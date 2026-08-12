Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Willard Hall's avatar
Willard Hall
7h

👍

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
8h

but who is behind this suicidal european worldview?

who pulls the strings that makes people gladly open the gates of toledo to the conquerors?

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