Today, I have a veritable gem for you, dear readers: while I’ve addressed the Greatest Grift of All repeatedly in recent months, today we’ll look at the desperate exasperation of climate activists™ and other scammers when it comes to attending the upcoming COP summit in Belém, Brazil, come November.

The host city is woefully incapable of providing enough hotel capacities at affordable™ rates (by which is meant rates that GO/NGOs can pay); the situation is so absurd that ‘even’ brothels and motels that rent out rooms at hourly rates are getting into the grift: how fitting is that? (Any reminiscences of hooker/escort prices around the annual WEF-sponsored Davos spectacle are, of course, 112% intentional on my part.)

So, if you have a few crocodile tears left, please consider shedding one or two for those who, for reasons of inadequate™ GO/NGO funding, may not make it to Belém, Brazil, come November.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine, as is the practical solution to this nonsense in the Bottom Lines.

High Prices at the Climate Summit—Many Skip It

Hotel prices for this year’s summit in Belém, Brazil are just under 50,000 crowns [about US$ 4,500] and up. This is a democratic problem, say several organisations.

Protests are already underway in Belém—months before the [climate] summit commences [I’m certain that they will continue until the COP meeting is over].

This year’s climate summit will be held in Brazil from 6 to 21 November. In order to focus attention on the rainforest, Brazil has chosen to hold the meeting in the city of Belém [here’s legacy media on this: ‘Amazon forest felled to build road for climate summit’, via the BBC’s Ione Wells, dated 12 March 2025; it’s the perfect epigraph for the UN climate shenanigans]

It is symbolically important that the meeting has been held in the Amazon. It is an important summit to find out how to achieve the goal of stopping deforestation by 2030 [lolcatz; a lofty aim, but who thinks this is realistic?].

Thus is according to senior advisor Torbjørn Gjefsen at the Rainforest Foundation [and on its website, the first thing that pops up is this:

Indigenous people receive little climate funding Despite its proven efficiency in protecting rainforests, Indigenous Peoples and local communities only receive a small share of funding for climate and biodiversity protection.

Where would the lion’s share go? Hard to say, it likely vanished in the netherworld of (GO)NGOs, shiny websites, and climate protests™ wherever; there’s also this gem in the underlying report:

quantitative analysis was supplemented by an online survey with responses from 42 key informants from 18 countries representing 33 organizations including Indigenous Peoples Organizations, NGOs, and donors engaged in funding IPLC [Indigenous Peoples and local communities] tenure and forest, to draw insights into funding gaps and opportunities, barriers, trends, lessons, and outlook on funding for IP tenure.

Basically, while I don’t refute the validity of insights from anyone who actually lives in the tropical rainforests, we note that key insights came from ‘key informants’—rather: massive players—in this GO/NGO netherworld, i.e., navel-gazing. The terms conflict of interest and perverse incentives are, needless to say, absent from the report.

Perhaps we should also mention that Mr. Gjefsen’s employer (sic), the Rainforest Foundation, is a (mainly) gov’t-funded NGO™, or a Gov’t Operated (NGO). According to the Rainforest Foundation’s own financial statement 2024 (and audit, done by Deloitte), their income amounted to 327.8m Norwegian crowns (approx. US$ 35m), of which 208.2m are labelled ‘public [sic] funds’ from a variety of Norwegian gov’t institutions, incl. the Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Norway’s International Climate and Forest Initiative (NICFI) being the biggest contributors. The latter institution also has its own website at rejeringen.no, i.e., it’s the front of an official gov’t program.

All of this begs the question: who is Torgeir Gjefsen speaking for? And now back to NRK’s reporting™]

Belém is located at the mouth of the Amazon, in northern Brazil. With suburbs, Belém has 2.5 million inhabitants, but the city has little experience with large events.

Even when Brazil hosted the 2014 World Cup, Belém was not chosen as one of the 12 host cities.

Sky-High Prices

The result is that the city has few hotels. With tens of thousands of delegates, lobbyists, journalists, and others waiting for the summit, prices have skyrocketed.

The organisers launched—several weeks late—a website for booking hotels earlier in August [do check out the website: it’s amazing and there’s nothing like this level of grift: all the attendees must, of course, stay in hotels; if you looked at booking.com, for instance, you could get a two-bedroom apartment (which means: you cook yourself: what a bummer) for the same period for less than US$300:

Now, I don’t know (‘cause I didn’t check this out) where in Belém this place is located, but it looks neither less appealing than some of the options listed on the official website—for US$ 400 per night—and, on second consideration, the money saved staying at the above-noted place could be used on cab rides with plenty to spare]

The price level is sky-high for Brazil.

