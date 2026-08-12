Time to follow-up on the demographic and other suicide of Europe, I suppose; recent background may be found here:

Today, we may marvel together at the incredible fact that ‘replacement migration’ has reached legacy media, albeit in the form of an op-ed by the known enfant terrible, Harald Martenstein (yes, he who also champions free speech and doesn’t want to ban the AfD; he’s definitely quite out there).

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

This Will Destroy Europe Forever. What a Shame.

Conquest migration has long since become a weapon against stupid, weak Europe, one that Putin, Erdogan, and now presumably Morocco are all using.

By Harald Martenstein, Die Welt, 9 Aug. 2026 [source; archived]

There’s a bestseller that described the fall of Europe as early as 1973, and which the French author Michel Houellebecq used as inspiration for his novel Submission. The Camp of the Saints by Jean Raspail sold millions of copies and was ignored by German literary critics.

Then, in 2018, a story appeared in Der Spiegel [archived] stating that knowledge of this book, which is comparable to Orwell’s 1984, was considered a ‘signature of the new, bourgeois right’ [orig. Erkennungszeichen der neuen, bürgerlichen Rechten].

An armada of merchant ships, laden with 800,000 poor people, sets sail from Calcutta and lands in southern France. Here is an abridged excerpt from Alexander Smoltczyk’s article in Der Spiegel:

Europe is baffled. Committees are being formed, there are prayer groups, silent marches, children’s drawing competitions, ‘Us and the Guests from the Ganges.’ Meanwhile, coastal residents are barricading their villas and fleeing north. The hypermarkets are looted, soldiers refuse orders to shoot out of compassion. It’s a reverse Columbus moment, a land grab, but this time with the applause of the natives.

In an interview, Raspail, who died in 2020, said that his novel was about the cowardice of Europeans.

The onslaught of tens of thousands of young men from Africa on the small Spanish city of Ceuta also came by sea. It looked a bit like D-Day, the Normandy landings, but unarmed. At the same time, the images from Ceuta reminded many Germans of September 2015, when the German border effectively ceased to exist [a state in which these former borders still are].

Jihadists and Criminals

In Ceuta, no one was handing flowers to the newcomers anymore. The locals hid in their homes. There were probably 70,000 invaders, thousands of whom are still there. According to numerous reports, jihadists and criminals are among them—exactly what we in Europe desperately need, right?

This kind of conquest migration has long since become a weapon against stupid, weak Europe, one that Putin, Erdogan, and now presumably Morocco are all using. In Germany, many on the left aren’t so concerned about the rapists or the stabbed; for them, these are the inevitable price of what they call diversity and richness. They are primarily concerned with whether we are speaking politely enough to the invaders. Invaders? Conquerors? Never! Der Spiegel prefers to write about ‘stranded’ people. In other words, Robinson Crusoe has been reborn 70,000 times.

The history of mankind, from its beginnings to the present day, is full of conquests, invasions, and the displacement of the weak by the strong. Those naive enough to greet unknown strangers with garlands of flowers have always regretted it, if they weren’t wiped out before they realised their mistake.

Europe has seen far better times in terms of economic dynamism. But it is still relatively prosperous, even if it is being overtaken by more and more countries that many here used to look down on arrogantly. China. India. The Gulf States.

These countries don’t have a migration problem comparable to Europe’s, and neither does Japan. If they let anyone in at all, it’s as a worker and for a limited time. In Japan, hardly anyone yearns to lose their identity. And hardly anyone believes that historical guilt can be atoned for by disappearing from history and dissolving into nothingness like a drop in the ocean [this is actually a meta critique of Germany since 1945].

Something like the onslaught on the Spanish exclave of Ceuta would be hard to imagine on the coast of any continent other than Europe these days. Dubai and Saudi Arabia aren’t too far from Africa either, even richer and full of jobs. But there, they would shoot people who approach the border illegally in droves.

These young men want prosperity, that’s understandable. They probably don’t care much where they find it. Immigrants to the USA, for example, generally want to become Americans, and at least their children usually do. Many of the young men from North Africa, however, do not want to become Europeans at all. They are not enthusiastic about the European lifestyle; for many, quite the opposite is true. They despise this lifestyle, considering their religion and their rules the only acceptable ones.

They want to come to Europe because it is possible to enter. And they want to extract advantages from Europe for themselves; what exactly they can extract, and how, remains to be seen. As soon as their numbers allow, they will dictate the rules.

From their perspective, this is perfectly legitimate. From a European perspective, it was very foolish to get involved. It will destroy Europe forever. That is a shame.

Bottom Lines

Not much to add here, for it’s all there.

What I’ll throw in here, though, are a few lines from that above-linked Spiegel hit piece on Jean Raspail from 2018 [source; archived]:

The book is full of such ‘abnormalities’, ‘monsters’, ‘flesh-waves, and ‘cripples’, full of anger also at copulating whiners, cowards, hippies, and other well-meaning people. It can certainly develop a pull, an apocalyptic porn. Where does this anger come from? Jean Raspail belongs to a bourgeois right-wing in France that has never forgiven the Republic for its original sin. He is horrified by this ‘peuple’, the masses who lead their kings to the guillotine while screaming. ‘There are very good people in France. But the masses! No, I’m not particularly fond of the French masses. I had to experience too much in my youth for that. After the liberation, there were behaviours that were out of the question. And let’s not talk about 1968, that comedy of a revolution.’ In 1944, his compatriots no longer wanted to know anything about their own cowardice, their collaboration with the Nazis, and today they would have devoted themselves to arbitrariness, hedonism, not being their own, the ‘Big Other’, as Raspail calls it. ‘I have no aversion to foreign peoples. On the contrary. I was particularly impressed by the minorities. But today we are the minority. The poor, little West, very small in its corner. Voilà. So I defend it. But I am pessimistic, always have been.’ The army camp is the upright Gallic village. And he wouldn’t change a word today: ‘What’s the point? The “army camp” has just begun. What we’ve been experiencing for a few months is just the beginning. But now it’s no longer a novel.’

Since there’s a much larger story to be told, I’ll to the rest of this particular Spiegel piece next, but it’ll be in a separate posting.

For now—what else is there to say?

Change is inevitable, and it will come whether we like or approve of it.

We can, to certain extents, see the near future before our own eyes; can we still win the future?