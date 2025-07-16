We’re limping towards the point in time where even politicos™, journos™, and experts™ will realise the follies of policy prescriptions past. Today, we’ll look at the dire straits of the city-state of Vienna, Austria, whose batshit insane refugee/migrant and Branch Covidian policies blew a gigantic hole into public finances.

Consequently, the Social Democrat-run city-state is now confronted with reality and proposes to ‘turn over every cent twice’ in regards to healthcare and transfer payments while issuing threats towards the federal gov’t about security-related implications.

Thus we follow up on last year’s dedicated posting, which I’m linking to here to provide a bit more context:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Hacker: Performance vs. Savings

Vienna’s city government has to make savings. Health and Social Welfare Councillor Peter Hacker (SPÖ [i.e., the Social Democratic Party]) says in the ‘Wien heute-Rathausrunde’ [trans. ‘Vienna Today: City Hall Talks’, i.e., state-level major talk show] that every cent is being turned over again. Nevertheless, Hacker wants to remain true to his own principles.

Via wien.ORF.at, 12 July 2025 [source]

The major reorganisation of Vienna’s healthcare system has long since begun, quite literally. All the city's hospitals are to be modernised and refurbished by 2040. By 2030 alone, 3.3 billion euros have been budgeted for this one, but not the only, construction site in the healthcare system. However, Hacker does not rule out delays in construction projects for reasons of cost-cutting [of course, why pay taxes to get nice things like, you know, modern hospitals: anything else to cut?].

There are also critical issues in social transfer benefits, the second area of Hacker’s responsibility. New approaches and regulations will probably be necessary here, for example in the area of minimum income [orig. Mindestsicherung, i.e., a guaranteed minimum income, financed (sic) out of public coffers (debt), with the main drain here are—migrants receiving thousands of euros per month in transfer payment (see, e.g., this egregious example of ‘a Syrian family’ with 11 children receiving 9,000 euros per month (6,000 euros in subsidies, incl. rental support or Mietbeihilfe, plus 3,000 euros in child benefits); the median income in exchange for, you know, work in Austria in 2024 was 2,768 euros per month]. The city government is not only coming under financial pressure due to rising costs [for this, the city/state gov’t isn’t responsible, but let’s note, for completeness’ sake, that inflation rose by 27.5% since 2020]. For example, Deputy Mayor Bettina Emmerling (NEOS), alluding to earlier statements by Hacker, took aim at payments made by the city to large families: every child is worth the same, but does not cost the same.

Savings Pressure vs. Principles

In an interview with [state broadcaster] ORF Vienna editor-in-chief Oliver Ortner, Hacker responded by announcing that the minimum income system will be evaluated. The question of what people need to be able to lead a decent life in Vienna must, of course, remain at the centre of attention. On the other hand, there is the question of whether the current system is still financially viable or whether the pressure to save money alone is forcing changes [as always in the history of socialism as a meta phenomenon, at some point, reality has a way of re-asserting itself].

The city government has laid down principles in its coalition agreement. On the one hand, there is the aspiration of how a city should be run and, on the other, the fact that ‘every cent must now be turned over’ in order to see what we still can afford, says Hacker [quod erat demonstrandum].

Federal and State Gov’ts Must Find New Ways

There are many tasks to be completed in the healthcare sector: ‘We will certainly need to make an effort’, said Hacker. He was pleased that the state governors and the federal government had agreed to look for new approaches to some key issues such as healthcare policy in a round table discussion—‘because we will need them’, said Hacker, adding:

Healthcare can simply no longer continue in its current state, and we cannot continue to act as if nothing has happened [since we arrived at this junction, Mr. Hacker, let’s briefly remind everybody who was in charge of healthcare and human services in Vienna—since 2018 when he became state-level minister (which in the city-state of Vienna is called a Stadtrat): you guessed it, one Peter Hacker whose role prior to that appointment was—‘coordinator for refugee services’ since July 2015; we have arrived at this moment in time after this politico™ was largely responsible (sic) for the spending binges associated with (i) masses of migrants going to Vienna (where they receive way more transfer payments than in all other federal states) and (ii) Vienna’s absurd Covid-related spending spree since spring 2020; we note, in passing, that the Vienna city gov’t during the Covid Mania consisted of among the most ardent Branch Covidians there were—for a disgusting highlight, let’s remember the ‘Boosta the Syringe’ campaign of autumn 2022: Covid in Austria: Vaxx, Lies, and Videoclips Edition epimetheus · November 30, 2022 Read full story But, hey, nevermind Peter ‘we broke the budget and now it’s time to cut’ Hacker who proved, beyond reasonable doubts that he ruined the city’s finances—he’ll probably end up receiving orders of merits and a collection of nice, well-paying board positions once he resigns; the city, though, won’t be the same after his tenure]

An Irrevocable Principle for Hacker

In addition to the impact on services such as the minimum income, Hacker is also feeling the pressure to make savings in his own department:

The mayor has also clearly announced that we want to save another 500 million this year. And my department will also have to make a significant contribution towards this aim.

Every manager in his department is tasked with discussing every service, ‘turning over every cent again’. Everyone would have to ask themselves which services they had grown to love were actually no longer necessary [sic; don’t worry, this is but posturing, as shown in the subsequent paragraph].

Even postponements would be possible, especially where construction projects were concerned: ‘We simply can’t print the money, that's absolutely clear’, said Hacker [showing, once more, his utter obliviousness to reality as this was, implicitly admitted here, how the gov’t did things in the past]. However, the Stadtrat [the city-state’s assembly] wants to remain true to one principle in any case:

But at the same time, of course, it is important that we do not give up our central political concerns and objectives—and we are a city of solidarity [orig. Zusammenhalt] and we are a city that does not want to leave anyone behind.