The cheapest hotel rooms cost $4,500—around 46,000 NOK—for the entire summit. And you have to book for the entire period [what a bummer: I suppose the cuts to USAID may have something to do with that level of concern™].

Others rent out apartments. Two bedrooms in Travessa alferes Costa cost $12,700—over 130,000 kroner—for the entire period.

Staying Home

The result of the price level is that many have already announced that they will not come to Belém.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said earlier in August that he will not travel. He told AFP that this is primarily due to the prices [isn’t it amazing that many legacy media outlets in the West featured stories™ and, of course, intrepid reporting™ in the past two weeks about this? NRK’s journo™ didn’t link to the AFP piece, by the way, and here are the results of my search for it].

The 39 countries in the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) also say that the prices mean that they may have to cut the number of participants.

‘We do not have the luxury of having large budgets that can ensure our participation’, says the head of AOSIS, Ilana Seid, to AFP.

The countries in AOSIS are among those most vulnerable to climate change.

‘If our delegations are reduced or are not able to participate effectively, it will be a failure in the pursuit of climate justice for those living on the front lines of a crisis they did not create themselves’, says Seid.

Fewer from Norway

Few people from Norway will also come to this year’s meeting than at previous summits. The Ministry of Climate and Environment informs NRK that they are sending fewer than in previous years.

The ministry also says that this year they have increased travel support for NGOs [NGOs, like, you, know, the ones sponsored by the gov’t?], in view of the high price level.

One organisation that is staying home this year is Debt Justice Norway (DJB)—formerly known as the Network for Fair Debt Policy [website; it’s last available annual report—from 2023—notes subsidies from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation to the tune of 1.8m crowns for that year alone; they have a 5-year financing arrangement; their aim is nothing less than the overthrow of whatever you wish to call the current economic system (sic):

Immediate cancellation of all illegitimate debt, and all debt that cannot be paid without compromising fundamental human rights. That conditionalities that undermine democratic processes must not be attached to debt cancellation agreements or new loans. That guidelines for responsible finance must apply to all types of lending

Here’s senior policy advisor Thea Sofie Rusten Grastveit’s LinkedIn profile, as well as the Debt Justice Norway’s Twitter/X account; they call to move ‘global economic governance to the UN’, i.e., a world economic council managing the world economy: what could go wrong…]

‘The price level is very high. And with our budget, it would have come at the expense of other important processes. So we have simply chosen not to go this year’, says DJB CEO Julie Rødje [needless to say, her LinkedIn profile has pronouns].

She says that the fact that a Norwegian organisation cannot afford to travel says something about how big the problem is [that is, accommodation prices, not, you know, the part about the rainforest]:

When we in wealthy Norway with a government support scheme for travel find it challenging to be able to go, it says a little about how difficult it is for delegations from poorer countries [the problem here is both mental and epistemological: while the latter is obvious—just because the gov’t has money (here: Norway’s sovereign wealth fund), that doesn’t mean the gov’t is willing to spend waste it on the citizens; and that’s the issue at-hand in terms of mental problems: I’ve seen this with literally every Norwegian I spoke to in the past five years—everyone mentions that ‘we are rich’ and point to the sovereign wealth fund without ever asking themselves as to why they all have to go to work, take out a mortgage, or have debt in the first place].

Strong Growth [is that ‘Green™’?]

The number of participants at climate summits has grown sharply over the past decade.

While there were just over 8,000 at the Warsaw meeting in 2013, it had grown to almost 100,000 in Dubai ten years later.

At last year’s meeting in Baku, there were slightly fewer—65,000—but still the second highest ever.

Although the price level in Belém may lead to fewer participants this year, that is not necessarily a good thing, according to Gjefsen of the Rainforest Foundation:

If the way to make the summits smaller is that those with the least money cannot attend, then that is not a good solution.

He is supported by Lillian Bredal Eriksen, senior advisor for climate at the Forum for Development and Environment (ForUM [orig. Forum for utvikling og miljø, which is a front organisation for the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030]):

The fact that 80,000 people take flights to the climate summits is not very climate-friendly. So it does not do any good to scale it down a bit. But we have to look at the composition of who gets to participate. Make sure that there is a democratically correct distribution [here, Ms. Eriksen is calling for a correct™ distribution of participants, i.e., more top-down selection and approval of those who are deemed fit to participate].

[note, further, that ForUM is the umbrella organisation for Norway’s GO/NGO structures and relates to ‘more than 60 environmental, development, and peace organisations’, according to its Wikipedia profile (in Norwegian); ForUM was founded in the context of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit under the aegis of then-PM Brundtland, as ForUM’s website tells the story; moreover, I point to the fact that while their ‘Annual Report 2024’ is shiny and glossy, as well as notes that its publication was funded by NORAD (i.e., the Norwegian gov’t), there’s zero financial disclosure].

