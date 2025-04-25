Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
14h

Tangentially, this puts a huge nail in the coffin re: the debate about home-schooling (not to mention "un-schooling") - despite digital tools, parents failed en masse to educate their children, when calle upon to do so.

It chimes in harmony with my own experiences as teacher when it comes to homework, assignments and exam-prep; the parents don't step up but instead lump all responsibility on the school system and the teachers.

It also chimes in further harmony with my mother's observations from her life-long career as physiotherapist; most patients won't do the exercises she prescribed them, except when visiting the physiotherapist. At home, they did nothing. Especially the fat patients refused to exercise, instead demanding what "treatments" for poor discipline there were, provided they were chemical a/o surgical, and required no effort on the part o the patient.

My wife calls this behaviour "the Kinderegg syndrome": it must be fun, a treat and a toy or else people reject it no matter how necessary it is.

This obviously doesn't mean home schooling must fail (I always demanded/recommended it while working, but it was very much a 'being a voice in the desert'-experience) or that lockdowns and closures were correct - but now we do have empirical evidence how parents of some generations will in the majority act if they have to let go of their TV-set and social media to help their kids get an education.

And why isn't anyone, neither politician nor teacher nor pundit pointing this failure out?

Because it isn't fun, there's no treat and it certainly isn't a toy.

Ines1805
16h

Very interesting to read about these problems. They are probably replicated in all societies where there are foreign populations and cultural divisions. The question that comes to mind is, how do these people get on when they have left school? Do they live in an environment which is completely different to the environment for which you are trying to educate them? Are they functioning in different languages and working with different cultural norms? It is a big ask for teachers or any educational system to work against this.