Bottom Lines

Nice words, eh? What these show are two main things: mass migration since 2015 and the insane borrowing/spending spree since 2020 have ruined things. Now that the party is over and the hangover phase has arrived, politicos™ like Mr. Hacker remain beholden to their precious principles™ (ideology), which prevent him and his ilk from seeing one simple truth:

Wishful thinking, or ideology, for that matter, may override reality for a long, long time (in Vienna, since the 1950s, as far as socialist/social-democratic governance principles are concerned), but at some point, the rubber hits the road.

While Mr. Hacker barely hid his ideological convictions in the ORF Vienna interview (which is linked in the original piece on wien.orf.at, but note that it requires a VPN or being located in Austria to watch) adding a ‘we won’t leave anyone behind’, there is more going on than reported here.

On the day after his appearance, Mr. Hacker went back on state TV, and I’ll let alt-media™ outlet eXXpress (posted 14 July 2025) take it from there:

The next day, on Monday [14 July] evening, Peter Hacker appeared in front of the ‘Wien heute’ camera again. The topic this time: the approximately 28,000 Ukrainians who have fled to Austria, half of whom are in Vienna, are no longer automatically covered by health insurance since Sunday and now have to insure themselves. For the City Councillor for Health and Social Services, who just the day before had pointed out the strict austerity plan and the projects that had been postponed as a result, this was a scandal. The federal government must act immediately and extend coverage, which is valid until Sunday, without delay. Interesting: while an Austrian who neither has a job nor is on minimum benefits has to pay up to 526 euros per month for self-insurance, Ukrainians can reduce this to 76 euros per month. But even that is unacceptable for Hacker. Like Robin Hood, he made it clear on camera that Ukrainians who visit a doctor or hospital in Vienna do not have to pay these bills [wonderful, isn’t it, esp. if you’re paying taxes in Austria]: ‘We send these bills to the federal government. If the federal government is of the opinion that it will then take recourse against Ukrainian refugees—have fun! I'm sure it will be a sensation in terms of foreign policy’, says Hacker belligerently. ‘As the federal capital, as a hospital association of Viennese hospitals, we will certainly not issue a private bill to Ukrainian refugees. That is unacceptable!’ said Hacker, who not only informed the Federal Chancellor of this approach via camera, but also by mail. However, the fact that the Ukrainians concerned would have regular health insurance if they worked was not mentioned at-all.

Cause (well-intentioned aid to those in need) vs. effect (it’s bankrupting us) are clearly visible to those who don’t shy away from looking at the world as it is.

For a long time, Westerners have comforted themselves by adopting a Hobbits-in-the-Shire-like attitude of life: it’s good, someone will pay for all of this, and I don’t need to pay attention as those who are in charge (sic) will take care of these matters.

This is what Dutch researchers Jan Van de Beek, Hans Roodenburg, Josep Hartog, and Gerrit Kreffer wrote about in their thick and dense study ‘Borderless Borderless Welfare State: The Consequences of Immigration for Public Finances’.

The first, below paragraph is from the preface, and I while I wrote about that study before, as well as linked to it frequently, I shall do so once more:

Current immigration policy can hardly be made selective without a fundamental policy change. The reason is that the Netherlands is not sovereign when it comes to immigration. Immigration policy has been extensively internationalized and juridified. International treaties such as the UN Refugee Convention and European regulations and treaties largely determine who is or is not admitted to Dutch territory [same elsewhere in the EU]. This is probably an important explanation for the taboo on calculating the costs and benefits of immigration referred to above. Policymakers know that change is very difficult and involves major political risks, and so they view the topic as what public administration expert Ringeling calls a ‘prohibited policy alternative’. Setting taboos is simply one of the tools of the exercise of power.

While this paragraph relates directly to Mr. Hacker’s comments about health insurance for Ukrainians in Vienna, the second passage I’m citing here is from the ‘perspective’

Immigrants that make on average a significantly negative contribution to Dutch public finances are mainly those who exercise the right to asylum, especially if they come from Africa and the Middle East…Immigration pressure, in particular on the welfare states in Northwest Europe, will therefore increase to an unprecedented degree. This raises the question of whether maintaining the open-ended arrangement enshrined in the existing legal framework is a realistic option. The calculations in this report leave no doubt about what this means in the long term: increasing pressure on public finances and ultimately the end of the welfare state as we know it today. A choice for the current legal framework is, therefore, implicitly a choice against the welfare state.

I consider the study by Van de Beek et al., ‘Borderless Welfare State’, discussed at great lengths in the below-linked posting, of great importance, and I encourage everyone to read it in its entirety.

If you’re short on time, here’s a podcast with Jan Van de Beek, which was posted by Aporia Magazine online in early December 2023.

Here are two more thoughts I originally wrote down 1.5 years ago:

If these institutions cannot be ‘changed’ to preserve Western societies, then perhaps Western societies should consider leaving these institutions, if that’s what it’ll take to rid themselves of such conventions.

There’s little doubt now that the further devolution of authority to transnational entities (esp. the EU) is a net-negative factor here.

As long as the discussion of their costs vs. benefits remains a taboo in the sense mentioned by Van de Beek et al. (‘setting taboos is simply one of the tools of the exercise of power’), we’ll stumble along—until, one day before too long, there will be a very rude awakening.

And that day may not be that far off in the future.