Democratic Problem

The problem of money being able to control who gets to participate is being highlighted by several people [of course this is a problem™ for those who work™ in the GO/NGO netherworld and are thus quite removed from the more abject realities of everyday life]; thus Gjefsen:

It is a democratic problem if countries and civil society are not allowed to participate or be represented in the way they usually are [so, who made the decision to conduct the summit in Brazil? That would be the climate summit plenary at the 2023 meeting in Dubai—i.e., a democratic™ vote under the aegis of the UN is here declared to be ‘a democratic problem’; more specifically, it was Brazil’s then-incoming president Lula da Silva who, soft humanitarian that he is, commented on this in the following (as cited by, among others, France24: ‘If there are no five-star hotels, sleep in a four-star hotel. If there are no four-star hotels, sleep in a three-star hotel. And if not, sleep under the stars.’ Doing so, is course, anathema to many of the spoilt brats in the GO/NGO netherworld, which tells you all you ever need to know about this issue]

Climate Minister [Andreas Bjelland] Eriksen says that it is worrying that the price level is affecting the poorest countries:

Over time, we see that the cost level for participating in the climate negotiations has increased. If this affects participation, it could undermine the legitimacy of the decisions that are made and thus affect the results.

Crisis Meeting

The problems surrounding the summit led the UN to hold an emergency meeting at the end of July. There, it was demanded that the Brazilian organisers come up with solutions to the price problems [nothing bestows democratic legitimacy (their words) than unilateral, ad-hoc gov’t intervention].

Brazil is now considering offering free or cheaper accommodation to delegations from countries with limited budgets on chartered cruise ships. This is reported by the Belém website O Liberal.

It is unclear how many will be offered accommodation on the ships. It also does not appear that activists and others from [GO/NG] organisations will be offered accommodation on the ships [which is, I presume, the proximal origin of the anger and frustration vented by the activists from the GO/NGO netherworld].

Will not move

O Liberal writes that there is a dispute within the Brazilian government. Some want to hold only the high-level part with heads of state in Belém, and the rest of the meeting in another city such as Rio de Janeiro.

However, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants the entire meeting to be in Belém.

The leadership of the summit will not hear talk of moving all or part of the meeting to another city either.

‘The climate summit will be in Belém. The leaders’ summit will be in Belém. There is no plan B’, summit chief Andre Correa do Lago told Reuters on Friday.

Climate Minister Eriksen says that the Norwegian side has not requested that the meeting be moved. He says that it is the host country for the meetings that decides where the meeting is held.

‘However, if Brazil itself were to propose moving all or part of COP 30, we would support them in doing so’, says Bjelland Eriksen [ah, more money thrown in this direction].

Bottom Lines

Whatever your sentiments about the UNFCCC and these annual spectacles, I suppose that it’s now worse. That’s at least my feeling upon digging into some of these GO/NGOs, their personnel, and aims.

The key take-away here is that it

does not appear that activists and others from [GO/NG] organisations will be offered accommodation on the ships.

I consider this not merely the proximal origin of the anger and frustration vented by the activists from the GO/NGO netherworld, but also the chief issue at-hand in terms of actual deal-making:

Those with the money have outsized influence because they can afford to send their official delegation plus fund the attendance of an army of lobbyists and others. What angers the activists, though, is that they are now learning that the grift won’t pay for their sojourn this time around.

I also don’t really understand the necessity of holding such a spectacle outside, say, the UN General Assembly (held in late September in NY). Yes, Art. 7 of the UNFCCC (check it out here, I’m merely excerpting relevant passages below) says the following passage from Art. 7 (4):

The first session of the Conference of the Parties shall be convened by the interim secretariat referred to in Article 21 and shall take place not later than one year after the date of entry into force of the Convention. Thereafter, ordinary sessions of the Conference of the Parties shall be held every year unless otherwise decided by the Conference of the Parties.

Theoretically, as well as legally, the COP could move these shenanigans online or conduct it, say, in the days or weeks after the UN General Assembly when everybody is already present. Also, there’s more than enough hotel room capacities in New York, embassies and residences for heads of state/gov’t are there, too.

Plus, holding the COP in NYC it would certainly make for a posh location for all the young activists who desire to ‘change the system’ to experience the decrepit NY Subway, the homeless, and the other amenities of the left-of-centre/uniparty ruled belly of the capitalistic beast.

A win-win-win for everybody, esp. as it would not require holding a de facto second UN General Assembly-like meeting in a different venue every year (which also cuts down costs for, say, office equipment, copying machines, and the like).

My final quip here comes: once AI™ takes over gov’t, there’s at least the hope that our digital overlord will rationalise the spending of taxpayer money.

What a big, f******* shitshow.