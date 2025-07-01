For reasons unbeknownst to me, Norway’s state broadcaster just ran a long-ish exposé about Unagicon, the country’s largest cosplay convention.

I’m bringing this up for two reasons: it’s part of the Covid/Pride™ aftershocks, and it’s firmly in the identitarian camp (but remember: if you’re happy with your family, your nation’s history, and your place in the world, you’re likely not included in this next celebration of inclusion™ and diversity™).

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

‘You only have one life, spend it on something that makes you happy!’

Many people are stopped by social norms, but not this bunch.

In a fictional character, people find the freedom to be something other than the norm.

By Mia Sofie Ytreberg, NRK, 29 June 2025 [source; archived]

Endre Horpestad (25) is travelling around the country to various cosplay festivals.

At the Unagicon festival in Ålesund, it was Gaus from Brødrene Dal who had blended in with the crowd [as per Wikipedia, ‘Brødrene Dal ('The Brothers Dal') is a Norwegian television series by Norwegian comedy trio KLM (Kirkvaag, Lystad, Mjøen), that originally aired as four series in 1979, 1982, 1994 and 2005.’ Here is a picture of them—and you can clearly see how so very close Endre Horpestad is to these characters:

The series bears many similarities to Monty Python's Flying Circus, as the three actors play nearly all the different roles in the series, often multiple roles in each episode.

This additional info makes the efforts by Mr. Horpestad seem—desperate and futile]

Cosplay is all about dressing up as a character from a film, game, anime, or your own fantasies—and putting yourself in the character’s shoes [thereby blending the lines between fantasy and reality, leaving seasoned practitioners to eventually forego reality for their made-up counterparts].

Since the pandemic, the cosplay community has flourished and grown bigger than ever, according to Lin Lysø-Knutsen, manager at Norcon [that organises the cosplay festival]:

During the corona pandemic, many people discovered cosplay via social media. Because people no longer had the opportunity to go to festivals to express themselves, social media became a place for this.

Endre will compete in both costume and performance. "The aim is not to win, but to have fun.

Nevertheless, there is a lot of work behind it. His costume has been carefully put together to look as much like Gaus as possible, with 3D-printed props and details that have cost both time and money [but it’s necessary to have the name sewn to the back so people know whom he he’s cosplaying: time well spent].

‘I like to dress up as characters that give me nostalgia’, Endre says.

For him, cosplay is about freedom. It’s about letting loose, being creative, and experiencing the joy of being someone else for a day.

But what is it that makes people spend time and money dressing up as fictional characters?

For me, cosplay is a way to be myself one hundred per cent. I get to do what I love in my spare time and it gives me a sense of freedom [note that this wishful thinking, or pretending to be someone else and somewhere else, is now equated with freedom].

[Seth Alexander Warwik Punnerud] It’s a lot about togetherness and identity. To finally find a place where there are other people who like the same things as you means a lot.

It’s a way of expressing who you are and showing how you want to be. In addition, you meet others who share the same interest. It creates a strong sense of community.

‘Cosplay festivals have become an important meeting place for people who fall outside the mainstream. That’s why it’s important, so people can feel accepted and meet like-minded people they can become friends with’, explains Lin Lysø-Knutsen

A group of friends started the festival here in Ålesund. They saw a need for a safe space for people who share the same interests [because, you know, this is all so odd you’d need affirmation].

Many people are stopped by social norms, but it’s so worth it once you dare to become part of the community.

At the Unagicon festival you can visit various stands and buy artefacts, dance, compete in costume and role-playing games, and get tips on how to make costumes.

Bottom Lines

That was painful, eh?

We’ve just barely got through the Pride™ season, hence more of the same nonsense (‘I just want to be part of a special group as all other groups aren’t what I’m looking for’) is a bit tiring.

Yet, given that we’re also talking grown adults who prefer to spend their time and money on cosplaying is quite a sight to behold, esp. the extra salesmanship by the state broadcaster.

Needless to say, Unagicon’s Facebook page also offers insights (sic) into that particular connection between Pride™ and whatever TF these people are doing:

Lately there has been a lot of discussion in the media about pride celebrations and flag raising. We don’t think this should even be a discussion, because everyone deserves love! 🏳️‍🌈 You are loved as you are, and no one can take away your orientation, gender, or identity! When something that should be such a simple thing becomes a topic of discussion in the media, it just shows that pride celebrations are more important than ever! You don’t choose who you love, and there should be no shame in being proud of your own identity!

Nuff said ‘bout that, I suppose.

As to the other key aspect, identity formation deriving from fantasy—this is all so odd because for little children, playing games and dressing up in costumes is a very important part of getting older.

It seems that those cosplayers are kinda stuck at the level of children aged 2-4 or the like, with the added problem of them being, well, technically adult, voting-age members of society.

I typically retort something like, well, there are worse hobbies (drugs, alcoholism), but the mind-boggling issue I take here is this: these people kinda never grew up and prefer their pretend-reality™ to whatever else is happening. Now, I’m not saying that reality as-is is always fun (it can’t, shouldn’t be), but part of adulthood is the willingness to confront that reality.

Cosplaying is the opposite.

We note, in passing, the Covid-era inference, hence we are able to conclude: since people who are so far gone are easy to control, this is why the state broadcaster contributes to the normalisation of this kind of insanity.

This is so far from being ‘over’.