirektoratet], believes that they are paying high attention to school absence [the key term being ‘believes’, of course the powers that be are of the opinion that they’re doing great work]:

Good work is being done both nationally and locally to follow up on school absence, but the reasons are complex and multifaceted. [needless to say, such irrelevant boilerplate BS bingo comments are useless, plus they’re obfuscating (personal opinion)]

Introducing a Register

The Norwegian Directorate of Education has now been commissioned to create national absence statistics for schoolchildren down to the 1st grade [I’ll venture a guess about what we’ll learn: a) certain demographics *ahem* will come out on top (e.g., Moslems, esp. girls, in regards to sports) and certain sexes once they reach teenage years will also be prominently noticeable (also Moslem girls), which is why detailed, school district-level data will never be disclosed, let alone discussed in the most meaningless ways]:

We hope to have a pilot ready for the next school year, and that this register will be in place again from the following year. This will give us better information at a national level about absenteeism, also at the lower levels. [As a parent with two kids in school in Norway right now, I fail to see how that will do anything about the underlying issues, which I consider to be a) mass immigration and b) lower thresholds of sending kids to school post-Covid; plus there’s another thing: all absences are registered online by parents or teachers, hence these data are collected (but apparently either not very easily systematised and/or not kept for a variety of reasons (see some extra snark in the footnote)]

Thus Sissel Skillinghaug, section head at the Directorate of Education [talk about hiding behind titles and such].

Absenteeism statistics for the entire primary school will be in place from the 2027/2028 school year [note that all school districts in Norway use one or the other online communication tool to register all these data; it’s either a total clusterf*** in terms of organisation or no-one has thought about putting an interface into place; both issues are, technically, totally easy to resolve, but it’ll take two years, it is claimed, to put this in place].

‘Would like to know the reason’

Cathrine Krogstad Hansen is the principal of Tvedestrand primary school. She would like to know the reason for the high absenteeism:

There are certainly complex reasons, but we cannot ignore the fact that it reflects trends in society [note that every time someone claims whatever topics is ‘complex’, he or she kinda knows but doesn’t wanna tell; here’s a fun reason to ponder: the share of the migrant population in Tvedestrand has virtually doubled from 7.4% (2010) to 14.1 (2025), which correlates quite well with the doubling of absenteeism, eh? (Now, I’m not saying these two data points are causally related, but I suppose the underlying reasons may not be totally complex (obscure)].

‘Not the children’s fault’

Vegard Nilsen, public health advisor and specialist in internal medicine and community medicine, agrees that the high school absenteeism is complex [Dr. Nilsen also agrees that this is a hairy issue and won’t say anything concrete; also, since when is it necessary to have MDs weigh in on school absenteeism? Well, for starters, Norway’s socialised medical insurance scheme runs mainly through the school system, hence the gov’t—which runs said insurance scheme—also knows quite well about any possible healthcare-related issues tied to absenteeism, but I suppose we’ll never learn about that because privacy™].

But he also believes that some reasons stand out:

The most important thing is that this is not the children’s fault. It is more of a recognition that school has changed in a way that makes it suitable for fewer people than before.

He claims that the number of school hours has increased considerably, especially in the first four years of school, and that many subjects have become more theory-heavy [this is quite a direct way of saying that there are more kids in primary (!) school now who can’t follow whatever is taught—and remember that he’s talking about grades 1-4, which I think is a thinly-veiled reference to the consequences of mass immigration of people who lack basic linguistic skills and, it would seem, partially also cognitive abilities to learn]:

This is a good fit for those who are strong in theory, but less so for those who need practical and aesthetic subjects to experience mastery [remember: this is grades 1-4 the public health expert™ is referring to, i.e., it ain’t rocket science].

The young people themselves point to some of the problem, he continues:

From the Youth Data Surveys [orig. Ungdataundersøkelsene], we see that many struggle with pressure and stress. Studies also show that we now have the highest level of school-related stress since the 1980s.

The doctor believes this is a poor starting point for well-being and learning:

If we are to reduce absenteeism, we must have a school that is suitable for more people. Now the school has become narrower, and fewer people experience mastery, play and joy.

Bottom Lines

As mentioned a few times throughout the piece, we are not permitted to even mention a few basic factoids, such as:

The below lines are from that piece from 22 Nov. 2025:

‘Can Barely Write’ Principal Paal Olav Lislerud at Sandesundsveien primary school in central Sarpsborg works every day to deal with the challenges at a school with children from 46 different countries, many of them secondary refugees [who would be in Norway for 5+ years and had Norwegian instruction, right? Right]. Last school year, 71 new students came in, while 51 disappeared. 11 students did not return after the summer holidays.

So much for ‘complex’ reasons.

Note that Norway has one of the strongest state-run DEI programs implemented: everybody has to wait for the slowest minds in the classroom anyways.

All the above has little to do with reality-as-is.

I submit that it’s gaslighting masquerading as the powers-that-be showing off their skills to be seen doing something™.

I fully expect that, once said absenteeism registry is in place, we’ll at best get another one of these puff pieces, with more nonsense about ‘complex reasons’ and without any specifics, such as demographic and socio-cultural changes.

What do I mean by that?

Well, for starters (this is discussed in detail in the posting from 29 Nov. 2025), perhaps the correlation (muahahahaha) between disproportionate immigration and exploding school absences might be something worthwhile to ponder—remember: Akershus province (fylke) has by far the highest numbers of school absences:

But I’m sure™ that nothing has to do with anything, eh?

Morons.